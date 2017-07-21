The Dream to Destroy Iran-Nuke Accord

With Israel and Saudi Arabia still lusting for war with Iran, President Trump and his disdain for reality about the Iranian nuclear accord have become the key enablers, as ex-CIA analyst Paul R. Pillar explains.
By Paul R. Pillar
Donald Trump’s disdain for the truth does not prevent reality from repeatedly bumping up against his policies, the most consistent theme of which has been to try to destroy his predecessor’s accomplishments. The degree to which reality inconveniences Trump — and more importantly, how much Trump’s efforts to shove reality aside damage U.S. interests — vary from issue to issue.
Dominating the headlines recently, of course, has been health care, in which the denied truths include basic principles of how insurance pools work and the fact that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has successfully extended health care coverage to many Americans who did not previously have it. In foreign policy, one of the most glaring rejections of truth has concerned climate change and Trump’s associated withdrawal from the Paris agreement, which represents rejection of a well-established scientific consensus.
Trump appears to care little about the resulting near-term consequence of U.S. isolation and loss of leadership. The most cataclysmic physical and economic consequences are longer-term ones that will mostly occur after Trump leaves office, and there is no evidence that he cares about those consequences at all.
As for what was probably Barack Obama’s leading foreign policy accomplishment — the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to restrict Iran’s nuclear program — the reality that Trump rejects is that the accord is working as intended to prevent an Iranian nuclear weapon and that Iran is complying with its obligations under the agreement, as verified by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Trump faces every 90 days a congressionally imposed requirement for the president to certify whether Iran is observing the agreement. The certification is supposed to be a statement of fact, not an expression of a preference. For a truth-denier like Trump, who has been vituperative in denouncing the agreement, this requirement is a problem. The account in the New York Times of White House discussions leading to the most recent certification of Iranian compliance (the second of Trump’s presidency) indicates that Trump’s advisers had to drag him kicking and screaming into making the certification.
Tearing Down Obama
Notwithstanding (or perhaps because of) the JCPOA’s success, Trump clearly is still determined to try to destroy the accord. With his failure on the domestic side to undo Obamacare, he is probably more determined than ever to achieve destruction of this foreign policy accomplishment.
The Times’s account leaves the impression that when the next certification is due three months from now, there is a significant chance that Trump will refuse to acknowledge the truth a third time, no matter how rigorously the Iranians observe the agreement. A failure to certify would open the door to new sanctions that would represent wholesale U.S. violation of the JCPOA.
Meanwhile, the Trump White House already has violated not only the spirit but the letter of the JCPOA by openly and explicitly discouraging other countries, as it did at the G-20 summit meeting, from conducting normal business with Iran. The Iranians have not yet given up on the agreement in response, but as Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has indicated, Iran’s patience, like anyone’s patience, is not unlimited.
For Trump and others who want to confront and isolate Iran and who all along have opposed the JCPOA or anything like it, the preferred scenario is for the Iranians to get so annoyed by U.S. noncompliance that Tehran finally does give up and declares the agreement void.
If that tactic fails, then do not be surprised if, in October, Trump refuses certification. That decision would be accompanied by trumped-up charges of Iranian violations. Anyone willing to examine the issue carefully would know they are trumped-up because, thanks to the highly intrusive monitoring regime that the JCPOA established, international inspectors have very detailed and timely cognizance of everything going on in the Iranian nuclear program.
Of course, readily available refutation has not stopped Trump from lying about many other things. But if Iranian conduct regarding the JCPOA to date continues over the next three months, then the world should realize that a Trumpian accusation of Iranian noncompliance would have as much validity as Trump’s statements about the size of his inauguration crowd or the millions of fraudulent voters who supposedly cast ballots for Hillary Clinton.
If Trump rejects the truth about Iranian compliance, the most favorable possible outcome would be for Iran and the other five non-U.S. powers that negotiated the JCPOA to try to continue the agreement despite U.S. noncompliance. Even that outcome would have significant negative consequences for the United States in the form of lost business in Iran, lost opportunities to build on the JCPOA in addressing other regional problems, and further isolation of the United States and estrangement from its allies.
Less favorable outcomes would involve complete breakdown of the JCPOA and an accelerated Iranian nuclear program, with renewed concern about diminishing breakout time until a possible Iranian nuclear weapon, increased uncertainty about the Iranian program in the absence of the enhanced international inspections established under the JCPOA, and heightened danger of U.S. involvement in a new Middle Eastern war.
Trump’s Motivations
How much would Donald Trump, motivated by whatever psychological and political factors drive him along his path of destruction, care about any such consequences? The experience with health care gives us some indication. To realize the campaign mantra of abolishing Obamacare, Trump evidently is willing to remove health-care coverage from millions of Americans, many of whom voted for him.
One way he has been dealing with the truth he denies is to try to create a new reality by saying “let” [sic] the ACA fail while he actively sabotages the program, such as by refusing to enforce the individual mandate and sowing as much uncertainty as possible to discourage insurance companies’ participation.
Such a man is not likely to care much about setting back the cause of nuclear nonproliferation or stoking increased dangers and tensions in the Middle East, if that means getting a big notch in his achievement-destroying belt.
Paul R. Pillar, in his 28 years at the Central Intelligence Agency, rose to be one of the agency’s top analysts. He is author most recently of Why America Misunderstands the World. (This article first appeared as a blog post at The National Interest’s Web site. Reprinted with author’s permission.)
