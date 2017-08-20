Israel’s Quiet Reaction to US Neo-Nazis

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to call the tune for U.S. policy in the Middle East, going so far as to avoid criticizing U.S. neo-Nazis to not offend President Trump, as ex-CIA analyst Paul R. Pillar describes.
By Paul R. Pillar
Recently I wrote about the two-sided Saudi policy on Iran, in which Riyadh sees good reason to take quiet steps to reduce tension with its neighbor across the Persian Gulf while still making alarm about a supposed Iranian threat the basis for keeping the United States tied to its side.
But Saudi Arabia (along with its partners in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain) is not the only party in the region to exploit an anti-Iran theme as a basis for retaining U.S. support, and it certainly is not the most influential one in shaping U.S. policy. That would be the right-wing government of Israel, which has made relentless excoriation of Iran one of the dominant themes of its public diplomacy.
The Israeli push to keep Iran in the status of an isolated, despised demon with whom nobody should do any business has included opposition to the agreement that limits Iran’s nuclear agreement — even though, as senior Israeli security officials have observed, by closing any route to an Iranian nuclear weapon this agreement is very much in Israel’s security interests.
The Israeli government does not have the same sort of balancing act the Gulf Arabs have in manipulating the Iran issue. Israel does not live in, or export oil from, the Persian Gulf. It would not be paying the human and material costs of armed confrontation between Iran and Arabs or between Iran and the United States.
Indeed, warfare in the Persian Gulf would all the more serve the purposes that the promotion of unending hostility toward Iran already serve for the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu. A clash in the Gulf would foreclose any possibility (already almost nonexistent under Donald Trump) of any further U.S. rapprochement with Iran. It would thus play to the Israeli line of Israel being the only reliable partner for the United States in the Middle East. It would weaken a major competitor to Israel for influence in the Middle East. It would play to the Israeli line that Iran is the font of all trouble and instability in the region. And it would be a wonderful distraction of the world’s attention from destabilizing matters involving Israel itself.
A background to all this — because this background has become the principal defining characteristic of the Israeli government’s policies and its relationship with the rest of the world — is the half-century-old Israeli occupation of conquered Palestinian territory and the continued denial of political and civil rights to the subject Palestinian population.
This is the topic that, more than any other, commands the attention of Netanyahu’s government in shaping the propaganda that Israelis call hasbara, in batting away complaints from foreign governments and international organizations, and in cultivating distractions to deflect attention from the subject. This is the topic that, more than any other, underlies the importance to Netanyahu’s government of continued unquestioning U.S. support that includes veto-invoking political cover at the United Nations Security Council and voluminous financial aid transfers free of any conditions or strings involving Israel’s continued colonization of the West Bank.
Silence about Neo-Nazis
During this past week we saw an indication of the overriding priority Netanyahu gives to not endangering this automatic U.S. backing, even if this means ignoring other values or concerns that we might otherwise expect to guide him.
The ugly events in Charlottesville elicited shock and outspoken dismay from much of the rest of the world and especially the West about this blatant display of neo-Nazism in America. A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the events as “sickening”.
But the Prime Minister of Israel was conspicuously silent. This is the same Prime Minister who has been quick to call out anti-Semitism, either real or imagined, in countless other circumstances, and who certainly has shown no hesitation about wading into the domestic politics of the United States. And yet he had nothing to say about an event featuring chants of “Jews will not replace us” and culminating in a neo-Nazi’s lethal terrorist attack with a vehicle.
The principal and obvious explanation for this non-response is that Netanyahu did not want to take the slightest risk of jeopardizing support from a U.S. president who, in addition to asserting moral equivalence between the racist torch-bearers in Charlottesville and those who demonstrated against them, is notoriously thin-skinned and lashes out at anyone voicing anything that sounds like criticism of him.
Goodness only knows what Netanyahu thinks is in Donald Trump’s heart and what prejudices may or may not lurk there. But Netanyahu perceives that his government has a good thing going politically with a president who, since midway through the presidential campaign, has pretty much toed the right-wing Israeli line, including backing away from previous administrations’ endorsement of a Palestinian state. And Netanyahu could not ask for anything more from Trump regarding vituperative, automatic, unending hostility toward Iran and unwillingness to do any business with it or even to talk to its government.
Israel’s Lost Sensitivity
An additional possible explanation for Netanyahu’s non-response flows from the nature of the background condition: an occupation based on ethnic and religious distinctions between a dominant population that is in control and a subjected population that is the one under occupation.
It would not be surprising for members of a political movement centered on such a system to lose sensitivity over time to the dangers of other forms of prejudice and discrimination based on ethnicity or religious identity, including ones with a violent element. In any case, this is not the first time Netanyahu has appeared to disregard legitimate fears, concerns, and interests of parts of world Jewry, on whose behalf he often claims to speak and act.
