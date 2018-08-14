Consortium News Radio— Episode 2: Joe Meadors

A USS Liberty survivor who was arrested by Israel this month trying to break the Gaza blockade joins Episode 2 of Consortium News Radio.
Joe Meadors was a signalman on the USS Liberty surveillance ship on June 8, 1967 when Israel attacked, killing 34 U.S. sailors and injuring 173 more. This month Meadors was arrested by Israeli soldiers onboard a boat taking part in a flotilla to break the Gaza blockade. Meadors tells Consortium News Radio in this episode how he first became sympathetic to the Palestinians while growing up in Saudi Arabia; how he was told by his superiors not to discuss what happened on the Liberty; why he broke his silence 12 years later; who he thought was attacking the Liberty; why the U.S. covered it up; what he believes was Israel’s motive in trying to sink his ship; what it was like in Israeli custody this month and much more.
I worked for US Naval Oceanographic Office who supplied scientists for the Liberty. l was told that General Dayan’s order to execute 7,000+ captured Egyptian soldiers had been intercepted by our signal team. Dayan decided to sink the Liberty to prevent further intercepts. Some assumed he was sending a message to Pres Johnson to keep his nose out of Israel’s affairs
Israel is the greatest danger on the planet bar none.
A NOTE TO LISTENERS: Consortium News decided long before CN Radio was launched to create podcasts on numerous platforms. We will begin those podcasts shortly. So stay tuned.
We asked our first two guests but they were not set up for video. When available we will accompany video with our audio interviews. All interviews will be archived as well on our Consortium News YouTube channel.
What appears to be a mystery that will go unsolved where an American president shows preference over his own Navy’s embattled crew on board a U.S. Navy spy ship performing it’s mission, to not want to embarrass an ally over saving his dying crew is mind boggling. Since we will probably never know to just exactly what LBJ was thinking, it goes to show where loyalties lie when it comes to the U.S. and Israel.
Just as among the many other Israeli abuses with it’s disrespect for the U.S. we should not forget such other incidents as Johnathan Pollard, and our country rolling out the Oded Yinon Plan, as a gratuitous U.S. act of solidarity for the indigenous land thief Zionist. All this, and still to allow Israel to beat up Americans attempting to supply Palestinians with food stores and medical supplies, is as disgusting as disgusting can get, while the U.S. once again ignores it’s citizens when they are under siege.
Lastly, any god who would recognize these Zionist as his chosen people, is god not worth praising, as this is not a god representative of all of his/her/it’s universal glory. In short it’s all a lie, but what isn’t a lie, is Israel is not America’s friend nor is it God’s chosen few.
I guess the same goes for JFK assassination
I’m not sure how to respond. In what reference is there similarity?
Here former CIA agent Phillip Giraldi explains it all.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-confronting-israel-is-important/5650542
Consortium News Radio is a fabulous idea. But YouTube, as you may have noticed, is actually video. “Radio” in 2018 suggests a podcast, a medium to which I for one am addicted. And I would love to be able to listen to Consortium News on my headphones. But I looked on the iTunes store and couldn’t find you. Any plans to produce something along these lines at all? I have no idea what the technical challenges are — I am, as they say, just saying.
Love your stuff!
Jeff Ewener
Toronto
