Reagan Documents Shed Light on U.S. ‘Meddling’

Special Report: “Secret” documents from the Reagan administration show how the U.S. embedded “political action,” i.e., the manipulation of foreign governments, in ostensibly well-meaning organizations, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
“Secret” documents, recently declassified by the Reagan presidential library, reveal senior White House officials reengaging a former CIA “proprietary,” The Asia Foundation, in “political action,” an intelligence term of art for influencing the actions of foreign governments.
The documents from 1982 came at a turning-point moment when the Reagan administration was revamping how the U.S. government endeavored to manipulate the internal affairs of governments around the world in the wake of scandals in the 1960s and 1970s involving the Central Intelligence Agency’s global covert operations.
Instead of continuing to rely heavily on the CIA, President Reagan and his national security team began offloading many of those “political action” responsibilities to “non-governmental organizations” (NGOs) that operated in a more overt fashion and received funding from other U.S. government agencies.
But secrecy was still required for the involvement of these NGOs in the U.S. government’s strategies to bend the political will of targeted countries. If the “political action” of these NGOs were known, many countries would object to their presence; thus, the “secret” classification of the 1982 White House memos that I recently obtained via a “mandatory declassification review” from the archivists at the Reagan presidential library in Simi Valley, California.
In intelligence circles, “political action” refers to a wide range of activities to influence the policies and behaviors of foreign nations, from slanting their media coverage, to organizing and training opposition activists, even to setting the stage for “regime change.”
The newly declassified memos from the latter half of 1982 marked an ad hoc period of transition between the CIA scandals, which peaked in the 1970s, and the creation of more permanent institutions to carry out these semi-secretive functions, particularly the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), which was created in 1983.
Much of this effort was overseen by a senior CIA official, Walter Raymond Jr., who was moved to Reagan’s National Security Council’s staff where he managed a number of interagency task forces focused on “public diplomacy,” “psychological operations,” and “political action.”
Raymond, who had held top jobs in the CIA’s covert operations shop specializing in propaganda and disinformation, worked from the shadows inside Reagan’s White House, too. Raymond was rarely photographed although his portfolio of responsibilities was expansive. He brought into his orbit emerging “stars,” including Lt. Col. Oliver North (a central figure in the Iran-Contra scandal), State Department propagandist (and now a leading neocon) Robert Kagan, and NED President Carl Gershman (who still heads NED with its $100 million budget).
Despite his camera avoidance, Raymond appears to have grasped his true importance. In his NSC files, I found a doodle of an organizational chart that had Raymond at the top holding what looks like the crossed handles used by puppeteers to control the puppets below them. The drawing fit the reality of Raymond as the behind-the-curtains operative who controlled various high-powered inter-agency task forces.
Earlier declassified documents revealed that Raymond also was the conduit between CIA Director William J. Casey and these so-called “pro-democracy” programs that used sophisticated propaganda strategies to influence not only the thinking of foreign populations but the American people, too.
This history is relevant again now amid the hysteria over alleged Russian “meddling” in last year’s U.S. presidential elections. If those allegations are true – and the U.S. government has still not presented any real proof – the Russian motive would have been, in part, payback for Washington’s long history of playing games with the internal politics of Russia and other countries all across the planet.
A Fight for Money
The newly released memos describe bureaucratic discussions about funding levels for The Asia Foundation (TAF), with the only sensitive topic, to justify the “secret” stamp, being the reference to the U.S. government’s intent to exploit TAF’s programs for “political action” operations inside Asian countries.
Indeed, the opportunity for “political action” under TAF’s cover appeared to be the reason why Reagan’s budget cutters relented and agreed to restore funding to the foundation.
William Schneider Jr. of the Office of Management and Budget wrote in a Sept. 2, 1982 memo that the Budget Review Board (BRB) had axed TAF funding earlier in the year.
“When the BRB last considered this issue on March 29, 1982, it decided not to include funding in the budget for a U.S. Government grant to TAF. The Board’s decision was based on the judgement that given the limited resources available for international affairs programs, funding for the Foundation could not be justified. During that March 29 meeting, the State Department was given the opportunity to fund TAF within its existing budget, but would not agree to do so.”
However, as Schneider noted in the memo to Deputy National Security Advisor Robert McFarlane, “I now understand that a proposal to continue U.S. funding for the Asia Foundation is included in the ‘political action’ initiatives being developed by the State Department and several other agencies.
“We will, of course, work with you to reconsider the relative priority of support for the Foundation as part of these initiatives keeping in mind, however, the need for identifying budget offsets.”
