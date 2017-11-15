Trump’s Debasement of Civilization

Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” comment was surely a campaign gaffe, but she wasn’t wrong about Donald Trump’s exploitation of white grievances and other ugly attitudes, writes Lawrence Davidson.
By Lawrence Davidson
There is more to being civilized than being a citizen of some political entity. This is so despite the fact that both the verb civilize and noun citizen are derived from the Latin civitas. To be civilized demands more than just having the language and mannerisms of the Fifth Century BCE Greeks, or the Second Century BCE Han Chinese, or the Sixteenth Century CE French. All of these groups believed that being civilized meant living and acting like them.
Today the Americans have joined the chorus. They sing to the world that theirs is the home of the brave and land of the free, and claim that they are the real model for civilization. They throw in that rather ill-defined notion of freedom as a modern customizing point.
None of these claims are very convincing. After all, each claimant has waged bloody wars of aggression, discriminated against outsiders and their own minorities, and generally sought aggrandizement by stealing other people’s land.
Only recently, since the end of World War II, has there grown up an understanding that: (1) language, mannerisms, and race are so varied that they cannot be used as prerequisites for civilized status without breeding mass intolerance toward minorities and “others,” and (2) aggressive war and the pursuit of conquest actually dehumanizes your nation and destroys one’s civilized standing. Postwar international law has been designed to make intolerance on a large scale illegal – a crime against humanity – and the same goes for the waging of wars of aggression. It is questionable how effective such laws have been. Nonetheless, they are undeniably a step in a civilizing direction.
If you dig under the surface of ethnic- or nation-based claims to civilized standing, you often find that they rest on such things as military prowess, technological advancement, and/or a dubious claim to be some god’s favorite. Collective cultural expressions of racism, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia, Islamophobia and other such displays of intolerance, as well as the carrying on of a “muscular” foreign policy, seem not to complicate claims to civilized status for many average citizens. But, of course, they should. In fact, not being or doing any of these things should be a necessary prerequisite for any group’s appeal to civilized status.
Based on such a requirement, the claim of the United States to be a civilized society seems in serious trouble. For instance, no one is going to accuse Donald Trump of being a model of tolerance. Indeed, it would seem that his election as president has inaugurated a time of intolerance embracing just those prejudices that erode a nation’s civilized standing.
Hillary’s Greatest Gaffe
It is true that during her run for the presidency Hillary Clinton made many mistakes. She was wedded to a traditional, and very corrupt, version of U.S. politics – a version that put her in the pocket of an array of special interests that, themselves, were not very civilized (for example, the Zionists). And, as Secretary of State under President Obama, she did her part to wage aggressive war.
Yet, she was, at least in terms of her rhetoric, ready to take a stand for tolerance when it comes to social and cultural diversity within the United States. Ironically, that willingness to, in this regard, be publicly civil – and call out those who were not – led to her biggest political gaffe of the election.
The campaign faux pas came on Sept. 9, 2016, during a speech to a group of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual) supporters. Here is what she said:
“We are living in a volatile political environment. You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic – you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he [Trump] has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people – now 11 million. He tweets and retweets their offensive hateful mean-spirited rhetoric. Now, some of those folks – they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America.”
The Trump campaign people jumped on this statement and declared that it was a sign of “her true contempt for everyday Americans.” In other words, from the Trump perspective, “those folks” were the real America. Trump’s supporters proceeded to turn the term “deplorable” into something of a battle cry. I remember driving through the small Pennsylvania town of Red Lion soon after Clinton’s speech. There was a big sign declaring “Welcome to the Home of the Proud Deplorables.”
Trump the Decivilizer
Of course, Clinton was correct in her criticism of Trump and some of his supporters. In fact, they were more than just deplorable. They were downright uncivilized. And, she was right that Trump has incited and manipulated them and their prejudices during the campaign. And, he has continued to do so as president.
