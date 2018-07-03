Former US Envoy to Moscow Calls Intelligence Report on Alleged Russian Interference ‘Politically Motivated’

Prominent journalists and politicians seized upon a shabby, politically motivated, “intelligence” report as proof of “Russian interference” in the U.S. election without the pretense of due diligence, argues Jack Matlock, a former U.S. ambassador in Moscow.
By Jack Matlock
Did the U.S. “intelligence community” judge that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election?
Most commentators seem to think so. Every news report I have read of the planned meeting of Presidents Trump and Putin in July refers to “Russian interference” as a fact and asks whether the matter will be discussed. Reports that President Putin denied involvement in the election are scoffed at, usually with a claim that the U.S. “intelligence community” proved Russian interference. In fact, the U.S. “intelligence community” has not done so. The intelligence community as a whole has not been tasked to make a judgment and some key members of that community did not participate in the report that is routinely cited as “proof” of “Russian interference.”
I spent the 35 years of my government service with a “top secret” clearance. When I reached the rank of ambassador and also worked as Special Assistant to the President for National Security, I also had clearances for “codeword” material. At that time, intelligence reports to the president relating to Soviet and European affairs were routed through me for comment. I developed at that time a “feel” for the strengths and weaknesses of the various American intelligence agencies. It is with that background that I read the January 6, 2017 report of three intelligence agencies: the CIA, FBI, and NSA.
This report is labeled “Intelligence Community Assessment,” but in fact it is not that. A report of the intelligence community in my day would include the input of all the relevant intelligence agencies and would reveal whether all agreed with the conclusions. Individual agencies did not hesitate to “take a footnote” or explain their position if they disagreed with a particular assessment. A report would not claim to be that of the “intelligence community” if any relevant agency was omitted.
The report states that it represents the findings of three intelligence agencies: CIA, FBI, and NSA, but even that is misleading in that it implies that there was a consensus of relevant analysts in these three agencies. In fact, the report was prepared by a group of analysts from the three agencies pre-selected by their directors, with the selection process generally overseen by James Clapper, then Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Clapper told the Senate in testimony May 8, 2017, that it was prepared by “two dozen or so analysts—hand-picked, seasoned experts from each of the contributing agencies.” If you can hand-pick the analysts, you can hand-pick the conclusions. The analysts selected would have understood what Director Clapper wanted since he made no secret of his views. Why would they endanger their careers by not delivering?
What should have struck any congressperson or reporter was that the procedure Clapper followed was the same as that used in 2003 to produce the report falsely claiming that Saddam Hussein had retained stocks of weapons of mass destruction. That should be worrisome enough to inspire questions, but that is not the only anomaly.
The DNI has under his aegis a National Intelligence Council whose officers can call any intelligence agency with relevant expertise to draft community assessments. It was created by Congress after 9/11 specifically to correct some of the flaws in intelligence collection revealed by 9/11. Director Clapper chose not to call on the NIC, which is curious since its duty is “to act as a bridge between the intelligence and policy communities.”
Unusual FBI Participation
During my time in government, a judgment regarding national security would include reports from, as a minimum, the CIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and the Bureau of Intelligence and Research (INR) of the State Department. The FBI was rarely, if ever, included unless the principal question concerned law enforcement within the United States. NSA might have provided some of the intelligence used by the other agencies but normally did not express an opinion regarding the substance of reports.
What did I notice when I read the January report? There was no mention of INR or DIA! The exclusion of DIA might be understandable since its mandate deals primarily with military forces, except that the report attributes some of the Russian activity to the GRU, Russian military intelligence. DIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency, is the U.S. intelligence organ most expert on the GRU. Did it concur with this attribution? The report doesn’t say.
The omission of INR is more glaring since a report on foreign political activity could not have been that of the U.S. intelligence community without its participation. After all, when it comes to assessments of foreign intentions and foreign political activity, the State Department’s intelligence service is by far the most knowledgeable and competent. In my day, it reported accurately on Gorbachev’s reforms when the CIA leaders were advising that Gorbachev had the same aims as his predecessors.
This is where due diligence comes in. The first question responsible journalists and politicians should have asked is “Why is INR not represented? Does it have a different opinion? If so, what is that opinion? Most likely the official answer would have been that this is “classified information.” But why should it be classified? If some agency heads come to a conclusion and choose (or are directed) to announce it publicly, doesn’t the public deserve to know that one of the key agencies has a different opinion?
