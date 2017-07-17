The Paradox of Tolerance/Intolerance

The issue of “tolerance” can be complicated, even paradoxical, such as extending tolerance to intolerance with the possibility that the intolerance will ultimately eliminate tolerance, explains Lawrence Davidson.
By Lawrence Davidson
In case you haven’t noticed, the United States is a country deeply divided on a large number of basic issues: racial issues, gender issues, issues of sexual preference, the role of government in society, the role of religious views in shaping laws, and so on. Influential Institutions, such as media outlets, are being labeled as “left” or “right” depending on how they report or relate on these issues.
Battles now rage on these topics in the halls of Congress. Finally, the Supreme Court’s legal decisions on cases that reflect these questions have been trending toward the “conservative” end of the spectrum. All of this makes it quite difficult to have a meaningful discussion or debate about such issues in the public realm. Such attempts have often led to further divisiveness instead of reconciliation – reflecting what some might describe as an ongoing culture war.
The one place where thoughtful debates are usually encouraged is on the university and colleges campuses. This is particularly so in the “humanities” and “social sciences” classrooms, where you find courses in history, English, foreign languages, sociology, anthropology, political science and the like. Such areas of study draw on diverse source material and examples. And so, running against the popular grain, so to speak, divisive issues often become legitimate aspects of study.
This process of study and discussion concerning controversial topics has been going on at U.S. campuses at least since the end of World War II. By the 1970s clear preferences as to how these issues should be thought about appeared. And, they consistently agreed with a tolerant stand that maximized the virtues of equality and social justice. It should come as no surprise that faculty in these areas are usually left of center on the political spectrum.
Thus, the campus consensus is that while an individual can privately feel as he or she likes about topics such as homosexuality or racial integration, and can choose their social circle accordingly, it is wrong to publicly act in an overtly discriminatory way. Until recently the courts have agreed with this position, but now things appear to be changing.
Such a trend in the direction of public intolerance has begun to isolate the campus environment while at the same time denigrating the tolerant position as “political correctness” — as if being correct and thus legitimate, appropriate and proper was a failing.
A Republican Attack on the University
This process of isolating one of the staunchest bastions of active public tolerance has recently been highlighted by a new (July 2017) report of the Pew Research Center entitled Sharp Partisan Divisions In Views of National Institutions.
According to the report, there has been “a dramatic attitude shift on higher education among Republicans and people who lean Republican.” It would seem that “Republicans have soured on higher education, with more than half [a reported 58 percent of them] now saying that colleges have a negative impact on the United States.”
The more conservative the Republican respondent described him- or herself, the more likely they are to have a negative view of higher educational institutions. This compares with 72 percent of Democrats who saw the contribution of colleges on society as positive. Of course, Democrats now have problems getting elected.
There is a link between those who hold a negative view of institutions of higher learning and those who confine themselves to watching or listening to the country’s right-wing media.
As it turns out, “Virtually every day Fox News, Breitbart and other conservative outlets run critical articles about free speech disputes on college campuses, typically with coverage focused on the perceived liberal orthodoxy and political correctness in higher education.” Now consider that Fox News is the most popular news (or shall we say, alleged news) show on U.S. television.
The success of right-wing news and other media is a good example of viewers practicing, perhaps unconsciously, confirmation bias. The criterion for the information you seek out is not accuracy or truth, but rather its ability to confirm an outlook you already hold.
Of course, one does not have to be right-wing to play this particular game but, ultimately it makes a difference if you are among the intolerant. Intolerant worldviews are closed systems. Once you have committed to them you have put on blinkers and become one of the faithful — no more debates, no more discussions, no more broadmindedness, no more tolerance. People without your blinkers start to appear as dangerous, heretical, unpatriotic. You are now bound to a “group think” that is starkly undemocratic.
Poisonous Sour Grapes
As intolerance under the leadership of Republicans and neo-Republicans (Trump, Bannon, Tea Party types, etc.) becomes more widespread, those institutions that value tolerance come under pressure. This sometimes comes from right-wing media, sometimes from special interest donors and lobbyists, and sometimes, in the case of college and universities, from pockets of students (both right and left) who have decided that some outlooks are so unacceptable that they must be silenced. Whenever reasonable this last action should be avoided.
If you don’t like what campus speakers stand for or say, one’s default position should not be to shut them down, but rather to use their presence as a teaching moment: here is how not to build a healthy society. However, in the midst of a culture war, the tolerant may ultimately find themselves painted into a corner.
We can legitimately ask how far the Republican Right is willing to push their campaign of intolerance against tolerant college campuses. Having lost the open campus debates on an array of divisive issues, they now react with a poisonous version of sour grapes. They declare that “colleges have a negative impact on the United States.”
If they take this charge to Congress or to the courts, we may come to a point where tolerance of extreme intolerance is no longer reasonable. Given that level of threat we should all be aware of Karl Popper’s description of the paradox of tolerance: “unlimited tolerance must lead to the disappearance of tolerance. If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them.”
