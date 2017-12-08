Missing the Significance of Israel-gate

Amid the U.S. mainstream media’s hyping of Russia-gate, there has been much less attention given to what some call “Israel-gate,” evidence that Israel was wielding much more behind-the-scenes influence, reports Dennis J Bernstein.
By Dennis J Bernstein
President Trump’s decision to begin moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to the disputed city of Jerusalem — and disclosure that first-son-in-law Jared Kushner failed to disclose his role in a foundation funding Israeli settlements and lobbied against a United Nations’ resolution critical of those settlements during the transition — are reminders that the foreign government with truly broad influence over U.S. politics is Israel.
Trump’s Jerusalem announcement also threatened to touch off more disorder in the Middle East, which Ali Abunimah, co-founder of the Electronic Intifada, says reflected the Trump administration’s determination to demand a full capitulation by the Palestinians. I spoke with Abunimah on Dec. 5.
Dennis Bernstein: We turn our attention back to occupied Palestine. We have now seen the kind of policy we are going to get from the Trump administration. Jared Kushner has described bringing peace to the region as his dream. We are going to talk about that in the context of his investment in settlements there. I suppose the central issue in Palestine this week is whether the embassy is going to be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and what will the timing be, as in, will it happen some time soon?
Ali Abunimah: Actually, it will not be moved any time soon. Trump will announce tomorrow [Dec. 6] that the US is recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital but he will also sign a waiver delaying the move for another six months and the whole process will likely take years.
Dennis Bernstein: How bad is the situation now? We know that settlements are being built apace, that the repression continues in the Gaza Strip, where life is barely livable.
Ali Abunimah: It is interesting that no one is actually talking about what is happening on the ground in Jerusalem, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians there are facing systematic ethnic cleansing by Israel. This includes home demolitions, revocation of residency rights, land confiscations.
In the words of B’Tselem, the Israeli human rights group, since the occupation of East Jerusalem began in 1967, Israel has treated Palestinians in the city as “unwanted immigrants” and worked systematically to drive them out of the area. Whatever Trump announces tomorrow will not change the situation. The so-called international community is doing nothing about it and is letting Israel get away with it.
Dennis Bernstein: Jared Kushner is a broker for illegal settlements.
Ali Abunimah: He is a donor to illegal settlements, a philanthropist for illegal settlements. How many headlines have been devoted to Kushner failing to disclose important information in his government ethics filings? The latest is that he failed to disclose the fact that he was a director of his family’s foundation, which has donated to building settlements in the occupied West Bank, particularly the settlement of Beit El, the same settlement that receives philanthropic donations from David Friedman, Trump’s ambassador in Tel Aviv.
Kushner, who is supposedly charged with coming up with a peace plan, is actually busy funding settlements. Kushner’s family are close friends of Benjamin Netanyahu. It is just farcical to pretend that anyone like Jared Kushner could ever be an honest broker.
Dennis Bernstein: Is all of this legal?
Ali Abunimah: That’s questionable. Actually, in the past year there were lawsuits filed challenging this massive multi-billion dollar flow of tax-deductible, so-called charitable funds for illegal purposes, including the construction of settlements and massive donations to groups like Friends of the IDF.
Another issue is this whole business of what Jared Kushner was doing during the transition, when he was trying to undermine the policy of the sitting Obama administration and stop the UN Security Council resolution passed last December condemning Israeli settlements. This all came out in the context of the Mueller investigation and Michael Flynn’s guilty plea, which revealed not so much a collusion with Russia as a very close collusion between the Trump transition and Israel.
Dennis Bernstein: You would think then that MSNBC, which makes a living on pumping up Russiagate, would want to jump into this case of collusion.
Ali Abunimah: The Michael Flynn revelation did not show collusion with Russia and certainly did not show any interference in the US election. What Flynn pled guilty to was lying about two meetings. Flynn is a serial liar, he lied about his work for the Turkish government.
The facts that were filed in the documents with his plea show that a “very senior member” of the Trump transition team, who has since been identified as Jared Kushner, had ordered Flynn to contact every member of the UN Security Council to try to defeat this resolution criticizing Israel. It was also reported in The New York Times that Kushner had acted at the urging of Netanyahu.
