A New Twist in Seth Rich Murder Case

Exclusive: The U.S. mainstream media dismisses any link between the murder of DNC official Seth Rich and leaked DNC emails as a “conspiracy theory” – while blaming Russia instead – but a new possibility has arisen, writes Joe Lauria.
By Joe Lauria
With U.S.-Russia tensions as dangerously high as they’ve been since the worst days of the Cold War, there is potential new evidence that Russia was not behind a hack of the Democratic National Committee, although Congress and the U.S. mainstream media accept the unproven allegation of Russia’s guilt as indisputable fact.
The possible new evidence comes in the form of a leaked audiotape of veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh in which Hersh is heard to say that not Russia, but a DNC insider, was the source of the Democratic emails published by WikiLeaks just before the start of the Democratic National Convention in late July 2016.
Hersh said on the tape that the source of the leak was former DNC employee Seth Rich, who was murdered on a darkened street in a rough neighborhood of Northwest Washington D.C. two weeks before the Convention, on July 10, 2016. But Hersh threw cold water on a theory that the murder was an assassination in retaliation for the leak. Instead, Hersh concurs with the D.C. police who say the murder was a botched robbery.
Mainstream news outlets have mocked any linkage between Rich’s murder and the disclosure of the DNC emails as a “conspiracy theory,” but Hersh’s comments suggest another possibility – that the murder and the leak were unrelated while Rich may still have been the leaker.
In dismissing the possibility that Rich was the leaker, mainstream media outlets often ignore one of the key reason why some people believe that he was: Shortly after his murder, WikiLeaks, which has denied receiving the emails from the Russian government, posted a Tweet offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the solution of the mystery of who killed Rich.
Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder and publisher, brought up Rich’s murder out of context in an interview with Dutch TV last August. “Whistle-blowers go to significant efforts to get us material and often very significant risks,” Assange said. “As a 27-year-old, works for the DNC, was shot in the back, murdered just a few weeks ago for unknown reasons as he was walking down the street in Washington.”
Pressed by the interviewer to say whether Rich was the source of the DNC emails, Assange said WikiLeaks never reveals its sources. Yet, it appeared to be an indirect way of naming Rich, while formally maintaining WikiLeak’s policy. An alternative view would be to believe that Assange is cynically using Rich’s death to divert the trail from the real source.
But Assange is likely one of the few people who actually knows who the source is, so his professed interest in Rich’s murder presents a clue regarding the source of the leak that any responsible news organization would at least acknowledge although that has not been the case in many recent mainstream articles about the supposed Seth Rich “conspiracy theory.”
Hersh’s Unwitting Tapes
Hersh’s taped comments add another element to the mystery, given his long record of shedding light into the dark corners of the U.S. government’s crimes, lies and cover-ups. He exposed the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War; revealed illegal CIA spying in the 1970s spurring wide-ranging Congressional investigations and reform; and uncovered U.S. torture in Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.
In the audiotape – which Hersh told me was made without his permission – he quoted an unnamed government source who told him that Rich offered the DNC emails to WikiLeaks in exchange for money.
“What I know comes off an FBI report. Don’t ask me how. You can figure it out, I’ve been around a long time,” Hersh says on the tape. “I have somebody on the inside who will go and read a file for me. This person is unbelievably accurate and careful, he’s a very high-level guy and he’ll do a favor. You’re just going to have to trust me.”
The FBI cyber unit got involved after the D.C. police were unable to access protected files on Rich’s computer, Hersh said. So the FBI “found what he’d done. He had submitted a series of documents, of emails. Some juicy emails from the DNC,” to Wikileaks, Hersh said.
“He offered a sample, an extensive sample, you know I’m sure dozens of emails and said ‘I want money.’ Then later Wikileaks did get the password, he had a Dropbox, a protected Dropbox,” Hersh said.
“Wikileaks got access, and before he was killed … he also, and this is also in the FBI report, he also let people know, with whom he was dealing. … I don’t know how he dealt with the Wikileaks and the mechanism but … the word was passed according to the NSA report, ‘I’ve also shared this box with a couple of friends so if anything happens to me it’s not going to solve your problem.’” Hersh said he didn’t know what this “problem” was.
Either Hersh misspoke when he mentioned an “NSA report,” instead meaning the FBI report, or the National Security Agency may have provided a record of Rich’s communication to the FBI. Both the FBI and the D.C. police have denied that the FBI got involved in the case.
The Tape Is Leaked
The Hersh audiotape was posted on a website called Big League Politics, which displays links to Project Veritas, a right-wing group run by James O’Keefe, though there is no evidence that Veritas was involved in the Hersh tape. Veritas does undercover audio and video recordings of unsuspecting subjects and has been accused of doctoring its video and audiotapes. But a recent O’Keefe undercover video of a CNN medical producer saying the network’s coverage of the Russia-gate story was “bullshit” was confirmed by CNN, which took no action against the producer.
