Macron’s Maneuvers on the New Cold War

Official Washington’s hawks are blocking President Trump’s desired detente with Russia, but that has opened a path for France’s new President Macron to mediate the New Cold War, Diana Johnstone tells Dennis J Bernstein.
By Dennis J Bernstein
French President Emmanuel Macron has positioned himself as a possible go-between in facilitating a reduction of tensions between the U.S. and Russia, a move that makes sense for France but may anger Official Washington’s hawks who want to escalate the New Cold War.
I interviewed Paris-based journalist and historian Diana Johnstone about Trump’s recent visit to Paris. Johnstone is the author of From Mad to Madness: Inside the Pentagon’s Nuclear War Planning Machine, recounting the experiences of her father, Paul Johnstone, as a senior analyst in the Pentagon’s Strategic Weapons Evaluation Group and a co-author of the Pentagon Papers. I spoke to her by telephone in France on July 19.
Dennis Bernstein: Diana, please give us your response to the recent Trump visit to Paris to meet with Emmanuel Macron.
Diana Johnstone: Well, first of all, it is clear that Emmanuel Macron has seen an advantage in being the only friend of the friendless Trump. It is clear that this can strengthen Macron’s hand in dealing with Germany, the main part of his mandate being to influence Germany in changing EU policy.
Also, Macron is in a position to be an intermediary in this rapprochement between Trump and Putin, which of course the War Party in Washington is doing everything to obstruct. So Macron has situated himself in an interesting position.
I think that any of the contenders in the recent French election would have followed the same path. It was absolutely in the cards for France to change its foreign policy. The intellectuals in the government — the diplomats and so on — realize that this Syria policy isn’t working and, at the same time, that sanctions against Russia are very harmful to the French and European economies, while they benefit the US. So what Macron is doing is just what the intellectual community was going to do, regardless of which candidate won the election.
DB: Give us your analysis of this Russia-gate madness.
DJ: Well, I am not a psychiatrist, but seen from over here in Europe, it’s unbelievable. I just saw Tucker Carlson’s interview with Max Boot on Fox News. This raving maniac on foreign affairs is on the Council of Foreign Relations, when he ought to be undergoing psychiatric treatment.
Of course, the Clinton machine has taken over the Democratic Party and made it into the War Party. What in the world is wrong with people talking to members of another country? The whole idea that it is something traitorous to talk to Russians is completely insane. At every time in history, even when governments were actually at war with each other, they had some sort of contact, just for simple intelligence reasons.
To try to criminalize and ban any contact at a more or less official level with the Russians goes beyond what is diplomatic practice even in war time. I think that the real problem in Washington is that there is a real War Party who welcome a nuclear war with Russia if that is what it takes to prevent them from becoming as strong as we are.
DB: The big story at the G-20 was that Trump spoke to Putin and therefore should be tried for treason, along with his whole family.
DJ: I am sure that the Russians draw the conclusion that we are preparing for war. How else can they take this? We are doing everything to convince the Russians that we want war with them no matter what. Of course, this means they are going to start a military build-up in order to be able to strike back. Putin has consistently made friendly moves to the United States and they are simply dismissed. The only possible explanation is that we are bent on war.
Unfortunately, in 2013, Obama painted himself into a corner with his “red line” rhetoric, requiring that the US strike if it detects any use of chemical weapons in Syria. Of course, since then, it has been well established by very serious investigators, including Seymour Hersh, that this use of chemical weapons was a false flag.
The Russians, instead of insisting that this was a false flag, very tactfully suggested that the answer was to take away all of Syria’s chemical weapons, which actually worked. Now everyone in the NATO machine points to this as a sign of Obama’s weakness in not punishing the perpetrators and forget about this chemical weapons deal that was successful. Instead, the official line is that Obama was too weak and we have to be strong.
DB: Give us your thoughts on the recent G-20 meeting in Hamburg and the people’s response.
DJ: Well, I don’t think that the people’s response was very well thought out. Many don’t realize that the G-20 is, in fact, a step away from Western domination because it includes third-world countries with large populations–Russia, China, Indonesia, and so on. The reaction was just, “This is power and we are against it.” No discrimination about issues. So the demonstration turned out to be much greater than it was for the G-8 or other meetings. All this violence was directed against a meeting which was actually working toward an improved form of international communication.
DB: What do you make of the controversy around the European Union and the role of France?