The second question should have been directed at the CIA, NSA, and FBI: did all their analysts agree with these conclusions or were they divided in their conclusions? What was the reason behind hand-picking analysts and departing from the customary practice of enlisting analysts already in place and already responsible for following the issues involved?
State Department Intel Silenced
As I was recently informed by a senior official, the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence Research did, in fact, have a different opinion but was not allowed to express it. So the January report was not one of the “intelligence community,” but rather of three intelligence agencies, two of which have no responsibility or necessarily any competence to judge foreign intentions. The job of the FBI is to enforce federal law. The job of NSA is to intercept the communications of others and to protect ours. It is not staffed to assess the content of what is intercepted; that task is assumed by others, particularly the CIA, the DIA (if it is military) or the State Department’s INR (if it is political).
The second thing to remember is that reports of the intelligence agencies reflect the views of the heads of the agencies and are not necessarily a consensus of their analysts’ views. The heads of both the CIA and FBI are political appointments, while the NSA chief is a military officer; his agency is a collector of intelligence rather than an analyst of its import, except in the fields of cryptography and communications security.
One striking thing about the press coverage and Congressional discussion of the January report, and of subsequent statements by CIA, FBI, and NSA heads is that questions were never posed regarding the position of the State Department’s INR, or whether the analysts in the agencies cited were in total agreement with the conclusions.
Let’s put these questions aside for the moment and look at the report itself. On the first page of text, the following statement leapt to my attention:
“We did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election. The US Intelligence Community is charged with monitoring and assessing the intentions, capabilities, and actions of foreign actors; it does not analyze US political processes or US public opinion.”
Now, how can one judge whether activity “interfered” with an election without assessing its impact? After all, if the activity had no impact on the outcome of the election, it could not be properly termed interference. This disclaimer, however, has not prevented journalists and politicians from citing the report as proof that “Russia interfered” in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
As for particulars, the report is full of assertion, innuendo, and description of “capabilities” but largely devoid of any evidence to substantiate its assertions. This is “explained” by claiming that much of the evidence is classified and cannot be disclosed without revealing sources and methods. The assertions are made with “high confidence” or occasionally, “moderate confidence.” Having read many intelligence reports I can tell you that if there is irrefutable evidence of something it will be stated as a fact. The use of the term “high confidence” is what most normal people would call “our best guess.” “Moderate confidence” means “some of our analysts think this might be true.”
Guccifer 2.0: A Fabrication
Among the assertions are that a persona calling itself “Guccifer 2.0” is an instrument of the GRU, and that it hacked the emails on the Democratic National Committee’s computer and conveyed them to Wikileaks. What the report does not explain is that it is easy for a hacker or foreign intelligence service to leave a false trail. In fact, a program developed by CIA with NSA assistance to do just that has been leaked and published.
Retired senior NSA technical experts have examined the “Guccifer 2.0” data on the web and have concluded that “Guccifer 2.0’s” data did not involve a hack across the web but was locally downloaded. Further, the data had been tampered with and manipulated, leading to the conclusion that “Guccifer 2.0” is a total fabrication.
The report’s assertions regarding the supply of the DNC emails to Wikileaks are dubious, but its final statement in this regard is important: “Disclosures through WikiLeaks did not contain any evident forgeries.” In other words, what was disclosed was the truth! So, Russians are accused of “degrading our democracy” by revealing that the DNC was trying to fix the nomination of a particular candidate rather than allowing the primaries and state caucuses to run their course. I had always thought that transparency is consistent with democratic values. Apparently those who think that the truth can degrade democracy have a rather bizarre—to put it mildly–concept of democracy.
Most people, hearing that it is a “fact” that “Russia” interfered in our election must think that Russian government agents hacked into vote counting machines and switched votes to favor a particular candidate. This, indeed, would be scary, and would justify the most painful sanctions. But this is the one thing that the “intelligence” report of January 6, 2017, states did not happen. Here is what it said: “DHS [the Department of Homeland Security] assesses that the types of systems Russian actors targeted or compromised were not involved in vote tallying.”
This is an important statement by an agency that is empowered to assess the impact of foreign activity on the United States. Why was it not consulted regarding other aspects of the study? Or—was it in fact consulted and refused to endorse the findings? Another obvious question any responsible journalist or competent politician should have asked.