Any accounting of Netanyahu’s current priorities must take note of the domestic political fix he is in with multiple charges of corruption against him and his family. There are reasons to believe he will not be leaving office any time soon. Whether he does or not, the patterns described above are unlikely to change. As long as he stays, Netanyahu is dependent on maintaining a coalition in which parts of it are even more extreme than he is on issues involving the occupation.
Meanwhile, Americans ought to be most concerned about compromises with American values, not just Israeli ones. There is much to be concerned about in how the effort to maintain lockstep U.S. support and cover for Israeli policies has involved that sort of compromise. This involves not just the Trump administration but the U.S. Congress.
A recent case in point is the reprehensible bill, introduced by Senator Ben Cardin and promoted by the lobby that works on the Israeli government’s behalf, that would subject to criminal penalties any form of support for peaceful economic boycotts authorized by the United Nations or the European Union and aimed at the illegal settlement activities in the occupied territories.
In the wake of the Charlottesville episode, old debates have been rekindled about limits to free speech and how much freedom should be given to hate speech. There are reasonable and differing positions that can be, and have been, taken on this question in Western countries. But we ought to be able to agree that it is unacceptable to outlaw speech that has nothing to do with hate speech but instead is only a form of criticism of policies that have themselves been determined by the international community, including the United States, to be illegal.
As we know from the history of the original Nazis whom the extremists at Charlottesville admire, loss of freedom of speech is a signpost on the road to power of movements that are truly hateful and extreme.
Paul R. Pillar, in his 28 years at the Central Intelligence Agency, rose to be one of the agency’s top analysts. He is author most recently of Why America Misunderstands the World. (This article first appeared as a blog post at The National Interest’s Web site. Reprinted with author’s permission.)
https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/08/17/the-story-of-charlottesville-was-written-in-blood-in-the-ukraine/
Netanyahu can hardly throw stones as he is a member of his own hate group, as revealed in the documentary, “Forever Pure”.
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2016/dec/05/forever-pure-football-and-racism-in-jerusalem-review-makes-the-north-london-derby-look-like-a-love-in
This highlights something I’ve noticed recently: the pro-Putin camp in the US is increasingly, and increasingly openly, anti-Israel. Mr Pilar’s thesis that Israel is saying nothing so as not to offend Trump postulates that Trump is himself a neo-Nazi and therefore agrees with the chants of the protesters. That seems highly improbable. The most likely reason why Israel isn’t making a fuss about Charlottesville is to avoid turning this chant and the swastika flags into a major issue. Israel probably judges that the people involved are marginal in American politics and making a fuss about them would simply give them an importance they don’t have. I would therefore see Mr Pillar’s argument as an attempt to find an “angle” which allows this story to be presented as a “defeat” for Israel. That, in its turn, confirms the point I make in the first sentence.
“pro-Putin camp”
“anti-Israel”
Unlike some of the others here, this troll stays narrowly focused.
Zachary call me naive, but as scary as it may sound I do think that Michael Kenny may be real, and that he believes in what he is saying. Arguably you may be more right than me Zachary, since I have no idea of what’s real, or who’s being honest on these comment boards. At least Michael Kenny, so far, isn’t harassing us, or acting ignorant, and with that I will end my declaration to Michael Kenny being genuine. Although, I’ve been wrong a few times before, so accept my petition for this guy’s innocence of his being a troll, and consider that I may once again not have it right. I do find it lacking that Michael Kenny never rebuttals what we say about his comments. I guess he just says his peace, and then he moves along, so if he is a troll, so far he’s been a good troll. Here, here, to good trolls.
“…this troll stays narrowly focused.”
A brilliant rebuttal.
Trollish, even.
Somehow I think we could get into a semantic trap here. Note that Kenny uses the term “pro-Putin camp” instead of “pro -Russian” and “anti-Israel” instead of “anti-zionist”. I, for instance, admire Putin’s statesmanship in the MidEast but might have serious concerns about the influence of oligarchs in Russia’s internal politics or the lack of independent democratic institutions within the Russian Federation. Likewise, there are many of us who abhor Israel’s expansionist policies yet don’t call for the dissolution of the Israeli state but simply want Israel to cease and desist aggressive policies and agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state with the withdrawal of Israeli settlements to a retroactive date and the recognition of Jerusalem as a shared capital.
The terms “anti-Israel”, “anti-Zionist”, and “anti-Semitic” are frequently (& purposely) conflated by defenders/proponents of Israel’s expansionist policies.
“…Trump is himself a neo-Nazi…”
Trump isn’t a neo-Nazi.
Trump is a arguably a neo-Nazi sympathizer, and demonstrably a neo-Nazi apologist.
