Donald Trump’s Defining Moments

Donald Trump’s “reality TV” presidency revolves around his penchant for ignoring diplomatic tradition and brushing aside political decency in favor of stirring up his “base,” a dangerous approach, says Lawrence Davidson.
By Lawrence Davidson
In the last few weeks, President Trump has gone through a series of defining moments in which his disturbing rhetorical reactions to historical developments have opened a window on his sense of the world and the nation.
Let’s pick up the story on Friday, August 11. On that day the New York Times (NYT) announced “Conservatives Relish the ‘Fury’ in Trumps Talk.” A blurb for the article said, “Fans of Tough Rhetoric See a Promised Kept.” The reference was to Donald Trump’s suggestion that he would respond to any North Korean aggression with a counterattack of “fire and fury.” Maybe he would even consider a preemptive strike.
The “fire and fury” talk seems to have been a spontaneous, uncensored display of what President Trump would do to North Korea if not precariously held in check by select others – perhaps certain Republican Party leaders and military advisers – who will now try to sublimate the President’s belligerency into a new strategy for Afghanistan.
As is typical of spontaneous responses, the “fire and fury” outburst was contextualized not by historical facts or thought-out policy, but rather by the uninhibited personality of the responder.
At this point it should be noted that it has taken centuries to mature a set of diplomatic rules and practices which even now only just manages to keep the aggressive behavior of most nation-states in check. To see the President of the United States treat that history as if it meant little is chilling. Just as chilling is the response of the President’s “base.”
Trump’s belligerent rhetoric exhilarated his “die hard” (pun intended) supporters, who obviously have the “bring ‘em on” attitude made famous by George W. Bush. The New York Times kept referring to this group as “conservatives” who saw Trump’s aggressiveness as a “promise fulfilled.” Many of them proclaimed that they did not fear a nuclear war with North Korea because, living in places like Colorado, Arizona and Georgia, they saw themselves sufficiently isolated from danger of nuclear attack and, apparently, to hell with other Americans – particularly those cursed city dwellers. Among those exhilarated by the President’s words was “the conservative pundit Rush Limbaugh,” who proclaimed that the U.S. finally had a real man in the White House after eight years of Barak Obama, whom he referred to as a “pajama boy who wears mom jeans who can barely throw a baseball.”
The Times is wrong in its “conservative” attribution. What is revealed here is not conservatism, which by definition implies a certain reserved and disciplined posture. What the Times was really describing is the behavior of rightwing extremists, from the President on down. This fact was confirmed on the following day.
Moment Two
On Saturday, August 12, white supremacist groups ranging from the Ku Klux Klan to neo-Nazis showed up in Charlottesville, Virginia, to demonstrate against the removal of a Confederate monument, and ended up in violent clashes with counter-demonstrators. Both sides stand for easily recognizable,
if somewhat stereotypical, opposing cultural programs: the white supremacists demand a white-dominated America with archaic racist values, segregation and the elimination of any ethnic programs of upper mobility or immigration policies that might cause a threat to white privilege. The counter-demonstrators stand for an America of greater diversity, equal opportunity, desegregation and an array of other progressive values.
President Trump was slow to react to the Charlottesville violence. Perhaps he was initially rendered speechless at witnessing a truly “deplorable” subset of his “base” suddenly showing up at a broadcasted riot in a Virginia college town. How would the real Trump respond?
He ended up hedging. Under great pressure from both Republicans and Democrats, Trump begrudgingly condemned klansmen and neo-Nazis as “bad people” but simultaneously insisted that (1) also demonstrating on the side of the bad guys were a lot of “very fine people” and (2) both sides must be blamed for the violence. Though he and his advisers might not have realized it, in the eyes of the greater public, Trump’s position put him, de facto, on the side of the Klan and the neo-Nazis.
The Ku Klux Klan and various like groups have always been extremist expressions of a broader, historically rooted, racist expression of American culture. This cultural “ideal” is juxtaposed against a more cosmopolitan, open and liberal America. Up until the time of the U.S. Civil War, racist culture predominated, with its most extreme expression being in the slaveholding South.
After the Civil War, that territorial stronghold was destroyed, and despite the ultimate failure of “reconstruction” the culture of racism began a long and very slow decline. However, it has never disappeared entirely and what happened in Charlottesville tells us that this reactionary vision is capable of at least a temporary resurgence when given political encouragement. That is what President Trump’s this-is-the-real-me response has done.
In the last few weeks Donald Trump has shown himself willing to almost offhandedly ignore 200 years of the world’s diplomatic history and decades of his own nation’s progressive cultural development. This display of historical ignorance and spontaneous stupidity reminds one of Edmund Burke’s warning against men with “intemperate minds.”
It has also drawn ever more sharply the cultural divide now facing the United States. Do Americans really want a return to the racism signified not only by the Klan and its ilk, but also by the ongoing upsurge in police violence against African-Americans? Do Americans really want a reaffirmation of a monopolistic white culture that, through Trump’s immigration policy, would destroy the historical contribution of numerous ethnic groups in making a progressive multicultural society?