DJ: The European Union has become completely unbalanced because Germany is now a low-labor-cost export nation, maintaining a large trade imbalance with its partners. The other three candidates for the French presidency were all very critical of the EU and floated the possibility of getting out of the Euro.
Macron was put in by the establishment to save the European Union. It is clear that Macron’s mission is to persuade the Germans to shift the policy to one that will allow other countries to grow economically instead of being strangled, which is what is happening now. I don’t know whether he will succeed at that, but this is one reason why he wants Trump and Putin on his side, to replace Merkel as the dominant figure in the EU.
DB: You have just come out with an incredibly important book titled From Mad to Madness: Inside the Pentagon’s Nuclear War Planning Machine. Your father, Paul Johnstone, was a senior analyst in the Strategic Weapons Evaluation Group at the Pentagon. You have taken your father’s memoirs and written commentaries on them. You know, when Daniel Ellsberg released the Pentagon Papers, he did an incredibly important thing. But he didn’t write the Pentagon Papers, they came from the war planners. Your father was one of the co-authors. Could you describe what your father’s job was while working for the Pentagon?
DJ: One of his projects was something called “critical incident studies,” which was intended to inform the leaders on how to analyze crisis situations. Two of these crisis studies are in the book, one on Laos and one on the Berlin crisis. Interestingly, afterwards there was so much security that he couldn’t get access back to it himself, and so he did this from memory. Basically, his idea was to try to educate these leaders in the uncertainty involved in what they were doing.
You see, everyone is doing contingency planning and the only thing that gets to the leaders is an executive summary, which usually tries to put a positive face on things and make the case that “we’ll win for sure.” In fact, top leaders tend not to be very well informed about what they are likely to get the country into. The Pentagon Papers was a study commissioned by Robert McNamara to try to determine how the hell we got into the mess of Vietnam. So while the Pentagon Papers were a major revelation to the public, the establishment already knew that they couldn’t win that war. Of course, it dragged on nevertheless for several more years.
DB: You write in the book, “Theorizing about nuclear war was a sort of virtuoso exercise in creating an imaginary world wherein all statements must be consistent with each other but nothing need be consistent with reality, because there was no reality to be checked against.”
DJ: That is my father’s description of what they were doing. He was obviously more aware of that than most of his colleagues. He knew Paul Nitze [US government official who helped shape Cold War policies] pretty well and liked him personally. But he couldn’t understand how someone as educated as Nitze could be so blind about the Soviet Union, thinking that they are planning to attack us all the time.
We see the same mentality now, people who seem to be intelligent who are absolutely paranoid about Russia. You know, the left thought it learned something from Vietnam, but now we have the War Party which has only learned how to better control such movements. No very serious opposition exists.
DB: One of the important points you make in the book is that, whatever any analyst has to say about who is likely to prevail, nuclear war means mutual destruction.
DJ: Sometimes analysts would recognize this but then they would come out and say, “But the US will prevail.” It was and is insanity. The unreality of what goes on in the Pentagon seems small when compared with the unreality you have in the Washington establishment now. There’s the madness of the war planning at the Pentagon–“We have these weapons, now let’s decide how to use them”–and so on. And at the same time a growing madness has taken possession of the political class which says, “Yeah, great, just do it!”
It is an incredibly dangerous situation and people just seem to be asleep. We have these women on the streets because of some remark that Trump made at one time or another but they don’t do a thing to prevent the world from being blown up at any minute. It seems to me there is a lack of priorities in the United States among those people who remain sane and moral.
DB: The first part of your book is titled “The World of Target Planning.”
DJ: That’s how my father got into this. He was in the Department of Agriculture with Henry Wallace when the country started gearing up for another war and later found itself never getting out of this business of war.
The religion of the United States has become the total destruction of the enemy. With us, it is always unconditional surrender. It’s not enough to defeat an enemy, you have to destroy them. This is closely linked to the possession of nuclear weapons, the idea of total destruction rather than simply defeat. It is a part of the extreme arrogance built into the American culture: We must never lose, we must always win. […]
Very important studies on strategic bombing in World War II concluded that it wasn’t the strategic bombing that won the war. However, this myth has been perpetuated ever since, that strategic bombing wins wars. It continues because the Air Force needs a lot of money to stay in business.
During the Vietnam war, the question was put to experts as to what would be the effect of bombing the north. They concluded that it would “only unite the enemy against us.” But the Air Force wanted to bomb and they got what they wanted. They wanted a piece of the action. Washington politics plays a huge role in getting us into these wars. So even in cases where the intelligence community manages to produce something that makes sense, it typically gets ignored.
