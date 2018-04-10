Taking the World to the Brink

As American drums beat again for war, Rick Sterling steps back to contemplate the possible consequences this time.
By Rick Sterling Special to Consortium News
Western neoconservatives and hawks are driving the international situation to increasing tension and danger. Not content with the destruction of Iraq and Libya based on false claims, they are now pressing for a direct US attack on Syria.
As a dangerous prelude, Israeli jets flying over Lebanese airspace fired missiles against the T4/Tiyas Airbase west of Palmyra following reports on Sunday of a chemical weapons attack in Douma, a suburb of Damascus under rebel contorl.
As reported at Tass, the Chief of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, predicted the alleged use of chemicals almost a month ago. The report from March 13 says, “Russia has hard facts about preparations for staging the use of chemical weapons against civilians by the government forces. After the provocation, the US plans to accuse Syria’s government forces of using chemical weapons … furnish the so-called ‘evidence’ … and Washington plans to deliver a missile and bomb strike against Damascus’ government districts.”
Gerasimov noted that Russian military advisors are staying in the Syrian Defense Ministry’s facilities in Damascus and “in the event of a threat to our military servicemen’s lives, Russia’s Armed Forces will take retaliatory measures to target both the missiles and their delivery vehicles.”
The situation is clearly fraught with the risk of sliding into international conflict between the two biggest nuclear weapons powers with all that that implies. Civilization itself is being put in peril so that the West can continue supporting sectarian armed groups seeking to overthrow the Assad government, in violation of international law and the UN Charter.
The most powerful country in the world is now led by a real estate, hotel and entertainment mogul without political experience. Behind the scenes, there is an entrenched foreign policy establishment determined to maintain and reclaim U.S. unilateral “leadership” of the world. American leaders fear that the U.S. is losing influence, prestige and power around the world. Israel and Saudi Arabia are seing their designs on regional dominance failing.
East Ghouta, Damascus
East Ghouta is a district of farms and towns on the north-east outskirts of Damascus. For the past six years, various armed factions controlled the area. On a nearly daily basis, they launched mortar and hell cannon missile attacks into Damascus, and have killed thousands of civilians. This author personally witnessed two such mortar attacks in April 2014.
By the end of March most of East Ghouta had been retaken by the government. With the peaceful evacuation of armed militants, civilians flooded into the humanitarian corridors and then government camps for the displaced. The campaign was proceeding quickly with minimal loss of life as the Russian Reconciliation officers negotiated agreements which allowed the militants to keep small weapons and be transported to Idlib in the north.
Journalist Vanessa Beeley documented the situation including the happiness and relief of many civilians as they finally made it to safety. One described the feeling as “like being reborn”. Robert Fisk of Britian’s Independent newspaper was on site and reported what he saw first hand in stories titled Watching on as Islamist fighters are evacuated from war-torn Eastern Ghouta and Western howls of outrage over the Ghouta siege ring hollow.
As reported at the Russian Reconciliation Centre, by the end of March, 105,857 civilians had moved into government controlled areas while 13,793 militants, plus 23,433 family members had been transported north. Those who wanted to stay, including former fighters, were welcomed. They could rejoin Syrian society with the same rights and obligations as other Syrians.
The last remaining opposition stronghold was the town of Douma, controlled by the Saudi-funded Jaish al Islam. Negotiations were prolonged because Jaish al Islam did not want to go to Idlib, which is dominated by another militant opposition group, Jabhat al Nusra also known as Hayat Tahrir al Sham. It is the al Qaeda affiliate in Syria.
The Chemical Incident
On Saturday, April 7, video and stories claiming a chemical weapons attack in Douma were broadcast. The video showed dozens of dead children. On Sunday the story grabbed western mainstream media headlines. U.S. President Trump quickly came to a conclusion: “President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay”.
There has been no objective investigation. The media claims are based on statements and videos from members of the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) and the White Helmets. Both organizations receive significant funding from the US government and are not neutral as aid organizations should be. They both call for Western intervention in Syria.