Most Americans, if pressed to take a side, would probably stand against the real Donald Trump revealed by these recent defining moments. However, in order for them to effectively take that stand, there needs to be a political alternative – an institutional choice that allows for the political defeat of the rightwing radicals.
When we look around for that alternative, all we find is a dysfunctional Democratic Party, which, under its present leadership, has proven incapable of checking the reactionary trend besetting the nation. So, the U.S. is in both political and cultural limbo. Its citizens are left asking if Donald Trump’s defining moments will also define their own future.
Lawrence Davidson is a history professor at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. He is the author of Foreign Policy Inc.: Privatizing America’s National Interest; America’s Palestine: Popular and Official Perceptions from Balfour to Israeli Statehood; and Islamic Fundamentalism. He blogs at www.tothepointanalyses.com.
Trump’s fire and fury is no more insane than W’s shock and awe–which actually happened.
Same as it ever was.
No! Not the same as it always was!!!
President Barack Obama said that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin in September to “cut it out” in regard to allegations that his nation engaged in cyberattacks against the U.S. electoral process. Obama added that further hacking by Russia did not occur following Obama’s admonition.
Maybe my saying it will prevent it from happening, but I’m starting to believe that this divide in our American society, will only continue to separate us from each other, and civil unrest will result in a revolution.
If the government does it’s job and tracks these various hate groups that are springing up, we can avoid it. However…if they cower or enable these groups…like trump does…we’re in for bad times. DOJ under Sessions is likely to look the other way. Maybe I’ll be surprised.
Interesting article here…and I do hear echos of some of the commentators and “contributors” ( small group ) here. Conspiracy theory run amok. Look for those using the same language as the fascist movement and you will find the apologists.
Stiv that was an interesting article, and I recommend everyone take the time to read it.
I’m not sure though, that comment postings speculating on the known knowledge of an event, is not proper. On the other hand, I do think that adding fuel to the fire, with what amounts to be manufacturered conspiracy theories, is not just only wrong, but making up false claims is down right criminal in it’s nature.
What the article describes, is just what Trump did with his ‘many sides’ and his ‘there are fine people mixed amongst them’ comments, as Trump laid the foundation for doubt that the NeoNazi’s were the sole perpetrators of the disastrous events which unfolded in Charlottesville. This man, by his words, proves he is no leader.
Apparently the UN has the same consternation as I do.
Mr. Davidson, you misrepresent what happened at Charlottesville. I watched the video, and you can too. The protesters were peacefully leaving and were pursued by violent counter-protesters yelling vile threats. I saw a white antifa dressed in black attack an elderly man from behind knock him to the ground and hit him repeatedly on the head with a short cudgel. While the media represent Deandre Harris as a victim the video shows him attacking an elderly man with a short cudgel, and the man was already being attacked by several black men. A white female antifa can be seen running up cudgel in hand to join in, but chickens out. Did Deandre Harris get fired from his job like the white guy who was fired from his job for being part of the protesters? I haven’t heard Harris was, but he was gifted with over 100,000 “crowdfunded” dollars and plenty of media sympathy and pictures of him as a victim.
“Donald Trump’s “reality TV” presidency revolves around his penchant for ignoring diplomatic tradition and brushing aside political decency”
Who could’ve predicted?
I’ve been saying for some time now, that Trump should come as no surprise. It isn’t as though we haven’t ever seen, or heard from him before. Why the Donald has been an American tv star for over the last 40 years. The only new thing about Trump is, is that he is now our 45th president. Ugh!
“a return to the racism ”
You assume racism left. For white Americans, including liberals and progressives, racism is out of sight out of mind. If they don’t see it, it doesn’t exist and for all intents and purposes it’s extinct. But for minorities, it’s a fact of life, and in some cases an almost daily occurrence. Remember Trevon Martin. Attacked while walking in a gated community simply because he was black. This is the racism that exists in America. The racism that existed before Trump. The racism that will continue to live after Trump. It will take a lot more than a new President to end it.
This !!
Actually the privilege and prosperity of white supremacy is so ingrained and assumed that it goes completely unnoticed for most. It is the natural world.
As one previous commenter said to me – there are other priorities.
Of course there are when you have all of the financial, political and social advantages.
“… the privilege and prosperity of white supremacy is so ingrained and assumed…”
…that even the white progressive community can downplay or simply ignore the many ways that their vanity voting for vanity candidates can effect real lives, in the forms of disenfranchisement, civil asset forfeiture, consumer protection laws, marijuana legalization, workplace organizing, reproductive freedom, worker safety, access to healthcare, etc.
Because the two major political parties are EXACTLY the same.
I’m sick of this continuous assault on Trump’s rhetoric, better to focus on his deeds and planned agenda, like the continuation of the war in Afghanistan. Judge him by what he does. Obama had all the right words, glib really, and people in the general public, the so called liberal public, had little to say about his deeds, and the anti-war movement came to a standstill. I don’t believe for one moment that Trump is lending his support to extremists in this country. I remember when Move On called me up asking for donations so they could create some havoc at Trump rallies, and I said absolutely not. Look at what is going on from both sides if you want fair and honest reporting.