A prime mover behind this change of heart appeared to be Walter Raymond, who surely knew TAF’s earlier status as a CIA “proprietary.” In 1966, Ramparts magazine exposed that relationship and led the Johnson administration to terminate the CIA’s money.
According to an April 12, 1967 memo from the State Department’s historical archives, CIA Director Richard Helms, responding to a White House recommendation, “ordered that covert funding of The Asia Foundation (TAF) shall be terminated at the earliest practicable opportunity.”
In coordination with the CIA’s “disassociation,” TAF’s board released what the memo described as “a carefully limited statement of admission of past CIA support. In so doing the Trustees sought to delimit the effects of an anticipated exposure of Agency support by the American press and, if their statement or some future expose does not seriously impair TAF’s acceptability in Asia, to continue operating in Asia with overt private and official support.”
The CIA memo envisioned future funding from “overt U.S. Government grants” and requested guidance from the White House’s covert action oversight panel, the 303 Committee, for designation of someone “to whom TAF management should look for future guidance and direction with respect to United States Government interests.”
In 1982, with TAF’s funding again in jeopardy, the CIA’s Walter Raymond rallied to its defense from his NSC post. In an undated memo to McFarlane, Raymond recalled that “the Department of State underscored that TAF had made significant contributions to U.S. foreign policies through fostering democratic institutions and, as a private organization, had accomplished things which a government organization cannot do.” [Emphasis in original]
Raymond’s bureaucratic intervention worked. By late 1982, the Reagan administration had arranged for TAF’s fiscal 1984 funding to go through the U.S. Information Agency (USIA) budget, which was being used to finance a range of President Reagan’s “democracy initiatives.” Raymond spelled out the arrangements in a Dec. 15, 1982 memo to National Security Advisor William Clark.
“The issue has been somewhat beclouded in the working levels at State since we have opted to fund all FY 84 democracy initiatives via the USIA budgetary submission,” Raymond wrote. “At the same time, it is essential State maintain its operational and management role with TAF.”
Over the ensuing three and half decades, TAF has continued to be subsidized by U.S. and allied governments. According to its annual report for the year ending Sept. 30, 2016, TAF said it “is funded by an annual appropriation from the U.S. Congress, competitively bid awards from governmental and multilateral development agencies, including the U.S. Agency for International Development, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, United Kingdom’s Department for International Development and by private foundations and corporations,” a sum totaling $94.5 million.
TAF, which operates in 18 Asian countries, describes its purpose as “improving lives across a dynamic and developing Asia.” TAF’s press office had no immediate comment regarding the newly released Reagan-era documents.
Far From Alone
But TAF was far from alone as a private organization that functioned with U.S. government money and collaborated with U.S. officials in achieving Washington’s foreign policy goals.
For instance, other documents from the Reagan library revealed that Freedom House, a prominent human rights organization, sought advice and direction from Casey and Raymond while advertising the group’s need for financial help.
In an Aug. 9, 1982 letter to Raymond, Freedom House executive director Leonard R. Sussman wrote that “Leo Cherne [another senior Freedom House official] has asked me to send these copies of Freedom Appeals. He has probably told you we have had to cut back this project to meet financial realities. We would, of course, want to expand the project once again when, as and if the funds become available.”
According to the documents, Freedom House remained near the top of Casey’s and Raymond’s thinking when it came to the most effective ways to deliver the CIA’s hardline foreign policy message to the American people and to the international community.
On Nov. 4, 1982, Raymond wrote to NSC Advisor Clark about the “Democracy Initiative and Information Programs,” stating that “Bill Casey asked me to pass on the following thought concerning your meeting with [right-wing billionaire] Dick Scaife, Dave Abshire [then a member of the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board], and Co.
“Casey had lunch with them today and discussed the need to get moving in the general area of supporting our friends around the world. By this definition he is including both ‘building democracy’ and helping invigorate international media programs. The DCI [Casey] is also concerned about strengthening public information organizations in the United States such as Freedom House.
“A critical piece of the puzzle is a serious effort to raise private funds to generate momentum. Casey’s talk with Scaife and Co. suggests they would be very willing to cooperate. Suggest that you note White House interest in private support for the Democracy initiative.”
In a Jan. 25, 1983 memo, Raymond wrote, “We will move out immediately in our parallel effort to generate private support” for “public diplomacy” operations. Then, on May 20, 1983, Raymond recounted in another memo that $400,000 had been raised from private donors brought to the White House Situation Room by USIA Director Charles Wick. According to that memo, the money was divided among several organizations, including Freedom House and Accuracy in Media, a right-wing media attack group.