Chemical weapons have emerged as the quick and easy justification for aggression. One year ago, in April 2017, it was the incident at Khan Shaykoun. That resulted in a US attack on a Syrian air base just days later. As reported here by Consortium News‘ late founder, Robert Parry, the subsequent investigation discovered that dozens of victims had shown up in hospitals in diverse locations and up to 100 kms away from the scene of the crime before the event happened. Indicative of apparent bias by the investigators, this red flag pointing to fraud was not probed further. If it was just a few victims or just one location, it might be a mistake in time record-keeping. However in this case there were dozens of discrepancies in multiple locations, clearly raising the possibility of fraud.
Now we have the incident in Douma. The armed opposition is in retreat. They the losing the war and are desparate. They have tried since 2012 to pressure the U.S. and NATO to intervene directly on their side. The rebels have access to chemical weapons in East Ghouta and they have a motive. They also have thousands of prisoners. This group put hundreds of prisoners, primarily women and children, in cages on the streets of Douma.
Who Benefits?
The timing of the chemical weapons incidents is also noteworthy. As documented here, one year ago on March 30, 2017, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said U.S. policy was no longer focused on getting Assad out. Five days later the chemical incident at Khan Sheikhoun happened, followed quickly by blaming the Syrian government without evidence, then the U.S. attack on a Syrian air base and a then restoration of the demand that “Assad must go.”
On March 29 this year, Trump said that U.S. forces will withdraw from Syria “very soon.” This was followed by outcries from the media and political establishment. Once again, following Saturday’s incident, the U.S. is again threatening to intervene. The chemical weapons incidents have consistently resulted in the reversal of a proposed change in hostility toward Syria.
Neoconservatives and the supporters of ‘regime change’ foreign policy have various theories why the Assad government would perpetrate a chemical weapons attack. Senator John McCain says the Syrian President was “emboldened” by Trump’s call to withdraw. Juan Cole, an academic who promoted the assaults on Libya in 2011, has a different theory. He says “Chemical weapons are used by desperate regimes that are either outnumbered by the enemy or are reluctant to take casualties in their militaries. Barrel-bombing Douma with chem seems to have appealed to the regime as a tactic for this reason. It had potential of frightening the Douma population into deserting the Army of Islam.”
In contrast with his theory, chemical weapons were used extensively by the U.S. in Vietnam and Iraq when they were far from desperate. As evidenced in the flow of civilians into government held areas, most of the civilian population are happy to get away from the sectarian and violent Army of Islam (“Jaish al Islam”). Cole seems to be basing his theories on inaccurate western media coverage just as he did regarding Libya where sensational claims about a looming massacre in Benghazi were later shown to be fraudulent.
It’s clear who benefits from sensational media coverage about a chemical weapons incident: those who seek to want the U.S. to intervene militarily. Every time there is an incident, and well before an investigation has even begun, it is seized on by governments and organizations who’ve sought regime change in Syria since the start of the war, and perhaps even earlier.
Manipulating Public Opinion
The manipulation of western opinion about the Syrian conflict using fake events is not theory; it has been proven. A good example is the fake kidnapping of NBC reporter Richard Engel in December 2012. Engel and his media team were reportedly kidnapped and
threatened with death by “shabiha” supporters of the Syrian president. After days in captivity the American team was supposedly rescued by Free Syrian Army “rebels” after a shootout. In 2015 it was confirmed this was a hoax perpetrated by the FSA and their American supporters. The entire charade was carried out by the “rebels”. The goal was to demonize the Assad government and its supporters, and to romanticize and increase support for the armed opposition. Neither Engel nor NBC confessed to the reality until it was about to be exposed years later, pointing to duplicity and collusion in the deception.
Four and half years ago, on August 21, 2013, the most famous chemical weapons incident occurred. The Syrian government was immediately accused of launching a sarin attack which killed hundreds of children and civilians. Over the next six months investigations were carried out. The conclusions of Seymour Hersh, Parry and the research site whoghouta.com concluded that the attack was almost certainly not from the government but actually from one of the ‘rebel’ factions with support from Turkish intelligence services. Two Turkish parliamentary deputies held a press conference and publicly revealed some of the evidence. The intent then, as now, was to provide justification and provocation for the US and NATO to bomb Syrian government installations.
The Drums are Pounding
Today there is the imminent possibility of a major attack based on the allegations of a clearly biased source, with international law and legal due process tossed aside. Why is violence being threatened before there is a serious, independent investigation of the chemical incident? If the accusations against Syria are true, why not let it be investigated, especially now that the area was liberated on Monday and safe access can be provided?