Prominent American journalists and politicians seized upon this shabby, politically motivated, report as proof of “Russian interference” in the U.S. election without even the pretense of due diligence. They have objectively acted as co-conspirators in an effort to block any improvement in relations with Russia, even though cooperation with Russia to deal with common dangers is vital to both countries.
This is only part of the story of how, without good reason, U.S.-Russian relations have become dangerously confrontational. God willin and the crick don’t rise, I’ll be musing about other aspects soon.
(Thanks to Ray McGovern and Bill Binney for their research assistance.)
This article originally appeared on JackMatlock.com
Jack Matlock is a career diplomat who served on the front lines of American diplomacy during the Cold War and was U.S. ambassador to the Soviet Union when the Cold War ended. Since retiring from the Foreign Service, he has focused on understanding how the Cold War ended and how the lessons from that experience might be applied to public policy today.
Excellent analysis that helps expose just how totally compromised and useless MSM has become given their refusal to ask basic questions and their dutiful recitation of evidence-free deep state narratives on the matter.
I’m happy to get some more support for my strongly held opinions that the “assessment” of January 2017 is pure political propaganda intended to support Hillary. It’s probably also intended to be used against President* Trump, but I’m not interested in that. I saw one egregiously wrong statement in the article, though. The “job” of the FBI is not just “to enforce Federal law.” It is the designated sole agency authorized and tasked to conduct counterintelligence operations inside the United States. I realize the CIA has always tried to muscle in and the Church Committee was pretty vigorous in pushing the requirement that they not be permitted to conduct ANY operations in the United States. The Old Queen (Hoover) would have had John Brennan’s guts for garters for this.
The January 6 report was obvious nonsense to anyone who bothered to actually read it. When I read it January, I was astounded at the amateurishness; it looked like something someone had delegated to an intern who was in a rush. I couldn’t believe that anyone could take it seriously. Moreover, it clearly stated that it was not presenting facts; the coverage of RT was out of date and did not even support the claims. However, virtually the whole of the western political media elite apparently believed it – this fact alone should have demonstrated beyond any doubt that they are, at best, incompetent, and, more likely, much worse.
Despite the spluttering bluster of this partisan hack the Senate Intelligence Committee , with a GOP chairman and a Republican majority just concluded that Russia did indeed attempt to influence the election in Trump’s favor.
Indeed! Ricky, your gullibility is downright adorable.
And you believe the Senate Intelligence Committee’s propagandisc crap because?
Of course it’s political
There aren’t enough prisons to hold the upper tiers of government
We know the democrats and FBI alongside the DOJ and their cohorts in the CIA = NSA were all conspiring to elect Hillary .Even Obama was in on it.
That’s the kind of conspiracy that ends governments.
There are enough prisons, they’re just full of potheads.
The article speaks to Russia and its meddling in our election. You try to swerve back to the tired and tedious right wing meme ( dont look here look at Clinton) and it aint gonna work anymore.
And then along comes the now-threadbare, “progressive” meme of “don’t look at DNC malfeasance to secure corporate oligarchy, look at Ernst Stavro Blo – I mean – Vladimir Putin (the clumsiest, yet somehow also the most diabolically cunning villain on the planet).”
Talk about spluttering, partisan bluster…
Thank you John Matlock The fraud of this allegation has been apparent from day one. The Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein started this witch hunt and Sessions permits him to continue. The stone walling of Congress is an insult to everyone watching. Yet the farce continues. It seems Rod Rosenstein is the president of the permanent state and Trump is a token president of the yankee snake oil corporation.
Please USA the world is weary of the permanent state script and hollywood movie based on the farce. Is Sessions a protected species or just a convenient foil while the Awans, Clintons, Comeys, Wasserman-Shultz team run past the statute of limitations finish line?
Trump is a failure on this most important measure. He might fool Kim Jong Un (or vice versa) but he doesn’t fool the world.
Joe Mifsud is the key to the path that leads all the way through MI6 and back to Hillary Clinton and the ‘permanent state’. Take a peek.
The GOP hate Trump as much as democrats .