In an Aug. 9, 1983 memo, Raymond outlined plans to arrange private backing for that effort. He said USIA Director Wick “via [Australian publishing magnate Rupert] Murdock [sic], may be able to draw down added funds” to support pro-Reagan initiatives. Raymond recommended “funding via Freedom House or some other structure that has credibility in the political center.”
[For more on the Murdoch connection, see Consortiumnews.com’s “Rupert Murdoch: Propaganda Recruit.”]
Questions of Legality
Raymond remained a CIA officer until April 1983 when he resigned so in his words “there would be no question whatsoever of any contamination of this” propaganda operation to woo the American people into supporting Reagan’s policies.
Raymond fretted, too, about the legality of Casey’s role in the effort to influence U.S. public opinion because of the legal prohibition against the CIA influencing U.S. policies and politics. Raymond confided in one memo that it was important “to get [Casey] out of the loop,” but Casey never backed off and Raymond continued to send progress reports to his old boss well into 1986.
It was “the kind of thing which [Casey] had a broad catholic interest in,” Raymond said during his Iran-Contra deposition in 1987. He then offered the excuse that Casey undertook this apparently illegal interference in domestic affairs “not so much in his CIA hat, but in his adviser to the president hat.”
In 1983, Casey and Raymond focused on creating a permanent funding mechanism to support private organizations that would engage in propaganda and political action that the CIA had historically organized and paid for covertly. The idea emerged for a congressionally funded entity that would be a conduit for this money.
But Casey recognized the need to hide the strings being pulled by the CIA. In one undated letter to then-White House counselor Edwin Meese III, Casey urged creation of a “National Endowment,” but added: “Obviously we here [at CIA] should not get out front in the development of such an organization, nor should we appear to be a sponsor or advocate.”
A document in Raymond’s files offered examples of what would be funded, including “Grenada — 50 K — To the only organized opposition to the Marxist government of Maurice Bishop (The Seaman and Waterfront Workers Union). A supplemental 50 K to support free TV activity outside Grenada” and “Nicaragua — $750 K to support an array of independent trade union activity, agricultural cooperatives.”
The National Endowment for Democracy took shape in late 1983 as Congress decided to also set aside pots of money — within NED — for the Republican and Democratic parties and for organized labor, creating enough bipartisan largesse that passage was assured.
But some in Congress thought it was important to wall the NED off from any association with the CIA, so a provision was included to bar the participation of any current or former CIA official, according to one congressional aide who helped write the legislation.
This aide told me that one night late in the 1983 session, as the bill was about to go to the House floor, the CIA’s congressional liaison came pounding at the door to the office of Rep. Dante Fascell, a senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and a chief sponsor of the bill.
The frantic CIA official conveyed a single message from CIA Director Casey: the language barring the participation of CIA personnel must be struck from the bill, the aide recalled, noting that Fascell consented to the demand, not fully recognizing its significance.
The aide said Fascell also consented to the Reagan administration’s choice of Carl Gershman to head the National Endowment for Democracy, again not recognizing how this decision would affect the future of the new entity and American foreign policy.
Gershman, who had followed the classic neoconservative path from youthful socialism to fierce anticommunism, became NED’s first (and, to this day, only) president. Though NED is technically independent of U.S. foreign policy, Gershman in the early years coordinated decisions on grants with Raymond at the NSC.
For instance, on Jan. 2, 1985, Raymond wrote to two NSC Asian experts that “Carl Gershman has called concerning a possible grant to the Chinese Alliance for Democracy (CAD). I am concerned about the political dimension to this request. We should not find ourselves in a position where we have to respond to pressure, but this request poses a real problem to Carl.”
Besides clearing aside political obstacles for Gershman, Raymond also urged NED to give money to Freedom House in a June 21, 1985 letter obtained by Professor John Nichols of Pennsylvania State University.
What the documents at the Reagan library make clear is that Raymond and Casey stayed active shaping the decisions of the new funding mechanism throughout its early years. (Casey died in 1987; Raymond died in 2003.)
Lots of Money
Since its founding, NED has ladled out hundreds of millions of dollars to NGOs all over the world, focusing on training activists, building media outlets, and supporting civic organizations. In some geopolitical hotspots, NED may have scores of projects running at once, such as in Ukraine before the 2014 coup that overthrew elected President Viktor Yanukovych and touched off the New Cold War with Russia. Via such methods, NED helped achieve the “political action” envisioned by Casey and Raymond.
