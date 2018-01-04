Gazing at Iran Through a Distorted Glass

A truism about U.S. politics and media is that once a foreign leader or a country has been demonized everything written or said about the subject will be skewed to the negative, a rule reflecting Washington’s groupthink and careerism, as ex-CIA analyst Paul R. Pillar notes about Iran.
By Paul R. Pillar
With any country that, like Iran, has been the subject of acrimonious debate in Washington, pronouncements by American observers about events in that country have more to do with politics here than with what is going on over there. So it has been with much of the spinning and interpreting of protests in Iranian streets during the past few days. Some guidelines for intelligent, responsible, and useful commentary on those protests are in order, and applicable no matter what are the policy preferences of whoever is commenting.
The first guideline is to apply a large dose of agnosticism to the question of where the protests are heading. The future course of popular unrest in any country is inherently difficult to predict. That future depends on the vicissitudes of emotion, the complex interplay of different issues and political forces, and the especially unpredictable ways in which minor incidents can spark much larger responses. A current trajectory cannot be extrapolated into the future, partly because of the effects of decisions not yet made. In the current Iranian case, security elements of the regime have refrained so far from using most of their capability to crack down on protesters, but have strongly hinted that the capability may yet be used. Such use would change the game being played in Iranian streets, but again with much uncertainty about where things would go from there.
Some qualities of the current protests make their future path especially unpredictable, even in comparison with the larger protests in Iran in 2009. There is no single movement with a recognizable leadership as there was with the Green Movement in the earlier disturbances. There is no single happening or trigger equivalent to the disputed presidential election in 2009. Diverse political elements have participated. It appears that some of the first protests in Mashhad were the work of hardliners apparently seeking to embarrass President Hassan Rouhani, but they were joined by economically disgruntled citizens of other political persuasions. The messages being chanted in the street also are diverse.
Domestic Economics
The diversity of the messages leads to another guideline, which is not to presume to know what is in the hearts and minds of protesters. Nor should it be presumed that what is chanted or is written on a protester’s sign identifies the motivation behind the protests. American commentators who have pushed for confrontation with Iran have taken pains to point out how one theme voiced in the protests has been that resources ought to be spent back in Iran rather than for foreign adventurism. But inclusion of that message does not overturn the recurrent pattern—in country after country in addition to Iran—that, per Bill Clinton’s famous observation, it is the state of a nation’s economy that most determines whether political support is won or lost. Most residents of provincial Iranian cities in which protests have occurred probably care little about the Syrian civil war or the balance of forces in northern Iraq. They care instead about unemployment and a stagnant standard of living. If a slogan about foreign adventurism is consistent with the economic grievances and it sounds like a point where the regime might be vulnerable, then it gets used.
Americans ought to find this easy to understand because we have had in the United States similar dynamics between economic discontent and political themes. Donald Trump molded a winning campaign with themes such as America having allowed foreigners to take advantage of it in ways that supposedly have had economic repercussions at home. But the Rust Belt voters who were swayed by Trump’s message did not really care about whether bilateral trade deals were better than multilateral agreements or whether Europeans weren’t paying their fair share of NATO’s expenses, let alone about U.S. refueling of Saudi warplanes bombing Yemen. They cared about unemployment and a stagnant standard of living. And if Trump loses their support it will not be because, contrary to what he said in the campaign, he has not curbed foreign adventurism and has even expanded it. It instead will be because he did not bring back jobs and improve standards of living for working class Americans. Such dynamics are remarkably similar to what appears to be going on with much of the current popular unrest in Iran, which can be described as a working class protest in which many protesters have much in common with denizens of the Rust Belt.
Consistency is Key
Another guideline is that, however much knowledge one may or may not claim to have about what is going on in Iran, one at least should be logically (as well as morally) consistent. The protests have presented consistency challenges especially to those who have argued most strongly for confrontation with, and punishment of, Iran. The chief inconsistency is that those who have been most in favor of imposing more rather than fewer sanctions on Iran are also those who today are calling most loudly for supporting the economically disgruntled protesters in Iranian streets—who are among those most economically harmed by the sanctions.
Arguments that have long been used against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the agreement that restricts Iran’s nuclear program, raise additional challenges to consistency. If the current protests are a good thing—and the aforementioned anti-Iran American hardliners seem downright excited about them—one needs to note that this is happening with the JCPOA having been in effect for two years. Wasn’t that agreement, according to the agreement’s opponents, supposed to have given Iran a windfall that unduly and prematurely relieved economic pressure on Tehran? The opponents try to square this circle with the notion of the regime diverting the “windfall” to foreign adventurism while making citizens suffer. This notion usually gets conveyed without any supporting data about economics and fiscal policies (and Rouhani’s policies have emphasized domestic economic improvement above all else). It also raises another inconsistency. If the current protests really are as much of a regime-shaking occurrence as some American hardliners contend, wouldn’t any Iranian leader with at least half a brain and a desire to stay in power use the “windfall” to buy domestic support rather than wasting it away on foreign adventurism, if that really were the choice?