“don’t believe for one moment that Trump is lending his support to extremists”
Yes – and that is exactly the problem. Even when he blatantly supports white supremacists, neo nazis and KKK – you don’t believe.
Having White Supremacists as his 2 top political advisers ( Bannon and Miller ), and his AG (Sessions) is not rhetoric. Those are actions to exclude and dis empower any non whites.
In other words you believe what he says and does is ok. No harm in pushing a white America agenda.
Or Male agenda. It amazes me that women can ignore, not believe, when T is such a lifelong obvious misogynist also.
His obsession with women’s blood as a means of degrading them, agreeing his daughter is a nice piece of a–, women are ugly fat pigs, who could vote for a face like that, grab them by the p—, sexually assaulting women, on and on and on. Constant belittling, degrading, and humiliating women, just cause he can. And truly believes it is ok.
How many women work for him? How many Cabinet members are women beside the one who gave him $20M in campaign contributions?
And that is AOK with many women, and men. What has our country and culture come to? How is that acceptable? How is it that Evangelicals flock to this degeneracy towards women? How is it I, a man, have to speak up for what should sicken any women?
What has our country come to? Women were not sickened by Bill Clinton either, nor apparently was his wife. But when it comes to Trump, Hillary said: ‘My Skin Crawled’ When Trump Was ‘Literally Breathing Down My Neck’ During Debate. Interesting that her husband never made her “skin crawl” as well. My guess is that Hillary’s intellect is so great that she can dis-equate the two, but the simple minded American voters, many of whom are country rubes, don’t have the capacity for those kinds of mental gymnastics. And it is only getting worse, as SAT scores in the country have fallen over the past twenty years. I think the Democrats are relying too much on the intellect of the voters, which they don’t possess, and so, due to that mental deficiency, Donald and Bill get equated, so the message falls on deaf ears.
You are partially correct/ The fact is that this whole disaster in Charlottesville could have been
avoided, if the police had stepped in. The probability of clashes were known to the authorities
for a month ahead,yet the police was told to step down. To me this indicates that the whole
scenario was planned by TPTB to divide the people so much that injuries had to be anticipated.
Antifa is not made up of sweet little old ladies singing “we shall overcome”. They are a violent
anarchist group, and came prepared for a fight.
Why were there quite a number of Republicans, who would have voted for Sanders? He was unifying
people around very basic issues, and is still the most popular politician.The Deep State does not
want people to unify whether by Sanders or by Trump.
I believe that most people in the country are sick and tired of their taxes going into foreign wars,
which the US won’t win. However, already has Trump been forced by the DS to renege on his
promise in that direction The almost unified vote in Congress for the sanctions law shows you
that the DS owns them. Unity is strictly “verboten”. It is DIVIDE AND CONQUER time.
A year ago, I thought Rush Limbaugh was on the fringes and people like Alex Jones were bonkers. But after the past eight months of the MSM, they pale in comparison.
Is it true that both sides instigated violence during this encounter, or not?
Why is that never discussed? Trump said it was both sides that were responsible and the MSM went overboard saying that Trump was supporting the Neo-Nazi’s. Is the MSM saying that only the white supremacists started the various fights, or are they saying the white supremacists shouldn’t have been there in the first place, and are thus responsible. It’s all so unclear.
I agree that the moron Trump should have condemned White Supremacy clearly and unequivocally, But then, Trump seldom says anything clearly.
I think we should go back to the way it was. The world was safer when politicians could obfuscate what they really mean and think by issuing polished vacuous platitudes that the masses could digest with comfort. Putin and Xi Jinping are experts at this, while we have an amateur at the helm. The past was also better when we had the MSM filtering and defining the President, thus dictating what he should and should not say, thus containing the power of the Presidency by threatening to create negative news narratives if the President didn’t toe the line. But now Trump has unchained himself from the media filter by going direct to the American people who are ill-equipped at sorting the facts for themselves, without MSM guidance. We all know Putin is a bad guy, Russia is evil, these are incontrovertible facts, that Trump has been trying to say are MSM created lies. These false memes then get echoed by the alternative media, who people are erroneously trusting more and more and the whole country goes to pot.
Right!, Let’s remember how Obama wanted to look for comfortable shoes to walk
with the Unions, Too bad, that he could never find them. Don’t worry about the
alternative media, I am sure that our Congress will make every effort to stifle the
internets. They are already screaming to get rid of the terrible subversive RT.
When you refer to Americans who are you talking about? On Monday I along with millions of other Americans traveled to the heartland in order to experience a solar eclipse and in my experience and to the best of my knowledge in thousands of small towns people were welcomed with open arms and wonderful southern or midwestern hospitality. There is no divided America only a divided political and elite class that reside in coastal cities. The 99% of the population that does not live in DC, New York, Boston, or California gets along just fine regardless of thier skin color, religion or nationality. The vast majority of Americans are far too busy working and desperately trying to keep food on the table and a roof over thier heads to care about statues and are against sending more of their friends or family to risk their lives in Afghanistan, Korea or any other imperial war.