People who believe that Hersh’s apparent revelation could reduce Russia-U.S. tensions are clamoring for him to confirm what he said. Popular blogger Caitlin Johnstone wrote: “If Hersh has any information at all indicating that the WikiLeaks releases last year came not from Russian hackers but from a leaker on the inside, he is morally obligated to volunteer all the information that he has. Even the slightest possibility that his information could help halt America’s collision course with Russia by killing public support for new cold war escalations makes his remaining silent absolutely inexcusable.”
Only Hersh’s voice is heard on the taped interview, which was conducted by Ed Butowsky, a wealthy Republican donor and Trump supporter. Until now, Hersh’s only public comment about the tape was to National Public Radio. “I hear gossip,” Hersh said. “[Butowsky] took two and two and made 45 out of it.”
I contacted Hersh on Friday via email. He confirmed to me that it was his voice on the tape by angrily condemning those who he said secretly recorded him, without identifying them. He did not respond when I asked him whether he thought the tape may have been altered. Hersh refused to comment further.
On June 2, in an exchange of emails between Hersh and Butowsky, Hersh denied any knowledge of the FBI report. That was two months before Hersh discovered that he had been secretly recorded when the tape was made public on Aug. 1 by Big League Politics. A screenshot of the Hersh-Butowsky email exchange was published by Big League Politics last week.
“I am curious why you haven’t approached the house committee telling them what you were read by your FBI friend related to Seth Rich that you in turn read to me,” Butowsky wrote.
Hersh replied: “ed –you have a lousy memory…i was not read anything by my fbi friend..i have no firsthand information and i really wish you would stop telling others information that you think i have…please stop relaying information that you do not have right…and that i have no reason to believe is accurate…”
Without informing him that he had been recorded, Butowsky replies: “I know it isn’t first hand knowledge but you clearly said, my memory is perfect, that you had a friend at the FBI who read / told you what was in the file on Seth Rich and I wonder why you aren’t helping your country and sharing that information on who it was?”
Further suggesting that Rich may have been the source of the DNC emails, WikiLeaks posted a link to the audiotape on Twitter.
Hersh has given no indication he’s planning to write a piece based on his source who he said has seen the FBI report. Hersh has found it difficult to be published in recent years in the United States. He has been writing for the London Review of Books until that publication earlier this year rejected a piece challenging the purported U.S. evidence blaming a chemical weapons attack in Syria, which led to Trump’s bombing of a Syrian air field. Hersh’s story was published instead in a major German weekly, Die Welt.
MSM Contempt
Corporate media’s uniform reaction has been to treat the idea of Seth Rich being WikiLeak’s source as a “conspiracy theory” – while mostly ignoring Assange’s hints and now the Hersh tape. Major U.S. media outlets cover Russia-gate as if Russian interference in last November’s U.S. election is proven, rather than based on a shaky “assessment” by “hand-picked” analysts from three – not all 17 – U.S. intelligence agencies.
If Russia-gate special prosecutor Robert Mueller is serious about getting to the bottom of who WikiLeak’s source is there are several avenues he could pursue. He could check Rich’s bank accounts to see if there was a transfer of money from a representative of WikiLeaks. He could try to find Rich’s friends who may have been given his DropBox password. He could seek to interview Hersh.
“Someone ought to ask Mueller, if he had an ounce of integrity (which he doesn’t), why he’s not showing these FBI and/or NSA reports to his Grand Jury which could blow the lid off of ‘Russiagate’ that Mueller was appointed to investigate,” former FBI official and whistleblower Coleen Rowley told me in an email. “It’s sad the FBI could be keeping this secret. But I think the [Rich] family could sue to get the FBI Report that Hersh mentioned or now that FOX is sued, its attorneys could try to subpoena the FBI documents in discovery.” She added that the FBI would likely fight such a subpoena, however.
The lawsuit that Rowley mentioned was filed by Rod Wheeler, a D.C. private detective, against Butowsky and Fox News. Wheeler was hired by Butowsky on behalf of the Rich family to find the killer. In a Fox News item on May 16, Wheeler was quoted referring to a Fox source in the federal government who said that Rich was WikiLeak’s source.
Fox News retracted the story a week later citing unspecific breaches of its editorial policies. At the time Fox had suffered ad boycotts when its chairman, Roger Ailes, and then its top presenter, Bill O’Reilly, faced sexual harassment allegations. Both later resigned. Sean Hannity, another top presenter, continued to pursue the Rich story until he was threatened with an ad boycott, at which point Fox retracted the story.
Wheeler’s suit now alleges that he was misquoted and that the purpose of the Fox story was to distract attention from Russia’s connection with the DNC emails. Big League Politics has posted audio of Wheeler saying that Aaron Rich, the victim’s brother, blocked him from pursuing leads on Seth Rich’s computer.
It is not clear if Hersh’s source is the same as Fox’s (or if Fox was using Hersh in a second-hand way). Butowsky has a connection with Fox as an on-air commentator. The date of the Hersh audio recording has not been made known although it presumably predated his email exchange with Butowsky on June 2.