This is the dilemma that is forced upon us when war — in this case a culture war — takes over the public mind. The space for tolerance shrinks and it is the barbarians among us who start to define the rules of social interaction.
Lawrence Davidson is a history professor at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. He is the author of Foreign Policy Inc.: Privatizing America’s National Interest; America’s Palestine: Popular and Official Perceptions from Balfour to Israeli Statehood; and Islamic Fundamentalism. He blogs at www.tothepointanalyses.com.
Unfortunately you leave out 1 vociferous, and often violent source of intolerance that has many US universities in a stranglehold: the zionists & various supporters of israel. The country has been turned into a taboo subject that one simply is not allowed to discuss except in the most paean-like style. This has completely soured the atmosphere in may universities to the point that teaching staff is scared risking job security, and students critical of israel being harassed online & physically. I cannot understand that the authorities accept this.
That may have been true at one time, but I’d argue the exact opposite is true today. The BDS movement has a stranglehold on college campuses, both among students and faculty/administration. Antisemitism is at an all-time high on college campuses, and anyone who shows any public support for Israel is immediately shouted down by angry mobs of undergrads.
Kind of a third rail issue. What Professor Davidson might address is the intolerance of those who consider others intolerant. Such legitimate issues as abortion, same sex marriage, affirmative action have been dismissed on campuses as the mark of intolerance. Fox News has exploited that. And it made Donald Trump our president.
Yet on too many campuses only one view is accepted, although college professors and administrators would be horrified that they might be expressing intolerance. Perhaps that is all changing, that such views on the issues mentioned are being given forums on college campuses, but it is long overdue. Such intolerance can also be ugly as the attempt to smear anyone criticizing Israel as anti-Semitic. I dare not mention other issues unless I am forever encapsulated in the troglodyte box.
It may be too late to “teach” tolerance by the time students get to college…and who can afford college nowadays? It seems to me that tolerance needs to be taught early-on in public schools. The humanities have their foundation in civics courses but unfortunately they are not required in many public schools. Too often social study teachers are proscribed from dealing with controversial subjects by intimidating administrative/parental oversight and any analytical thinking is left to creative English literature teachers.
“In the middle of the journey of our life I came to myself within a dark wood where the straight way was lost. Ah, how hard a thing it is to tell what a wild, and rough, and stubborn wood this was, which in my thought renews the fear!”
? Dante Alighieri, The Divine Comedy
We as individuals, and our culture on Earth are in such a dark and confusing place now. In the philosophic traditions of ancient India, ignorance was defined “as taking the unreal to be real, and the real to be unreal.” In the midst of our “Culture of Make Believe” (Derrick Jensen), we have lost the ability to know what is real and true from what is simply constructed and imagined. For instance, how much of your mind was stocked and shaped by all the movies you have watched? Don’t answer too quickly, but look at how real the things depicted on the screen seemed to be in your willing suspension of disbelief (Coleridge) – the childlike trance we enter in the theater. Those stories and their characters found a place in your mind and it’s experiences that was not carefully walled off from your “real” experiences, was it?
And how much of all the “news” and “history” that was told to you in books, and by “teachers” and TV commentators did you carefully vet and question for authenticity? What difficult and sustained practices have you engaged in that allow you to step outside the continual stream of managed information that constantly assails you?
The art of persuading others to believe your concocted stories and ideas, and thus control them to benefit you is a old as humankind. We live in a noosphere (Teilhard de Chardin) that has overwhelmingly been created by others. How well have we been able to escape it’s conditioning influences? When we try to think “outside the box” how many unacknowledged boxes does our thinking still remain filtered and modified by?
I know from your comments that many of you who share on CN are in the upper percentiles of those who are working to free themselves from cultural conditionings, in order to discern possibilities obscured by those numerous overlays. But you are among the few, like it or not. I don’t, I wish everyone would work to free themselves. But what are we going to do to help others join us in this work for inner freedom? This is the same work Plato and his hero Socrates were engaged in long ago. They too longed for leaders wiser than a Donald Trump.
The Donald and his guru Steve Bannon are taking advantage of the confused state of the populace to pursue an agenda which has sowing more confusion as a major tool. In the fog and chaos of their war on reason and sanity, they are attempting to put in place a fascist state with all power and wealth under it’s control and used for the few at the top of their mind built pyramid of power. How are we gong to teach people the discernment and mental freedom that it took most of us here years to painfully acquire over our lifetimes? How do you get people lost in dreams to wake up to reality? Our fate may be decided with the answer to this question.
An interesting essay on our state of lostness and confusion:
https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/07/14/our-house-of-cards/
Once you have cleared away many of the cobwebs of your conditioning, you may wonder why others cannot see the obvious realities that are now so clear to you. It reminds me of the real estate brother in-law in Field of Dreams who could not at first see the ball players – he was blinded by his materialist, money-colored vision.
Later he could see the players, when his heart was opened. As in the Little Prince, the heart knows realities the head is blind to.
If the above comments don’t make sense to you, maybe reading Iain McGilchrist’s book The Master and His Emissary would help?