Rex Tillerson’s Trials and Tribulations

President Trump’s meddling hand in the Mideast encouraged the Saudi-Qatari showdown and made Secretary of State Tillerson’s job all the more nettlesome, writes ex-CIA analyst Paul R. Pillar.
By Paul R. Pillar
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will stay in his job no more than two years, maximum. He is an honorable man who came to Washington with a patriotic sense of wanting to do something on behalf of his country. There is no reason to expect that he will be caught up in sleaze found elsewhere in the administration. His previous career demonstrated he has management and leadership ability, while giving him much experience in conducting business overseas. But the frustrations of his current position will be too much for him to bear for very long.
Some of those frustrations emanate from the nature of the Trump presidency. This administration simply has little place for diplomacy, notwithstanding how much the President likes to talk about making deals. The proposed meat-ax cuts to the State Department are one of the most obvious indications of that. Another indication is how the nation’s chief diplomat, the Secretary of State, often seems to be left outside the innermost circle of foreign policy decision-making.
A related source of frustration is a President working at cross-purposes with some of what Tillerson is trying to do. This is not unique to the business of the State Department, and the Secretary of State is hardly the only one of the President’s senior subordinates whom Trump has undercut. But probably the most salient example of such undercutting is how Trump’s steep tilt toward the Saudis has complicated Tillerson’s efforts at resolving the conflict between Qatar and its Gulf Arab rivals.
There is also the discomfort of a Secretary of State having to defend the indefensible, on matters such as climate change and trade. And Tillerson has to do so at a time when foreign trust in the United States to do the right thing in world affairs is at a nadir.
Other difficulties for Tillerson have more to do with the differences between his business experience and government, although some of these difficulties are exacerbated by tendencies of the Trump administration. As CEO of Exxon Mobil, Tillerson was fully in charge. He is not in charge now, and not just in the sense that he reports to the President. There are multiple political and policy interests that present complexities he did not have to confront as a business executive.
Although a corporate CEO does have to deal in a sense with multiple constituencies in the form of shareholders, customers, suppliers, and creditors, that array is standard in a way that can be described in a business textbook. The Washington policy environment is different from anything else, and it certainly cannot be simplified in terms of dollars and rates of return.
The Turnover Troubles
The quadrennial cycle of administrations coming and going is another Washington phenomenon that has made Tillerson’s job harder and does not correspond to anything in his business career. Tillerson has been criticized for seeming to give greater priority to developing a reorganization plan for the State Department than to filling vacant positions on the existing organization chart.
But this approach would be a normal and appropriate way for a new chief executive of a corporation to approach his task. Why appoint someone to a job that may soon be redefined or abolished? The difference is that Exxon Mobil never had to deal with its upper ranks being depopulated every four years. Tillerson’s filling of State Department vacancies has been greatly complicated by the heavy hand of a White House that applies political litmus tests and makes sure no never-Trumpers get a job. Tillerson has considered this White House role to be such an impediment that he uncharacteristically lost his composure by shouting at the White House personnel chief about the problem.
Then there are the many clashes of foreign interests that a Secretary of State must deal with, that will not go away, and that cannot simply be ignored. Unlike in the business world, where failure to strike a deal means turning to some other oilfield to exploit, such options are often not available in foreign policy.
Tillerson has just made his most salient personal foray yet into international problem-solving — shuttle diplomacy to try to resolve the dispute among the Gulf Arabs — and he is coming home empty-handed. At the end of his trip, Tillerson not only declared how “tired” he was but also made very explicit comments about how different such work was from being CEO of Exxon Mobil and how difficult it was in having to deal with “fragmented” decision-making in the U.S. Government. Meanwhile, the Gulf Arab dispute is still a problem for the administration’s foreign policy.
Earlier on the trip, Tillerson stopped in Turkey to accept a lifetime achievement award from the World Petroleum Council. In his remarks to the oil executives, Tillerson said, “I miss all of you. I miss you as colleagues, I miss you as partners, I miss you as competitors, I miss the healthy debates, the collaboration, the breakthroughs that were achieved.”
Against the backdrop of his current job — with the unhealthy debates, the highly imperfect collaboration, and the failures in achieving breakthroughs — those words were undoubtedly sincere and strongly felt.
Tillerson will not go back to being an oil executive, and his Washington experience will make him feel he deserves a retirement more than ever. He probably already is counting the days until he has spent just enough time in his current job to make a graceful withdrawal.
Paul R. Pillar, in his 28 years at the Central Intelligence Agency, rose to be one of the agency’s top analysts. He is author most recently of Why America Misunderstands the World. (This article first appeared as a blog post at The National Interest’s Web site. Reprinted with author’s permission.)
