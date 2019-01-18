CN to Broadcast 13th Vigil for Assange Today at 4 pm EST

Join us for the live broadcast here on Consortium News this afternoon starting at 4 pm EST until 7 pm to discuss the latest news on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The WikiLeaks publisher continues to resist pressure to leave the Ecuador Embassy and be sent to the U.S. for prosecution, even as he has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and Donald Trump’s lawyer says he should not be charged with any crime.

Julian Assange’s is an historic test-case for press freedom.

Guests scheduled to discuss the latest news about Julian Assange and issues related to WikiLeaks include Bill Binney, former NSA technical director; Cynthia McKinney, former U.S. congresswoman; Brian Becker, radio host of “Loud and Clear;” Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst; activist Kevin Zeese; author and activist David Swanson; radio host Don DeBar; Alastair Thompson, co-founder and director of Scoop Independent News and activist Niko House.

Past participants have included academics, journalists, politicians and activists, including Daniel Ellsberg, Chris Hedges, John Kiriakou, George Galloway, Craig Murray, Francis Boyle, former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel, Andrew Fowler, Caitlin Johnstone, Tim Black, Jimmy Dore, Lee Camp, Margaret Kimberley, Vivian Kubrick and more.

CN Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria will be conducting interviews with the guests and moderating the discussion. The Unity4J online vigil will be broadcast live at unity4j.com, on YouTube, on Periscope and right here on Consortium News.

Now a weekly event, the vigil has moved to a new time slot to accommodate participants and viewers around the world. It will air every Friday from 4pm to 7pm in the U.S. Eastern time zone; from 9 pm

to midnight in the UK; from 10 pm to 1 am in continental Europe; from 11 pm to 2 am in the Middle East and Africa; from midnight to 3 am in Moscow, Istanbul and Baghdad; from 8 am to 11 a.m. on Saturday in Australia and from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday in New Zealand.

