“Brennan and Clapper Should Not Escape Prosecution”

Recently declassified documents show that the former CIA director and former director of national intelligence approved illegal spying on Congress and then classified their crime. They need to face punishment, writes John Kiriakou.
By John Kiriakou
Special to Consortium News
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longtime chairman of the Judiciary Committee, made a dramatic announcement Nov. 1 that should lead to jail time for both former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
As reported, but widely overlooked amid the media focus on the midterm elections, Brennan ordered CIA hackers to intercept the emails of all potential or possible intelligence community whistleblowers who may have been trying to contact the congressional oversight committees, specifically to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Hacking the Senate’s computer system constitutes illegal use of a government computer, illegal espionage and wire fraud.
Brennan and Clapper, in 2014, ostensibly notified congressional overseers about this, but in a way that either tied senators’ hands or kept them in the dark. They classified the notifications.
As a result, Grassley knew of the hacking but couldn’t say anything while senators on neither the Intelligence or Judiciary Committees didn’t know.
It’s a felony to classify a crime. It’s also a felony to classify something solely for the purpose of preventing embarrassment to the CIA.
For all of this—for the hacking in the first place, and then the classification of that criminal deed—both men belong in prison.
This kind of over-classification is illegal, but few Americans know that because this law is not enforced. The Justice Department has never brought over-classification charges against a U.S. spying authority.
But this would be a good place to start.
Brennan has flouted U.S. national security laws with impunity for years. It was Brennan who, as CIA director, ordered CIA computer hackers to break into the computer system of the Senate Intelligence Committee while its investigators were preparing a declassified version of the Senate Torture Report Executive Summary. It was also Brennan who maintained President Obama’s “kill list” of people designated for assassination, including American citizens, without the benefit of due process.
Clapper infamously denied to Senator Ron Wyden in an open hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee that NSA was spying on American citizens. When he was finally challenged on his lie, he said that saying no was “the least dishonest response” he could think of.
There is a strong public interest in [the] content [of the two notifications], Grassley said, adding their content should be released in their entirety. “What sources or methods would be jeopardized by the declassification of these notifications? After four-and-a-half years of bureaucratic foot-dragging, led by Brennan and Clapper, we finally have the answer: None.”
Grassley began trying to get these two notifications declassified four years ago. The Iowa senator said that during the last two years of the Obama administration the Intelligence Community Inspector General—a monitoring entity established in 2010—repeatedly ignored his requests to release the information.
This time, after the exit of the Obama people, the request was approved.
There is hyper-partisan sensitivity around Brennan, who has publicly denounced Trump and is widely understood to be a leading source in the spy community pressing the idea that the Trump colluded with the Russians’ interference in 2016 the elections.
Partisan passions, however, should have no place in all this.
What should matter is the law and the efforts by these two men to place themselves above it.
The CIA is required by law to inform congressional oversight committees whenever one of its officers, agents, or administrators breaks the law, when an operation requires congressional approval because it is a “covert action” program, or whenever something happens at the CIA that’s potentially controversial and the agency wants to save itself the embarrassment of explaining itself to Congress later.
“I could see no reason to withhold declassification of these documents.” Grassley said. “They contained no information that could be construed as [betraying] sources and methods.”
Brennan was the leading force behind the prosecutions of eight national security whistleblowers during the Obama administration, almost three times the number of whistleblowers charged under the Espionage Act by all previous presidents combined.
Indeed, I was one of the “Obama Eight.” I was charged with five felonies, including three counts of espionage, after I blew the whistle on the CIA’s torture program. Of course, I hadn’t committed espionage and those charges were eventually dropped, but not until I had agreed to take a plea to a lesser charge. I served 23 months in a federal prison.
Brennan and Clapper think the law doesn’t apply to them. But it does. Without the rule of law, we have chaos. The law has to apply equally to all Americans. Brennan and Clapper need to learn that lesson the hard way. They broke the law. They ought to be prosecuted for it.