If an FBI report exists indicating that Rich was the source of the DNC emails and the report is made public, it could reduce tensions with Russia that Congress ratcheted up further last week by escalating sanctions – a form of economic warfare – against Russia as punishment for its alleged role in exposing the DNC emails and others belonging to Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta.
The DNC emails revealed DNC officials improperly interfering in the Democratic primaries to undercut Clinton’s chief rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders. The Podesta emails included the contents of Clinton’s speeches to Wall Street and other special interests as well as pay-to-play features of the Clinton Foundation.
On Jan. 6 – before leaving office – President Obama’s intelligence chiefs oversaw “hand-picked” analysts from the CIA, FBI and NSA creating an “assessment” blaming Russia for the hacked emails albeit without presenting any hard evidence. Russian officials have denied supplying the emails to WikiLeaks and WikiLeaks has denied receiving them from Russia.
Nevertheless, the unproven allegations of Russian interference in the election have raised tensions between the two nuclear powers to levels not seen since the darkest days of the Cold War and possibly worse. Stephen Cohen, a leading U.S. expert on Russia, said the current showdown may be even more hazardous than the Cuban missile crisis.
“I think this is the most dangerous moment in American-Russian relations, at least since the Cuban missile crisis. And arguably, it’s more dangerous, because it’s more complex,” he told Democracy Now! in April. “Therefore, we … have in Washington these – and, in my judgment, fact-less – accusations that Trump has somehow been compromised by the Kremlin.”
In the missile crisis “there was no doubt what the Soviets had done, putting missile silos in Cuba,” Cohen said. “No evidence has been presented today of anything. Imagine if Kennedy had been accused of being a secret Soviet Kremlin agent. He would have been crippled. And the only way he could have proved he wasn’t was to have launched a war against the Soviet Union. And at that time, the option was nuclear war.”
As it still is today.
Joe Lauria is a veteran foreign-affairs journalist. He has written for the Boston Globe, the Sunday Times of London and the Wall Street Journal among other newspapers. He is the author of How I Lost By Hillary Clinton published by OR Books in June 2017. He can be reached at joelauria@gmail.com and followed on Twitter at @unjoe.
Craig Murray’s statement that it was he and not the Russians who was intermediary between the source and Wikileaks doesn’t get a mention in this article. A strange omission, given that Murray’s record for integrity and honesty is impeccable.
Assange himself has said that Craig Murray is not authorized to talk on behalf of WikiLeaks.
—————————————————————————————————————————-
Assange also declined to comment on a Daily Mail report that his confidant Craig Murray flew to the United States to retrieve the documents printed on the site. Murray told the Daily Mail that he met with an intermediary in a wooded area near American University in Washington, D.C., who was handing off the documents on behalf of someone with “legal access” to both the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta emails.
“Craig Murray is not authorized to talk on behalf of WikiLeaks,” Assange said sternly.
—————————————————————————————————————————-
Assange: Some leaks may have been Russian
http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/310654-assange-some-leaks-may-have-been-russian
One of the things about the defamation laws is that you can’t defame a dead person. How convenient therefore that Rich is dead! Anyone can say anything they like about Seth Rich and no one can sue them for it. It’s all just too convenient. Mr Lauria tells us that “Assange said WikiLeaks never reveals its sources. Yet, it appeared to be an indirect way of naming Rich, while formally maintaining WikiLeak’s policy. An alternative view would be to believe that Assange is cynically using Rich’s death to divert the trail from the real source”. Personally, I prefer the latter option. Assange is not so stupid as to claim not to reveal his sources and then point the finger directly at Rich in a manner that no one could fail to understand. The established facts are that Russians claiming to act on behalf of their government offered Trump Junior DNC “dirt”. Subsequently, DNC dirt did indeed appear on the internet via WikiLeaks. Whether the dirt was leaked or hacked changes nothing. Russians promised DNC dirt, WikiLeaks delivered DNC dirt. In fact, if anything, a leak is a far more serious situation than a hack. A leak means that Russian interests, whether public or private, have infiltrated the DNC and the attempt to divert attention to Rich suggests that the mole is still there. That, in its turn, raises the question of just how many US bodies or institution have been infiltrated by those Russian interests, which might easily be the Russian Mafia. Thus, a Russian hack is actually much less damaging to Putin than an insider leak. Indeed, the “hack v leak” dispute is rather silly. It’s like saying that a person has been wrongly charged with murder because the prosecution claims he shot the victim, whereas the accused in fact stabbed the victim!
1. It is not “established fact” that Russians more than others “promised DNC dirt”, what it was, or that any government was involved.
2. The emails are apparently correct, not “DNC dirt” but evidence that the DNC is dirt.
3. You offer no evidence or argument whatsoever to suggest that Russia was involved in either a leak or a hack.
4. Whoever was involved did a great service to the US by revealing corruption of the DNC.
5. Your effort to fearmonger about a “Russian Mafia” or unusual international infiltration show improper motive. Why do you not fear infiltration by the numerous other opponents of the US? Why do you not fear the extensive infiltration of the US government and the DNC by Israeli agents? Because you are a zionist troll, vilifying Russia for disrupting the Israeli plan for theft of land and resources in the Mideast, as you have often shown here.
