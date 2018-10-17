Consortium News’ Comment Policy

We are republishing our Comment Policy to remind readers to please adhere to it. We do not practice censorship based on political views but comments that violate the Policy will be removed to maintain a dignified and fact-based comments section.
At Consortium News, we welcome substantive comments about our articles, but comments should avoid ad hominem attacks, abusive language toward other commenters or our writers, sexist, homophobic, ethnic, racial or religious slurs (including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia), and allegations that are unsupported by facts, as well as gross or misleading factual errors.
If we notice violations of this Comments Policy, we will either edit or take down such comments. If readers spot such violations, they can bring them to our attention at info@consortiumnews.com. Repeat offenders will be placed on a watch list requiring case-by-case approval of their comments. Violators can be blocked.
Obviously, our preference is for commenters to show self-restraint and to make their observations in a respectful, thoughtful and factual way that is on-topic. We have plenty of work to do without having to police the comment section.
Also, because of annoying SPAM, we have installed a SPAM filter that uses algorithms to detect SPAM. The filter does a good job at this, but sometimes catches legitimate comments by accident. During the day, we try to recover these comments, but please do not be upset if one of your comments suffers this fate.
In addition, we use an automated system that pulls out questionable comments for manual review. Those comments that do not violate our Comments Policy will be restored. Do not be dismayed if there is a delay before your comment is approved or permanently removed.
We also strongly encourage commenters to use their real names and avoid pseudonyms unless there is a legitimate reason to do so.
I have been a victim of this journal’s political censoring. When I have presented a well-researched, online-evidence-citing comment debunking Consortium News articles (especially articles of Marjorie Cohn), the censor has refused to post my comment.
I have been a law professor since 1972. I support my comments as I would an appellate court brief. The Consortium News censor recoils from posting such comments because their publication would expose the illegitimacy of the illegitimate articles Consortium News publishes.
Do not mis read this comment. Most Consortium News articles are fine journalism and I appreciate them and recommend them to my family, friends, and colleagues. My complaint chastises only the Consortium News censor and the Consortium News Editor’s encouragement of its political censoring of comments that clash with the Editor’s and censor’s politics.
There is often a fine line between “criticism” and “abuse”. The site is intended to be critical, and I believe the moderator does a tremendous job of preventing vulgar abuse, and keeping the comment section pretty much as interesting as the actual articles. Thank you CN team.
Consortium News is a wonderful site that provides a platform & forum for all of us who are disenfranchised & dissatisfied with the Mainstream Media’s propagandist narrative’s & brainwashing, in lockstep with a crooked Political & Corporate establishment! CN provides a voice for the voiceless, to express ourselves & the powerlessness we all feel at times & sometimes, we, as commentators can go overboard due to our frustrations at what we see happening in the World due to current situations & our own helplessness to change things! But we have to maintain control of our emotions & comments so thank you CN for moderating our more extreme comments! With Big Tech Companies such as Facebook; Google & Twitter becoming vassals of the Deepstate & abdicating responsibility from being Social Media platforms to now policing content & becoming Censorship Publishers in a direct betrayal & attack on Internet freedoms & the right to hold differing views that are a counterpoint to the herd mentality narratives promoted by the MSM, Consortium News & it’s platform becomes even more important in this age of a coordinated “Ministry of Truth” Propagandist machine under construction! So if a few comments are moderated to preserve the unity & peace of the site, it’s a small price to pay for that privilege!
I often learn more from the comment section on CN than the articles themselves. So what if one of my comments disappears now and then. The world goes right on turning without it.
The quality of CN is 24 karat. As ‘O Society’ clearly stated below, we are all aware of how much garbage must be sifted through on other sites in order to find just one comment worth the trouble, but by then one already feels the need for a psychic decontamination chamber.
Glad of this, Consortium News is the only quality site I know of critical of the mainstream narrative and understanding of the demonized nations point of view where the comments section doesn’t read as basically an Alt-Right/anti-semetic racist/sexist hole in the ground. The comments section here is itself pretty informative, with interesting views and links. Thanks for Consortium News, thanks fellow posters for the high quality comments.
If I could ask one thing- more articles by more writers would be great, and more podcasts if you can manage it with long interviews (y’know… like Scott Horton’s stuff but less the Libertarianism and less talking over the guests ;-)
Fair enough. I haven’t been coming to the site all that long having been led here by Patrick Lawrence some time after Robert Parry’s death but I value it greatly. In my opinion, the comments on Consortium are well worth reading, even if they’re wrong. And, yeah, this is my real name. If you have a problem with something I’ve said, say so. I’m more than capable of defending myself.
I have read and much appreciated Consortium News for years.
Although this is my first comment, I have, for several months, been thinking of sending a comment expressing that appreciation as well as my appreciation for the comment threads that attend this site.