John Kiriakou is a former CIA counterterrorism officer and a former senior investigator with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. John became the sixth whistleblower indicted by the Obama administration under the Espionage Act—a law designed to punish spies. He served 23 months in prison as a result of his attempts to oppose the Bush administration’s torture program.
Too bad the Democrats don’t control congress.
The underlying message is clear: nobody other than the dead, the injured, and the taxpayer will face any real penalty for the endless war following the Iraq debacle. Nobody who engineered the financial crisis will pay any real price for wreaking so much havoc. In the new accountability-free zone, companies shouldn’t be bothered to even explain – much less face punishment for – their role in the climate crisis that threatens the survival of the human species.
The United States has been turned into a safe space for a permanent ruling class. If there are no legal consequences for profiteers who defraud the global economy and society into a collapse, what will deter these profiteers from doing it again?
America’s Aristocracy Lives in an Accountability-Free Zone
Thanks for the link, O Society. David Sirota’s article certainly fleshed out the sentiments that prompted me to write my earlier sarcastic comment. For years after the bank bailout my blood would boil whenever the thought crossed my mind that every one of those f*ckers were rewarded for their crimes, while their private financial losses were transferred to the public, and countless lives were ruined. The cost still sits on the books, yet to be paid by you and I. It set a new standard for brazen white-collar crime, saying to us in effect: “Tough sh*t losers, what are you going to do about it?”
Indeed. A reiew of the legislative changes and judicial interpretations of this legislation over my lifetime can lead to only one conclusion:
There is now a profound gulf between what I was taught counts as “moral” by my parents and college philosophy classes on one side, and what people openly and publicly not only “get away with,” butare rewarded for with ever increasing financial and social status.
In plain English, the stuff I was taught is “wrong” is actually the effective way to realize The American Dream.
Fraud, graft, violence, mendacity, and cupidity are now legalized by laws on the books and their legal interpretation.
Crime is not crime after lawyers legalize it. But it’s still immoral.
There’s morality for regular people like me, then there’s the expectation and rewarding of immorality from those who are really successful, be they politicians, businessmen, or celebrities.
Of course a Trump, Clinton, Bezos, or Kardashian has different legal obligations than I have. Actually, they have none or close to none.
This inequality people keep going on about isn’t just money. It’s behavioral. What is acceptable behavior?
Trump could get caught having sex with the neighbor’s cat and find a way to profit from it.
The stealth oligarchy uses Donald Trump for cover. The newspaper owners tell their papers to run stories on every stupid thing Trump tweets. Why? So you’ll be offended, of course. And you’ll talk about him. And you’ll use the words they tell you to use, like “bellicose” and “unhinged” when you talk about him.
How can this be so? If it is true, why aren’t voters aware and angry about it?
The answer is simple: billionaires who favor unpopular, ultraconservative economic policies, and work actively to advance them (that is, most politically active billionaires) stay almost entirely silent about those issues in public. This is a deliberate choice. Billionaires have plenty of media access, but most of them choose not to say anything at all about the policy issues of the day. They deliberately pursue a strategy of what we call “stealth politics”.
This is why Trump will not be impeached. His value as a distraction is too great to the oligarchy.
A new study reveals the Stealth Oligarchy
I am a little ashamed to admit that these two inspire an irrational sense of repugnance, never to be corrected by a possible closer acquaintance. You feel that they would be lying if they said “Hello”.
Why didn’t the Trump family go to prison for committing half a billion dollars in tax fraud?
Because rich folks mess up each other’s scams. They help each other commit fraud, not stop it!
Tax Cheating? It’s Not Just The Trumps
Why don’t Trump and Guliani burn for their money laundering schemes?
Because of who they know. Rich folks look out for one another.
Investigation Of Giuliani & Trump $10 Billion Money Laundering Scheme
In theory, Mr Kiriakou is correct when he asserts that “Brennan and Clapper broke the law. They ought to be prosecuted for it” There is one problem though: Brennan and Clapper lied to protect those in power and their criminal policies both domestically and internationally. That is why both corrupt men will not spend one single day in jail. They will do what ever it takes to protect the gate keepers from exposure. It is that simple.