Thanks for countering this guys’ pathetic disinformation efforts!
you stole my words
Sam F-
Thank you for this rational rebuttal. I have had about enough of Mr. Kenny’s BS. He uses this site to spout this same narrative over and over, and acts like he is “above” refuting all of our well-reasoned, fact-based rebuttals. I have to give Mr Parry credit for his tolerance, I would have 86’d Mr. Kenny long ago. I don’t mind differing points of view, but his cowardly hit and run tactics infuriate me.
Yes, he is apparently a hired drone, hitting one site and proceeding to the next without reasoning or followup.
My understanding is that it was a British entertainment promotor who promised “dirt”, not the Russians. He is not a spokesman for the Russian government. And just what was in that blue folder offered to Don Jr.? According to him, the offer of “dirt” was just a come-on to get him to attend a meeting about the Magnitsky Act. The idea that Russians infiltrated the DNC to perpetrate a leak is one of the wildest speculations I’ve hear yet, coming right out of Joe McCarthy’s playbook.
Rob Goldstone was the intermediate between Trump Jr and the Russians. I might add that I too feel that the only link to giving the Trump people any dirt on Hillary being Rob Goldstone, leaves a lot to the imagination to how Trump Jr was aiding and embedding with any real honest to goodness Russian government officials, when it was Goldstone, an English citizen, who had said anything to Trump about getting the dirt on Hillary. Goldstone’s email wording ‘of dirt on Hillary’ is the only smoking gun to this story, and it’s coming from a wannabe big shot in England, and not from an unsavory Russian official who has ties to Vladimir Putin. Just like everything else these days, this story has been spun to be what the spinners intended it to be, a story of deep seated Russian intrigue, and the beat goes on.
It is certainly not an established fact that Russians claiming to act on behalf of their government offered Trump Junior “dirt”. The only person about whom it is known that he made such a claim about a Russian government effort to support Trump is Rob Goldstone. It would certainly be interesting to find out more about why he made such a claim, but Rob Goldstone can hardly be treated as a definitive authority.
The unproven claims by Rob Goldstone suggest that there is some official court document from the general prosecutor (Goldstone writes “crown prosecutor”, an office that does not exist in Russia, of course) that implicates Hillary Clinton in a negative way. It is quite a big leap to identify such a hypothetical court document with leaked e-mails from the DNC itself just by calling both entities (a hypothetical court document in Russia that may not exist and leaked e-mails from the DNC that were then published by Wikileaks) “dirt”.
” A leak means that Russian interests, whether public or private, have infiltrated the DNC”
This is just plainly absurd. The presupposition seems to be that the only ones who might be interested about getting information about the DNC’s biased behavior in the primaries and other problematic actions by the DNC to the public were Russians.
This is the kind of statement you get when some unproven allegation (like in this case blaming Russia) is taken as a given and all possible explanations are interpreted in a way that they fit with this unproven allegation.
A good analysis. You connect a lot of interesting dots! But one of the things that is apparent here that you don’t mention, which I think has bearing, is what appears to be the UTTER INCOMPETENCE of the FSB (formerly KGB).
1] First, they contacted the Trump Campaign in such a public way, using a British entertainment mogul, who used his real name and put the intent and purpose of the meeting in plain type (“this is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is a part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump”), so it was open for all to see, including the NSA that collects this type of information. In the old days, the KGB used pseudonyms, coded messages, secure communication channels and dead drops, etc for this kind of work.
2] Then on top of that, the envoy / agent they chose to convey the information, Natalia Veselnitskaya, does not speak English, and required a translator to communicate with the Trumps and additionally needed to petition the DOJ for a special Visa needed to enter the United States. It used to be the KGB would use fluent English speakers as agents and they would take care not identify themselves to the DHS/DOJ/FBI, etc.
3] Next, the meeting carelessly included so many people and was held in a public place. This is very different than the Cold War/Watergate Era when Deep Throat type characters insisted on meeting at night in dimly lit parking garages.
4] After all of this FSB effort (admittedly bungled, but still substantial) they offered no “taste” of the DNC documents for the Trump Campaign to assess, and apparently were so incoherent, one of the key people they were trying to entice, Jared Kushner, left the meeting by staging a phony call. In the old days, the KGB would have offered one document as “evidence” they had the goods and there was more from the same source. Instead they went off on a tangent (Magnitsky Act) which irritated the Trump Team. This would never have happened in the old days.
So, if we read between the lines, Putin’s vaunted FSB, the CIA of Russia, seems to be a paper tiger compared to our CIA and NSA. Yes, the CIA and NSA have problems (many leakers), but hopefully the FSB will be seen after this, by the entire world, as a complete JOKE.
Nice satire!
“A leak means that Russian interests, whether public or private, have infiltrated the DNC”.
