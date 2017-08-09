The Source of Trump’s Real Clout

The image of Donald Trump’s “deplorables” – as Hillary Clinton dubbed them – is a bunch of bigoted blue-collar whites waving Confederate flags, but the secret of Trump’s real power lies elsewhere, says historian Keri Leigh Merritt.
By Keri Leigh Merritt
Since before the election, poor white voters largely have been blamed for the rise of Donald Trump. Although their complicity in his election is clear and well established, they’re continually targeted as if their actions are the primary reason Trump won. But in fact, higher-earning, college-educated whites supported him at even greater rates.
It’s quite easy to brand the working class as the most rabidly xenophobic and racist group of whites. Whether they’re brandishing Confederate flags or vociferously vowing to “Make America Great Again,” their beliefs about white supremacy are completely exposed for the world to witness. It’s much harder to see how those atop the economic pyramid not only greatly benefit from white supremacy but actually use racism to their advantage — generally from behind the scenes.
In short, when we hold the working class responsible for white supremacy, other whites are absolved of racial wrongdoing. By allowing the spread of civic ignorance, by propagating historical lies and political untruths, and by engendering an insidious form of racism, upper-class whites are undoubtedly just as culpable — if not more so — than working-class whites in the quest to maintain white supremacy.
Certainly, there is no apology for the racism of working-class whites, nor any excuse; but we should seek to understand the ways in which white supremacy and power are completely intertwined. Throughout American history, the economic elite have used vile forms of racism to perpetuate the current hierarchy — politically, socially and economically. White supremacy is most commonly conceptualized as a way for lower-class whites to feel socially superior to people from other ethnic backgrounds. More important, though, white supremacy is a tried-and-tested means for upper-class whites to grow their wealth and power.
Whether pitting laborers of different races against each other, stoking racial fears through a sensationalistic and profit-driven media or politically scapegoating entire nationalities, America’s white elite have successfully modernized age-old strategies of using racism to prevent the formation of a broad coalition of people along class lines.
The Goal of Manipulation
To be sure, the concept of white privilege must seem far-fetched to working-class whites who come from generations of cyclical poverty. They constantly are told that African-Americans are the primary recipients of welfare and social benefits, and that policies like affirmative action are greatly detrimental to all whites. By controlling key aspects of the economy, especially education, politics and the media, the white elite often very easily manipulate less affluent whites.
First, by governing and managing the education system in this country, the upper classes remain in control of the equality of opportunity. While much of America is plagued by an underfunded, failing public school system that gets exponentially worse the deeper the area’s poverty, the affluent live in areas with higher property taxes, and thus, better local school systems. Despite this disparity, the rich also are always able to send their children to private (and increasingly, “charter”) schools, escaping the bleak educational realities that most Americans are left to suffer.
As the abolitionist Henry Ward Beecher wrote about the lack of public education in the slave South, “[I]gnorance is an institution. They legislate for ignorance the same way we legislate for schoolhouses.” Today, as Republicans continue slashing education funding at the federal, state and local levels, they legislate for ignorance. They fear statistics and facts, realizing what may follow the political enlightenment of the lower classes. “Knowledge is not only power,” Beecher aptly concluded, “but powder, also, liable to blow false institutions to atoms.”[“Anti-Slavery Lectures,” The New York Times, Jan. 17, 1855, 5.]
Second, elite authority over the educational system also means regulation over the teaching of subjects like history, government and civics. An overwhelming majority of Americans have shockingly little understanding of our own past and our own government, often leading to lower-class political apathy.
Third, a small number of extremely wealthy white men control and operate much of the American media. With just a handful of corporations owning the majority of our country’s media, it is worth remembering that news today is essentially a product to be sold, a commodity. Trump himself has created a political firestorm by branding certain news outlets as “fake news,” but the media monopoly obviously presents valid concerns about fair and balanced reporting. Each of the few very powerful, rich men have their own reasons for deciding what qualifies as “news.”
Divide and Conquer
Finally, business owners and corporate leaders have historically sought to keep workers segregated, either physically or by job. Since antebellum times, masters attempted to engender racism between poor white laborers and enslaved blacks, trying to keep each side distrustful of the other.
By perpetuating and encouraging a vile form of racism, they attempted to establish psychological segregation, ultimately thwarting the prospect of an interracial coalition. Today, elites use white supremacy as a powerful tool in preventing unionism — as just witnessed with the failure of the United Auto Workers election at a Mississippi Nissan factory.
Thus, even though working-class whites certainly support Trump and his policies, it is important to remember why. Indeed, poorer whites may be the ones branded as hardened white supremacists, but let’s not forget who benefits the most from racism: the white economic elite.