None of this has anything to do with Russian interference in the elections. What it does show is clear collusion at the highest level with a foreign government [Israel] to undermine and sabotage the policy of the sitting administration.
Dennis Bernstein: It doesn’t appear that Arab outrage is going to have much influence over what happens with this plan to move the capital from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Ali Abunimah: On the contrary, I think that it has actually been facilitated by the fact that Saudi Arabia, which markets itself as the guardian of Islam, has been engaging in this major rapprochement with Israel, pressuring the Palestinians to accept what amounts to surrender, in order to get them out of the way so that Saudi Arabia and Israel can embrace each other and go to war together against Iran.
The New York Times reported details of the so-called Trump peace plan that Jared Kushner has been putting together, which basically creates a Palestinian state in name only. The Palestinians would have very limited autonomy in very small non-contiguous areas of the West Bank. They would have no control, no sovereignty, no capital in East Jerusalem, no right of return for refugees, and so on. But they would be free to call this a Palestinian state if they want to.
All of this sounds familiar to people who have followed this issue because this is a rehashing of the kind of schemes that have been put forward since the 1990’s. What is different this time is that Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority leader, was called to Riyadh last month and told by Mohammad bin Salman that he was going to accept this or else. The thinking behind it is that the Palestinian issue is a thorn in the side of the Saudi/Israeli alliance that wants to escalate the catastrophic confrontation with Iran.
Dennis Bernstein: How does the crisis with the prime minister in Lebanon play into all of this?
Ali Abunimah: The Saudis have been behind so many of the regional disasters, including escalating the situation in Syria by funding a proxy war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people. For two years they have been bombing the poorest Arab country, Yemen, with millions suffering famine and tens of thousands killed and injured. Saudi Arabia has been unable to defeat the people resisting them in Yemen. They were trying to destabilize Lebanon and that failed because [Prime Minister] Hariri went home and rescinded his forced resignation under pressure from the Saudis.
Dennis Bernstein: I guess maybe the one silver lining in all of this is the boycott/divestment movement. There is not much else going on in terms of global resistance to the brutality in occupied Palestine.
Ali Abunimah: I suppose it is possible to look at all of this and just feel immobilized and hopeless. But I think it is important to feel hope as well. Even in Jerusalem, Palestinians have been standing up to Israel and winning victories, as they did this summer when they forced Israel to back down from its efforts to impose stricter control on entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound. That was a real victory for people power in Jerusalem against one of the strongest armies in the world.
Despite a twenty-fold increase in lobbying, Israel has not been able to stop the “impressive growth” of the Palestine solidarity movement, particularly the boycott/divestment/sanctions movement. So it’s not time to be hopeless, it’s time to get on with the work, because there is lots to do and people power is still winning victories.
Dennis Bernstein: I guess you could say that proof of those victories is the amount of repression and clamp-down of Palestinian students and their supporters all over the country.
Ali Abunimah: And it is across the board now, including the effort of the big Silicon Valley companies who are helping the establishment to censor and limit the reach of independent media like us. They know that people are listening and we are powerful, even though we may sometimes feel small in the face of the forces that are trying to reshape the world.
Dennis J Bernstein is a host of “Flashpoints” on the Pacifica radio network and the author of Special Ed: Voices from a Hidden Classroom. You can access the audio archives at www.flashpoints.net.
In my opinion this is an over-the-top Pollyanna way of looking at the situation. The Palestinians are losing in Israel, and US citizens are losing in the “land of the free”. Both my Indiana Senators want pass a law preventing me from engaging in practical & totally non-violent practices objecting to the murderous barbarism of the Holy Shithole of Israel, and the bludgeon will be “a maximum criminal penalty of $1 million and 20 years in prison.”