I think this became quite obvious at the Aug. 12 “unite the right” protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. That event signaled the fact that Trump, a wealthy, self-righteous, impulsive, one-dimensional man who, in his simplistic ignorance, cannot tell the difference between his own opinion and fact, had let loose a substantial group of racist and reactionary citizens. These people see themselves not as the uncivilized of America, but rather as saviors of an anachronistic pseudo-civilization – one based on white supremacy and mass intolerance. Regardless of how they see themselves, the behavior of both these “average Americans” and their approving President, is actually tipping America toward being unquestionably a “deplorable” and uncivilized place.
It must be kept in mind that President Trump did not originate all this prejudicial horror. It has always been there in the U.S. However, since the 1960s it has, for the most part, been kept out of the public realm. That is what the Civil Rights Movement and President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society programs accomplished – to make it socially unacceptable, and in some cases illegal, to practice these prejudices publicly.
This was actually a great step forward in the process of civilizing the United States, and if it had been maintained for say, another five generations, the number of “deplorable” voters may have shrunk to the point that the election of a decivilizer such as Trump would have been much less likely.
However, as it was, those who harbored simmering prejudices, restless anachronistic traditions, and a fear of losing privileges in an ever more diverse society, almost immediately came together to support Donald Trump when he appeared on the political scene. And the rest of us were caught unawares.
The fact is that most people do not think about what it means to be civilized, often assuming that this status is synonymous with having an I-phone and a twitter account. Among those who do think about it, some may identify the term with those who are snobbish and think they are better than others.
Or, perhaps they see civilization as a class thing to be identified with wealth. Those who think in these terms may develop resentment toward the concept of civilization. They may come to see it as a threat to their local culture and ways of life.
Finally, who knows how many macho males there are out there who might see too much civilization as a subversive factor – something that would make the nation effete. Too much enlightenment could undermine that “muscular” foreign policy (perhaps reviving, in the case of the United States, the dreaded Vietnam Syndrome) that has always been a mark of nation-state greatness.
Of course, this is not just an American problem. The “deplorables” are to be found in all populations – more in some and less in others – but never absent. In the U.S., Donald Trump is their leader. No doubt he also serves as a symbol of leadership for “deplorables” worldwide. As such President Trump and his following subvert our future – luring us in the direction of barbarism.
Remember Arnold Toynbee observation: “civilizations die from suicide and not by murder.”
Lawrence Davidson is a history professor at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. He is the author of Foreign Policy Inc.: Privatizing America’s National Interest; America’s Palestine: Popular and Official Perceptions from Balfour to Israeli Statehood; and Islamic Fundamentalism. He blogs at www.tothepointanalyses.com.
Nah…. both of them and the world as a whole are pretty uncivilized. Not sure what could trump HRC’s gleeful cackle over Gaddafi’s public sodomy with a knife and summary execution in the ‘civilized’ department? While being uncivilized grabbing them by the pussy isn’t even close. The support by the 5 eyes for genocide in Yemen in exchange for bribes, (massive MIC contracts) is hardly civilized yet here we are. How civilized we are. The biggest lie, told for millennia now….
The article tried to make clear that Hillary was plenty deplorable in her own ugly way.
Consortium news should be congratulated for its “Trump’s Debasement of Civilization” article because it challenges those on this list to think. Why? How? Who?
To be civilized: a society must be organized and its bureaucracies, leadership, and mainstream culture must practice global language, social, historical and journalistic, religious, and racial tolerance, in other words to be civilized a society must be intolerant to the intolerance of its members.
Missing from LD’s analysis, is control, Trump/Obama/Bush/Clinton/notCarter/Regan/Johnson and the congressional and juristic co participants in their respective positions headed societies that practiced unaccountable corruption. To be a modern society, the governed must be able to make those who lead, personally responsible for any, even the slightest corruption, resulting from a governors position in government, or from others who use our government or engage in journalism about history or government.