The Americans are determined to destroy Iran just as they have destroyed Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen etc. By breaking the accord America forces Iran to begin its nuclear programme again when the Yanks will start to scream that Iran is making nukes so must be invaded and stopped. The Neocons never wanted Obama’s Iran accord and I am amazed they let Obama get away with it! Its only a matter of time before the Yanks find some reason to attack Iran, but the question is, will the Russians allow it?
John-
Saying it is the Americans who are doing this is a bit broad. It is the PNAC and the Yinon plan in action. The Deep State oligarchs pull all the levers of power, and whenever they are thwarted, it is only temporary. Right now the Russians are our only hope. It seems they may have succeeded in Syria, at least for now. Hopefully they can wage a successful challenge regarding Iran.
Obviously Skip, I didn’t mean ordinary Americans, I was referring to the dogs in the government.
A likely development is that the conflicts between the US and the EU will increase. European countries want to allow their companies to do business with Iran, and they won’t easily give up on US pressure. At the time after the US-British aggression against Iraq, European countries were busy with diplomatic efforts connected with nuclear technology in Iran not so much because they were afraid of a nuclear bomb, but because they were afraid that, after Iraq, the US would attack Iran, as well. After the agreement with Iran has been reached and Iran abides by the rules, in contrast to the US where neoconservatives are very influential, in the EU (perhaps apart from Britain, which is leaving it), no significant forces are in favor of continuing an aggressive policy towards Iran despite Iran’s adherence to the agreement.
If US sanctions only mean that US companies cannot do business with Iran, this is not necessarily a big problem for Iran. There are enough European, Japanese, Chinese, and other companies that are ready. If, however, the sanctions are designed in a way that doing business with Iran endangers the ability to do business with the US, this will probably lead to a serious conflict between the US and the EU. The same is true, of course, for sanctions against Russia that also affect European companies that do business with Russia. The proponents of that Senate bill don’t even hide that one of their main goals is that Europeans should buy US gas instead of Russian gas (even though US gas is more expensive and, of course, much more complicated to transport to Europe than gas from neighboring Russia and Russian gas has reliably been delivered to Western Europe since Soviet times).
In the case of Iran, there are very few significant forces in the EU that advocate a hardline stance on Iran and forgoing business opportunities for that reason (except perhaps some people closely allied with Israel, but they are not that influential in the EU). In the case of Russia, there are more significant forces who are in favor of “becoming independent of Russian gas” even if this leads to economic disadvantages, but this is hardly a majority position, and sooner or later, the sanctions against Russia that are quite unpopular in many EU countries will probably gradually be lifted.
It is not clear whether this could lead to a trade war between the EU and the US with EU countersanctions against the US for sanctions that affect European companies that collaborate with Iran and Russia, but that is certainly a possibility if the US follows through with the threat of sanctions against Iran and Russia that also affect third parties who do business with these countries.
Rich people are really stupid. Donald Trump is an outstanding example of this. Oligarchs are blinded by their immense egotism to their own stupidity. I like that Mr. Pillar gets this very clearly. All the folks imagining this guy is a secret genius with some deep plans beneficial to our world at this critical time, are indulging in foolish and untrue fantasies. Donald Trump is a dangerous delusional fool. He is criminally insane, and will injure and kill millions of innocent human beings in his presidency. If he should accidentally do anything right, he will probably overturn it the next moment some crazy idea occurs to him. He has predictably surrounded himself with other idiots on his level of stupidity, so there is not one truly sane person in his administration who might represent some small check on his insanity. Trump is our declining Empire’s Caligula. His legacy will be one of wanton destruction.
Destroying the Iranian Nuclear Agreement is not only sad for the Middle East, it sets a bad example for N Korea, but then Trump will ask himself, ‘what would Obama do’?
So he can do the opposite? Or am I being too cynical?
Here is an article that looks at the members of Congress that have received the most money from the health care sector:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/06/buying-influence-in-washington-health.html
The health care sector successfully shaped the Affordable Care Act during the Obama Administration and there is no reason to believe that it will be any less successful at prodding Congress to change the laws to benefit itself under the Trump Administration.
It would seem that Washington (not just Trump, but the entire Congress and Deep State as well) will not be impeded from starting a war of choice against Iran whenever they wish. Hillary would have not cut Iran a millimeter of slack either, even if it meant repudiating her predecessor’s diplomatic “triumph.” They apparently feel they don’t need the pretext of the nuclear weapons treaty brokered by Obama to raise hell with Iran.
The Trump administration certified compliance of that by Iran just recently. However, they still ratcheted up sanctions against Iran on the pretexts of i) siding with Assad in the Syrian war, ii) siding with Hezbollah in Lebanon, iii) siding with the Houthis in Yemen, iv) continuing a missile development program, and v) nebulous charges of destabilising the region by supporting terrorism. They can pull as many of these charges as they please out of their asses and levy more sanctions, which are basically theft of Iranian money and assets in broad daylight, until Iran cracks and pulls out of the nuclear deal or does something else Washington chooses to characterise as provocative and “threatening to American interests.” We will then have no alternative but to “defend” ourselves yet again. We’ve seen the routine often enough to recognise the pattern.
That’s way too pessimistic. US sanctions against Iran mean almost nothing now, because no one else will go along, particularly Russia and China, but also most of the European countries. It is not going to hurt Iran at all. They have to protest, but I doubt they give a crap at this point. They do care about a military invasion, but their conventional capabilities make that a very difficult proposition, which I doubt we will try.