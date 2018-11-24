The Fate of Julian Assange: Chris Hedges Interviews Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria

On his program “On Contact,” journalist and author Chris Hedges interviews Joe Lauria, CN editor, on the moves to prosecute Julian Assange using the Espionage Act; the media’s cravenness and the latest on Assange’s condition in London.
Thank you thank you thank you…this is total BS going after Julian !!
Happy Belated Thanksgiving
We should go in to the Ecuadorian Embassy, form a human shield arouhim, and take him out of there. It is the only humane thing to do. Then when the cops kill all of us, the world might wake up.