Watch New Julian Assange Vigil Featuring Whistleblower Dan Ellsberg and Former US Senator Mike Gravel

An online vigil for WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange was broadcast live on Consortium News on Friday night. If you missed it, watch the replay here.
Among the featured guests were famed whistleblower Dan Ellsberg, former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel, CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou, columnist Caitlin Johnstone, former CIA analyst Ray McGovern and more:
If Assange is expelled from the Ecuadoran embassy, held by the UK government, extradited to the US and prosecuted and convicted, and the conviction is upheld on appeal, it will be a major tragedy and chilling precedent for all who would exercise first amendment rights, media freedom to publish, and all who are similarly situated to Assange, including NYTimes, Wn Post, Guardian, and all who also published or would in future publish similar material revealing government secrets. And a victory for draconian, authoritarian rule.
Get Nigel Farage to speak up. Tommy Robinson, I don’t always agree with his views, but he probably would because he was thrown in prison for his free speech rights. Marin Le Pen get her to speak up. I don’t think I spelled her name right. Get the Quakers — they are always up for non-violent protest. I can’t think of more progressive folks at this point, but I think coalition efforts of left and right are powerful — I mean look at the Yellow Vests — that is left and right together.
Get more Catholic leaders to protest. Ecuador is a major Catholic country. How about Manning? Bless you guys. What a lovely group of wise old men.
Get some advice from the French. They know how to protest.
How does the U.S. have any jurisdiction over Julian Assange who is not a U.S. citizen. And why is he NOT considered simply a publisher?
I thought Mr. Ellsberg said earlier that he had never met Assange..Now after this phone call he changes the message????
Incorrect. Dan and Julian have a long (and public) friendship
So great to hear the people speaking here, and remember the times when America had some real leadership!
I support Julian Assange’s natural right to be free to publish information provided to his firm, Wikileaks, and the parties approved by Wifileaks, to publish information with intent to inform the ‘public’ on issues that should be transparent and not hidden by the government entities from the ‘people’ who have a right to know in order to protect the liberty of each individual person on this planet.