From the start, NED also became a major benefactor for Freedom House, beginning with a $200,000 grant in 1984 to build “a network of democratic opinion-makers.” In NED’s first four years, from 1984 and 1988, it lavished $2.6 million on Freedom House, accounting for more than one-third of its total income, according to a study by the liberal Council on Hemispheric Affairs, which was entitled “Freedom House: Portrait of a Pass-Through.”
Over the ensuing decades, Freedom House has become almost an NED subsidiary, often joining NED in holding policy conferences and issuing position papers, both organizations pushing primarily a neoconservative agenda, challenging countries deemed insufficiently “free,” including Syria, Ukraine (before the 2014 coup) and Russia.
NED and Freedom House often work as a kind of tag-team with NED financing NGOs inside targeted countries and Freedom House berating those governments if they try to crack down on U.S.-funded NGOs.
For instance, on Nov. 16, 2012, NED and Freedom House joined together to denounce a law passed by the Russian parliament requiring Russian recipients of foreign political money to register with the government. Or, as NED and Freedom House framed the issue: the Russian Duma sought to “restrict human rights and the activities of civil society organizations and their ability to receive support from abroad. Changes to Russia’s NGO legislation will soon require civil society organizations receiving foreign funds to choose between registering as ‘foreign agents’ or facing significant financial penalties and potential criminal charges.”
Of course, the United States has a nearly identical Foreign Agent Registration Act that likewise requires entities that receive foreign funding and seek to influence U.S. government policy to register with the Justice Department or face possible fines or imprisonment.
But the Russian law would impede NED’s efforts to destabilize the Russian government through funding of political activists, journalists and civic organizations, so it was denounced as an infringement of human rights and helped justify Freedom House’s rating of Russia as “not free.”
The Russian government’s concerns were not entirely paranoid. On Sept. 26, 2013, Gershman, in effect, charted the course for the crisis in Ukraine and the greater neocon goal of regime change in Russia. In a Washington Post op-ed, Gershman called Ukraine “the biggest prize” and explained how pulling it into the Western camp could contribute to the ultimate defeat of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Ukraine’s choice to join Europe will accelerate the demise of the ideology of Russian imperialism that Putin represents,” Gershman wrote. “Russians, too, face a choice, and Putin may find himself on the losing end not just in the near abroad but within Russia itself.”
The long history of the U.S. government interfering covertly or semi-covertly in the politics of countries all over the world is the ironic backdrop to the current frenzy over Russia-gate and Russia’s alleged dissemination of emails that undermined Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
The allegations are denied by both Putin and WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange who published the Democratic emails – and the U.S. government has presented no solid evidence to support the accusations of “Russian meddling” – but if the charges are true, they could be seen as a case of turnabout as fair play.
Except in this case, U.S. officials, who have meddled ceaselessly with their “political action” operations in countries all over the world, don’t like even the chance that they could get a taste of their own medicine.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
Here is an article that details how both the USSR/Russia and the United States have meddled in a significant number of elections since the end of World War II:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/01/global-election-meddling-superpower.html
These actions have resulted in significant global geopolitical unrest.
Where does the article talk about USSR-Russia interference in elections since WWII?
This article is one of the most informative articles I have ever seen.. It will takes weeks to understand how to project from the revelations made here how modern governments conceal their activities. NGOs, the globally interlocked, highly fraudulent, always cloaked, intelligence communities, and the White House politics proxied by the State Department tell the story, the problem is to find out and publish in plain view, before the fake news can imprint a false notation into a naive population.
More and more I am discovering that one’s classification as to how free they actually are, should be measured by reference to depth, amount, time of their access (DATA) to the relevant information. Basically I am talking about how transparent the government is to the public it governs.
Again, the article isn’t about what “modern governments” do, it is about what the U.S. government does, in particular, especially in the context of the cornball Rooski-gate so-called “scandal.” What is scandalous is the fabrication of this fake hunk of history by the Deep State to cover for their gal, Hillary, losing the election to someone who’s only potential “saving grace” was detente with Russia, that possibility now rapidly fading in his rearview mirror–OUR rearview mirror.
The U.S. definitely rules by the ‘do as I say, and not as I do’ theme. I know people who applaud this, and feel that instigating in other countries affairs, is just part of the game. I also know those who never believe anything like what this article states, and write it off as ‘conspiracy theory’. Regrettably if you add these two groups up, they don’t care, or they don’t believe, that payback by other countries ‘meddling’ into American politics is only fair game for the way America conducts itself in like matters. We Americans have an excuse for everything.