Are you saying that no one in the US is interested in the democratic primaries being by the book? I’d say that if indeed the information of the electoral fraud committed by DNC was leaked by an insider, this suggests that there are still honest people in the Democratic party who care about the integrity of the “American democracy” we hear so much about these days.
If it was exclusively “Russian interest” that revealed that information, this means that nobody in America gives a damn about fraud or cheating in the election as long as a person suitable for the special interests is elected.
Your post is one of the best examples of perverse “logic” I have seen outside Ukraine. For goodness’ sake, you aren’t Ukraine; the US aspires to be a superpower after all – act like one. Stop blaming Putin for everything that happens and look in the mirror. Otherwise, you might need Russian mafia to keep America on track.
It appears that the FBI/NSA could at least reveal much of the info they have on whether Rich had such conversations/emails/dropboxes suggesting a direct/indirect offer of DNC emails to Wikileaks. Surely not all such info must be secret to protect ongoing investigation/sources. Odd that they did not simply seize and analyze the Rich computer.or the DNC servers.
When Mueller was appointed special prosecutor he was lauded and praised to the skies by all the big names in Washington. Now Colleen Rowley, who worked in the FBI indicates she doesn’t believe Mueller has any integrity. What is the truth? How about a little cut bono analysis. Mueller is going to protect the establishment and they are therefore gilding his reputation which will help them and also Mueller is having his payment in d vance in the form of his reputation enhancement, a valuable asset in his business. Colleen Rowley’s assessment of Mueller provides little benefit to her. So I weigh what she says more than that of the establishment.
Yes, Robert…I agree Rowley’s assessment of Mueller doesn’t portend well for any revelations coming from the Mueller Report. I was confounded by Hersh’s apparent trust in a dubious confidant and the possibility that his source may be compromised. Also, the article doesn’t mention why Hersch asserts Rich’s murder was not connected to the leak. Was he trying to deflect those involved off his trail? The article sheds light on the mystery but the web of intrigue has become even more complex.
Bob, Interesting that you mention Hersh’s conjecture that Seth’s death was not connected to his DNC leaked emails. I’ve listened to the tape. He says Seth lived in a rough neighborhood. But he overlooks, as does Laurie, that a male nurse at the hospital where Seth was taken has published, at the risk of his job, various unusual happenings at the hospital surrounding Seth’s admittance — including how FBI officials were all over the place, how Seth was in stable condition and expected to fully recover after the operation, how his room was shut off and all hospital personnel banned, and so on. This can readily be found on the internet.
It seems that Hersh, like FOX, got quickly shut up after reporting/learning about Seth Rich’s being the leaker. Ad sponsors,
and …blackmail? Seth had $2000 on him and several hours unaccounted for. Blackmail? Talk about conspiracy theories, maybe this is just too much to consider! But could that be what Seth meant by “your problem”? Could that be what his parents and brother do not want anyone to learn about him? why they are complicit in the whole extended cover-up? Of course, we must and do have compassion for them at the tragic loss of their son, but many parents would think Seth a son to be proud of if acting as a conscientious whistleblower. Hersh did say that Seth asked for money after submitting a sampling of the DNC emails to Wikileaks. It could be that after Seth’s murder, one of his friends with access to his dropbox continued the leakage, if it was not all done before. Whoever had access might have been too frightened after the murder to do anything, but it would be nice if they would come forward. What are we actually facing, bravery or cowardice among the actors in this intriguing episode of human history?
Interested to know what you all think, though feeling this is treading in dangerous territory.
It is, and I agree.
Yes, Sunset, the hospital environment adds yet another dimension to the mystery. The money found on him, however, could easily have been a plant and is especially suspicious as the attack was supposed to have been a bungled robbery! The anonymous friend was identified as Kim(?) in one report I read(I forget the source). If he exists he must be shitting in his pants by now, because in this story it is hard to know who to trust, at least as far as government agents go.
I’m to the opinion, that the Seth Rich murder, will end up being determined that Rich had been murdered by the Russians. I say this, because already there are articles floating around out here, that Natalia Veselnitskaya had been in contact with Seth Rich, and that the Russians did young Seth in, because the Russians feared Seth would talk about Seth’s relationship with the Russian spies.
You might remember Natalia Veselnitskaya, because she’s one of the eight Russians who had met with Donald Trump Jr, and Jared Kushner along with Paul Manafort, at Trump Towers where these Russians were said to have exposed dirt on Hillary Clinton. At least that is what’s circulating around the internet, and with this narrative along with the many other narratives that are loosely adding to this story’s confusing intrigue, I have loss hope that the truth will in the end prevail.
Even Seymour Hersch is claiming the Rich’s murder was a botched robbery. So just like any other cover up, there will be such a variety of motive and cause, that the choices to choose from the who, what, and why, will become to many story versions, as to unravel the many different stories down to the real truth.
