CN Radio: Australian Ambassador Tony Kevin’s Plan to Free Assange

Tony Kevin, a former Australian ambassador, defends Julian Assange & WikiLeaks & reveals a plan to get him safely from Ecuador’s London embassy back to Australia. He is interviewed by CN Editor Joe Lauria for Unity4J.
Thank you Tony for being a courageous voice of reason and compassion. Australian politics and it’s propaganda arm the media has been sadly tainted by the culpable obsequiousness of it’s pandering to US interests. The situation has become so bad in recent years that I have been embarrassed to call myself an Australian. You have given me a glimmer of hope, something Julian needs in spades. I’d like to have a discussion with you over a glass of red.