Excellent article by John Kiriakou. These two low hanging dishonest fruits, Brennan and Clapper, should have been prosecuted long ago. Kiriakou here lays out this latest case of additional reasons. In this case, so should the Obama admin individual(s) be prosecuted who refused declassification of these two illegally classified “Congressional Notifications” written by Brennan and Clapper.
Sorry but Brennan and Clapper an even Comey now are are now part of the Resistance. They might have gone to far legally then but we need them all hands on deck for the Inpeachment in 2019 !!!
Your heart is undoubtedly in the right place, and I respect your emotions.
However, these two have proven themselves dishonorable and have purposefully misled our nation based on their personal views with potential consequences of nuclear war. That’s the type you consider as allies? One should not take criminals as allies.
You would be well advised to think through exactly what you mean by “resistance” and against exactly whom? Our nation? Our elected government? Against democracy? All who voted other than you wished? I do not support Trump. But this talk of “resistance” is demonstrable of immaturity and historical ignorance of consequences. “Resistance” if a word of many flavors and should not be used loosely.
With respect,
I understand the arguments here re: wiretapping but both Brennan and Clapper came out very strongly against Trump and repeatedly in public. No holds barred. Publically w/o waffling. strngr is rtight we need them and we need them now!
We go after them we are shooting at people in our foxholes.
The CIA has always been in the Crime/Coverup business. Too often “protecting sources and methods” is the dodge for “I just made the s–t up”.
Memo to John “The Thug” Brenner and James “The Clap” Clapper: There is this wonderful resort with ocean view in Cuba called Guantanamo (“Gitmo” for short), which has some vacancies at the moment. Operators standing by to take your reservations.
Good information and expose. Brennan and Clapper followed up the crimes described in this article by broadcasting the Intel Community Assessment to further undermine the incoming president and prevent rapprochement. The “assessment” should have been laughed out of the room; instead it officially launched “Russiagate”. These guys are truly a threat.
“Brennan and Clapper think the law doesn’t apply to them. But it does.”
No it doesn’t. Once you reach these higher levels in government or business you are considered a member of “The Club”, and are thenceforth and forever immune from prosecution. The laws are for little people, you know, the chaos makers, not for leaders. Leaders don’t operate under restraint very well, they need plenty of freedom in order to make all those difficult decisions every day that keep the world turning.
Just ask John Corzine, who, when his commodities firm, MF Global, was going down for the count was able to lift $1.6 billion from customer accounts in order to pay off his creditors. See, these are tough decisions, and they require strong, unencumbered leaders to make them.
I have no doubt that the Democrats in Congress will use this information to take an ethical and principled stand, and will demand a complete detailed investigation and will require appropriate criminal punishment for both Clapper and Brennan – both of whom brazenly chose to violate the law – all while through their own hubris they claimed to be above our laws.
Ha, ha, ha, oh, that’s a good one! Sorry, sorry, I can’t help it, I’m laughing at my own joke! The “Democrats?” – “standing up for the law, the constitution, for representational democracy?” Ha, ha, sorry, but there is not a freaking chance! I’ll predict right now that you and I will experience a more severe penalty for letting our parking meters run out of quarters momentarily – than either of these two amoral deep State actors will ever face for such blatant criminal acts against our nation.
While I am cognizant of the author’s moral rectitude and sense of fair play, I am equally bewildered by his innocent lack of perspicuity or suspicion. I recall reading one of his previous articles in which he said – I’m paraphrasing here – that he could perhaps believe that there had been some underworld involvement in the Kennedy assassination, or that persons with nefarious intentions might have somehow somehow facilitated or contributed to the event, but that he was not receptive to narratives involving a plot by state actors. Surely anyone who has taken the effort to read any of the learned interpretations of that event would harbor more than passing suspicion. A lot more.