After the Nov’16 election when Hillary Clinton, instead of acknowledging that she alone was to blame for her defeat (what with, among her other mistakes, her labeling a segment of the working class’ as deplorables) resorted to attributing said defeat to Russian/Putin interference in America’s “sacred” electoral system. Clearly, thereby, she was signaling that her post-defeat game would consist of nothing but scapegoating. Soon thereafter, though, as the deep state joined the hate Russia/Putin chorus, it was apparent that this scapegoating had as much to do with preventing Donald Trump from making good on his promises, however vague, to improve US-Russian relations + getting our nation out of the business of regime changing. Nothing was permissable, that is, that might impede the deep state’s pursuit of world hegemony. Subsequent events re: government hearings along with democratic party politics and MSM coverage of same have only confirmed, not only that the above initial observations were correct, but that the scapegoating is aimed not only at maintaining the status quo vis-a-vis US foreign policy, but to prevent any leftward shift in the Democratic Party – that the duopoly be preserved. .
The procedure used was the same as that used in 2003 – most likely because the order to prepare it was an Executive, not an Intelligence Community decision. That’s what they’re trying to keep under wraps, and that’s why Rosenstein is stonewalling Congress. I suspect that James Clapper has nothing to worry about. It wasn’t his idea in the first place.
F.G. are you saying the order came down from the president (Obama)? Joe
I explained it a little better in a comment that is awaiting moderation.
Joe, the Intelligence Community follows relatively strict protocols…unless ordered to do otherwise. My comments keep disappearing, but I did try to answer your question.
It was Brennan’s idea
Who now works for MSNBC
I too heard it was “Brennan’s baby”. But I suspect F.G. is right that Obama thought it was a great idea and signed off on it.
Yep. Undoubtedly Obama was involved. That’s why they’re fighting so hard to delay the congressional investigations.
Interestingly, the Senate Intelligence subcommittee report that was recently released is quite similar to the January, 2017, “intelligence community assessment.” It contained many assertions presented as facts, and no evidence. I was quite surprised, but since Trump’s enemies have succeeded in selling the story to so many people this will probably just reinforce the belief among people who do not read the report.
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/07/02/trump-putin-peace-trade-and-friendship-talks.html
Sorry for the repeated posts, but this is a significant issue for me. Since 1990, when we had the perfect opportunity to cement a bilateral relationship with Russia (maybe even one of those “special” ones the UK, Germany, Japan, and Israel love reminding everyone of), the US has done nothing but pull this kind of petty, mean spirited BS when all Russia has been after is peaceful, profitable coexistence.
Those of the US elite pushing this steaming load of a propaganda campaign (and a really scurrilous one the latest is), for all their learning and experience, are either incredibly stupid or just plain psychotic. Eff them and the preening mandarins posing as national news outlets.
Thank the stars for CN.
I agree with all the statements in this analysis.
And so far, what Mueller has put together does not come close to the charges he was supposed to investigate.
Maybe he will later. But why is it taking so long? He has been in business for over a year now.
They need to call console the lies with blackmail.
Jim-
I think they Mueller is dragging his feet purposely to make the investigation last until the mid-term elections. The Dems are running a lot of folks with ties to the so-called “Intelligence Community”, and they would like their infiltration to succeed as much as possible.
BTW, I just finished “Destiny Betrayed” last week. What a great read! Thanks for all your hard work.
Thank you for a very informative piece. You are clearly a diplomat. Only a diplomat could refrain from saying: And the most important politician in the country, the President, completely and utterly failed in his obligation to exercise critical judgement of the advice that he had been given and foolishly and dangerously imposed sanctions on a nuclear equal based on this political hit job of an analysis which hasn’t been shot down in flames only by virtue of an incessant invocation of classification. The only more amazing thing is that the US government has been so monumentally stupid that it has kept the sanctions in place even though the basis for the sanctions has been thoroughly discredited.
I recall Jack Matlock relating the following anecdote; right around the dissolution of the USSR, the Soviet ambassador to the UN told Matlock, “This will be bad for us, but worse for you. We’ve just taken away your best enemy.”
Well reasoned and well written, Mr. Matlock, and I hope that you write more.
You have added new insights to a cogent compilation of analyses of this issue.
Thank you Jack Matlock for such a good article. It confirms what the VIPS and other journalists have been reporting on at Consortium News. The operationally similar strategy whereby a few handpicked analysts fix the intel to match the conclusions of their superiors, ie Iraqs WMDS and Russian interference in our elections, speaks volumes about the corruption of our government. It is also an indictment of the MSM which can not and will not report the truth to the American people.
