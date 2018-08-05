Winning an Arms Race in Space Remains a Futile Fight

Donald Trump is not the first U.S. president to want to militarize life beyond Earth. But that is a bankrupt approach, believes Jonathan Marshall.
By Jonathan Marshall
Special to Consortium News
When Donald Trump declared it was time to Make America Great Again, he didn’t just mean here on Earth. As he directed the Pentagon in June to create a new branch of the armed services devoted just to space warfare, Trump declared, “It is not enough to have an American presence in space.We must have American dominance in space.”
Not waiting for an ambivalent Congress to act, the Defense Department reportedly plans in coming months to create a new U.S. Space Command, Space Operations Force, and Space Development Agency to manage everything from war-fighting in outer space to developing and launching military satellites.
A draft of a Pentagon planning document states that the capabilities unleashed by this new structure will help “deter, and if necessary degrade, deny, disrupt, destroy and manipulate adversary capabilities to protect U.S. interests, assets and way of life.”
Previous official critics of a new space service, including Trump’s own Air Force secretary, Heather Wilson, and Defense Secretary James Mattis, almost invariably raised only bureaucratic objections rather than deeper questions about the merits of turning space into a battlefield.
“The Pentagon is complicated enough,” Wilson complained in 2017. Creation of a new space service, she said, “will make it more complex, add more boxes to the organization chart, and cost more money.”
Even traditional Pentagon skeptics have adopted the same narrow focus, mainly questioning whether a new Space Force will best serve U.S. war-fighting needs or simply create more inter-service rivalries.
Supporters of a Space Force insist it will help attract resources to avitally important theater of operations. The United States military operates 159 satellites in orbit, and other government agencies maintain dozens more for communications, surveillance,and location services that have become essential to U.S. warfighting plans. These satellites help guide drone missiles, special operations units fighting in remote battlefields, and naval task forces operating across the globe.
If Russia and China succeed in developing more effective anti-satellite weapons, critics warn, they could threaten U.S. dominance in space. “We could be deaf, dumb and blind within seconds,” said Rep. Jim Cooper, a Tennessee Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee. “Seldom has a great nation been so vulnerable.”
Missed Arms Control Opportunities
But escalating the militarization of space is the wrong way to protect these important assets. The narrow debate in the United States over the proposed Space Force almost entirely ignores the long history of squandered opportunities to stop such threats through arms control rather than an ever-more-expensive and unwinnable arms race.
U.S. defense planners, civilian as well as military, have long argued for investing whatever it takes to maintain America’s technological lead in space, just as for many years they argued for maintaining America’s lead in nuclear weapons.
In the 1960s, when it became apparent that no one could win a nuclear arms race, the United States signed two important treaties—the Partial Test Ban Treaty and the Outer Space Treaty—banning the placement of nuclear weapons in space. But every administration since then has opposed or sidelined further arms control in space, despite overwhelming global support for such agreements.
The 1978 United Nations General Assembly’s Special Session on Disarmament called for international negotiations “in accordance with the spirit” of the Outer Space Treaty to “prevent an arms race in outer space,” or PAROS.
Momentum built in the mid-1980s for a PAROS treaty, but the Reagan, Bush and Clinton administrations rejected any such multilateral deal.
“With its large missile defense program and technical advantages inpotential space weaponry, the United States has consistently refused to negotiate PAROS,” observes the Washington-based Nuclear Threat Initiative.
The George W. Bush administration militantly opposed such a treaty, and even canceled one of the landmarks of arms control, the Anti-Ballistic Missile Ttreaty.
The U.S. Air Force issued a strategic master plan in 2006 stating that “the ability to gain space superiority (the ability to exploit space while selectively disallowing it to adversaries) is critically important … an essential prerequisite in modern warfare.”
Meanwhile, China and Russia continued pressing for a weapons-free environment in space. In 2005, when Russia introduced a resolution calling for confidence-building measures in space, with overwhelming support in the U.N. General Assembly (see here and here), only the United States objected.
In February 2008, against U.S. objections, China and Russia introduced a Draft Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, the Threat or Use of Force against Outer Space Objects.
Shooting Down a Satellite
A week later, the United States demonstrated its anti-satellite weapons capability by shooting down a failed spy satellite using a Navy missile, fired from the USS Lake Erie in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. The stated goal of Operation Burnt Frost, the code name of the mission, was to prevent the satellite from crashing and releasing toxic gas. “This is all about trying to reduce the danger to human beings,” James Jeffrey, then-deputy national security adviser, said at the time. But China, which had conducted a similar demonstration in 2007 by destroying an old weather satellite, thought the U.S. action might have been done to show military might.
Although the Obama administration was far less hostile to arms control, it joined only Israel in abstaining from a U.N. General Assembly resolution in 2011 calling for the prevention of an arms race in space. In 2014, only Georgia and Ukraine joined the United States and Israel in opposing a Russian-drafted U.N. resolution on banning an arms race in space. The same dismal record has continued since then, year after year.
In the meantime, of course, both China and Russia have made technological strides in their ability to hit and destroy targets in space. Their continued support for arms control, however, suggests that they recognize the ultimate futility of fighting in that frontier.