From the link:
And the Zionists are winning. If you think my Indiana Senators are pliable, just imagine how much less expensive State Legislators are to the lobbyists of the murderous and thieving swine. So it is hardly surprising that the “Israel-gate” stuff is changed to “Russia-gate”. All it takes is control of the News Media and a pile of money. Hey, look at the 2001 attacks by Saudi terrorists. A little bit of tweaking, and Bush the dumber was bellowing On To Iraq, a nation which had nothing whatever to do with the attacks.
https://shadowproof.com/2017/12/07/arizona-contractor-refuses-certify-wont-boycott-israel-sues-officials/
Yes, the optimism there is faint, but true enough that “it’s time to get on with the work, because there is lots to do and people power is still winning victories.” The problem is that in the US the poor must destroy the rich and their oligarchy powers to restore democracy, before we can make progress anywhere.
Let’s hope that the complete betrayal of the people of the United States by Bush, Obama, Clinton, and Trump will cause them to destroy the rich and their zionist mass media and bought politicians.
I think he tries to come across in an optimistic fashion, because if he didn’t and presented the issues as hopeless, it would discourage people from at least trying to make a difference. Hope springs eternal, and maybe it should.
Israel unlawfully annexed East Jerusalem to its territory. Since then, and despite its incursion upon their home, it has treated the Palestinian residents of the city as unwanted immigrants and worked systematically to drive them out of the area.
http://www.btselem.org/jerusalem
In June 1967, immediately upon occupying the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, Israel annexed some 7,000 hectares of West Bank land to the municipal boundaries of Jerusalem and applied Israeli law there, in breach of international law. The annexed territory greatly exceeded the size of Jerusalem under Jordanian rule (about 600 hectares), encompassing approximately 6,400 more hectares. The additional land belonged, in large part, to 28 Palestinian villages, and some of it lay within the municipal jurisdiction of Bethlehem and Beit Jala. The annexed area is currently home to at least 370,000 Palestinians and some 280,000 Israeli settlers.
Israel’s attempts to shape the demographic reality of East Jerusalem are concentrated in several spheres:
– Land expropriation and building restrictions
– Cutting East Jerusalem off from the rest of the West Bank
– Discrimination in budget allocation and municipal services
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser on Middle East/Israel issues, gave his first on-the-record appearance at the Saban Forum at the Brookings Institution on 3 December 2017.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZyGpirUMvk
Haim Saban, a Democratic mega donor who was a key supporter of Hillary Clinton, praised Kushner for attempting to derail a vote at the United Nations Security Council about Israeli settlements during the Obama administration.
Kushner reportedly dispatched former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to make secret contact with the Russian ambassador in December 2016 in an effort to undermine or delay the resolution, which condemned Israel for settlement construction.
Saban told Kushner that “this crowd and myself want to thank you for making that effort, so thank you very much.”
During the keynote conversation, Kushner and Saban framed Middle East peace as a “real estate issue”.
Addressing the audience at Brookings, Kushner said, “It’s really an honor to be able to talk about this topic with so many people who I respect so much, who have given so much to this issue.” He acknowledged that “We’ve solicited a lot of ideas from a lot of places.”
Kushner’s understanding of “regional dynamics” mirrors “a lot of ideas” from pro-Israel war hawks from the Saban Center at the Brookings Institution.
The June 2009 document “Which Path to Persia? Options for a New American Strategy toward Iran” was authored by a team headed by Martin Indyk, the “director” of the Saban Center, is a former AIPAC staffer.
Kushner used pro-Israel Lobby bellicose rhetoric about “Iran’s aggression” and claims about “their nuclear ambitions and their expansive regional mischief”.
Indyk cofounded the Washington Institute for Near East Policy in 1985 with the wife of AIPAC Chairman Lawrence Weinberg and former president of the Jewish Federation, Barbi Weinberg. Despite his well known affiliation with the Israel Lobby and his Australian nationality, Bill Clinton appointed Indyk as the first foreign-born US Ambassador to Israel in 1995. The issuance of his US nationality had been expedited for his previous appointment by Clinton in 1993 as Middle East adviser on the National Security Council.
Kenneth M. Pollack, the “director of research” at the Saban Center, is a former CIA analyst and National Security Council staffer under Bill Clinton. A prominent “liberal hawk” cheerleader for the Iraq War, Pollack is credited with persuading liberals to endorse the invasion of Iraq. His 2002 book, The Threatening Storm, was influential in selling the “WMD” case. His 2005 book, The Persian Puzzle, recycled many of the same arguments, this time directed at Iran.