Very nice article — thank you!
The most troublesome aspect, to me, is the complicity of the “legitimate” media, especially the New York Times, in promoting, rather than questioning, the dubious narrative of Russian electoral “interference.” I have too many relatives who are too invested in trusting those so-called “trustworthy” sources. To them, I’ve become a Breitbart/Fox kinda guy (I’m not.) for suggesting that all media are manipulative and one needs to be skeptical of basically all sources these days. I’ve given up talking politics with them.
Welcome to ‘the Consortium’ mbob. Joe
MBOB, I used to hate Fox News, which I thought was a lunatic screech-fest against anything Obama did, even when it was reasonable. I am not saying everything Obama did was reasonable, but Fox portrayed everything he did in the worst possible light. As far as Breitbart was concerned, I had not even heard of that organization until after the 2016 election. The way I ran into Breitbart was when I was trying to sort out why every single reputable news agency that I was reading said HRC was going to be the next President and then I read that there was one that reported the opposite (Breitbart). So, I guess the question I asked myself was: am I going to continue to read news sources that got the 2016 presidential election so wrong, or start to read Breitbart? And what else were they getting wrong? So, the first week I was on Breitbart, they were talking Trump’s “movement” and how it was related to Brexit (no clue who Nigel Farage was at the tine) and how big Trump’s crowd sizes had been at his rallies. I was literally blindsided by all this; being a regular consumer of WaPo, CNN, NYT, etc, I felt like I was totally left in the dark. Breitbart actually informed me about what really happened and what was going on (how the world was undergoing a populist revolution) vs having to swallow the idea that Putin and a bunch of xenophobic misogynistic racists had taken over the United States. I finally gave up entirely on my old news sources when time after time something I read in them would be debunked 3 days later (why spend all those reading hours to become informed when I was being misinformed?). Anyway, I still have not warmed up to Fox News entirely (if it were not for Tucker Carlson, it would be hard to tune in at all, and I suppose Hannity has been right about Trump-Russia but he is so far over the top…) and that is how I drifted here to Consortium News.
*I am not saying Breitbart is a balanced source of news, but can be indispensable at times.
I’ve read elsewhere as well that the State Department’s INR has historically yielded some of the best intelligence analysis in the U.S. government. Perhaps not coincidentally, it also lacks the big budget and swagger of the other agencies.
For me, the giveaway on this report was that half of it was boilerplate security tips, the sorts of things that people see in their annual security training. It’s almost like they were writing a college paper, and had to hit a certain page count, so they included anything they could.
Yes the report is bad. I came to that conclusion just reading the contents. They didn’t have enough words to fill all of the pages. Now the question is, when is the GOP going to go after Clapper for it?
Intelligence Agencies “assessment” is weasel word for not exactly lying, just sayin’. The MSM malpracticers, on the other hand, have decided, in the total absence of ANY evidence in this long-running farcedy, to simply DECLARE their lies are truth. Paging George Orwell!!
and furthermore: http://news.jornal.us/article-681288.-THE-REAL-PUTINGATE-.html
Thanks for the info. This reinforces how corrupt the DNC/DLC/HRC cabal truly are.
What a cogent, well-written piece.
Shows a clear pattern of politically-motivated deception, implemented by a few appointees at the top (of a few agencies). Plus, why did the FBI never request access to Hillary Clinton’s servers?
“What should have struck any congressperson or reporter was that the procedure Clapper followed was the same as that used in 2003 to produce the report falsely claiming that Saddam Hussein had retained stocks of weapons of mass destruction.”
You gotta ask yourself, “How would this evolution have taken shape?” How would a project of this nature materialize in contravention of standard methods, protocols and procedures? Anybody who has served in the military knows that there is a “chain of command”, and the role of the participants at each level are clearly defined. Each is responsible to someone who “tells them what to do”. They are responsible to perform at their level those duties prescribed by regulation, convention and United States Public Law. For the military, most of it falls under Title 10, U.S.C.
So, if I was working in a particular shop, and some of my peers from other shops showed up and said, “Hey, we’re gonna get together and do this deal”, I’d have stopped and asked something like…”Who’s in charge of this? Who’s idea is it, on whose authority, and who am I working for here?” Once, I even asked, “OK, so who’s the JAG Officer I ask for advice?” That’s not always clear.