This will be like answering the question to if Oswald knew Jack Ruby prior to the JFK assassination, and you all know how complicated the JFK story has been. Probably the Seth Rich murder, won’t be enough to launch an industry of investigators like the many reporters who still to this day write books about JFK’s demise, but the confusion, and the supplement of various Rich murder theories, will eventually lead the truth seeker down one to many trails of story versions, as to never finally be able to solve anything at all.
“various Rich murder theories, will eventually lead the truth seeker down one to many trails of story versions, as to never finally be able to solve anything at all.” Joe Tedesky
Joe, I rarely disagree with you but regarding this statement, I will disagree, because It’s necessary that people be outraged by the Seth Rich story. He isn’t the least bit less significant than President Kennedy, his death demands a thorough, open and public investigation with deep press so that People can determine for themselves if justice is being served. Nearly every early skeptic of the JFK Assassination was openly derided by the Press, Popular Culture, and Officialdom, that is what they do. That is why the corruption has metastasized to this. I say let Seth bring the whole corrupt system to public trial.
I hope you are right on this one Bob, but with all the stories, and possibly yet more alternative versions will be yet produced leaves me with much doubt, that the truth will come to be known. Maybe, I am having a negative day, but as I mentioned by comparing the Oswald Ruby connection, and among many other ways the under handed gain the advantage, is because they spread more lies, and mixed in with the truth, they always make sure they confuse the issue, more than it deserves.
The “Russians did it” is just another propaganda theory the volunteer (Zionist?) attorney for Rich’s parents, footing his own bill, is trying to lead everyone to believe. Once one gets his thought around the possibility that our political elite actually do have people assassinated — which was the hardest thing I ever came around to accepting, then what seemed inconceivable becomes the “probable.” It seems so clear to me, it wasn’t the Russians. That propaganda plays into the whole Russia hacking and Trump collusion attack, which I sincerely hope will loose traction in the near future. I really love you, Joe, so much, but I believe Bob is right. And I believe Seymour Hersh’s recording, which I have heard, tells the truth about who Seth Rich was and what he was about. Hersh glosses over the murder bit, he doesn’t get into that or speculate — just says it was a dangerous neighborhood! I don’t believe Hersh ruled out a connected murder. And I believe Hersh really does have an FBI friend who gave him this accurate information. But why he wanted to retract all of it and deny he had said it, not knowing he had been recorded, well that’s a puzzle. Someone got to him.
Virginia, I believe that Seth Rich was one of the DNC leakers who Craig Murray met with, and that Seth was the leaker who supplied Wikileaks with the Hillary information that Wikileaks posted. I also believe that it wasn’t the Russians who killed him. If anything the Russians would have protected Seth, as Seth surely would have been considered by the Russians to be a most valuable intelligence asset for sure. My problem I’m having with this whole Seth Rich murder story, is there are now too many stories for the interested public to choose from. I mean which version, Hersch, Burkman, or Sean Hannity, will the public accept? It’s hard to know, but now that there are so many stories being reported we now have a huge smoke screen, whereas with in that fog there lies the truth, but how do you prove it?
Hi Joe, I’ve been interested in this case from the get-go, and that of Shawn Lucas as well (the attorney who served papers on DNC and was found dead 2 days later.)
It makes imminently good sense to me that Rich was murdered as a warning to any other would-be leakers. It makes imminently good sense to me as well to think that a Jewish (name, anyway) lawyer with democratic connections (that’s just coming to me, I’d forgotten that) would want to bandy about that his findings showed evidence that the Russians did it, well he would have good reason to get that story going. Those are my thoughts. (I wish to add here because I didn’t then — I was deeply touched by your response to me a while back. I thank you; I cherish it.)
Joe, I’d encourage CN readers to check out a you tube account listed under the name, deb della piana. She reminds me of the feisty Italian lady that worked in the school cafeteria when I was a kid. Her style is “direct”, but boy does she cut right to the heart of all these issues. She provides some of the most concise synopses of these issues on the net, kind of the Little Italy version of “Diamond and Silk” – concise, documented and rational. She needs to go viral. While you’re at it, check out my comment under Giraldi’s latest article at Unz dot com. The MSM is going to great lengths to falsely characterize the identity of the so-called deep state. In reality, the Poster Boy is Robert Mueller. This comment is awaiting moderation. Things change, but they don’t.
F.G.! Welcome back! Here is the link to Giraldi’s article. Note what Wassermam-Schultz Brother is doing…
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/the-tale-of-the-brothers-awan/
Thank You F. G. Sanford.
Thank you, F G, I look forward to doing that research. Let’s make it go viral if we possibly can.
I searched and found a 2008 article by deb della piano, but nothing else. Please send the link if possible.
Go to YouTube and type in deb della piana – piana with an “a”, not a pianoforte with an “o”. This lady cuts right through all the sludge in the deep swamp. Ciao!
Virginia, I actually went to the you tube site and it disappeared. Google.
Try this: it’s precious: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9EUh-L6x7KY
This lady, and she Is A Lady; should be Attorney General! She’d clean up this mess quickly…
I was afraid it had been deleted. We must ask F. G. Sanford to tell us all about it (verbatim, please). Thank you.