Clapper and Brennan will not be prosecuted. It is somewhat doubtful that the Whitaker nomination will stand, and most of the prospective replacements are troubled by conflicts of interest. The current administration no longer controls the House, and its grip on the Judiciary is slipping. Five key committee chairs including Intelligence and Judiciary will fall to neocon sympathizers. Foreign policy was relinquished to neocon toadies early in the administration in an effort to sop the Russia-gate zealotry. The Saudi-Israeli-neocon axis controls U.S. Foreign Policy, and we are now governed by a lame-duck administration. Perhaps the biggest espionage fiasco since Jonathan Pollard has been swept under the carpet. Here I refer to the Wasserman-Schultz Congressional IT scandal. But there have been others. In every case, if the neocon agenda was in any way jeopardized, the scandal was quietly made to disappear. Take a look at the timeline. Anything “bad” that happened during the Bush administration had to be planned during the Clinton administration. Anything “bad” that happened under the Obama administration had its roots in the Bush administration. The current administration is no less immune.
The bottom line is, they’re all guilty of something. And they’re all covering for the small group of players who really pulls the strings. If either party had no skeletons to hide, we would have already seen a rash of indictments. The problem is, any “big fish” faced with slammer time is gonna start talking. Sure, a few could get “rubbed out” like Whitey Bulger, but that risks a breach in the dam. Be on the lookout for the usual distraction scenarios which always crop up to take the “heat” off the latest prosecutorial failure. An “alien invasion” always works, whether its coming across the southern border or in flying saucers from Alpha Centauri. They’ve only got so many tricks, and they’re starting to show re-runs. So…enjoy the program!
Yeah F. G., I hear you. I guess nobody bats 1000. This author should read “JFK and the Unspeakable”, “Destiny Betrayed”, and “The Devil’s Chessboard”. I would think his personal experience as a whistleblower would make him a bit more suspicious of “state actors”.
I seem to remember another John Kiriakou article that was worded in the same naive tone. I’ve since come to the conclusion that he enjoys lobbing a nice bloody piece of meat into the lion’s den so he can sit back a watch the show.
Exactly, Fred G. Sanford
Trump’s been laundering money and committing tax fraud for decades. Nobody goes after him. Because the plutocrats all have shady deals in Russia and the Caymans. Nobody wants to turn those rock over because they’re all hiding under them with him!.
Same with CIA and FBI and DHS. They’re doing gangster stuff. Overthrowing governments, spying on their own citizens, assassinations, torture, on and on it goes.
They don’t go to jail because of their proximity to power. The good ole buys network. Obama doesn’t send bankers to prison. Bush MIC ghouls don’t get tried for war crimes.
They’re all corropt, from smooth talking Obama to PT Barnum Trump. And they’re going to get away with it because the oligarchs look out for their own.
Only way for We the People to win is turn the oligarchs on each other. Until that happens, forget it.
If indeed “the plutocrats all have shady deals in Russia and the Caymans… Same with CIA and FBI and DHS” that would explain the lack of investigations there.
Yes, it appears that “Brennan and Clapper think the law doesn’t apply to them.” Their abuse of executive powers to deny essential information to the legislative branch is an intolerable presumption of policymaking power, common in the secret agencies. It is common throughout the executive branch (military and other agencies), throughout our corrupt federal judiciary, and of course throughout Congress, which abuses policymaking authority by selling out to special interests for campaign bribes.
We need to get money out of politics and mass media, and improve checks and balances between and within each federal branch.
I think this article fits well with Trump’s comments during his press conference following the election. There are plenty of potential investigations that could dig up tons of dirt on both sides of the aisle, and within the Deep State power structure as well. Lets let them all proceed with equal vigor and really drain the swamp. Of course, the only problem is that since they’re all crooked, there is no one left to do the investigating and prosecuting.
Maybe we could have Chuck Schumer ask Brennan about some of his “six ways from Sunday” on Rachel Maddow’s show. Michael Hastings would be rolling over in his grave.
Indeed we have “no one left to do the investigating and prosecuting” except the alternative press and a few idealists with good sources. I am preparing civil racketeering cases (cases which can be filed by citizens, for a “pattern of racketeering crime”) against state officials, and may have to file cases against the federal judiciary for collusion in crime.