The whole time I read this fine investigative report, I could not help but regret how this kind of reporting will never see the light of day being broadcasted from our MSM. It’s news such as this that the American citizen is most denied, and with the voters lack of this knowledge Americans are truly blinded to what their government reallly does. Keeping Americans fat and stupid seems to be working out well for those who operate behind the curtain, and to the charade of good governance go we the American people.
“Keeping Americans fat and stupid seems to be working out well for those who operate behind the curtain, and to the charade of good governance go we the American people.
Well Joe, as a matter of fact that’s how it is. A bunch of old, white (and very wealthy) guys circle jer**** each other to dominate everything and everyone in their path. ‘Cause they, of course, know best. You’re enough of a visitor here to know how the game is run.
As for the average citizen, yeah, give me my biggie gulp, super size happy fries, big screen with 150-channels-of-cable teevee, barcalounger, and this weekend’s football game… now that’s the life. Don’t gotta work again until Monday morning. I got mine. How about you? I’m beginning to think that people *just* *don’t* *want* *to* know. Takes too much time.
Pat the average American has been so dumbed down that while they hear of Russian meddling in the U.S. Elections, they have no idea of how the U.S, government has been overtaken by the Israeli government. I mean Russia can’t have it, because Israel already got it. Oh, and don’t look towards the MSM for this information, because you will never hear of it. Now pass me the chips, and turn on the game, hoorah.
“A bunch of old, white …. guys circle jer**** each other …”
consortiumnews.com comment section?
Repeal of DACA? Big deal.
5 conservative Supreme Court justices (including Neil Gorsuch) put on hold a lower court order for Texas to redraw congressional and state house district lines to cure voting rights problems? Pfffftt.
It’s only brown and black people, right?
The important thing is that Republicans and Democrats are exactly the same and voting is supposed to make you feel warm and fuzzy.
Go Stein!
The important thing is that Republicans and Democrats are puppets perpetuating the myth that there is any semblance of democracy in the United States, while the puppetmasters do the real business of the US: never-ending wars and the exploitation of the world’s resources.
Recall, the term “conspiracy theory” was coined by the CIA to blunt criticisms of the “official” Warren Commission story about the JFK assassination, which story, by now, has been revealed to be as full of holes as Swiss Cheese.
Your email link does not work for some time now.
Sally Snyder’s link above worked fine for me.
i was 16 when reagan was elected. i had vitriolic hate against him as did all my peers and everyone i respected. but i was 16. as time grew after he had left office, i started to question why i actually hated him as much as i did. and why everyone else did too. afterall, the hate started before he was even elected….sound familiar. i have tried to untangle things his administration actually did with things that had nothing to do with his tenure but were blamed on him. it’s been difficult. at the time, we had whipped ourselves into a frenzy about how he would start world war 3. that didn’t happen.
now i read this article. i have read much from and about the church committee hearings. and many books about the cia. this is a great article on how those in the intelligence community had to figure out how to circumvent not only the laws in place that curtailed their activities but the public perception of same. i couldn’t help notice how often parry attempts to tie these actions to reagan himself. i find it rather disingenuous to attribute all this to reagan. i find it a distraction. and one that cements the negative portrayal that still exists in the minds of many of my generation. i don’t find regan to be some superhero as many on the right do. just sayin. fair is fair.
most here at cn have read enough about the actions of the cia and ngo’s actions abroad to know that the president is not the captain of the ship in these instances. most likely the other way around.
it’s great that these documents have come to light. i’m not sure how many will come to light in the future as the governments fingerprints will be less noticeable as time moves forward from the 80’s. my guess is that the day to day operations of the shadow state will more and more be obfuscated by the fact that these covert actions will be executed by the ngo’s and therefore not subject to public oversight.
on a side note, funding for cia operations is an interesting subject. most people don’t know that cia officers are not subject to federal withholdings for thier pensions. they are the only government agency, that i’m aware of, that is allowed to invest pension funds in any vehicle that suits them……
Reagan escalated the cold war, and I know they say it was to rid the world of communism, once and for all. Was an FBI informant that stabbed his fellow actors in the back, by accusing them of communist affiliations. Engaged in a ridiculous war in Grenada. He certainly ignored the AIDS crisis and did not fund money for any research in that area, and his silence meant death for many. Trickle down economics was a bust, creating a real gap which continues to this day between the haves and have nots. Raised taxes something like 8 times. Tripled the national deficit. He was anti-union. He was involved in the Iran-contra affair. Why is it you changed your mind about this man?