“The most likely reason why Israel isn’t making a fuss about Charlottesville is to avoid turning this chant and the swastika flags into a major issue.”
This is laughable, given the tendency (as it’s pointed out by Mr.Pillar) for Netanyahu, Dershowitz, et al to claim anti-Semitism too easily and too often.
You are singling out Charlottesville to explain ‘Yahu’s silence in the face of racism & antisemitism. But ever since Trump won the elections both racism & antisemitism have been on the rise in the US (Charlottesville is just a natural evolution from there), but ‘Yahu has remained silent ever since. There has not been 1 occasion where he has spoken out against it.
In contrast, when something happens in Europe he is quick to react & to call on the Jews there to pack their bags & emigrate to israel.
I don’t agree that the pro-Putin camp is increasingly anti-Israel, since I’ve been against Israeli policies long before Putin came on the scene. How are you making that connection?
So will Netanyahu be able to find cover over this latest racist revolution? Will Senator Ben Cardin be able to take away Americans right to free speech, and freedom of expression?
Moonofalabama has a interesting take on Bannon’s departure, and Israel’s apparent posture on these unraveling events.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/08/trump-drops-a-pilot.html#more
Paul Pillar’s link to his article from August 16 (in his opening sentence) shows some interesting thinking on Saudi Arabia’s double-sided approach to working with the US and Iran at the same time.
That is, under MBS the new SA leader, there has been nervousness that a) the US was getting too friendly with Iran due the nuclear power agreement re Obama but now b) this anxiety has been updating that Trump in his wild talk could be encouraging Iran to move toward the bomb, as with North Korea. A new nuclear arms race in the middle east is not what the Saudis want in their current situation, Pillar says, which helps understand SA’s new rapprochement with Iraq and overtures toward Iran.
Reminder, Iraq via Moqtada al Sadr is emerging as a player in new alignments in the middle east, involving Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey.
Interestingly, in other news today, from the Duran and Vox, comes indication that Trump is now so under the control of others that his chief relationship is with his phone and expressing his emotions. Those in charge such as McMaster, Sessions, et al simply ignore him as increasingly he becomes sidelined and impotent. In one month now he has eliminated Spicer, Short, Priebus, Scaramucci, and Bannon.
Bannon is the most significant here, representing the central core of what was left of Trump’s anti-neocon appeal that got him elected. Now neutralized, Trump can play golf and fiddle with his phone, and look presidential occasionally. But this in turn would seem to influence foreign leaders as to how to respond to him, in his increasing irrelevance–another point, maybe, to add to Pillar’s reasons why Net ignored Charlottesville.
Exaggerating Trump’s irrelevance could be premature. He has and still is exerting Presidential powers that are very dangerous and harmful. Also his very irrelevance and lack of predictability is dangerous in the present world situation. What he is not, and does not do is dangerous.
I don’t particularly like articles that use the soup of the day, so to speak, giving old news a new twist, and the old news is that Israel courts and influences US support and policies in many ways in order to continue their illegal occupation of Palestine. It also conflates what happened in Charlettesville with the total subjugation of a whole people. I’m sure Netanyahu made no reference to what happened in Charlottesville, because he would look very much the hypocrite to many in the world if he did, and only bring more attention to Israels own blatant racism.
Gee, I find the soup of the day delicious!
Each to his own.
Maybe Mr. Netanyahu is in no position to discuss American politics at this time and he’s playing safe, especially since we heard the ” Neo Nazis” call out the Jews running the show in DC.. My understanding is that Zionists plus mega capitalism, rigged stock markets,globalization corporates, mega militarists, oligarchy etc. ends up being a Fascist State and the one we may be looking at is a multi country fascist order, but don’t tell antifa protesters this. I guess even the Neo-Nazis don’t understand that both they and Zionism always have a very close relationship to one another. Spacibo
If anyone should think that they can plot a clear course through the world that is collapsing around us, good luck, but you will soon discover that your quest is impossible. The answers to our problems are incredibly simple, without listing all of them I would start with stop wars, stop destroying the ecosystem including the oceans and the climate, stop over breeding more humans, share economic wealth much more equally, etc.
That this sort of simple common sense has anything to do with the “thinking” of our major power players is obviously not so. To think that these power crazed paranoids are somehow predictable by rational analysis is to join them in the crazyhouse they inhabit. If you think the deep state players are consistent you will be baffled and deluded by their antics. Sit back and enjoy the spectacle of the human constructed civilization, and the US Empire as it becomes completely irrational and falls apart. Remember the crazy Emperors at the end of the Roman Empire? Think of Donald Trump and realize the Roman decline and fall had nothing on our modern spectacular on the same theme.
In the meantime, try to enjoy life, and work on becoming a more loving person