Michael E. O’Hanlon, the “director of foreign policy research” at Brookings, is a war hawk and frequent op-ed writer for major news outlets like the Washington Post. In recent years, O’Hanlon has pushed for U.S. intervention in Syria. In April 2007, O’Hanlon and Fred Kagan urged the United States to invade and occupy Iran.
In March 2003, shortly after the United States invaded Iraq, O’Hanlon contributed his name to an open letter published by the Project for the New American Century (PNAC), a neoconservative advocacy outfit closely associated with American Enterprise Institute that played a major role generating public support for the invasion of Iraq and pushing an expansive “war on terror.” Among those contributing their names to the document were hardline neocons like Max Boot, Eliot Cohen, Joshua Muravchik, and William Kristol, as well as liberal interventionists like O’Hanlon and Ivo Daalder, also a scholar based at Brookings.
In a March 2006 update on activities of the Israel Lobby, American political scientists John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt noted that media mogul Haim Saban is an “ardent Zionist”.
Mearsheimer and Walt observed that “Saban Center publications never question US support for Israel and rarely, if ever, offer significant criticism of key Israeli policies.”
In their landmark book, The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy (2007), Mearsheimer and note that the Saban Center at Brookings is “part of the pro-Israel chorus” (pg 156).
In 2002, Saban pledged $13 million to start a “research” organization at Brookings.
The annual Saban Forum hosted by Brookings since 2004 includes Israeli government officials.
In short, Trump’s Middle East Peace “ultimate deal” is ultimately made in Israel.
Trump’s latest “deal” is an effort to advance an Israeli strategic plan to ensure Israeli regional superiority.
The Yinon Plan insists and stipulates that Israel must reconfigure its geo-political environment through the balkanization of the surrounding Arab states into smaller and weaker states.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/pdf/The%20Zionist%20Plan%20for%20the%20Middle%20East.pdf
The Yinon Plan operates on two essential premises:
1) Israel become an imperial regional power, and
2) Israel must effect the division of the whole area into small states by the dissolution of all existing Arab states.
The Zionist hope is that fragmented states become Israel’s satellites and, ironically, its source of moral legitimation.
Israeli strategists viewed Iraq as their biggest strategic challenge from an Arab state. This is why Iraq was targeted as the centerpiece to the balkanization of the Middle East and the Arab World. Israeli strategists called for the division of Iraq into a Kurdish state and two Arab states, one for Shiite Muslims and the other for Sunni Muslims. The first step towards establishing this was a war between Iraq and Iran.
The Yinon Plan was updated in 1996 Israeli policy document titled A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm, written by Richard Perle and the Study Group on “A New Israeli Strategy Toward 2000″ for Benjamin Netanyahu, then prime minister of Israel.
When it comes to the influence Israel has had for these so many years over the U.S. Foreign Policies it is a struggling task to imagine their Israeli influence could be any greater, and then there comes along Jared. The U.S. doesn’t give a darn about Americans, but when it comes to submitting to their Zionist Masters, why all of Washington DC gets down on their knees with praise of this illegal nation and it’s warmongering leaders. Like when Netanyahu received from our American congress 29 standing ovations for his speech condemning a sitting presidents agreements with Iran. Ask an American if they had ever heard of Jonathan Pollard, or if they have ever heard of the USS Liberty, and with their wondering expressions you will receive you will then know how bad our MSM reporting truly is.
Yeah, Russian influence is something to worry about (sarcasm), but don’t pay no never mind to that little Zionist who is hiding behind the curtain (not sarcasm). Americans of all strips and conditions have been betrayed to the fullest, all because a little nation who wasn’t proved it could. Oh if Truman would have just not needed the Israeli bribe money for his 1948 election, and he had taken the advice of George Marshall then done of this in the Middle East or America would be happening. Truman set the standard, and Trump just made it worst by the dozens. In closing, let us just have hope that this Trump Declaration won’t last as long as Balfour’s.
or Operation Susannah conducted by israel
Israel-gate is rooted in the 1996 Israeli “Clean Break” strategy to use the United States to advance multiple “regime change” projects and forge a “New Middle East” regionally dominated by Israel.