did he escalate the cold war? well, i don’t know that HE did but i sure know that a bunch of republicans think he WON it and i don’t put much credence in either assertion. did he increase spending for the military? sure. what president hasn’t?
was he an fbi agent that stabbed actors in the back. well, i had never heard of this….but apparently neither had anyone else until after he became president…..and was not president when the events occurred. from the chicago tribune in 85′ “The documents also show that Reagan, then guild president, disagreed with tactics of the House Un-American Activities Committee in trying to rid the movie industry of Communists.” but whatever…..
he idea that trickle down economics was a bust and CREATED a real gap is spurious. that’s probably the biggest thing that urked me. i found the baby boomers to be a greedy bunch of $%^&’s and their need for screwing other people out of money seemed the cause of the gap. not the economic policy itself. read paul craig roberts take among others since he was one of the guys who instituted the program. he did not cut spending, i agree that this was a horrible thing and raised the deficit. but, come on, that’s only an argument from the people that supported him.
was reagan involved in the iran contra affair? or was it the very people in the article above?
the ridiculou8s war in grenada was just that. but was not his doing. it was a british thing and very tame in comparison to the scaremongering of the day….remember al haig? also tame in comparison to just about every president in recent memory.
he certainly was anti union…..i don’t find that to be either a good or bad thing. just a thing…..
i’ve never done any research on the aids thing short of the usual stuff regarding race based bio weapon…..
seems like everyone was playing catch up on that…..
i see what you are trying to say. my point is more like this……if you are writing an article about the syria situation, for instance. and you don’t work for the msm with their own establishment bias, do you bring up the fact that obama was the president at the end of selected quotes? indirectly tying the actions of others to him, or do you write an article about the true actors in seeing the militarization of syria?
robert parry knows the difference. my guess is that so do you.
Circumventing foreign policy through a shadow government is ages old.
Robert Parry continues to connect the dots on Russia-Gate. It appears the neocons have found a way to “privatize” foreign policy; that is, avoid congressional oversight and still have access to taxpayer funding through shell operations i.e. NGOs.
A recent book argues that the CIA is behind the flood of refugees into Europe, the purpose of which is to undermine the EU. Thus, although I can’t say if the individual claims that Mr Parry puts forward are true, his underlying thesis is credible, namely, that US government agencies and privately-funded American NGOs have sought, and are seeking, to destabilise and undermine the governments of other sovereign states. The point of all this, including the attacks on the EU, is to maintain US global hegemony in all domains, to which the EU is seen as a threat. Where Putin comes into all this is that at the time of the Ukrainian coup, he seems to have been in cahoots with the US hegemonists, who saw him as a battering ram to break up the EU. Putin made a mess of the whole thing and has thus gone from being an “asset” to being a “liability” that has to be eliminated. Russiagate was spawned by the election of a president that Putin’s American supporters presented, and continue to present, as Putin’s stooge.
However, none of that disproves the allegation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. That meddling is proved by Trump Junior’s admissions and corroborated by the proven Russian interference in the French election, including financing of the Front National. In addition, Assange has merely claimed that his source wasn’t the “Russian government”. Trump Junior speaks of Russian private citizens who claimed to represent their government but may well not have. The Russian caught in MacronLeaks works for a private computer company. Thus, whether it was the Russian government or private Russian interests changes nothing just as the use of the NGOs Mr Parry refers to doesn’t disprove US government interference in the EU or other countries’ affairs.
Hunh?
Yes, this is well known. The CIA has weaponized refugees to assure a major realignment of regimes.
It sure seems to me that,
as far as all the rest of the world is concerned,
there’s by now only one solution to all this:
#BDSUSA
Geoffrey That’s a great idea, but these corrupted politicians and business people we have in America will just offshore what they already haven’t. What’s there to boycott when you don’t manufacturer anything in the first place? Although I support your idea Geoffrey. Joe
Joe, I posted that comment just a half hour or so ago and just now learned how, in the meantime, just minutes ago, the US Senate voted to continue endless war. Can’t Lionel Ritchie and Diana Ross reunite for just once to recast their classic duet “Endless Love” in a much, much darker light?
Joe, You know by the way how New York is so great, they named it twice. What I find exquisite is how, of late, the US has woken up and realized Russia is so great — or just plain big — the Americans now name it thrice.
Viz,, “Russia, Russia, Russia!”. (Do we have Rachel Maddow to thank for that?)