Way to go Sam F! I wish you all the luck in the world. I hope you can afford a good body guard.
The judiciary, DOJ, officials, and the racketeers they protect usually don’t shoot; they just dump cases with obviously false excuses, lies as to the facts, the law, and even the state of proceedings that are truly breath-taking betrayals of the constitution and laws. So it is a way to do one’s duty, but the effect is only an expensive time-consuming statement of truth, to criminal, amoral, and hypocritical judges.
As much as I doubt the official Russiagate narrative, and support the claims of this article, the architecture of our current political system can all be traced to the brain/personal advisor of Vladimir Putin- a man named Vladislov Surkov. All of the current spectacle, theatrics of the left and the right, fit his model of ‘avant-garde theater’ and ‘nonlinear warfare’ perfectly. Russia even created an analogue of our antifa here way back in 2007- the Nashi, a ‘government sponsored, non-government, anti-fascist group.’ To anyone who wants to get what can be made of a grip of this whole charade, check out both Adam Curtis’ most recent BBC documentary, ‘Hypernormalization,’ on youtube, and the book ‘Nothing is True and Everything is Possible: The Surreal Heart of the New Russia.’ What is happening now with the radicalization of both parties, fake news, and oligarchs funneling money into PR, think tanks, fake nonprofits, and the blogosphere to shape social media, news, goes beyond ideology or any simple framework- it is to create a reality show out of the people where we are constantly on edge, confused, and finally in awe. No doubt Steve Bannon and Trump himself have adopted many tricks from Surkov’s arsenal, as well as key figures within the new ‘progressive’ left with their smear tactics, via David Brock/media matters and others to spark outrage and reinforce a lost faith in our failing institutions.
I can’t comment on my having any knowledge of Surkov to rebuff your claims, but for myself I started losing faith in our government back on 11/22/63. And yes there have been other moments of doubt since then, but all and the same I don’t think any Russians were involved in my coming to the opinion that all things in Washington are true to believe, or as they are said to be. I only wish more Americans were to seek out the truth, as too many of my fellow citizens either buy into the lies, or they just simply have given up and don’t care. It’s time we in this country quit trying to find a convenient scapegoat for all our nation’s problems, as we take on our own responsibilities towards what outcomes are born out of our own American made actions.
No, no. It isn’t the Russians I’m saying are directly involved- it is a particular propaganda model invented by Surkov- ‘avant-garde theater.’ It is where the ruling institutions and financiers use media and stage events in reality and within cyberspace to create a world in which collected/empirical data facts are almost meaningless, events move at the speed of light, and a massive theatrical confusion- in other words, ‘post-fact’- is used to distract the public from actual policy. His other doctrine, ‘nonlinear warfare,’ has to do with sustaining an ongoing state of warfare by having faceless enemies, extreme and strange events-within the media, reality, and cyberspace- so that warfare is primarily driven by forces that we cannot track, so that ‘the enemy’ always exists within one’s mind, if not an actual target of contrived ‘evil’ i.e. the traditional neocon agenda. Both of these principles allow for activism to be infiltrated, utilized, and lampooned in the name of oligarchic power, while everyone still ‘feels responsible’ and ‘engaged,’ if not for our minds being in a constant state of panic and outrage, where our most primal alarm systems, and therefore tribal impulses, are close at hand. Say what you will about America taking responsibility, but power, as far as the oligarchs and corporate/state power structure is concerned, are global, think globally- where national borders are only a manageable financial structure- and clearly not beyond admiring the tactics of their opposition, even borrowing from them for more effective ‘governance’- one example would be the striking parallels within the roots of present day radical Islamists, and the creators of American Neoconservative politics- namely Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Perle, Leo Strauss. Corruption is not uniquely American- there is plenty to go around at the top, all over the planet- and it lies with those that know ‘America’ as most see it barely exists.
Thanks for the detailed explaination. I do hear what your saying, or at least to what you are trying to point out. I would not doubt that the Surkov strategical mentality is in play here as you described. I only know that for myself I have been effected by our country’s pass terrible events so much so that I can’t blame anyone but myself for the way I feel. On another level what you bring here is worth a better study for me to continue with. Thanks A.R. for the polite reply. Joe
What absurdity, that “architecture of our current political system can all be traced to… Vladimir Putin”. You will get nowhere with that propaganda here.