The drums of war are pounding. After over one year of incessant Russia bashing and disinformation, is the public ready to go to war with Russia over Syria? Neoconservative hawks and their Israeli and Saudi allies do not seem alarmed by this prospect. Their plans and predictions for Iraq, Libya and Yemen were delusional fantasies with the price paid in blood by the people of those countries and in treasure by Americans as well. Sadly, there has not been any accountability for the media and political establishment that promoted and launched those wars. Now they want to escalate the aggression by attacking Syria, causing vastly more blood to flow and risking confrontation with a country which can fight back.
Rick Sterling is an investigative journalist based in the San Francisco Bay Area. He can be contacted at rsterling1@gmail.com
False Flag after False Flag – and the American puplic is lied to, time and again. And, the world capitulates to our imperialistic demands and actions. Horrifying!
And it seems that, as time goes on, less effort is put into making the hoaxes at all convincing.
In 2013, the Salafist-Turkish-U.S. side felt they had to stage an actual, horrific nerve gas attack to make it look like the Syrian government had done so. Now all it takes is some jihadi auxiliaries in the White Helmets shooting some video of who-knows-what to get the same propaganda result. (See also: Skripal case.)
The hermetically sealed world of Western elite opinion drifts ever farther away from even the remnants of rationality and critical thought.
I agree. Our propagandists aren’t even trying to convince anyone anymore. They don’t have to.
Yes, and Rick Sterling has well summarized these false flag efforts to accuse the Assad government, the one group without a motive, of “snatching defeat from the jaws of victory” for the convenience of the Israeli/KSA/MIC warmongers. He has well stated the deceptions of Juan Cole, the Engel/MSDNC, and other zionists.
The US government has lost its democracy, has disgraced its history and potential, and has become a dictatorship of the ignorant and amoral rich. They use this bluster and bullying largely for domestic political show, but are playing with fire. Perhaps they will entice Israel/KSA into ruinous conflicts with Russia, and cause retaliations and crises that discredit zionist warmongers in the US.
We are closer tonight to an all out nuclear war than we have ever been. It could be triggered tomorrow by a foolish decision by a man who has proved himself a fool ever since he was elected President of America. Anyone who thinks we are not on the edge of nuclear war today is a fool in my book.
Thanks for the report. Trump is so easily manipulated, the world is in a lot of trouble. Scary times.
I would like to express my thanks, gratitude, and deep respect for all of us on Earth who have worked and prayed for a world of peace and love. If our dreams should soon be shattered, I still feel that our efforts were in line with the best humans are capable of. I wish you all well, and pray we get through this very dangerous moment in our history together.
mike k. This line about ” I still feel that our efforts were in line with the best humans are capable of” is a cop-out provided by “All You Need Is LOVE”. It buys you the “Stairway To Heaven”, but there is no real guarantee of that either.
All hope is NOT lost. You just need to think a little further outside the box. :)
I share your respect for the many readers here having the best of intentions. Regardless of outcomes, we wish that we had done differently, but many have indeed sought to find our best path in a sadly misgoverned society.
Gotta keep the War Machine well fed so it can continue to buy politicians who support war.
Thanks for exposing MSNBC’s Richard Engel, who was in fact held for a few days by anti Government rebels. He knew this, and then he made up a story about being “liberated” by the “heroic” rebels. He got caught big time in a lie. Read what Glen Greenwald of the Intercept had to say about this propaganda agent and his pro Israel network:
https://theintercept.com/2015/04/16/nbcs-conduct-richard-engel-kidnapping-serious-brian-williams-scandal/
MSNBC is run by people with a passionate attachment to Israel. And foremost among them is Rachel Maddow, who has been dedicated to rehabilitate her good friend Richard Engel ever since his set back in 2012.
The Richard Engel story is like a microcosm, or parable, of the larger situation.
As far as I can tell, he really was taken captive and held for a few days (albeit by the supposed “good guys”), which was a fundamentally unsafe situation for him, and couldn’t have been pleasant. And yet he continues to do the P.R. that serves the forces that endangered him and violated his dignity.
Similarly, even as Western political elites are being shaken (by, for instance, the refugee tide into Europe) they just can’t quit the relentless campaign of destruction and destabilization that has led to their own problems.