The hapless citizens are left to try and extricate themselves from the vast, sticky web of lies and disinformation and cultural myths in which they are trapped from birth. Those who have extricated themselves to a great degree like Robert Parry, Noam Chomsky, George Orwell, and many others are invaluable resources for those beginning to wriggle themselves free from our culture’s suffocating grasp. One function of the small reeducation groups I propose (and take part in) is to study together the texts of these liberators. Derrick Jensen is one of my favorite awakeners.
Mike~
Thanks for citing this person and his work.
A great quote from Derrick Jensen: “A dear doctor friend of mine always says that the first step toward proper treatment is diagnosis. If we refuse to diagnose the problems our actions will never resolve them.”
Diagnosing the problem is the first order and why many of us turn toward this site.
Peace~
I’ve said this before, but the Ronald Reagan Administration was the worst one in my lifetime. It is difficult for me to imagine Trump will be able to match him when a final tally is made of the destructiveness of the two of them.
You mean the Bush presidency. Reagan never made one decision; it was all Bush and Casey
Succinct and so to the point!
To get a view of the bigger picture, refer to Executive Intelligence Review(EIR) search box and type in: “Fight Fascism the way Franklin Roosevelt did”. You’ll see that what happened under the “frontman” Reagan, was happening under Maggie the thatcher in UK, (“AlYamamah/BAE arms for oil” from searchbox), and on the European Continent in the same time frame (concerning Continental affairs, refer to “Return of the Monarchs” from search box). Folks; the World Fascist Empire Project that was shot down in flames in WWII, by strenuous Allied efforts (ESPECIALLY including USSR efforts) did not put an end to the matter: the “battlefield NAZIs”, the Instrument, was destroyed. The “Boardroom NAZIs” lived on to fight another day, ratlining their most valuable assets outta the Continent and into South and North America, for further use. Especially notice reference to intelligence files labeled “Synarchism: NAZI-Communist”. Then sit back and let the mind marinate in this info, and make all the cross-connections of all the dots.
Partially agree that Regan Presidency while not the worse Individual to hold that office then until now. It was his administration that finally let loose upon world the dogs of war as the legitimate right of USA.
To that I believe he was first President that we citizens should of impeached and severely punished; and not him alone with Mr. Ray.ond and Bush being secondary of that action, from Ian to Nicaragua activity alone.
Bad as was this articles mention of covert CIA actions and NGO actvitys to undermine foreign nations political scene this period also introduced Industries with foreign concerns into the decisions of who where and when to interfere.
The most egregious actions that have now led US into a domestic police state and a cultish worship of warrior in uniform hero’s was the complete reorganizing of military command structure and it’s “Limited Intensity Conflict”,LIC, resolutions.
The deliberate use of covert military operatives inserted into areas in order to train locals in order to cause chaos in that area.
Gradually this led to con ept of “full spectrum dominance” where by NGO’s to control of media outlets and scientific/Higher education establishments and eventually to the entity known as Homeland Security.
As side note: Recent hurricane relief efforts are touted as FEMA but FEMA is a part and but a department of Homeland Security. Under HS even religious institutions of Faith Based recipients are responsible to HS; To such an extent that certain religious organizations were to go to Cuba when Fidel Castro died as charity orgs, and cause uncertain th in Cubans lives towards their new leadership.
Today the indoctrinated US public have granted Regan “Godhood Status”, to their own demise.
“Today the indoctrinated US public have granted Regan “Godhood Status”, to their own demise.”
i would agree that in republican circles that status still holds. i think it unfair and really amazing considering that he did barely anything he promised to his own constituency. but so too, do i think his treatment unfair by people such as yourself. in that, while true that the neocons were let in during his tenure, i don’t find that to be a reflection of his administration as much as a reality of what the shadow state does. i think the article above demonstrates that the shadow state will do what it has to do to accomplish it’s goals. i somehow doubt that reagan agreed or was even aware of much of what happened under his presidency. or clinton or bushes or obama. i could be wrong but that’s where i’m at 30 something years later…..
A good clue to determine how “on board” any of the Presidents were, with the shadow state, is look what happened to them while in office: Reagan was made to eat a bullet, “retiring” him while in office, while his co-pilot (Mr. shadow state himself) took over the details of governance. Clinton was impeached, eventually to go along with shadow state demands. Son-of-Mr shadow state had a trusted shadow state co-pilot (Darth Chainey) to manage affairs. Obama was a cowardly tool of shadow state. Trump now realizing the deep doo-doo he stepped in; remains to be seen if he becomes a profile in courage or cowardice or cluelessness.