Here we go, she has numerous articles at Op-ed News, a site I like a lot…
https://www.opednews.com/author/author3662.html
I can’t edit the mistyping of my name…
F.G. I left a reply to your unz comment post. I hope you see it, but I didn’t say anything much different on unz than I’m saying here on this site today. Now that all these stories are starting to be spun over the Rich murder, I have my doubts that the Seth Rich story will hold up against all of the prevailing narratives, which are being put forward about Seth’s violent death. It’s a shame, and you F.G. understand probably more than most, that this kind of piling on of false claims and phony suspects is more than par for the course, of a CIA/Mossad operation to hide the truth.
Hi F.G.-
Welcome back. Thanks for the links. I don’t know why you get moderated so much. Your comments seem completely “in bounds” to me. The complete lack of interest from the MSM regarding the Awan case and the Rich case tells me this is way bigger than the “nothing burger” of Russia-gate. I hope it gets blown wide open and becomes to big for the MSM to ignore.
Hi again F.G.-
Thanks so much for turning me on to Deb Della Piana! What a great lady! Just gotta love her.
Welcome back, F.G. and thanks for the Daily Dose…she was really gooooood!(thanks for the link,BobV)
Joe, this sounds plausible and adds to my FSB incompetence hypothesis theory above.
I think it should be clear and unequivocal, from the Crowdstrike analysis, that the Russians were all over the DNC server. And the hacking job was so inept that Crowdstrike didn’t need FBI/NSA help in attributing the hacking determination. There was Cyrillic language left in the hack code that directly pointed to FancyBear and CozyBear, the two notorious, hacking “front companies” used by the Russian secret services.
So, my guess is that someone with a brain (probably a few left) in the FSB, realized what a botch job the Russian hacking groups made of this, and needed to take the heat off of the Russian connection. This is where the assassination of Seth Rich falls perfectly in to place. The assassination itself also adds to my FSB incompetence narrative. In the old days, if the KGB wanted to make an assassination look like a robbery, they would have pulled it off seamlessly. But instead, the new FSB does not have a clue about how to do this anymore. Also, as Natalia Veselnitskaya, does not speak English, and required a translator to communicate with Trump (and with Rich), there is an intermediary interpreter around, as a loose end, that will soon be “talking” once the NSA/CIA/FBI/Mueller gets around to arresting and interrogating him/her.
While Russia is an existential threat to the United States and must be taken very seriously, at least Americans can take solace that their intelligence agencies are so degraded that a Nigerian Scam Operation has more capability. This makes me wonder if all of the new planes and tanks Putin is supposedly developing are not just “paper-mache” mock-ups. The NYT just published a piece describing how backward and primitive the Russian people are living these days under Putin, which probably means the FSB is likewise backward and primitive too. I think all the dots are finally connecting here!
Sorry DFC I don’t agree with your theory. In fact, your posting this narrative proves my point, that the Seth Rich story will be inside of a great media vacuum, and that the real truth will never be able to be determined, because of all the various stories which arose from Seth’s murder.
One thing that boggles the mind, is what was the reason for Donna Brazile calling the D.C. Police and her grilling them over what they were doing with Seth’s murder investigation. I would also imagine that if the DNC did think that the Russians were behind Seth’s sudden death, that the DNC would have been out in front in our media demanding an arrest of these supposed Russian killers.
So you see DFC I won’t be buying into the concept that the Russians had anything to do with the Rich murder, because I feel Rich’s death was an exclusively made in America product.
I’ve listened to Seymour Hersh’s tape, I’ll try to link it with my response, and I have the highest regard for him, but I’m going to cling to my own theory that Seth Rich was taken out by some cut-out if not actual Employee of one of our thoroughly corrupt agencies. As Kiza said, rather sarcastically, before leaving the site (briefly) “the first generation is now retiring”! Get that, we continue to pay retirement plus Cadillac Healthcare to a collection of organized criminals.
Why do I think Mr. Hursch is wrong here? Because any researcher that has followed the Kennedy Assassination will realize, in time, that there are hundreds of stories like this of well meaning American Patriots who have been silenced if not by government then by a formal organization that allows an official organization deniability. I feel as if I know Seth Rich, a fine up-standing American Patriot, my fervent hope is that, in time, his name will be added to a monument, in honor of righteousness. If I’m wrong, fine, he still, exposed a criminal organization the DNC.
.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/05/19/seth-rich-craig-murray-and-the-sinister-stewards-of-the-national-security-state/
The outrage so clearly apparent here is very justified as I’m sure Mr.Hersh has just about had it with this Washington Group.
Interview here https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gYzB96_EK7s
Yeah, Bob I agree. So far the DNC named a bike rack for him. That doesn’t quite cut it in my book. I’ve listened to the Hersh tape as well, and I didn’t hear him supply any evidence for the botched robbery theory. It was pure speculation. My speculation is that the DNC and the intelligence agencies are in cahoots with this whole “Russia-gate” narrative, and Rich was murdered for the leaks to wikileaks by those same evil bast**rds.