I guess what they all have in common is having made the choice to continue business as usual as long as they can in return for the filthy rewards they get as cogs in the machinery of murder.
Yes, it appears to be merely the stream of direct and indirect bribery to US politicians that controls the entire nation, a tiny fraction of its budget fed back through its corrupt political parties. It is remarkable that more nations and interest groups have not found ways to do this. Even more remarkable that our dictatorship of the rich keeps the people of the United States in perfect ignorance of the real governing mechanisms. How simple and obvious the basic solution, and yet how far away in a fully corrupt nation.
If you want to understand Syria, and what the neocons are up to, you have to examine what happened in 2002, during the buildup to that Iraq war. You have to go back 15 years to understand what is happening today.
There was a deal made in 2002 between Israel (and their Neocon supporters in the US) and Saudi Arabia, in order to get the Saudis to join the Iraq war coalition.The deal was to do regime change in Iran and Syria after Saddam was removed in Iraq. That is what the Saudis demanded in exchange for the Iraq war to proceed.
Israel and their Neocon corner, must now complete their part of the bargain.
Here is probably what happened in 2002 in a deal worked out by Dick Cheney:
The Iraq war, and removal of Saddam, would have been impossible unless the Saudis agreed to it in advance. Therefore, in 2002 Saudi Arabia (Prince Bandar) was shown a list of seven countries where the neocons (Zionists) wanted to do regime change. This is the same list that General Wesley Clark later spoke about seeing. Watch here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXS3vW47mOE
The Saudis agreed that, in exchange for the high probability that, after the war, Iraq would be taken over by the Shiites, there would be regime change in both Iran and Syria to compensate the Saudi’s.
The neocons must absolutely complete their part of a grand bargain made back in 2002 with Saudi Arabia. That is why they will not give up on their quest for regime change in Syria, or at least a partition of Syria. They absolutely have to do this first in order to isolate Iran, and then do regime change in Iran, as promised to the Saudi’s.
If they can’t complete their grand bargain, the Israeli / Saudi alliance will fall apart. Israel will appear powerless, at a time when they are dependent upon the perception that they control Washington.
…
Interesting view, that Israel controls the US for KSA and would otherwise lose KSA support.
But KSA should not need Israel except for the US zionists, as the US needs its oil anyway.
Any Sunni-Shiite rapprochement should put KSA on the front line against Israel where it belongs.
KSA fears the return of its wahabbi jihadis from Syria et al, and they belong on the front against Israel.
Sounds like instability, with opportunity for diplomatic realignments of KSA with Iran & Syria.
If Shiite Iran can get along with majority-Sunni Syria under Assad, cannot Sunni KSA do so?
Suddenly no security problems for KSA,and it has the large economy and skills of Iran on its side.
Then ship the jihadis to the West Bank and Gaza with funding and weapons from KSA and Iran.
Here we go again! The US corporate media, even the talking heads posing as liberals like Rachel Maddow are singing the tunes of the worst neo con right wing warmongers. I have never trusted Richard Engle, he appears on MSNBC selling his lying web of lies for the american public. Syria is one of the most ancient countries in the world and a secular nation in the middle of fundamentalist wahabbis on one side and Israel zioniists on the other. Russia is telling the truth about “WHO” used the chemical weapons. google: Prince Bandar, (Saudi Arabia) who agreed with neo cons John McCain and Lindsay Graham to deliver chemical weapons to the “rebels” terrorists pushing for religion zealots against the secular Assad. It was those weapons used by the “rebels” who delivered the sarin and other weapons against Syrian people (who support Assad). It was meant to blame Assad and the US media pushes that lie with no evidence against Assad. This is the end my friends. If Trumpolini attacks Syria (and he will) he is lashing out more than ever Re: russiagate. Its just a matter of days when another bombshell hits him, he will take it out on the innocent starving people in Syria and remove Assad. The west has managed to demonize Assad just like they did Sadaam. It worked then and its working now. Note: Seymour Hirsch is no where on the corporate media’s radar. Israel, France, US, UAE and Sauds are the ones pushing for war…Even Haartz news no whats up. There headlines are telling the Israelies attacking Syria will be a tragedy for Israel. “do not let the US lead Israel into war with Syria. France is involved as they have 6 secret military bases in Syria, turkey published the location of all of them. NATO on board too. Nikki Haley a zionist loving witch attempting to get the UN to sign on to war with Syria…We know France will say yes…what other european nation will? We are being bamboozled and hoodwinked all over again. I get emails from Jews for Peace, even they know this is a false flag.