As a recent article in Wired points out:
“A Russo-Sino-American space war could very well end with a crippled global economy, inoperable infrastructure, and a planet shrouded by the orbiting fragments of pulverized satellites—which, by the way, could hinder us all on Earth until we figured out a way of cleaning them up. In the aftermath of such a conflict, it might be years before we could restore new constellations of satellites to orbit. Preparing for orbital war has fast become a priority of the US military, but the more urgent priority is figuring out how to prevent it.”
Given these stakes, the ability of a future U.S. Space Force to pulverize more satellites than China or Russia could be considered a bug, not a feature. More to the point, the entire U.S. approach to space warfare is now suspect, if not bankrupt.
As retired Gen. James Cartwright, former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wisely observed in 2016, “The days of ‘space dominance’are over, and we need to move from thinking of space as a military domain of offense and defense to a more complex environment that needs to be managed by a wide range of international players.”
He added, “This is the right time to reconsider our actions in space, as a new presidential administration takes over in January 2017.”
Who says irony is dead?
Jonathan Marshall is author or co-author of five books on international relations, national security and history. He currently is completing a new book on U.S. organized crime, big business and national politics in the early Cold War era.
MIC has already all but bankrupted the US and the spending on arms and ever more sophisticated weapons continues regardless of the futility of war. The Americans don’t need to be in a race to weaponize anything because they would weaponize Mars if they could get there.
“Militarizing outer space” isn’t foolhardy or stupid at all if you look at it from the perspective of the giant wasteful oligopolistic bloodthirsty defense [sic] contractors or from the perspective of the top careerist military brass. For these depraved greedhounds militarizing outer space is a lucrative bonanza beyond their wildest dreams.
So for them they have perfectly rational and mercurial reasons to promote the militarization of outer space. For 90% of the United States population — more and more who are struggling every day — it’s indeed stupid and foolhardy. But what do they matter.
In a country where politicians always rally their crowds by talking ‘tough’, or promising their voters of how ‘they will go to DC and fight for us’, then taking the Samson Option into space for dear little old spoiled rotten Israel shouldn’t come as any surprise. This is what America is for, for war, and for more war after that. If the U.S. doesn’t wage war then America’s super duper wartime economy wouldn’t exist for the MIC to profit from. Just pay no never mind to instigating any kind of a peace, as war is the only game DC knows how to play. So why not should the U.S. wage war in outer space? I could answer that by stating of how we should save the human race, but then again I’d have better luck screaming that into a raging wind tunnel than alerting our DC critters to cut it out… oh well.
The US is doing everything it can to ensure it’s reputation as the most dangerous terrorist nation on Earth. This is a recipe for global disaster, including probable human extinction. Those who the God’s would destroy, they first render insane……
Who was the warped idiot that first came up with the idea that we are God’s chosen ones, created especially to control everything on earth? A decidedly flawed concept surely destined to extinction.
That notion of group virtue is a middle stage of tribalism in any group, after it has developed social and economic dependencies that allow demagogues to coerce the members. The tyrants must then create foreign enemies to pose falsely as protectors, to demand power in the group and accuse their opponents of disloyalty. This creates fear of dissent and enables increasing tyranny.
That can be found in any group, often in multiple factions in isolated towns, and is consciously organized in politics. The primitive tyrants of every group bellow for more weapons to defeat imaginary threats.
I think the hysteria surrounding “Russiagate” and Trump is, to a large extent, a piece of ruling class theater (i.e., a psyop) designed to ensnare the public’s attention in a highly emotive, and utterly futile, wild goose chase while the PTB quietly continue their fleecing of the public good and the dismantling of the nation state system.
Then I read an article like this one and realize the people in power really are bats**t insane and prepared to defend their ill-gotten gains to the bitter end. Can anyone really imagine these clowns, who talk unironically of “militarily dominating ” outer space, ever accepting America (and its idea-bereft and subservient European allies) as normal countries that mind their own business and accept that a lifestyle of conspicuous consumption which requires the military domination of the universe, no less, and the economic subjugation of every country on earth to function is unsustainable and extremely hostile to life?
These people are crazy enough to think a massive orgy of death and destruction that ends human life on earth for the foreseeable future is more “noble” and “respectable” than learning to accept compromise and sacrifice like normal, non-psychopathic people who are not obsessed with hoarding hundreds of billions of dollars and maximizing their power at any cost. Dog help us all.
It is difficult to believe that this is more than a bluster show for public support to throw more money at DoD. An unlimited frontier of war is just what Trump’s base does not want, and brings no Israeli bribes to the Dems or the Reps. Like the other “squandered opportunities to stop such threats through arms control” it well shows that other domains of conflict should be “managed by a wide range of international players.”
Heinlein, writing science fiction in the ’50s fer chrissakes, warned that having weapons, especially nuclear weapons in outer space would allow for the creation of just about as tight a totalitarian dictatorship as you could imagine. Nation-states could oppose such things but just people? No. And even nation-states would be limited in what they can do to counter a nation that has surveillance satellites and weapons in space. Want to take out the orbiter with the weapon? The surveillance satellite sees you setting up your launch and the orbiter blows your missile up before you can launch.
My country is far too irresponsible and power hungry to be trusted with something like that.
If the object is to bankrupt our nation, end civilisation and terminate all life on Earth, weaponizing space is definitely the way to go. It’s the logical next step for the crowd presently in control.