If it was legitimate, at some point, somebody would have mentioned “Commander’s Intent”. And, I’d bet you a nickel that’s exactly what they’re keeping buried here. That’s why Rosenstein is stonewalling. That’s why Comey and Warner were “in cahoots” to kill the Assange testimony. This all leads back to the only guy who could have made it all happen…and I don’t think it was James Clapper.
I hope Mr. Matlock becomes a frequent contributor. I think he has a lot more to say beyond the subject he addresses.
Excellent article.
My understanding is that the FBI didn’t examine the DNC computer that was allegedly hacked.
I find that very curious.
It was a coup attempt and the FBI/CIA plotters must be held accountable if we are going to regain a Democracy, instead of letting a few senile oligarchs dictate policy. Comey, Clapper, Brennan and some lesser figures must go to prison for all the disturbance that Russiagate has caused.
Fabulous article with so much important info! THANK YOU!!!
But Ambassador Matlock, what took you so long??? Didn’t it occur to you that we needed to know this months ago?
Thank you for for finally sharing your very important expertise. And thanks to Ray McGovern and Bill Binney for encouraging you to do so.
Your final paragraph succinctly summarises this matter.
As shown in this article, apparently it is not a two-way street when it comes to Russian/American propaganda:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/06/the-united-states-and-russia-propaganda.html
Washington has a very, very thin skin when it comes to outside nations criticisms of its agenda.
There used to be a reasonably clear separation between objective news reporting and the expression of opinion – i.e. in print, news and editorial opinion appeared in distinct sections while on television there was hard news through the week and opinion and analysis on the Sunday morning programs.
Fox News and right-wing talk radio was effectively responsible for clouding these distinctions, presenting opinion (informed and uninformed) in a format usually understood as factual reporting. It used to be a common observation fifteen years ago that Fox News viewers cognitive understanding of objective reality diminished according to their degree of consumption of the Fox product. (see the documentary film “Outfoxed”). But nowadays, most if not all of the mainstream/legacy/corporate news media operate using the Fox model whereby factual reporting and opinion have dissolved into one another – and opinion becomes fact without the consumer being quite aware of it. It has been a major step backwards socially and politically, and a real eye-opener for those who once believed in the ever upward trajectory of human progress.
Your comment jaycee should not go unnoticed. More Americans should study and contemplate the dynamics of what you point to, as our news isn’t at all news reporting in as much as our news is slanted opinion based propaganda. This control method is why Robert Parry left the MSM, so as he could inform the voter as to allow the voter to have the knowledge required to make an informed decision…. & here we are. Good comment. Joe
jaycee-
The repeal of the fairness doctrine is what has led to this. That and the NDAA of 2012 that made propaganda targeted at U.S. citizens legal. Since the first happened under Reagan, and the second under Obama, you can see that controlling the minds of the masses is a bipartisan effort. Who said Republicans and Democrats can’t work together to get things done!
I first became aware of Jack Matlock via an interview on Democracy Now. Somehow I don’t think Amy Goodman will be having him on again anytime soon to discuss this issue.
What has gotten into Amy Goodman? I used to find Democracy Now worth listening to.
She must have caught something contagious from David Corn
Democracy Now and Counterpunch have both shilled the CIA regime change propaganda aimed at Syria. One expects such things from the NYT’s and mainstream media, but I found this quite amazing given both DN and Counterpunch used to be valuable “progressive sites.” My suggestion is that they consider combining forces. They could appropriately call the new joint venture either: “Counter Democracy,” or better yet, “Democracy Punch.”
Alas; I once sung “Once in love with Amy” .. or, at least with Democracynow.org. Why does this have to be so complicated!
It has been sad to watch. Don’t know quite how to explain the deterioration of her foreign coverage — especially Syria and Russia-gate. She’s plenty smart, but we all have emotional attachments. I’m guessing part of the explanation might be the virulent spread of the HWHW virus starting on November 9, 2016 — (the Hillary Would Have Won) virus.
HOWEVER, Amy and her team are THE BEST on domestic issues — almost always there firstest with the mostest. I truly admire that. Enterprise, guts, and good reporters. On issues like Standing Rock and the indignities on the southern border, democracynow.org has been TERRIFIC.