America is a delusional, out of control, rogue, pariah nation, run by imbeciles, lunatics & a buffoonish pu**y grabbing, cartoonish President hellbent on getting us all into World War 3? And this is not a joke or a Hollywood fantasy movie were America & its people are always the good guys in whitehats who win all the time in a simplistic black & white scenario? Real people are being genocidally murdered by the America Govt & its allies? Enough is enough! And I don’t fancy the US chances of winning a major war against Russia? Russia is not some weak, unarmed middle eastern Country, they are a major Nuclear power? America, thanks to its isolated geographic position, has never had a international War brought to them, but if they keep pushing Russia, they are going to get one, brought to their own doorstep & homeland via hypersonic nuclear missile’s? That’s where all America’s lies, propaganda & russophobia is leading us too? Also, the facade of the American war machine invincibility was cruelly exposed by the Vietcong & their nonnuclear peasant army who defeated America in the Vietnam war with nothing more than limited resources, mental strength & resilience against the so called military might of America? 9/11 also exposed the US military vulnerability to stop a attack? Since Vietnam, the US continues to lose in other War theatres, stuck in a causation time loop of defeat where they never learn from their previous mistakes? Where are the American citizens in all this? What the hell are you all doing? You should be marching in the streets & on the Whitehouse, demanding your Govt stops this lunacy before we reach the point of no return? Where is the spirit of the protest movements of the 1960’s & Kent State University? Get your damn kids off Facebook ; get them to stop posting stupid damn photos on Instagram & Twitter & mobilise against your Govt before its too late! Your suicidal leaders are leading you into destruction unless you mobilise, the future of your Country & that of your children & human civilization is at stake here & the serious consequences are, that if you don’t protest, your all going to be reduced to a pile of ashes & disappear into a Armageddon Nuclear fireball thanks to the delusion of American Imperialism & hegemony?
Americans are wrapped in a cocoon of “it can’t happen here” and “we exceptional favorites of God are immune to defeat.” In truth, we are sleepwalking into apocalypse……….
Great article, but one point of disagreement: Juan Cole was not misled by inaccurate western media accounts. He and Amy Goodman have crossed over to the dark side of supporting imperialism. Let’s face it, people who crave the public spotlight are prone to caving into the culture of the oppressor. Juan Cole is one. Off to the trash bin of history with him!
Cole is a bit dangerous. He has legitimate expertise, and can write informed comment (just as his blog title claims) when he chooses to, unlike the many complete ignoramuses who take up space in the MSM. It’s thus all the more insidious when he employs deceptive arguments to advocate for wars of aggression.
Cole did a reversal just after the US 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Perhaps he had friends among the Gulenists imprisoned by Turkey. He refused to admit the obvious US connections and demonized Erdogan. His readership declined. I could not tolerate the propaganda he began spouting, stopped supporting his website, and have seldom looked at his work since. Recently it has been very biased toward the mass media propaganda line, essentially zionist despite his earlier anti-zionism, and not worth reading anymore.
The Washington militarists and Zionists have the insouciant American public on the brink of war in Syria which puts the United States close to a shooting war with Russia. Russia’s UN envoy recently warned that any attack on Syria could result in severe consequences.
The sociopathic Israeli Yinon Plan was drafted many years ago, it prioritized regime change in several states that paranoid Israel deemed or merely perceived as a threat to Zionist regional hegemony, the first nation to be obliterated was Iraq (check), then Libya (check), Syria (?) and finally Iran.
This is utter and total insanity but it has the cool talking heads and intellectual establishment in the West as water carrying true believers. These are the same mercenary cowards and amoral beasts who said almost nothing when the Israeli Defense [sic] Forces ran a turkey shoot on unarmed non-violent protesters in Gaza, wounding thousands and killing over 25, while they were on their side of the Gaza concentration camp fence.
It’s shocking to see the insouciance and apathy among the American public as we’re close to a bombing campaign on Damascus. What’s also even more disturbing and sickening is the moribund peace and anti-war movement! Where is it?