While Rex retires with a book deal, in our animated world we now live in, Donald Trump will make Nikki Haley the new Secretary of State. This arrangement could work, considering Nikki doesn’t give a damn what she says, because Donalds doing the say thing….they’re just talking! Cameras, lights, action!
Didn’t you bring the plan? No didn’t you? Oh lookout, smile there’s the paparazzi!
I agree, Tillerson wont keep tolerating the WH fools for much longer. And the little Jared rat in the wood pile needs to go.
Tillerson and Mattis Cleaning Up Kushner’s Middle East Mess
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/tillerson-and-mattis-cleaning-up-kushners-middle-east-mess/
excerpts…
On March 25, 2011, a Qatar Air Force Mirage 2000-5, took off from Souda Air Base, in Crete, to help enforce a no-fly zone protecting rebels being attacked by Libyan strongman Muammar Qaddafi. Qatar was the first Persian Gulf nation to help the U.S. in the conflict.
Qatari operations were more than symbolic. The Qatari military trained rebel units, shipped them weapons, accompanied their fighting units into battle, served as a link between rebel commanders and NATO, tutored their military commanders, integrated disparate rebel units into a unified force and led them in the final assault on Qaddafi’s compound in Tripoli.“We never had to hold their hand,” a retired senior U.S. military officer says. “They knew what they were doing.” Put simply, while the U.S. was leading from behind in Libya, the Qataris were walking point.
The Qatar intervention has not been forgotten at the Pentagon and is one of the reasons why Defense Secretary James Mattis has worked so diligently to patch up the falling out between them and the coalition of Saudi-led countries (including the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt), that have isolated and blockaded the nation. In fact, Mattis was stunned by the Saudi move. “His first reaction was shock, but his second was disbelief,” a senior military officer says. “He thought the Saudis had picked an unnecessary fight, and just when the administration thought they’d gotten everyone in the Gulf on the same page in forming a common front against Iran.”
But while Tillerson’s answer was meant to soothe concerns over the crisis, behind the scenes he and Mattis were scrambling to undo the damage caused by Saudi action. The two huddled in Sydney and decided that Tillerson would take the lead in trying to resolve the falling out. Which is why, three days after the Sydney press conference, Tillerson called on Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt to ease their anti-Qatar blockade and announced that the U.S. supported a Kuwaiti-led mediation effort.
The problem for Tillerson was that his statement was contradicted by Donald Trump who, during a Rose Garden appearance on the same day, castigated Qatar, saying the emirate “has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level.”
A close associate of the secretary of state says that Tillerson was not only “blind-sided by the Trump statement,” but “absolutely enraged that the White House and State Department weren’t on the same page.”
Tillerson’s aides, I was told, were convinced that the true author of Trump’s statement was U.A.E. ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, a close friend of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. “Rex put two-and-two together,” his close associate says, “and concluded that this absolutely vacuous kid was running a second foreign policy out of the White House family quarters. Otaiba weighed in with Jared and Jared weighed in with Trump. What a mess.” The Trump statement was nearly the last straw for Tillerson, this close associate explains: “Rex is just exhausted. He can’t get any of his appointments approved and is running around the world cleaning up after a president whose primary foreign policy adviser is a 36-year-old amateur.”
While Trump’s June 9 statement signaled that the U.S. was tilting towards the Saudis and the UAE, Tillerson and Mattis have been tilting towards Qatar. And for good reason. “Every time we’ve asked the Qataris for something they’ve said ‘yes,’ which isn’t true for the Saudis,” the retired senior U.S. military officer with whom I spoke says. “It really started with the help the Qataris gave us in Libya, but it goes well beyond that. They’ve been absolutely first rate on ISIS. The Saudis, on the other hand, have been nothing but trouble – in Yemen, especially. Yemen has been a disaster, a stain. And now there’s this.”
On the same day that Mattis was announcing the Qatar arms agreement, Tillerson told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that it would be a mistake to classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group, one of the primary reasons that the anti-Qatar coalition gave for isolating their Gulf neighbor. “There are elements of the Muslim Brotherhood that have become parts of government,” Tillerson said, naming Turkey and Bahrain as having brotherhood members in their parliaments. Those “elements,” Tillerson added, have renounced violence and terrorism. “So, in designating the Brotherhood in its totality as a terrorist organization . . . I think you can appreciate the complexities this enters into our relations with [governments in the region].”
More crucially, particularly from Mattis’s point-of-view, the Saudi-Qatar feud not only shattered the anti-Iran coalition the administration cobbled together during the president’s trip to Riyadh, it redrew the geopolitical map of the Middle East. In the wake of the Saudi-Qatar falling out, Turkey pledged its support for Qatar (and deployed troops to a Qatari military base to guard Qatar’s sovereignty), while Iran took steps to help ease the Saudi-imposed blockade.