“You are kept apart that you may be separately fleeced of your earnings,” the famous populist leader Tom Watson once told a gathering of white and black laborers. “You are made to hate each other because upon that hatred is rested the keystone of the arch of financial despotism which enslaves you both.” With a few short breaths, Watson had laid bare the most important reason why white supremacy has always thrived in this country, especially during times of severe economic inequality.
Many vestiges of the past — including a long history of upper-class whites using racism to their advantage — have re-emerged in Trump’s America. As our nation impetuously tumbles toward a very uncertain future, we must take heed that the racist rhetoric and divisive political issues have only just begun. The millionaires and billionaires of this country literally have a fortune to protect, and white supremacy has always helped assure their place at the apex of society.
As Watson rightfully crowed to his interracial crowd, “You are deceived and blinded that you may not see how this race antagonism perpetuates a monetary system which beggars both.”[ Thomas E. Watson, “The Negro Question in the South,” The Arena (Boston), VI, Oct. 1892, 540-550.]
Keri Leigh Merritt is an independent historian in Atlanta, Georgia. She is the author of Masterless Men: Poor Whites and Slavery in the Antebellum South. Follow her on Twitter: @KeriLeighMerrit. [This article originally appeared at http://billmoyers.com/story/white-supremacy-age-trump/]
Thomas E. Watson was a puzzle in terms of his support of blacks and jews. Around 1900 is when he started attacking blacks in writing. Basically reversing public positions he had previously advocated. Later, he did not defend (as a lawyer) Leo Frank because Frank was a jew (a position the Frank family did not know when they asked for Watson’s help). Frank was subsequently lynched and Watson made excuses. But up until 1900 Watson supported and encouraged and worked for black participation and inclusion. He was a champion. So was he faking and merely being an opportunist or just faking? There is a question about what happened to change him.
I think it should be recognized that right-wing populist Republicans, who implicitly suggest to poor white people that they should focus on being white as an important part of their identity rather than on interests that have to do with being poor, and corporatist neoliberal Democrats, who mainly represent the interests of an affluent professional class and promote the kind of identity politics, according to which people should focus on their race and ancestry rather than on their economic interests based on their social class, basically pull people in the same direction.
Both parties mainly represent the interests of a rich minority – perhaps not just the richest 1%, but perhaps rather the richest 10% -, both want this upper middle class to side with ever richer people rather than with the lower middle class and the working class, and both want to prevent the emergence of a broad multi-racial opposition to neoliberal policies, and therefore they focus on ethnic and racial differences within the less affluent parts of society in order to prevent them from fighting for their common interests.
Upper middle class whites flourish on the backs of poor whites and minorities. They are sociopathic and narcissistic.
Trump is their face..
The potential of nuclear war from the neocon policies vociferously advocated by the democratic candidate was a likely reason that many, including a number who never considered voting for a republican before, supported Trump. Also, his opposition to the extra-legal factually unconstitutional “trade” pacts giving control of regulation to corporate run arbitration tribunals played a role. The fact Clinton was totally in the bag for the failed neoliberal neocon consensus led a number of people to support Trump despite his undoubted faults. They recognized the identity politics political correctness as anti-free thought and pernicious. At the time of the campaign, it appeared that of the two seriously flawed candidates, Trump appeared less immediately threatening to survival and less in control of the deep state as evidenced by already beginning anti-Russian witchhunt.
Hear, hear! This truth must not be dismissed. Does Keri Leigh Merritt want us all wearing horse-blinders?
“potential of nuclear war from the neocon policies vociferously advocated by the democratic candidate”
That is wildly paranoid. Please give one example of Clinton advocating Nuclear War.
You are just making excuses for racism. The de facto position that has been the ‘original sin’ Lincoln spoke of is still alive and now perpetuated and promoted by Trump/Bannon/Miller/Sessions/Etc. Quite simply it put them in power.
We as a culture and society need to stop this horrific excusing of racism. There is never an excuse. There is never a CHOICE between racism and anything else. Only those who benefit from racism, or are racist, would believe somehow that discrimination against people solely based on skin color is ok, or an acceptable choice.
I think divide and conquer has been around since the days of the beginning. Control is a security matter..
The constitution of most nations divide their citizens into those with the power and those who are responsible to those with the power. Pharaoh controlled Egypt called those with the power slave drivers.. and the balance of the population were known as slaves. American constitution divides its people: those w\ power vs all of the rest. 340,000,527 Americans are divided into the elected salaried power holding group and the rest
…………..527 (2 ea Senators/state), (425 House voting districts), (1 pres.), (1 vp)
340,000,000 survival competing humans. This group is then divided by propaganda into Rep vs. Demo
150,000,000 Democrats gun hating abortion advocating, criminalize d socialists
150,000,000 Republicans gun loving, abortion hating, criminalize capitalist.
40,000,000 Americans who can think for themselves.
* propaganda fans the always divided race and religion issues..
So in summary, as long government of the people is to solely limited to the few slave drivers, we will always have these problems.