All this seemed to subside somewhat with the recognition of the concept of “mutual assured destruction.” The trouble is, since the Soviet Union collapsed, the arrogance of the United States–which made Truman, for example, decide to drop the atomic bomb on Japan after Japan was already defeated–has come back, as you said, on steroids.
When Putin, in 2007, said that he wanted a multipolar rather than a unipolar world, from then on Russia and Putin have been the enemy. Besides, we have got God and the Dollar on our side and we can do anything. During the Cold War you had some measure of caution at the top. Now all caution has gone to the winds. Someone like Steven Cohen, for example, a top expert [on Russia], is effectively marginalized because he is not on the administration line.
DB: There’s a section in your book called “Imagining Doomsday”, which describes efforts by the Weapons Systems Evaluation Group to study the implications of radioactive fallout. I imagine they are now going back over this stuff, this is the information they need to know.
DJ: Well, supposedly they are at work revising the weapons to make them more powerful and less radioactive. All this business about putting up a “shield” in Eastern Europe is obviously meant to give the United States a first-strike capacity. It won’t work, but that is the latest illusion. It isn’t meant to shield us from Russian aggression, it is meant to shield us from Russian retaliation.
Dennis J Bernstein is a host of “Flashpoints” on the Pacifica radio network and the author of Special Ed: Voices from a Hidden Classroom. You can access the audio archives at www.flashpoints.net.
Diana Johnstone nails it on every point discussed. The world is in big trouble, and our American leaders are the cause.
As to Macron, I’m getting different vibes on him every day.
I knew his campaign run as some sui generis force against the establishment was a ruse. He seemed to be a standard off-the-shelf Rothschild neoliberal wearing camouflage.
But then, hey, all of a sudden he’s an old-fashioned Gaulist schmoozing up both Putin and Trump.
Now Ms. Johnstone makes it clear that he is basically an agent of the EU trying to save the EU by eclipsing the problematic Merkel. I don’t know whether to wish him luck or not on that.
If the EU wants to prove it does not have a death wish it must vote to refute the latest gratuitous American sanctions against Russia, but it won’t… it can’t because all 28 nations have to concur in order to pass such a policy, and Washington has Poland and the Baltics in its hip pocket ready to commit seppuku for all Europe at the behest of American interests. Perhaps better for all concerned if the EU does break up. The EU and NATO were like the python that swallowed a live porcupine when they incorporated all those Eastern European Russophobes, basically to thwart Russia. Both the snake and the porcupine ended up dead in the You Tube video. We shall see what happens to the EU and NATO.
Personally Macron strikes me as a narcissist more than anything else who somehow sees himself as a mediator or power broker everywhere.
It’s NOT just the leaders. The New York Times had an op-ed that war with the DPRK would result in millions of deaths, taking out most of the Korean peninsula. The comments were all, ‘Millions of East Asian lives are a small price to pay to keep the US safe. Bomb NOW!’
From ’90 or so, when the USSR collapsed, under Yeltsin, industry collapsed and the military collapsed. Putin has been rebuilding. In ’13, if Obama had ordered regime change in Syria, Putin would have figured he couldn’t do anything. But then the UK Parliament voted ‘NO!!!’, and Obama backed down. Then Putin offered to remove all the WMD from Syria. And then Putin said Russia will NOT allow regime change in Syria. We are, of course, back to dominoes. After WWII, the US forced the European mercantile empires to dissolve and free all their colonies. All were set up with a pro-Western government, but many switched to the USSR (because it made them a better offer), and the US saw dominoes falling, and said this had to stop in Vietnam, no matter the cost.
After ’89, Russia saw the dominoes falling, and Putin said in ’13, ‘This stops with Syria.’
And all the comments were, ‘Russia is NOT the USSR, and the US military had advanced enormously since ’89. There is no longer any such thing as MAD. War with Russia means RAD. War with the DPRK means KAD. War with China means CAD. And they know it. When St Hillary orders Putin to remove his troops squatting on those NATO bases in Syria, he’ll back down quickly. And if not, St Hillary will force regime change in Russia, which, with her extensive experience, will be easier than it was in Libya.’
The leaders in the Congress are doing exactly as the New York Times readers want them to do.