“The Saudis and Emiratis have told us repeatedly that they want to weaken Iran, but they’ve actually empowered them,” a senior Pentagon consultant who works on the Middle East told me. The Saudi actions, this official went on to explain, have backfired. Instead of intimidating the Qataris, the Saudis have “thrown them into the arms of the Iranians.” The result is an uneasy, but emerging Turkish-Qatari-Iranian alliance backed by Russia. “This isn’t just some kind of Gulfie dust-up, where we can go out and hold everyone’s hands,” this Pentagon consultant says. “The Saudis have handed the Iranians a gift and we’re on the outside looking in.”
Very informative posting Cal. There’s a lot to learn by our sharing, thanks. Joe
Cal,… I can agree with your assessment and the gist of this article as far as Tillerson goes but I think he only looks good in relation to Kushner. There is still the issue of ganging up on Iran and doing the Saudis bidding in Yemen and elsewhere. I’m not sure Tillerson would act much differently if given a free hand and really don’t have much faith in anyone in this administration. The office of Secy. of State always seems to have been window dressing except when they were totally in sync with Deep State policy.
Not to mention that the idea of the Qataris of uniting Sunnis and Shi’ites under one Muslim religion is a serious ideological blow to the business of war and the efforts towards monopolization of the religion by the Saudis! God, as we are all coming to know, is all about oil, gas and instruments of destruction for blood money; as well as the real estate ticket sales rights to the temple of pilgrimage..
Wait a minute guys…in the midst of your war games…the US NEVER SHOULD HAVE INVADED IRAQ…with the support of the Qataris or not. Obama wisely declined leadership of yet another Humanitarian-Intervention-Regime-Change…until the 3 WARRIOR-WITCHES: HILLARY (flexing her muscles to prove she’d be the next (tougher) President) backed by SUSAN Rice (the Black Iron Princess) & SAMANTHA Power (Ms. Humanitarian Interventionist-in Chief) stormed into the Oval Office and strong–armed Barack to invade Libya…albeit while “leading-from-behind”. Then how can we ever forget the YouTube clip of LADY HILLARY MACBETH on hearing of the torture & murder of Qaddafi, laughing, clapping her hands & triumphantly proclaiming: “WE CAME, WE SAW, HE DIED!”.
Thus The Empire rolls on…with its write hand, The New York Times, still scribbling the script even after their would-be Empress lost the election so they have to resort to clubs, carrots and Russophobia to either tar & impeach Trump or cheer him on when he does its bidding: such as lobbing 59 Tomahawk missiles into Syria…Seymour Hersh’s revelations re. the latest fake WMD (Syrian sarin gas attacks) suppressed & be-damned!
So what’s next on the Imperial Humanitarian-Intervention-Regime-Change agenda? From the looks of yesterday’s nytimes digital edition’s extremely lonnnnnnnnng top-of-the-front-page war propaganda with its array of compelling, technicolor, emotionally-charged photos: it’s another Judaic-Christian Crusade to rid the Middle East of the center piece of the Frum-Bush “Axis of Evil”: IRAN…before pivoting to Asia to obliterate once and for all, the last tiny fortress of the Axis: North Korea…which, after watching what happened to Libya & Qaddafi, vowed never to nuclear-disarm. But since failing (so far) to remove the wrench-in-their Good Global Works: Trump…it seems, according to The Times’ agenda, that they must try “carrots” again. First, they arranged with Macron to spread the red carpet down the Champs Elysee & roll out all of the Royal Parisian Accoutrements then afterward as Donald & Melanie flew home on Airforce One, portray him as the jovial President of yore: tie removed, tongue amiably engaged in banter with the press plus The Editorial Board declaring that, meanwhile, despite the impression of his G-20 meeting with Putin, Trump has not relinquished an inch of its Chess Board or an ounce of Imperial Power to Putin.
And not to be missed: news of the of the Empire’s right hand tactics to banish any leftist dissent against their next war: tarnishing Sanders by means of a federal lawsuit against his wife, Jane’s, Burlington College real estate dealings…instigated by none other than the Trump’s Vermont campaign chairman, Brady Toensing…whose mom, Victoria, once served as Reagan’s Attorney General…after her divorce from his dad, Trent of NH, where we knew the family in the 70’s when Brady was just an innocent kid, who, perhaps knew Robby Mook, when he was a kid here in the Dartmouth community where his daddy was a professor…and Behold! he grew up to be Hillary’s 2016 (deluded) Presidential Campaign Manager! Small world up here in our First-in-the-Nation-Presidential-Primary-State connected by Connecticut River bridges to our Green Vermont neighbor, which, despite its dominant Sanders-style Socialist reputation…also harbors Reactionary Republicans.