Having traveled the globe extensively – a past “life/existence” – it has became my impression that “financial advantage”, be it aggregated thru actual productive enterprise, gov/corp subsidized grifting or simply inherited – greed and its pathological perpetuation transcends race.
Excellent article. The elites perpetuate the narratives that poor whites are to blame for Trump, yet the exit polls show that the only votes that count are upper middle class whites.
They run the country as well as our local and state government. These are the same people who are moving into our neighborhoods, where increasing rents are pushing working blue collar whites out into the streets or out of town.
I don’t have much hope for this country as those who spoke out against these atrocities are gone and none has risen since.
I’ve read that the real reason that MLK and RFK were made to eat a bullet was because they were actually starting to bridge this race divide. They were pointing out that it was the color of their collar (blue), and the threat of uniting to gain real politico-economic power that scared the shite out of the millionaires and billionaires and their loyal managerial flunkies and political hacks, and their bought-and-paid-for National Security State (maybe 10 or 15% of the population?). I’d throw in small business too, along with the blue collars, because they also suffer from the shenanigans of the very wealthy, and those who live by investment portfolios.
I would say this article goes a long way toward explaining what has been happening in America.
For the past few decades I have noticed that American society has been “VERTICALLY SILO-ED” by “identity groups”, “into fear groups based on some impending catastrophe” and “special rights issues”. This makes sense, because when a society is economically well-off people have the time and luxury to base voting on “secondary issues”. In a less wealthy nation, society is usually “HORIZONTALLY STRATIFIED” into people identifying with their “economic class”: upper, middle and lower.
I guess the bleed-off of “non-deplorable” upper-class whites has to do with the impending sense that their economic prosperity and future is also now being threatened by globalization. First they came and off shored the blue collar factory jobs, then the management jobs that supervised those workers and now they are coming for the white collar professions. My guess is that these workers, being predominately white, were willing to give Trump a look, as they were not thrown off or threatened by his crass and inflammatory diction.
So, I think the country is at a crossroads, either people will go back to voting for their VERTICALLY ISOLATED SILO or they will start vote for their HORIZONTAL ECONOMIC CLASS, which cuts across all ethnicities and genders. I was actually subconsciously aware of the process for a while now, but this author brings a lot of it together. I also thought it seemed a bit more racist, or smug, to count on voters looking at their skin color as the primary factor in determining how they should vote, producing some weird perversions: of lower class racial minorities, voting for politicians whose policies superficially cater to the “identity” of that voter group, while simultaneously advancing policies that undercut the group economically.
It is also interesting to note, the lack of Constitutional Amendments over the last fifty years. In the past we have been a country that has been practically giddy to amend the Constitution, women’s suffrage, teen suffrage, even passing and un-passing amendments that were anti- and pro alcohol, etc. I don’t see why we have not been trying to put amendments directly into the Constitution that protect, “women’s rights”, “a women’s right to choose” or “gay rights”, etc – once in, they are preserved forever. This could be due to lethargy – or the reason could be more calculated. By not amending the Constitution, these rights are forever dependent on what political party controls the Supreme Court, and thus these fundamental rights are “in play” during each election. So, you get a lower class woman, going to the polls to protect her reproductive rights, while simultaneously ceding her economic future to those who want to off-shore her job. It is interesting to note, that if Constitutional Amendments were enacted, all of these voting blocks would disappear, allowing these groups the opportunity to vote on other issues and possibly realign with their more natural economic class. Is this why the amendment process has stopped?
And one obligatory Trump comment. Right now the nation is fixated on Trump, Trump, Trump, but if what the author posits is true, that there are greater forces at play here, this fixation would be similar to the French blaming Robespierre for the French Revolution, with the naive thinking that if Robespierre went away, France would return to normal. However, the revolution would have proceeded with or without Robespierre and not much is to be gained by analyzing his pathological personality to understand the causes of that revolution.
Am sharing this link with several articles on CN today:
Three American lies destroying the US-Russia relationship https://www.rt.com/op-edge/399108-us-lies-russia-nato/
Hi Virginia, thanks for the article. Just another point to add, over the last three centuries, Russian has been invaded 3 times by the enlightened countries of Western Europe: Sweden (1709), Germany (1914), Germany (1941). And those were just the Major incursions, there have been many smaller ones as well. Additionally, in 1992 Russia belonged to the strong “Soviet UNION” and now it is reversed where the disparate countries of Europe are united under the “European UNION” and Russia is alone. Given its history, Russians have a right to suspect the intentions of the West and it is we who must understand that “paranoia”, having in-part created it.
Trump is actually a Trotskyite. He takes extreme right wing positions in order to inflame the left masses. It’s working.
Whatever the motivation, I find the commentators and their comments on articles such as this insightful and fascinating.
Excellent food for thought.
Thank you for your contributions.