By treating the protests as a vehicle for pressuring the regime to change non-nuclear policies, the American hardliners also run into inconsistency with all their prior opposition to doing any business with the Iranian regime, of which opposition to the JCPOA has been a part. If this regime is as irredeemable and thoroughly dominated by hardline fanatics as the American hardliners have repeatedly portrayed it, who could possibly emerge from such a cauldron to respond positively to street protests? Thus we get intellectual contortions such as trying to argue in the space of a single paragraph that it was a mistake in the past to “be in the business of currying favor with the regime’s ‘moderates’ ” but that today the protests provide an occasion to “strengthen the arguments of pragmatists arguing for a change in policy”.
Regardless of whether the eventual overall outcome of the current protests is good or bad from a U.S. point of view, it would be just as mistaken for supporters of the JCPOA to claim credit for whatever good comes out of them as for opponents to make such a claim. The JCPOA needs to stand or fall based on its intended purpose, which was to close all pathways to a possible Iranian nuclear weapon. The economic under-performance that has spawned discontent in Iran, as manifested in the current protests, has multiple sources. Economic mismanagement by the regime is one. Sanctions are another, including non-nuclear sanctions that the United States keeps in place today. Moreover, even the lifting of nuclear sanctions has not brought much of the hoped-for economic benefit to Iran, given uncertainty in the private sector—uncertainty the Trump administration has vigorously stoked—about the future of the JCPOA, with the private sector knowing of the U.S. Treasury’s ability to punish even non-American businesses for any future sanctions transgressions. The Rouhani government also probably raised Iranian economic expectations to an unreachable level as it worked to sell the agreement over hardline Iranian opposition.
Dangers of Foreign Interference
Another guideline for American commentators of any persuasion is to be mindful that such commentary is not only part of an American debate but also is heard by Iranian ears. This includes ears in the regime, where, as with regimes everywhere, the perception that a foreign government is trying to overthrow you is a big disincentive to doing any business with that government or trusting its promises. Also listening are the protesters and other citizens of Iran. Regardless of the sympathy we have for them, American expressions of support will not be fuel for keeping the protests going. No would-be protester will go out in the street and risk arrest or worse because some U.S. leader encouraged him to do so.
The much more likely hazard is to taint Iranian opposition with the stain of foreign involvement. For any Iranian movement, a perception that the United States put it up to whatever it is doing is a political kiss of death. Those in the United States urging a more active encouragement of the protests dismiss this hazard by saying, “No matter what we say and do, the regime will seek to blame the United States for the protests.” Of course it will; that’s the sort of accusation almost any regime in such a situation will make. But that’s beside the point. What matters is whether the United States makes such accusations appear credible, in the eyes of Iranians in the street and Iranians in general, by what it does and what it says.
Certainly there is a role for declaring strong support for the right of Iranians or any other people to express their grievances peacefully, and for condemning any use of force against such expression. The line between such declarations and a posture that gives credibility to the Iranian regime’s accusations about foreign interference is admittedly thin. But the line exists, and Americans do no favors to the Iranian people by crossing it.
Finally, as the events in Iranian streets have gotten regime change juices flowing again back in the United States, those feeling the flow need to be careful what they wish for. They should bear in mind how hardliners apparently were in the forefront of getting the current protests going. They also should think about the likelihood that the Iranian politics and policies that would follow any harsh crackdown on protesters—which is still one of the possible next chapters in the current events—would likely be at least as unfavorable to U.S. interests as what Tehran exhibits now. In other words, change can be a change for the worse rather than for the better.
Also worthy of reflection is the absence of Green Movement-style leadership of the current protests, and more broadly of a credible alternative leadership for the nation that would be better than what Rouhani represents. The paucity of attractive alternatives for Americans to latch on to is demonstrated by how many otherwise sane U.S. political figures have latched on to the terrorist-group-cum-cult known as the Mujahedin-e Khalq, which has little support inside Iran.
Even if a more attractive leadership were in the wings, the history of revolutions worldwide shows how frequently a moderate figure becomes an Alexander Kerensky, who gives way to more extreme and ruthless elements who hold power much longer. Iran itself has had its Kerenskys, in the persons of Mehdi Bazargan and Abolhassan Bani-Sadr, briefly-tenured leaders after the fall of the shah who lost out to the forces of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
If all this were not enough to give pause, there are more recent lessons in Iraq, where U.S.-fomented regime change boosted the influence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Libya, which is still divided and chaotic.