And some of us do NOT want to find out if it will be MAD or just RAD. We’re not altogether convinced our experts (and New York Times readers) know what they’re talking about.
The people believe the bullshit they are fed by the corporate “mainstream” media because, aside from rare and little-known independent sources on the internet such as this site, they have no access to accurate information. It’s called propaganda, and it is compiled and dispensed by lackeys who work for the people who own and run everything in this country, including the politicians, who are fully owned menials of the oligarchs. For short, let’s just call these symbiotic pairings our “leaders.”
It is this country’s leaders who have, through a long chain of formal information dissemination including schools, churches, and numerous social organisations in addition to the media per se, poisoned the minds of the folks you revile for having absurd beliefs about Russia and the rest of the world outside the USA. Hell, they purposefully manipulate what you think about your fellow Americans, especially in so-called identity politics.
You can, if you choose, disrespect any of your weak-minded fellow citizens for simply capitulating to this “patriotic” garbage that is infused into their minds starting in preschool (they are many, they are lazy, and they are not always smart), but the prime movers responsible for this sorry state have been our “leaders.”
Change what they say and do, and you will change what the society will believe and do at the behest of its leaders. These influences are prevalent the world over, but they take societies in different directions depending on what the leaders want. So, I stand by my remark that our leaders are the prime cause of most of the trouble in the world. If you are smart enough to recognise their game, resist them, do not believe them and do not work for them. Publicly criticise them and their insane policies every chance you get, even when you take hell for it.
I think you are right about the citizen.
If I may add I think Realist strikes the nerve of the real problem, it’s our American leadership that most needs renovation. If I were able, I would toss all these D.C. Beltway crooks out of the proverbial window, save for but a handful of the better politicians who seem to represent the American people. If even that small minority of our elected officials who appear to be heartfelt and earnest to the citizens needs, were to get caught telling all but one lie, then they too would get the cut.
This whole era in our American life, as far back as I can recall in my 67 years of life, has been one war waged after another war, and all strung together by one big humongous thread of lies, like one right after another. Like a fool I keep hoping that this falseness will end, but it doesn’t. This is where the corporate media has done a huge disservice to the American people, whether it comes to either leaving details out, or inserting slanted versions into a story to leave the citizenry without a place to go, to learn otherwise. Although, by blaming the media, we should not ignore the source of these lies, and that’s where we only have our leadership to blame.
“You can, if you choose, disrespect any of your weak-minded fellow citizens for simply capitulating to this “patriotic” garbage that is infused into their minds starting in preschool “…there seems to be an unwitting indoctrination that comes from the preschool commercial culture that glorifies super-heroes(movies, action figures etc)…in other words, an invincible savior to whom every “patriot” can consign his/her trust(i.e the ubermensch doctrine of American exceptionalism).
I love your entire post above Realist. But I especially love the last two sentences, because that has expressed what is my policy for lo these many years, and I do recommend it to anyone who will listen, and to a lot who don’t want to (or can’t) hear it as well. If you can’t stand social rejection of your ideas, then you can only suffer in silence. If we can’t say boo when the house is on fire, when can we? Boo!!!
“The EU and NATO were like the python that swallowed a live porcupine when they incorporated all those Eastern European Russophobes”…I love your metaphor, Realist. The exception would seem to be Hungary’s Orban, who should be interesting to watch.
Macron will go the way of sarkozy and the other guy whose name escapes me.
He does not have the gravitas or the political cunning to achieve anything in France and by extension the EU.
Russia is on its own with its traditional partners in the EEU – CIS and china.
The US sanctions will hurt Europe and I agree they don’t have the backbone to resist it.
But watch Germany however, on its own will do what is in their national interest and that means cheap energy from Russia.
Trump is widely disliked in Germany so Merkel in an election year will be supported in standing up to Trump on the latest sanctions. Merkel would go along with obama even though he was a real snake but not Trump
James: I agree. The scenario you described seems to be most likely the direction things will go in Europe – Merkel is the key as you said.
“The US sanctions will hurt Europe and I agree they don’t have the backbone to resist it.”
On the topic of the sanctions, I found some interesting reasoning in this article/blog:
http://slavluginin.wixsite.com/slavcv/single-post/2017/07/26/Unprecedented-US-sanctions-against-Russia-little-known-details-real-challenges-the-Kremlins-response-and-full-scale-consequences
The following topics are covered:
Relations with Russia, Russian presidential elections, Pressure on the economy of the country, Energy “wars”, What will Russia answer?, What impact will US sanctions have on the domestic situation in the country?