The comments here, for the most part, I consider to be among the very best of the internet, as they are informed, reflecting critical thought and carefully considered analysis. The vast majority, the overwhelming majority, of comments at this site are respectful of other viewpoints and refreshingly free of partisan bombast, personal insult, and displays of intolerance, personal, cultural, “racial”, regional, or class.
Upon seeing what occurred the other day, my first worry was that the comment section here might simple be outsourced (off-shored) to Facebook.
As I find it useful to make my prejudice(s) clear to others, generally, when writing or speaking, I will say that I do not now, nor ever had, any interest in joining Facebook, for reasons others, perhaps only a few, might share or even respect.
That said, the comment policy at Consortium News is most reasonable and among the most likely of such policies to encourage reason, tolerance, and understanding, all things I hold as critical to a society much abused, manipulated, coerced, lied to, taken for granted and treated like children who will readily accept childish fairy tales and infantile mythology not only as true, but as a part of their own identity.
Far too many other sites that I read, have already, and I think very unwisely, turned over their comment threads to Facebook.
Which brings me to a question, a concern that has been, increasingly, weighing upon me.
The question is this: Do some, many, or even most writers, site proprietors, or editors actually prefer not to get feedback from the many, not to be bothered with what the less exalted might think or ponder upon, might disagree with or question?
Once upon a time, such feedback could be limited and easily controlled with limits on the number of letters on might write to newspaper editors, for example, or a closed system of correspondence which would make public only those viewpoints that station or network managers of radio and television might choose to share with a public that were primarily to behave simply as listeners or viewers.
I would like to imagine that those writers whom I appreciate might actually welcome the thoughts of others, might even find them insightful, useful, or compellingly important.
Thank you, for allowing me the opportunity of sharing these thoughts and opinions, however outlandish or extraneous they might be.
Joe Lauria is correct. I come to this place specifically because the commenters here are intelligent and able to articulate their points of view excellently. It does not particularly matter whether or not I agree with what someone says here. What matters is I left Facebook and Twitter and all the rest of social media because the signal:noise ratio was too high to spend time there.
There are too many people for whom “He’s a libitard” or “She’s just a shill” count as conversation. Go to one of these websites. Look at the comment section. Here’s a random example. Here’s the one at the top of FoxNews this morning.
Thousands of comments. Not one of these comments is worth reading.
This is what the internet is like. Half the “commenters” are bots. They aren’t even humans. The ones who are just use the place like a restroom.
If you’ve never admined one of these sites where the public has access, you have no idea what you don’t see. It’s worse than just noise. It’s worse than just the racism. Snuff films. Porn that leaves you scratching your head as to whether it actually qualifies as porn.
Seriously. The people complaining need to do a reality check. Go to Twitter if you want to hear Kanye West babble.
We won’t miss you. Consortium News is one of the few spots where sane people can discourse. So quit whining. And yes, one of my comments disappeared this morning. I don’t care. It is still 1000x better than Donald Trump’s Twitter feed or any public political page on Facebook. Don’t take my word for it. Go look at these sites. Better yet, go volunteer to be an admin.
As explained many times, we don’t have the staff to review every comment made and so we need an imperfect automated system to help us. We ask for patience while a comment automatically pulled out is manually reviewed.
A part-timer who works four hours a day, five days a week does our comment moderation. Comments made outside these hours may remain on the pending list for several hours, i.e. from 3 pm EST to 11 am EST the next weekday. From Friday 3 p.m. EST to Monday 11 a.m. EST, no one is on duty to manually review comments the automated system has pulled out.
Comments aren’t “disappearing.” We just don’t have the staff to immediately review every comment pulled out by the automated system.
We are on the same page, Joe.
If Consortium News commenters want our comments moderated more quickly, some of our sane commenters are going to have to volunteer to help moderate the comment section. Either that, or we are going to have to chip in and pay for someone to work more hours to do it for us. Maybe there’s a third possibility I don’t see…
However, complaining without having some sort of solution to offer is whining. Removing Akismet is not a solution.
There is some emotion going on here too. We all miss Robert Parry. He’s an icon. However, it is not anyone’s fault he is gone and the place has not gone to hell since he passed away. We are still the same bunch of smart, witty, non-Kool-Aid people.
Moreover, the comment I posted this morning disappeared into the void because it had multiple html links in it. I knew it was going to disappear before I sent it.
The Akismet system flags comments with multiple links in it because the advertisers have designed bots which comment all day long with nothing but links for movies to buy and other useless spam. So it got sent to “the void,” meaning the moderator will have to look at it before everyone else can see it.
If you want to blame someone, blame the spammers. Spammers are advertisers. Spammers are bots. Spammers are people who get off on saying stupid inflammatory emotional things about divisive topics. They are at fault. They cannot self regulate.