Obviously either you cannot read, or are a troll. Whether you like it or not- the way Donald Trump/Bannon and the constantly outraged ‘progressive’ left are playing this game with facts- w ‘fake news,’ attacking certain elements of the press while justifying others- and stirring up controversy within our social frameworks in a divide and conquer narrative on our own people- with celebrities more intertwined in our politics than public intellectuals, was a strategy created by Surkov. Watch ‘Hypernormalization’- Adam Curtis, along w John pilger, are the two sharpest social documentarians alive- both are very well educated in global politics and the nature of propaganda- Curtis doc ‘Century of the Self’ is the most thorough film doc ever made about such things, by far. So I guess you are calling him dumb as well- not like I just pulled the idea from nowhere.
“Brennan and Clapper Should Not Escape Prosecution”
Yes, it’s true, but if we counted and acted on all the “shoulds” in Washington, there would be time for virtually nothing else.
America is a thoroughly corrupt country at the top, full stop.
We have countless examples.
That’s why I can only chuckle loudly when I read about Washington officials pointing fingers at other governments.
Uncontrolled money in politics plus the cancerous growth of gigantic corporations and a world empire have made it so.
There’s no going back, except by tearing down much of what is, and just how likely is that?
Whether US Govt. operators get prosecuted for felonies depends on what dirt they have on other US Govt. operators that they would reveal to save themselves, or to retaliate.
The author gives a good example of this re. inaction on Brennan and Clapper, but a wider deeper example is the Clinton “charitable foundation”. Charles Ortel has publicly been giving detailed info for years that FBI, DOJ, numerous state law enforcement entities, various foreign national law enforcement entities, could act on, and nothing happens.
People should realize just how corrupt the US is.
Another “should.”
Just what means is there for ever helping most people understand?
The mainline press?
The government itself?
It’s all kind of hopeless.
Just consider that terrible bloody murder by the the Saudi Crown Prince, documented even, as it were.
But he’ll survive because Washington wants it so.
He’s useful to the empire, and he spreads around money like a drunken sailor.
As a former drunken sailor (actually merchant seaman) I resent your remark. Drunken sailors spreading money around don’t hurt anyone, and they don’t expect anything in return. They’re just blowing off steam and having fun.
Hey Skip after seeing the pleased expressions on many a foreign port bartenders face I’d say we sailors were spreading a lot of American goodwill… whata say to that skipmate?
Ps I think John was only making a cliched opinion, and not demeaning us old salts. Peace! Joe
Amen Joe. I made many a bartender smile in nearly every part of the planet in my younger days. I still think it was money well spent.
John Brennan writes op-eds for the New York Times and appears as an analyst on NBC… ’nuff said.
Good luck trying to corral any of the “big guys” with the laws that apply to everyone else. Anybody want to bet me that these CIA Mafia Big shots ever spend a day in prison? I thought not….
“Brennan and Clapper think the law doesn’t apply to them.” They are above the Law, or they would already be in jail. As Joe Biden has put it on occasion, “this is above your paygrade. This is why I get to ride in the limousine and you don’t.” Prosecution of important people is entirely partisan, politically driven in the USA. That’s why slimy Manafort is in jail and the slimy Podestas and Greg Craig, who committed the same crimes in Ukraine (such as failing to register as an agent of a foreign government) are not.
What a tepid response by Grassley! All he can come up with is that this “raises serious policy concerns as well as potential Constitutional separation-of-powers issues that must be discussed publicly,”
Policy concerns? Potential issues? Cripes, call a spade a spade and rein in these criminal bastards.
Yes, Congress should explore creating its own directly-administered enforcement agencies to rein in the abuses of the executive and the judiciary.
Brennan and Clapper are prime examples of why Americans no longer have faith in our system of government.
If Nobody Ran for Office, They’d Win the Election!
