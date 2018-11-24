Campaign 2016, Human Rights, Intelligence, International, Media, Russiagate

The Fate of Julian Assange: Chris Hedges Interviews Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria

 3 Comments

On his program “On Contact,” journalist and author Chris Hedges interviews Joe Lauria, CN editor, on the moves to prosecute Julian Assange using the Espionage Act; the media’s cravenness and the latest on Assange’s condition in London.

3 comments for “The Fate of Julian Assange: Chris Hedges Interviews Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria

  1. Michael F Hughes
    November 25, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Thank you thank you thank you…this is total BS going after Julian !!

    Reply
  2. Rev. Dr. James Jacob Showers, Jr.
    November 24, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Happy Belated Thanksgiving

    Reply
  3. Nick
    November 24, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    We should go in to the Ecuadorian Embassy, form a human shield arouhim, and take him out of there. It is the only humane thing to do. Then when the cops kill all of us, the world might wake up.

    Reply