You got it Skip! Thanks so much…
Skip read F.G.’s Response at Unz above, it’s perfect…
Thanks Bob-
Glad to see FG back. Checked out the article and Deb Della Piana too. What a great lady!
THIS REVELATION BY HERSH IS NOT NEW ITS BEEN ON THE NET FOR ABOUT 2 WEEKS. AND HERSH TO COVER HIS ASS HAS SAID THAT RICHES MURDER WAS JUST AN ORDINARY CRIME IN A VERY HEAVY CRIME AREA. AND THERE WAS A LETTER SENT BY RETIRED INTEL PEOPLE STATING EXACTLY HOW AND WHY THEY KNOW IT WAS A DOWNLOAD NOT A HACK JOB. THE REAL QUESTION IS WHY IS THE FAMILY SO DEAD SET AGAINST ANY INVESTIGATION. SOME ONE GOT TO THEM AND I THINK I KNOW WHO..RICH WAS KILLED IN THE HOSPITAL. R A FEIBEL
Thank you Richard A Feibel, and if you’re right that sounds like MLK.
Read this…
http://heavy.com/news/2017/06/jack-burkman-bio-seth-rich-murder-death-the-profile-project-lobbyist/
All I know is a fellow by the name of Jack Burkman popped up claiming to represent the Rich family interest. Burkman is the one pushing the ‘Russians did it’ narrative.
I would also imagine that the Rich family is not only dealing with their grief of losing Seth, but that they are living inside a mixture of swirling happenings of what’s going on in regard to Seth’s murder. Keeping the Rich family in this suspended condition, is no doubt helping to get a story out, which will diffuse any notion that a DNC hit was ordered on young Seth.
Yes, Joe. My hope is that the better forces (clearly out there) protect This Wonderful American Family.
I think they have the Russian’s nailed cold on this, no matter how it goes down. My analysis is as follows:
1] If the DNC server was hacked, the CrowdStrike analysis clearly shows the Russians did it.
2] If the DNC server was not hacked, then it was a Russian mole inside the DNC (Seth Rich) that downloaded the emails.
3] If the DNC server was not hacked, and the emails were not downloaded, then we must ask how it was done? And what nation that could possess such cutting edge technology? The KGB was once doing ESP research, which now might be finally bearing fruit??? So again, we are back to the Russians as the only possible culprits.
Thanks Richard…there’s a lot to digest here!
Thanks for the caps, Richard…there’s a lot to digest here!
This article seems to frighten readers. Interesting . . .
https://www.facebook.com/notes/michael-weddle/august-2-2017-the-day-propaganda-failed/1413524155399095/
Thank you, Michael Weddle. Please keep up the good work…
Michael…Thanks Michel, I concur with your conclusion.
This us all quite interesting, yet I can’t help feeling that again energy is being drained away from the far more important issue of the tensions – high tensions – between the US and Russia — and not only Russia but the US is threatening ALL its “enemies” with nuclear war. It seems they have “bundled” the for horses of their delusional apocalyptic world view and there is this talk of a “global strike” which I guess means nuking them all at once, whatever the strategy though, the policy goal for decades and the march toward it have not changed “Global full spectrum domination.”
It is like – even under Obama you could see it – (does anyone believe the “Pivot to Asia” was just dreamed up during the Obama presidency?) and now – do you think Trump himself ordered those B1-B Lancer long range nuclear bombers to fly around near China and make dummy nuclear bomb drops? Do you think Trump ordered construction to begin on the new Naval base in Ukraine?
Maybe I really have a distorted view but it really looks like two different things the civilian government and the underlying empire operating with its own agenda – world domination.
I think of it like the Terminator – which is the hideous/ruthless monster robot with schwarzenegger skin – we are late in the movie now and some of the skin has been ripped off and we can parts of the hideous/ruthless robot showing through.
To paraphrase Larry Wilkerson – there are a lot more John Boltons around policy circles than you might think. (see interview: http://therealnews.com/t2/story:19718:Wilkerson%3A-Trump-is-Clueless-on-North-Korea
Thanks MaDarby, for what it’s worth, I agree…
“Shortly after his murder, WikiLeaks, which has denied receiving the emails from the Russian government, posted a Tweet offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the solution of the mystery of who killed Rich.”
Assange is saying that Seth Rich is the leaker, but he can’t come out and say so any more directly because it might dry up future sources if he did. I saw the video where Assange offered that reward, and there’s no other possible interpretation of his remarks. He told us it was Rich, for anyone who cares to listen. (I care to listen, but I don’t know about other Americans.)
A good synopsis of the current situation. However, comparing it to the Cuban Missile Crisis may be a little off. What JFK faced at that time wasn’t just Russia, Cuba, and the missiles. He had a CIA and a Joint Chiefs of Staff all in favor a preemptive nuclear strike on Cuba and Russia. They all thought tens of millions dead was acceptable. Check out JFK and the Unspeakable, by James W Douglas.