If you rely on NPR, WaPo, NYTimes, PBS News, CNN or FoxNews you’re only getting bits and pieces of the real story. The Skirpal hoax is unraveling, Israel is in desperate need of a diversion over the Gaza massacre that its violently insane soldiers carried out, and the DNC’s “get Trump!” squad — I hope they’re happy! — now has the Orange Beast on wag the dog mission.
No one in the apathetic US dares to disagree with the TV boss; otherwise economic power will destroy them.
Agree with the TV and get ahead; truth and morality are dangerous; no good deed goes unpunished.
Should the West proceed, as requested by Lindsey Graham and John McCain, with this nonsensical knee jerk reaction and inflict damage to Russian and Syrian citizens and troops, Putin’s promise, made recently, will surely be carried out immediately with superior weaponry, already proven, greatly embarrassing the U.S. military and the Administration. Hotheads must not be allowed to take this deadly action. This must be stopped at all costs. The American people will descend upon Washington by the millions if this criminal action is taken.
American people will not descend upon Washington for number of reasons. One is, that they had been treated the same as mushroom, a.k.a. keep it in the dark and feed it horsecrap…
The other is more of a gloomy forecast, there may not be Washington in couple of days. Be on the look out for mushroom of a different kind in the area, that’ll be probably the last thing that people will see…
Not many thinking Americans would see a loss if the District of Corruption disappeared.
NYC would not be missed either. Country folks would not miss any of the cities. The only bad thing would be fallout, so just take out the East Coast in a westerly wind. and the rest of the US will celebrate.
Hey, I am too close the NYC!
The chances are that the West Coast would be hit just as well. Which might be a poetic justice, since only the “deplorables” would be saved… :)
If the Kremlin actually does respond with severe consequences to the impending Anglo/Zionist military actions in Syria, the fulminations from the Western establishment media will become absolutely unbearable, it’ll be filled to the brim with Russophobia 24 hours per day across the entire spectrum. It’ll permeate all flanks of the media from the rightwing to even some independent and progressive minded sites on the web. (Sometimes I think ConsortiumNews is one of the only bastions of rational thought left.)
Hopefully things don’t spiral out of control. If the Anglo/Zionists happen to accidentally (?) kill Russian soldiers or Russian personnel we could be looking at nuclear war.
The war criminal cabal seems to demand total submission or total death. They are all enemies of civilization. I suppose they hope to survive in bunkers or something similar.
Well, Eurocontrol had issued a rapid warning for the Eastern Mediterranean / Nicosia FIR area, within the next 72 hours.. Avoid the area and be on lookout for rockets, military jets, scrambled radio communication, etc.,:
h**ps://www.public.nm.eurocontrol.int/PUBPORTAL/gateway/spec/index.html
Rosaviatsiya, the Russian equivalent of the FAA, warned commercial airlines against flying over Syria.
The French fighter jets in Saint-Dizier-Robinson Air Base, among other US, UK, UAE, Jordan and Saudi bases had been put under high alert for possible air strike on Syria.The USS Truman air carrier is heading in to the area.
Russia has stated that they will take measures against rockets and their sources. We are at the brink of this conflict escalating beyond the Middle East.
At the UN Security Council, China backed Russia in voting for the SC council resolution, among other countries that are temporary members of the SC. The lines are seemingly drawn in the sand. It really doesn’t matter who will cross it first, when the samd will turn to glass….
I find it interesting that both Russia and Syria have had their chemical weapons destroyed by IPCW. The US and Britain both still have all their chemical weapons and used them in both Vietnam and Iraq (as pointed out). Why do either of these countries have any credibility is beyond me. I am terrified that the generals that are running our government will think that it would be a really good idea to give Syria a “bloody nose”. Russia can hit American ships operating off Syria with weapons in Russia, no need to use assets in country. I can just imagine American reaction if they launched a bunch of tomahawk missiles only to discover the Russians have sunk a couple of destroyers. Unfortunately, there are no cool heads in Washington and, I suspect, after years of provocation by the US military, there aren’t many really cool heads in the Russian military.