No society has yet addressed accountability..yet every society has been abused by corruption? No society has made its leadership (political, economic, religious, and journalistic components) truly accountable to those who are the governed?
Accountability to me means, that any citizen can bring a suit of corruption against any who “use a position said person occupies within, or any person (in or out of government) who influences (journalism, lobbying, bibes, etc.) a government, or one of its employees, to engage or accept a corrupt deed or purpose of any kind.
I believe the reason accountability for corruption has not come into vogue is because the people who constitute governments intend to use the governments they constitute for corrupt or personal gain purposes and it always those who have a lot of resources to lose that have the education and position and standing that places them in position to dictate how a nation of people shall be organized and governed. So to make clear my point, unless everyone is fully, completely and equally educated, and unless communications and those that express such communications are made truly accountable for corruption, nothing will change. Tolerance for corruption is a feature of top down government, intolerance for corruption is a feature of bottom up government.
Well said fudmier.
The article makes an important point – the fact that deplorable Hillary got the political equivalent of stoning for her awkward “deplorables” comment, did not mean that her contention was wholly without merit. There is a part of the Trump gang that is truly a lot worse than the word deplorable can convey. This basket of ugly thugs was only a part of Trump’s electorate, but it was necessary to get him elected. They don’t get a pass just because Hillary called them out.
The greatest “deplorables” in the American political system are not to be found among the unemployed blue-collar workers of the rust belt, but rather among those elite Democrats, who along with their neocon allies, continue a relentless campaign of demonization and feamongering of both Russia and China, and especially Presidents Putin and Xi. They are, as President Trump rightly stated, obstructing the full cooperation of the United States and Russia in dealing with the falshpoints for WWlll, such as Syria, Ukraine ad N. Korea, and are indeed right now, as the president also stated “costing lives.
It takes courage to defend Hillary. .All the major media does, of course so I guess they are courageous.
“It is true that during her run for the presidency Hillary Clinton made many mistakes. She was wedded to a traditional, and very corrupt, version of U.S. politics – a version that put her in the pocket of an array of special interests that, themselves, were noivet very civilized (for example, the Zionists). And, as Secretary of State under President Obama, she did her part to wage aggressive war.”
I don’t really think she made mistakes, she just figured her divisive campaign would produce enough votes to win. The very civilized version of Hillary’s attacks is presented by the author. All those things the author claims are true in some respect but it misses the point that good people often have very conservative views as do a far smaller number of bad people. I grew up with those kind of people and I know when their fellow man or women needs help, whatever race or color, they would be the first to help. I know when confronted with an interracial marriage, they are the first to want to see the baby. That’s the way it works, evolution not revolution and violence.and demonization. The so called left, which is a very large group, have an abolitionist mentality with the desire to punish.
Conservatives people don’t like seeing their world change but they adjust to it. On the other hand those who see themselves as on higher plain seem unwilling to listen or adjust. The first step for the “liberals” who are anything but is to listen and try to understand and not to use any incident or statement as confirmation that they are right and those “deploreables” are wrong.
My opinion, thank goodness the “deploreables” rose up en masse and kept the lady from the presidency. Too bad what the alternative turned out to be.
I concur with this view and, adding that, though Trump is terrible, she would have been worse: rule by trade agreements and the possibility of nuclear war with Russia on behalf of the jihadi thugs being used to overturn Syria.
The United States was a politico-economic nightmare long before Trump ever slinked across the stage of American political life.
Hillary and her supporters are more deplorable than Trump supporters. Arrogant snotty creatures that run interference to keep real liberals from getting elected. And deplorable people didn’t just magically appear because of Trump.
Clinton was indeed correct. What Mr. Davidson overlooks is that “Clinton and some of her supporters” were equally deplorable. The embrace of either candidate meant buying into their corruption and foul doctrines.
A smooth and cultured and well-educated “blue” person can be every bit as destructively ugly as any of Trump’s “red” boys and girls. In some cases, even more so.