Its a quality vs quantity issue inherent in this medium. Consortium News has taken the admirable stance of not being advertising whores. We should appreciate this. Again, if you can’t appreciate it, go look in the comments sections of most public places where the volume is turned up.
The Fox News site I linked above doesn’t care 99.9% of the comments are garbage. They actually *like it* at Fox News because they can tell their advertisers this story got 10,000 commenters, which shows our great user interaction rate. Don’t you want to give us your ad money? That’s what they see. That is how the real world works.
Idiocracy is a self-fulfilling prophecy because American capitalism has chosen to reward babble and squash critical thinking
—> all quantity and no quality. Let’s not be idiots. We can’t fix all the idiots in the world but we *can* not join them.
I think commenters should be more circumspect about accusing CN of viewpoint censorship, especially when there are clearly some technical issues in play.
For its part, CN should not fall into the trap of becoming overly rigid in enforcing its quite reasonable rules. If not too egregious or numerous, some problematic comments can be left up as a safety valve to let people blow off some steam.
There seems to be a vicious circle developing where more and more of the comments – and the comment policing – are about other comments about comments, ad nauseam, with substantive discussion at risk of falling by the wayside.
Fifty percent of my comments have been blocked. None had bad language or attacks on anyone. You need to get rid of Akismet – it’s creating rancor among commenters.
Should the alternative be to allow the comments sections to be flooded with racist filth and personal attacks? That is what would happen if an automated moderation system were removed.
Please explain why the comments section is closed on the article about the FBI whistleblower Darin Jones. The article was just posted yesterday.
Joe Lauria posted this under Dan Steinbock’s Israel/Palestine article about why comments closed early on John Kiriakou’s Darin Jones article:
“No one is censoring CN stories. The comments are closed on that article because a commenter repeatedly violated our comment policy by falsely and maliciously accusing Consortium News of censorship. The commenter was blocked, but created a new email address to repost the offending comment, which was deleted. The new email address was blocked, but new ones were created and had to blocked five times. To prevent this from occurring again comments on that article were closed. Because of the actions of one person everyone suffers.”
Draconian solution it sounds like. Let the fool post if the alternative is to shut down the comments. Never seen a better example of throwing out the baby with the bath water. I posted a response to this same comment six hours ago–no bad language, not insults, no lies; how did it get pulled? Are there settings on this Akismet editor you are using? Too any comments of mine are pulled–and I don’t think that I am ever controversial, nor am I critical of Consortium News. W;hat is the criteria? Makes no sense to me; just arbitrary? Was this system in use a year ago? I never saw so many problems with the comments back then; nor were we flooded with filth etc
I’m guessing many commenters will note here that their reasoned comments were banned because of a position they took that runs contrary to the ideology of the people who now run CN.
But of course, we will never know because those comments will be deleted by the moderators. Like this one will be…
P.S. This site is now a Stalinist mess.
Guess you’ve been proven wrong, even though you’ve posted unsupported slander and fail to use your real name. I comment here all the time and see a wide variety of political viewpoints expressed by intelligent people. I suspect you are a troll for one of our three letter agencies who fear intelligent discussions might undermine their propaganda.
But not everyone making uninformed or paranoid comments is a troll.
America is busting at the seams with uninformed people, criminals, crazed ideologues, and just plain crazies.
ChuckMan (and everyone else): Do you think America always has been “busting at the seams with uninformed people, criminals, crazed ideologues, and just plain crazies?”
What I mean is this. Yes, it has all come to a head because the so-called president walks a tightrope of ignorance, paranoia, and trolling. But this guy represents who knows how many Americans. Many people identify with him. Many people flaunt their ignorance. They enjoy trolls and think it is a useful thing.
So my question is have these people always felt this way, and the advent of the internet now allows them to voice their feelings and thoughts publicly for all to see? To be hoisted on their own petard, as Ray taught us to say.
Or is the internet making people this way? Were they relatively normal before and now exposure to Breitbart and Twitter and Louise Mensch and Alex Jones and Facebook and Rachel Maddow is making these people crazy and stupid?
I used to believe the medium of the internet was a neutral thing. Garbage in, garbage out. But now I become more and more convinced it does things to people. Brings out the worst in most of us.
What do you think? Were we always this bad and the internet just shined a light on the crazy or has the internet made otherwise normal civil folks lose their everlovin’ minds?
EsM9Cgr8. You are right. Your comment violates the comment policy: “allegations that are unsupported by facts.” It would have been removed except Skip Scott set you straight.
I’m guessing that comrade “EsM9Cgr8” and pals get paid to sputter comment on “this site”, with bonuses for posting the words “ideology” and “Stalinist”. Hilarity ensues.
A very reasonable policy.