Preparing the Chessboard for the “Clash of Civilizations”: Divide, Conquer and Rule the “New Middle East” by geopolitical analyst Mahdi Darius Nazemroaya discusses the Israeli plan:
“Perle was a former Pentagon under-secretary for Roland Reagan at the time and later a U.S. military advisor to George W. Bush Jr. and the White House. Other members of the Study Group consisted of James Colbert (Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs), Charles Fairbanks Jr. (Johns Hopkins University), Douglas Feith (Feith and Zell Associates), Robert Loewenberg (Institute for Advanced Strategic and Political Studies), Jonathan Torop (The Washington Institute for Near East Policy), David Wurmser (Institute for Advanced Strategic and Political Studies), and Meyrav Wurmser (Johns Hopkins University).
“The U.S. has been executing the objectives outlined in Tel Aviv’s 1996 policy paper to secure the ‘realm.’ Moreover, the term ‘realm’ implies the strategic mentality of the authors. A realm refers to either the territory ruled by a monarch or the territories that fall under a monarch’s reign, but are not physically under their control and have vassals running them. In this context, the word realm is being used to denote the Middle East as the kingdom of Tel Aviv. […]
“The 1996 Israeli document calls for “rolling back Syria” sometime around the year 2000 or afterward by pushing the Syrians out of Lebanon and destabilizing the Syrian Arab Republic with the help of Jordan and Turkey. This has respectively taken place in 2005 and 2011. The 1996 document states: “Israel can shape its strategic environment, in cooperation with Turkey and Jordan, by weakening, containing, and even rolling back Syria. This effort can focus on removing Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq — an important Israeli strategic objective in its own right — as a means of foiling Syria’s regional ambitions.’
“As a first step towards creating an Israeli-dominated ‘New Middle East’ and encircling Syria, the 1996 document calls for removing President Saddam Hussein from power in Baghdad and even alludes to the balkanization of Iraq and forging a strategic regional alliance against Damascus that includes a Sunni Muslim ‘Central Iraq.’ […]
“Perle and the Study Group on ‘A New Israeli Strategy Toward 2000’ also call for driving the Syrians out of Lebanon and destabilizing Syria by using Lebanese opposition figures. The document states: ‘[Israel must divert] Syria’s attention by using Lebanese opposition elements to destabilize Syrian control of Lebanon.’ This is what would happen in 2005 after the Hariri Assassination that helped launch the so-called ‘Cedar Revolution’ and create the vehemently anti-Syrian March 14 Alliance controlled by the corrupt Said Hariri.
“The document also calls for Tel Aviv to ‘take [the] opportunity to remind the world of the nature of the Syrian regime.’ This clearly falls into the Israeli strategy of demonizing its opponents through using public relations (PR) campaigns. In 2009, Israeli news media openly admitted that Tel Aviv through its embassies and diplomatic missions had launched a global campaign to discredit the Iranian presidential elections before they even took place through a media campaign and organizing protests in front of Iranian embassies.
“The document also mentions something that resembles what is currently going on in Syria. It states: ‘Most important, it is understandable that Israel has an interest supporting diplomatically, militarily and operationally Turkey’s and Jordan’s actions against Syria, such as securing tribal alliances with Arab tribes that cross into Syrian territory and are hostile to the Syrian ruling elite.’ With the 2011 upheaval in Syria, the movement of insurgents and the smuggling of weapons through the Jordanian and Turkish borders has become a major problem for Damascus.
“In this context, it is no surprise that Arial Sharon and Israel told Washington to attack Syria, Libya, and Iran after the Anglo-American invasion of Iraq. Finally, it is worth knowing that the Israeli document also advocated for pre-emptive war to shape Israel’s geo-strategic environment and to carve out the ‘New Middle East.’ This is a policy that the U.S. would also adopt in 2001.”
This is an area of the world filled with groups of people hellbent on trying to settle scores and grudges from five thousand years ago. There never has been peace in the region and there never will be so I think it is a bit of a stretch to pin everything that is currently going on on Jared Kushner and Trump. Please.
As for the U.S. and Israel being joined at the hip politically ummm…..yeah…..of course they are. They have been since Truman and the U.S. basically created the state of Israel in 1946. Why everyone periodically dons their shocked face at this “revelation” is beyond me.