The text has obviously been translated from Russian and may contain some un-English expressions.
Just think about who these people are and the historical momentum pushing events.
As mentioned the US dropped two atomic bombs on cities full of innocent people not to win the war – they had already won – but to show the world just how cruel a world master they intended to be.
From that day to this the US Empire (Empire of the Exceptionals) has been killing people – every single day for the past 70 years the US killed people in multiple locations around our globe. This killing of tens of millions of people is not even the worst. The US has deliberately kept countries weak and their populations in bitter poverty so they can’t rise up.
This is why we should all be concerned that they will take a first nuclear strike – a first nuclear strike is a right the US has maintained sense Hiroshima – against those areas of the globe it does not now fully control.
Now we hear talk about a “global strike” strategy – a strike against China, Russia, North Korea and Iran all at once – with THAAD to protect us we will then own the world and profit endlessly rebuilding it.
I believe the “Doomsday clock” is set at 2.5 minutes to midnight – I think it should be closer.
*I have lots of time to search the internet for decent reporting and analysis – consortiumnews is without doubt one of the best – level headed analysis from professionals.
I also want to know what people think about this take on Macron and France’s political position in the EU.
Here it is discussed as if France actually has some power within the EU when, as yates varoufakis explained in “Adults in the Room” Macron’s roll and that of France was entirely sycophant to Germany and Merkel.
As far as I can tell France has been subjugated by German economic policy and is completely under the economic control of Berlin. In fact Wolfgang Schäuble has made clear he wants the Troika to take over the French economy.
Sarkozy was a fool who humiliated France, Hollande was a milquetoast sycophant to Merkel/Schauble and now Macron is an empty shell with an ego who will return to the Sarkozy humiliation.
France in short is a vassal state of Germany – Germany has accomplished through the EU/EZ the European empire it could not get by world wars. The real power is the dynastic German (and a few French families) industrial oligarchy which thoroughly dominates the feudal (aka Neoliberal) European economy.
Thank you MaDarby. I’m fairly naive about international complexity but in my experience I have come to trust Yanis Varoufakis and consider him a reliable narrator. Thierry Meyssan, linked
Sarkozy in an article called “Operation Sarkozy : how the CIA placed one of its agents at the presidency of the French Republic” that I found compelling years ago, and that I will link. My take on all of this intrigue is that complex and dangerously bad, is that relationships were created in the wake of WWII that we will have to carefully sift through to find some kind of justice…
http://www.voltairenet.org/article157821.html
As a serious JFK researcher, I’m fairly well caught up in the Mafia or Syndicate connections made to supposedly help the US win on Italian and French soil and the subsequent “blow-back” that resulted in JFK’s death, and the so-called “French Connection” is a big component of that. In my opinion…
Bob, none say it better than EIR (executive intelligence review). Go to their search box and type in: “Synarchism; the fascist roots of the Wolfowitz cabal”, and “Permindex”. These (especially Permindex) will give you long-sought-for answers. Quickly.
Spot on. For detailed back-up to your analysis, go to EIR(executive intelligence review) website search box and type in: “Return of the Monarchs”, “Synarchy against America”, Synarchism- NAZI/Communism”, “Tragedy and Hope”, “Inter-Alpha Group”, “Synarchy Internationale”, “Cecil Rhodes Round Table Group” for starters, before this comment is removed.
Brad, I agree, and I’ve commented but my comment may not be published, however, if it is, I’d be interested in your evaluation. Thanks.
I tend to believe any EU member state that has adapted the euro is a vassal state of the troika. One only needs to look at Greece and the southern tier of Europe in perpetual austerity. Not all new Eastern European members are likely to be so enthusiastic once the troika comes to collect its debt after the next economic collapse(which is apt to be even greater than 2008).
Ma Darby , I agree with you.
As for Macron like I said I see him as an arrogant guy with an oversized ego who delusional believes he can solve the world’s problems or serve as some kind of bridge between foes. IMO his ego is even more over bloated than Sarkozy’s and sooner or later he too will end up making a fool of himself.
I kinda dozed off in the middle of this article, and what popped into my mind was the Ames Brothers singing their hit, “Melodie d’Amour” on the Ed SullivanShow. “Shoo, shoo, little bird, fly away to her window…” I wondered, as a little kid, “How could the little bird know which one was the right window?” Poor little Manny Macron. I think he’s in way over his head. Marine Le Pen was right: “Whether I win or loose, France will be governed by a woman.”