The notion that Tillerson has some kind of innate ability is absurd. Any one who believed that Assad used chemical weapons a few months back, as Tillerson did, has no ability whatsoever. As Joe points out above, they are just talking heads.
Loose cannons, the whole lot of them. Read the comment above Cal left us, and there you will see just how uncoordinated and egotistical these people at the top really are. Where’s the processes of chain of command. You are right John, Tillerson went along with the sarin gas attack story, and that makes him no better than the rest, he could have resigned and latter wrote a book. It’s call integrity John, and none of these leaders show any signs of having any of it.
Tillerson’s appointment was the only cabinet appointment that Trump made that was non-political and a good fit of talent and experience to official role and duties of office. On some days I see him as the last line of defense between Trump and the bipartisan War Party that is out to figuratively give him the Gaddaffi or Saddam treatment. With Tillerson out of there, the barbarians are sure to breech the walls and throw the country into the turmoil of an ill-advised regime change, i.e., the soft coup finally goes hard. Because as Joe said up above, who might Donald choose in Tillerson’s place to placate the warmongering congress? Nikki Haley? Another general… maybe Patraeus? McCain? Anything’s possible with this guy. I would hope that Tillerson hangs on, if for no other reason than to serve as a buffer against such a travesty. Tillerson is smart enough and knowledgeable enough to know that Russia Gate is 100% bullshit, and certainly does not want a war with Russia complicating Exxon-Mobil’s contracts to extract Siberian oil. If Mike Pence, who could be a disaster greater than Trump or Hillary waiting to happen, wants to run for president in 2020, make him earn the opportunity by running in the primaries, not inheriting the office through the graces of a coup d’etat that follows when competent men like Tillerson are driven from public office.
I keep hoping that Trump’s own party would ease up on the incessant sniping against him if only to ease East-West tensions and ratchet down the warmongering. The crazed Democrats alone could not be succeeding in roiling the waters the way they have been. I wish that McCain and Graham were the ones to leave the public scene because they have been the greatest catalysts of discord in the Republican congress. Without those fools, I get the impression that Trump could come to an accommodation with the GOP leadership and pursue the Russian foreign policy he ran on during the campaign. So, Wikileaks, get busy…
I live with and around a ton of Trump haters. They get mad at me when I downplay this Russian nonsense, and I frustrate them when I ask them merely to produce some evidence of Russian wrong doing, and they can’t. Then they cry, but Trump is a disaster and a disgrace to his office. Okay then, so I propose what about a President Mike Pence? This naturally freaks them out even more so, since our family also has its share of gays, and atheists, so Pence is also not suitable for the office of the presidency. God forbid Pence experience a Spiro Agnew and we get stuck with Paul Ryan. Ugh! Double ugh!
I’m afraid, at least in my eyes, we Americans would do better just putting up with the Donald, because what comes after him may possibly be worst…if that’s conceivable.
If life for Rex Tillerson is that unbearable for his working under a Trump dynasty, then he should do a Paul O’Neill and quit to go write a book describing just how bad this White House is. I think that that kind of whistleblower is needed, and in many ways this type of character is profoundly patriotic.
A CEO of Exxon an “honorable man”? I very much doubt it. My viewpoint is more aligned with this one from the site “In These Times”.
h**p://inthesetimes.com/features/rex_tillerson_exxon_trump_secretary_of_state.html
I’d guess that Tillerson is doing to the US State Department the same thing Trump’s Appointees are doing to the rest of the government – destroying it so as to make future adventures by Big Corporations like Exxon less likely to have any opposition on the “government” flank.
h**p://www.post-gazette.com/opinion/Op-Ed/2017/07/16/Rex-Tillerson-wrecking-ball/stories/201707160123
There are two things that the super wealthy at the top of the pyramid lack: intelligence and compassion. To impute either of those deeply important qualities to them is to be profoundly deluded. The wisdom at the top needed to steer us successfully through these difficult times is no more present now than it has ever been throughout our long history, going back to the Pharaohs and before. Power does not bestow these estimable gifts, as Plato recognized long ago.
Tillerson is no more a good secretary of state because he is a businessman, than a blacksmith is a good physician because he can hammer iron onto shape. Really, the qualities and deeds required to elbow one’s way to the higher levels of the ugly pyramid of power that mars our societal landscape, pretty much guarantee that those who make it to that level are unqualified to govern the vast number that they have gained power over. It’s the scum who rise to the top.