So, let’s not throw out the baby with the bathwater. That is, let’s keep telling our acquaintances to watch Amy (I almost always watch her first thing in the morning on democracynow.org).
It would be good, though to add a truth-in-advertising warning up front, with the caveat that one should feel quite free to turn it off when she starts repeating what the White Helmets and CNN are saying about Syria; or what Rachel Maddow, Chuck Schumer, Mark Warner, Adam Schiff, and the other usual suspects are saying about the evil Russians and Russia-gate — now DOJ/FBI/CIA-gate. Actually, a constitutional crisis is brewing in the next few weeks, but you would not know it from democracynow.org coverage. THAT’s what’s sad.
Ray McGovern
This is an excellent point – thanks for making it! It IS possible to agree with people on some things and disagree with them on other items. This is how political discourse SHOULD be, but unfortunately political discussion in the US has completely devolved to ‘My way, all the way, or you are evil, and I can’t engage with you.’ It is extremely infantile and probably partially the result of degraded education, the non-stop echo chambers of social media, and identity politics.
As a Russophile who was getting her chops in Russian language, literature, and culture during the late 80s (yes, I’m that old), I usually had serious issues with the DLI folks in my courses at university, but we could and did find common ground on some issues.
Currently, many of my friends and family think I am a Putin puppet/asset and, as a consequence, that my opinion on anything regarding Russia cannot be trusted. It’s very depressing.
Ray-
The domestic issues that Amy is so good at reporting on are no threat to her paymaster George Soros. As to the big picture, I think she has bought into the Globalist’s plan. A vision of a multi-polar world based on national sovereignty is the major threat to Global Empire ruled by oligarchs. Amy never goes there. I wonder how she sees reporters like Eva Bartlett and Vanessa Beeley. Does she think they’re Putin and Assad puppets?
The deep state figured that the much-loathed Trump was the perfect patsy for Hillary to roll in the general election, so they didn’t prevent him from getting the Republican nomination, in fact, with the considerable aid of the mass media, they promoted his case. The puppet masters in Washington, Arlington and Langley never believed for a moment that Hillary would lose. They simply miscalculated on how much she, also, was hated by the public. They’ve orchestrated a soft, slow motion coup attempt ever since their bubble was popped on election night. What will happen to Trump is still uncertain, probably depending on how he continues to dance to their tune and walk back every promise made during the campaign. What is certain is that these shadows behind the scenes will never again allow an “outsider,” someone they did not create and entirely control, to receive the nomination of either major party ever again.
Realist good to hear from you, and yes Trump was the decoy candidate whom Queen Hillary would run over with a stampede of her voters, but whoops then there was the Electoral College… damn the details. There by with Hillary’s surprising loss, all the long knives of the Deep State were drawn to take down the orange haired tv reality star turned president down. Now, I have a theory, and my theory all though it can be disputed, is that I believe Trump out did his rivals with his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. With this honor so bestowed upon the disruptive Zionist Trump rallied his Calvary to his rescue… or something like that.
Kick it around Realist. Joe
Trump’s a “useful idiot” as a President & as long as he dances to the Deepstate & MIC tune, he will be left in place & not suffer the same fate as JFK! Trump’s backdown of his Election promises confirm that he has been totally bought & paid for, by his DS masters & now follows that warmongering agenda of plunder for Elitist gain! Russiagate is the biggest, Propagandist lie that has ever been proported as Truth, despite 2 yrs of zero evidence & fabricated reports such as this latest nothingburger of a Intelligence Report! But they have to keep this nonsense going because to much time & money & energy has been invested, to preserve this propagandist lie that they can’t back track from it! Is it any wonder that the general population are starting to despise & distrust all Politicians & the US Govt & it’s institutions because of their immoral behaviour! And the RT Channel or Sputnik cannot be blamed for exposing this corruption which the MSM has failed to do!
They also overestimated the power of the media, which traditionally has had much sway over which neoliberal candidate gets elected President.
Turns out that said industry has gradually lost the public trust over time, which condition happened to reach a critical mass at any inconvenient juncture.
I’m sure they’ll address the problem next time round with strategies involving censorship, blacklisting, and the deployment of covert armies of online disinformation teams, all of which we have already begun to see take shape.