Reagan never served as president. His brain injury after falling off his horse in the 1970’s got worse and then alzheimers consumed him. George Bush was the president for eight years of Reaganism.
Plus 4 years on his own, plus 8 more years with junior being managed by trusted servant Cheney= 20 years as President.
In fact, the first nefarious operation of the Reagan administration was the infamous Santa Fe Committee, a CIA effort in tandem with the Vatican to destroy Liberation Theology in Latin American. That is, Latin American Liberation Theology’s “Preferential Option for the Poor” had to be destroyed because it was a threat to Our Glorious “Preferential Option for the Rich.” Interestingly, too, that major Liberation Theology tenet came from the bottom up, not from the top down. The poor kept pointing out to the priests, “Look, Jesus says it, right here, in the Bible: take care of the poor first.” But of course, with capitalism, the poor get the crumbs that eventually fall off the table of the rich.
And one criticism I have concerning Mr. Parry’s excellent article, he doesn’t mention that all the “Democracy Promotion” he carefully chronicles is actually a shifting MASK for “Capitalism Promotion.” The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) would be better named National Endowment for Deterring Democracy (NEDD). Just to name a few–Iran in 1953, Guatemala 1954, Chile 1973, Ukraine in 2014–of the democratically elected governments we’ve undermined, overthrown, causing massive suffering: it is obviously Capitalism that we care to promote, first and foremost, most emphatically NOT democracy.
thanks, as always, to parry.. but dumping any of this on reagan is as foolish as blaming bush for the war on terror or the present resident at the D.C. asshole-in-chief subsidizing housing for whatever goes wrong under his playing of the role of CEO…
what has been re-branded by market forces as the “deep state” is what marxists call a ruling class and others a power elite but by whatever name it refers to the minority wealthy and their professional class servants in politics and media who actually run the show that is titled “our great democracy”..
and further blaming it all on those lazy-stupid-venal-whatever americans who fail to listen to what we whisper to them once a year if ever and foolishly respond to and believe only what is screamed into their heads 24 hours a day seven days a week 52 weeks a year by that class and its hired help – entirely from our class! – is a form of bigotry that could help actually lead to fascism or other scenarios of the superior which only happen because they are so brilliant and the rest are soooo stupid..of course.
The NED and Freedom House are known in Latin America as CIA fronts. This is why, along with USAID, they have been kicked out of Ecuador and Bolivia.
Ïn 1983, Casey and Raymond focused on creating a permanent funding mechanism to support private organizations that would engage in propaganda and political action that the CIA had historically organized and paid for covertly. The idea emerged for a congressionally funded entity that would be a conduit for this money”.
Yes, the above is not only true, it happened earlier. See the Safari Club and how the US set up, with the Saudis, a secret intelligence unit operating outside of government scrutiny and funded by off the war drug sales and arm sales. This was in 1976 or 77 when the Church Committee was exposing the dirty tricks of the CIA
The timing couldn’t have been better for Willian Casey to “die”, The more these people get away with, the more they push their agenda. They pledge to not do it anymore every time they get caught. Since WWII we haven’t won a war. However, by losing, the military/industry/congress just keeps asking for more money to do better. Gotta keep the War Machine well fed so it can continue to buy politicians who support war.
A massive military buildup = an empire in decline. When George W and Cheney got “selected” into office, China went around the world buying what they need for the future. We chose to spend trillions on this m/i/c/ complex so they could get rich today trying to control the future. We mistakenly think Iraq was about stealing their oil. What it really did was getting Iraq oil of the world market, prices went from $20.barrel up to $140/barrel allowing the oil companies (George and Dick’s friends) to make trillions of dollars in profit. We got 2% of Iraq oil, China bought 80%. Who was looking to the future and who were just greedy bastards?
Speaking of U.S. meddling, on December 13, 2013, Victoria Nuland told an international business conference sponsored by those famed democracy promoters at Chevron that “We’ve invested over five billion dollars to assist Ukraine” in achieving its purported “European” aspirations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2y0y-JUsPTU
By January 28, 2014, Nuland declared “Fuck the EU!” and it was clear that five billion dollars was about more than her cookie budget for the Maidan.
In her role as Assistant Secretary, Nuland was the lead U.S. point person for the Ukrainian crisis. She was a key figure in establishing loan guarantees to Ukraine, including a $1 billion loan guarantee in 2014. Along with Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, she was seen as a leading supporter of weapons delivery to Ukraine.