Paul R. Pillar, in his 28 years at the Central Intelligence Agency, rose to be one of the agency’s top analysts. He is author most recently of Why America Misunderstands the World. (This article first appeared as a blog post at The National Interest’s Web site. Reprinted with author’s permission.)
Here is a fascinating look at a scenario for a U.S. invasion of Iran from the perspective of a highly influential think tank:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2018/01/an-invasion-plan-for-iran.html
This solution to the Iran problem must have the military-industrial-intelligence community rubbing its collective “hands” with glee.
An attack on Iran has been very thoroughly war-gamed many times by the US. All reports are that the idea ends in disaster every time. It is a matter of numbers and geography. It is not going to change.
Any excuse is taken to predict that what we want is what will happen.
Regime change? That is an American idea. End the nuclear issue? Another American idea that we know the Iranian people actually do not support. Abandon all resistance to Israel’s Greater Israel project? An Israeli fantasy that gets wide American pandering.
None of that has the slightest to do with what the Iranians are doing for themselves. It might have something to do with foreign meddling, as in Ukraine (twice) but we won’t know that until more comes out.
“The chief inconsistency is that those who have been most in favor of imposing more rather than fewer sanctions on Iran are also those who today are calling most loudly for supporting the economically disgruntled protesters in Iranian streets—who are among those most economically harmed by the sanctions”.
Au contraire. The calls for sanctions, and the calls for further intervention when the sanctions bite, are two parts of an overall strategy. The overall aim is to overthrow the Iranian government and essentially reduce the country to anarchy. If you doubt that, just take a look at Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen and especially Libya. It beggars credulity to suppose that the same outcome has been brought about on so many different occasions and in such different countries – unless that was the desired outcome.
Well said Tom. The chaotic outcomes in these countries is clearly the planned outcome. We want them in complete disarray and strife. Allows us to let our attack dogs like ISIS into them and then claim the need for our military presence.
On second thought, I am all for military invention for freedom and democracy! Let’s go to Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Honduras and the UAE!!! Bombs away!!!
The attitude of the U.S. is akin to the loud mouth neighbor who finds the time to critique his next door neighbor, because he overheard his next door neighbor having a stiff with his wife or kids. Meanwhile this loud mouth’s family is in their own disarray, with his son shooting up in the 2nd floor bathroom, his daughter has just fleeced her mother by using her moms credit card without permission, the wife is ready to jump from the roof all because her loudmouth husband beats her, and the loud mouth isn’t answering his phone out of fear of bill collectors calling for their money. This in my mind is a classic metaphor that is suitable to describe the U.S. and it’s media when it comes to their propaganda being used against Iran’s current domestic unrest.
Let’s not forget the Women’s March pussyhats and all, and not to overlook the Charlottesville racist. Add to that how cop killings are ignored to give way to a more better police state, while gangster teenage drug runners kill each other daily just for the sliver of more drug territory to be claimed. If I had more time I would include the terrible waste America is doing to the earth’s finite natural resources, but you get my point.
For me I’m holding off on being to opinionated, as I feel the concerns of the Iranian people will be made known over time. I can only wish that the Iranian people will finally find some comfort and relief, as their struggle has certainly been an epic one, if I were to say no more.
I also want to commend Paul Pillar for his staying on this subject of great importance, and urge him to continue to keep us all informed.
I made a search to see ‘what Rouhani represents’, and found this:
Rouhani’s Neoliberal Doctrine has Failed Iran
Rouhani is presiding over an economic system which has growing poverty and inequality, and he is pushing policies which will make those trends even worse? No wonder Iranian Joe Sixpack is aggravated.
http://www.mei.edu/content/article/rouhani-s-neoliberal-doctrine-has-failed-iran
Note: I’m unfamiliar with both the author and the link site.
I heard someone being interviewed say that life economically hasn’t been good for the Iranian people, and Obama’s Iran deal raised expectations of a better life, but Trump’s rhetoric has put a damper on that, and is the main reason for the recent protests in Iran. I saw old bill kristol pushing the same garbage the neocons love to push which is we really care about the people of Iran, and no doubt he’s thinking he hopes the protests escalate, turn more deadly, so the US can come in and help those poor Iranians and bring about regime change even if it means war and killing hundreds of thousands of Iranians. Their hypocrisy is sickening.
It is also interesting that they can talk about the recent deaths during these protests and express horror. Do I remember correctly that some 60 people were killed during the Rodney King riots?