Pretty poor questioning, though, it ends up with President Macron being the intermarry for both sides.
The Russians did hack the disputed emails, resulting in President Obama punishing too belatedly the official hackers by expelling 35 of them from their diplomatic facilities, and then seizing the Russian compounds in New York set and Maryland for their contributions to the process,
Macron is not totally on Trump’s side, though, reducing the military budget by a billion euros to carry out policies like the Mediterranean Dialogue for Israel, causing his military chief General Pierre de Villiers, who helped take over the transporter of that Germanwings plane which then crashed into the Alps, to resign in protes.,
Do columnists ever look for the details about anything?
Do you look up details? If so, what is your evidence that “the Russians did hack the disputed emails?” No one else, especially not the U.S. government has ever presented any. The best they came up with was what amounted to no more than an opinion or a hunch. They called it an “assessment,” not even a “finding.” And, by the way, only 3 of the “17” intelligence agencies opined on the matter, and only 2 of them felt strongly about their hunch. The case was so badly handled that even the NYT apologised for the misrepresentation of reality that it comprised. Just two days ago the “Intel Vets” (Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity–these are all former spooks) published the latest refutation of your preferred but false narrative based on actual research. It appeared on this very blog. Click it on and read. Inform yourself. Choose to be part of the solution rather than part of the madness. But, you won’t much care. The Congress certainly did not when they voted to base yet more sanctions on lies out of Washington.
Because all those intelligence vets claimed that the leaks did not come from Russia but some facility along the USA’s East Coast where Russian diplomaic offices, and compounds in New York and Maryland are located,and carried out the cyber attacks..
I do care about world conditions. I don;\’t believe what most intelligence agencies claim. and don;’t respond to personal attacks in detail which you too often resort to.
I don’t enough about this subject so thanks for the info on Macron.
He was able to pull this off and hopefully it continues in the right direction but then Amerika might like this outcome.
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201707261055889637-libya-ceasefire-talks-haftar/
“Macron was put in by the establishment to save the European Union.”
Indeed and that should make us very mindful of his true mission. Macron like Trudeau is a puppet product of globalists. His EM! star rose once the LR primary saw the defeat of Alain Juppe (AJ! in a cute design convergence) to Fillon.
The same deep state actors are doing all they can to handcuff Trump on the Russia file as seen this week. Meanwhile, they project Macron into a “Gaullian” role, partly to please the French ego but also to control the LR center right allies while keeping him on a tight leash to serve as intermediary, bypassing the uncontrollable Trump.
In my opinion, nothing that Macron does is coincidental and not decided elsewhere.
‘’DJ: That’s how my father got into this. He was in the Department of Agriculture with Henry Wallace when the country started gearing up for another war and later found itself never getting out of this business of war.’’
For me, that’s about all it takes to prove to me that Diana Johnstone’s father was a good man! Thank you Dennis and Diana…
I liked hearing that as well, Bob. It also would seem fitting to say that by her written words, that Diana Johnstone is an apple that felt fairly close to the tree. Her father Paul Johnstone sounds like a person who had it all together. So, learning that Diania’s Dad worked with Henry Walllace, makes her all the more interesting, and in my world likable.
Vivent les droits de l’homme? . . .”Qu’ils mangent du gateau!”
Along with that cake would it be proper to serve cyanide to make the cake go down easier….just asking?
I read Dr. Helen Caldicott’s, “George W. Bush: The New Nuclear Danger”, in 2005. That book was frightening enough. The book had two sections on the psychology of weapon designers, which Dr. Caldicott described as people who were completely bonkers.
Today the US government is completely off the rails with sociopaths infesting every corner of the federal bureaucracy but these are the people who are in charge of all the crazies at the Pentagon. Luckily, the current healthcare debate is keeping all these nut-jobs too busy to worry about launching another war.
And luckily for Russia they are advancing their designs on the hyper-sonic interceptor missiles that are now clocked at speeds of mach-10, which means there is no defense system or missile system in the world that can evade such technology.
The War Party very effectively co-opted the Outrage into its service.
Outrage was always about donors anyway, a way to excuse failure and keep getting money from donors. It did not quite work, since donors are not as stupid as the media, but that was the real motivation. That made it easy to side track into service of war’s cause, since it was manipulation anyway.