If only our Congress could muster enough (collective) backbone to seize the Federal Reserve Bank(s) powers by simply promulgating a Bill authorizing the return of all instruments of currency exchange or creation, back to the U.S. Treasury Department. This Bill would also find the language to, once and for all, separate our NYC-Wall Street and Chicago Financial Districts from the City of Londons’ two notorious CBD (districts)! The whole world would suddenly find it’s self in peace and harmony. Now’s the time to strike a deal with BRICS, SCO nations and the EU to form a basket of currencies, of which, the USD would play a significant part. Wild schemes and radical ideas include; China rebuilding the USA’s infrastructure with the US (debt) bonds she holds, all future commercial nuclear power, anywhere in the world, will be based on Thorium and not the Uranium-Plutonium cycles, all debts assumed by the second and third world countries owed to the First world will be cancelled via a Global Financial Jubilee Day. Either this new concept of Peace & Justice will prevail or the Death Tarot Card will be the new flag for humanity-the choice is entirely in the hands of the Congresspersons of the United States of America. Do you, congresspersons of America, still have world leadership in your marrow? are you still the City on the Hill? are you filled with love of mankind or will everything inside the beltway remain the same? the three martini lunch(es), signing off on legislation you’ve had no time to read or comprehend? The end is near, what is your answer???
Quote:
“10/04/2018 15:21
Please note that E A S A has issued ‘ Rapid Alert Notification for Eastern Mediterranean / Nicosia FIR area’ stating that:
Due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria with air-to-ground and / or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean / Nicosia FIR area. ’
Aircraft operators are invited to check any relevant NOTAMs
NMOC Brussels”
Source: h**ps://www.public.nm.eurocontrol.int/PUBPORTAL/gateway/spec/PORTAL.21.5.0.4.25/detachedViews/headline_news.html?viewId=DISPLAY_ITEM_DV¶meter_set_id=0
Do note the time the rapid alert notice, about 03:30 PM CEST.
The UN Security Council meeting about the Syrian chemical attack has started in New York at 03:00 EST. Preparation for the strike on the way more than five hours prior to the UN SC meeting. That ought give some perspective…
Thanks to Trump, McCain, Bolton, Pompeo, Graham, and the rest of the neocons in the swamp and the Likuds. My children and grandchildren who are currently alive and well, will appreciate your endeavors to incinerate this planet. May you swamp creatures burn in hell.
The Gangsters are in Control.
—————————————————————————-
January 5, 2017
When Gangsters Are In Control
When gangsters are in control, endless wars slaughter millions of souls
And countries are destroyed by the hit men of the gangster ghouls
The unethical money changers finance their dirty depredations
And corporate cannibals profit from the bloody confrontations
Government by gangsters is now “the rule of law”
And “justice” is in the hands of criminals and outlaws
The language is twisted and debased
To suit these evil demons of the “human race”
Fancy titles and Houses of ill repute
Is where these villains consort and debut
Making “laws” to screw the masses
Yet, people continue to vote for these asses
If there really was “law and order”
These gangsters would be charged with genocide and murder
Instead these war criminals parade on the world stage
When they should be in a big enormous prison cage
They sell arms and weapons to bloody head choppers
They don’t know the meaning of improper
Grovelling and saluting financiers of terrorism
They are in bed with the dictators of barbarism
Such is the sick state of the world today
And much, more could be said, of the gangsters’ way
Evidence abounds of these criminals roles
That’s why we know gangsters are in control…
[more info at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/01/when-gangsters-are-in-control.html
What you folks in the US need to do is take over the media and force the truth to be printed and told on TV. Show the risks to every human being in every state, and the lies being told by the Swamp. Then you will have millions demonstrating in (what is left of) Washington!
Yes, but we cannot free the US media by amendments to our Constitution to restrict funding of mass media to limited individual contributions, because we do not have exactly that essential tool of democracy. So democratization of US media requires its actual seizure by the citizens.
Good article at link below.
——————————————————–
“Trump: Is He Stupid or Dangerously Crazy?
He’s both”
by Justin Raimondo Posted onApril 09, 2018
https://original.antiwar.com/justin/2018/04/08/trump-is-he-stupid-or-dangerously-crazy/
Thanks for all the informative and humane comments on this article. And thanks for Consortium News for its great writing over so many years! May we get through the present crisis safely, and if so, let’s pressure our congress people to calm down and stop being too militaristic too often.