Of course the elephant in the living room of things Iranian is Israel. Aside from the US grudge over our puppet the Shah being kicked out, and our embassy being kidnapped, there is little reason for our enmity towards Iran other than our long term plan to dominate the world. Oh. I forgot our failed attempt to help Iraq destroy Iran. I guess you could say in general that our involvement in the middle east has had very little to do with peaceful coexistence, and a lot to do with bullying, destruction, and murder, and of course oil.
This brief article puts the current protests in Iran in a proper perspective:
http://www.moonofalabama.org/
Once again it looks like our gullible journalistic malpracticers have been too easily fooled. Hoist by their own delusions. I am waiting for the White Helmet stooges to release some old vids of Aleppo disguised as Tehran.
http://observers.france24.com/en/20180103-iran-karate-woman-boy-who-still-alive-fake-images-iran-protests
And the unrepentant know-nothing Regime Changers cheering the demonstrators on from the safety of their DC thinktanks, are the same mugs who cheered on Bloomberg and Obama in their skull-cracking bltzkrieg on Occupy Wall Street.
For a more in depth look at the Iran situation:
http://thesaker.is/iran-at-dangerous-crossroads/
Thanks for the link to the great article by Peter Koenig. I especially agree with the following two paragraphs:
and:
These “subvert and intervene” tactics are as old as human history. Thucydides documented how both Sparta and Athens routinely used them against other Greek city-states, under the guise of restoring “order” and “democracy.” The ancient Greeks, not U.S. neocons, invented so-called “humanitarian interventions,” which of course were anything but humanitarian. Iranians got their own taste of U.S. imperialism first-hand in 1952, when the CIA sponsored a coup d’etat that overthrew the democratically-elected Mosaddegh and initiated a reign of state terror that ended with the revolution of 1979.
I swear, the first time I read the History of the Pelopenesean War I thought I was reading an account of the US war against Vietnam.
Costumes and sets may change, but the play’s still the same.
Man, take a look at the “Sanctions Against Iran” page from Wiki:
“The value of the Iranian rial has plunged since autumn 2011, it is reported to have devalued up to 80%, falling 10% immediately after the imposition of the EU oil embargo since early October 2012, causing widespread panic among the Iranian public. In January 2012, the country raised the interest rate on bank deposits by up to 6 percentage points in order to curtail the rial’s depreciation. The rate increase was a setback for Ahmadinejad, who had been using below-inflation rates to provide cheap loans to the poor… […]
Sanctions tightened further when major supertanker companies said they would stop loading Iranian cargo. Prior attempts to reduce Iran’s oil income failed because many vessels are often managed by companies outside the United States and the EU; however, EU actions in January extended the ban to ship insurance. This insurance ban will affect 95 percent of the tanker fleet because their insurance falls under rules governed by European law. “It’s the insurance that’s completed the ban on trading with Iran,” commented one veteran ship broker. This completion of the trading ban left Iran struggling to find a buyer for nearly a quarter of its annual oil exports.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sanctions_against_Iran
If we crush them into submission, they’ll still like us, won’t they? I mean, this is all in the name of “bringing democracy”, isn’t it?
Considering everything but the kitchen sink has been thrown at Iran, I’m surprised that their leaders have done so well.
Interesting. Thanks for that info. Capitalism fights and kills with money. Capitalism is basically a form of war of each against all. That’s why it is so against socialism, because socialism leads to peace.
Five hundred Iraqi children die during the Clinton administration due to his sanctions and sweet Madeleine says it was worth it, and it’s all done in the name of spreading democracy, and removing a dictator perceived as dangerous. Bill of course blamed Saddam Hussein, who had the money but just didn’t want to tend to the children. Sanctions are all about regime change, or destabilizing a country, and often don’t work and simply impose hardships on ordinary people.
Time to switch to Yuan based revenue, plus Chinese tankers and insurance. Maybe a pipeline or two.
Larco – I agree. Leaders who try to work around sanctions, though, somehow seem to get Gaddafi’d pretty quickly.
I read an article last night that said China had invested billions in Iran (it didn’t say what they invested in) and was now worried about what would happen if war developed.
I feel for the people and leaders of Iran. It’s like watching the little guy get crushed by bullies.
Another excellent look into the Iran affair:
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2018/01/iranian-protests-deep-states-unfinished.html#more
Iran Protesters Want Sanctions, No Support For Syria, Lebanon, Palestine – Call Themselves “Freedom Fighters”
Isn’t it interesting the Iran Protesters demand the same things as Holy Israel wants?
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/01/iran-protests-want-sanctions-no-support-for-syria-lebanon-palestine-call-themselves-freedom-fighters.html