What makes Trump tick? To any sane observer, he appears to be a mass of contradictions. Is he a cynical schemer, throwing up smoke screens to disguise his (sinister) intentions, or is he a bumbling ignoramus with a reverse Midas touch? Probably both.
He has mostly abandoned U.S. support for jihadists in Syria, allowing a clear victory for Assad and Putin over Netanyahu and the neocons. Trump’s brand of realpolitik vis a vis Russia and Syria is probably the major cause of the deep state/neocon effort at regime change in the U.S. Is Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel an attempt to appease Zionist/neocon rage or a heartfelt expression of solidarity with Zionist racism/elitism? Probably both.
Still, on balance, Assad’s sincere, determined, Arab nationalism constitutes a real threat to Israeli apartheid. Jerusalem is a powerful symbol for Islam, but Assad’s/Putin’s victory in Syria far outweighs it, symbolically and practically.
I hope this interview is read far and wide and provides hope. But I struggle with Ali Abunimah saying Kushner and Flynn were, “trying to undermine the policy of the sitting Obama administration and stop the UN Security Council resolution passed last December condemning Israeli settlements.”
The policy of the sitting Obama administration was at best unclear. It did not encourage voting for the UN resolution. President Obama had been consistently critical of settlement activity. But his administration abstained from voting and did not veto the UN resolution against settlements.
From a certain perspective that’s just cowardly. The resolution was an opportunity to strongly condemn settlements in the interests of peace. If the Obama administration had voted for the resolution, along with Russia, then Flynn’s request would have been an attempt to undermine U.S. policy. But U.S. policy was to not vote and to not veto.
There are many people I know that were simply shocked at Trump’s presidential victory, because they failed to look at what proceeded him. The same can be said here. The US has supported Israel no matter how vile Israeli crimes have been, and we have never been an honest broker in creating a two state solution. It’s ironic that Israel, in it’s treatment of the Palestinians, is like Nazi Germany, where a whole people are perceived as something to be eliminated. That truly disgusts me.
I just read this urgent message from Bernie Sanders (below) about the sweeping tax rewrite that Senate Republicans passed on December 2nd in Congress.
Could it just be a coincidence that the media is now filled with commentaries about the reckless decision of President Trump’s to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem…not about the outrageous move of the Senate Republicans? Let’s keep alert!
…”This legislation now goes to something called a “conference committee” where the House and Senate work out the differences between their respective bills. Then, the bill comes back for final passage. That means we probably have about three or four weeks to educate and organize the American people to defeat this dangerous bill. Please, get on the phone to your House and Senate members. Email them. Spread the word to your friends by social media. Talk to your co-workers. In the midst of massive income and wealth inequality, this country does not need more tax breaks for billionaires.”
This term “Israel-gate” needs to become common language in our culture. Please use it repeatedly in any political discussion with your friends. It might cause some of them to ask you what you mean. Then you might enlighten them with a few choice facts about our very questionable allies.
Grist for the mill, Bet you didn’t know that Governor Jerry Brown has signed information sharing agreements with Israel that are worth tens of billions of dollars in a one way flow to the Israeli Tech Industry. Just Sharing. Two) It took the Irish 400 of years to kick the Brits out and they are still in the 6 counties at least until Brexit and finally, it took the Jews thousands of years to retake Jerusalem and it is by no means a done deal. What this article points out is Saudi collusion. So sad, so bad but that is the Sunni way. More, Kushner’s father was heavily into financing the right wing settler movement. Trump’s son in law is a chip off the old block. That Kushner has access to the White House and it affects policy is treasonous because he is clearly a servant of Zionists. You cannot serve two masters. Even Kissinger said that.. This is the first action by Trump that I have seen that should rightly be called Treason and therefore could be seen as an impeachable offense because it benefits no one and places the interests of a foreign state ahead of the foreign policy interests on the American People ( Only Saudi collusion makes this possible). Finally, Dennis Bernstein has been consistent on this issue and I have very little doubt that it has had personal costs for him even if his critique in journalistic and basically ineffectual. Thanks Dennis.