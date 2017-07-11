Trump’s Empty Promise on War Savings

Although President Trump promised to avoid unnecessary wars, he still is seeking a major increase in the already gigantic U.S. military budget, a risky contradiction, says Ivan Eland.
By Ivan Eland
President Donald Trump has always had contradictions in his “tough guy” national security policy. For starters, he has proposed a nearly 10 percent increase in defense spending, but also claims that his demands for U.S. allies to spend more on defense are producing results.
President Trump delivers his brief speech to the nation explaining his decision to launch a missile strike against Syria on April 6, 2017. (Screen shot from Whitehouse.gov)
And during his campaign, he alluded to the need to stay out of unneeded wars. If allies pay more and the United States stays out of pointless brushfire wars, the U.S. government could seemingly spend less, not more, on defense.
However, allied defense spending is probably not going to increase that much. Our wealthy allies have long allowed the United States to spend most of the money on security, so that they can use their money to compete with U.S. commercial interests on the world market without fully opening their markets to American products and services. Trump is right to pressure the allies to do more, but they really won’t unless the United States tells them they are mostly on their own to provide security.
Also, it remains to be seen whether an American president with already the most powerful military in human history, both absolutely and relatively (the United States spends on defense what the next seven highest spending countries do), can avoid the temptation to needlessly meddle in the affairs of other countries. Recent presidents from Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama have been unable to resist the urge.
Trump succumbed to the lure of playing to his political base by demonstrating that he was tougher than his predecessor by launching a mere cosmetic cruise missile strike against Bashar al-Assad’s Syria for allegedly using chemical weapons. Furthermore, his generals are pressuring him to re-escalate the long-lost war in Afghanistan.
Apart from these contradictions in the use of conventional military forces, Trump has promised to overhaul a nuclear arsenal that he has called “obsolete.” Barack Obama left him an expensive program — $1 trillion over 30 years — to revamp the nuclear triad of bombers, land based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs). The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the cost of that gargantuan program has already skyrocketed 20 percent to $1.2 trillion. If past defense programs are any guide, the expenses will continue to escalate over time, because the government procures weapons using a highly regulated and inefficient manner.
And Trump’s post-election promise that the United States “must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability” has not even been figured into his already bogus budget of substantial tax cuts paid for by fantasy levels of economic growth (like the “cooked” budgets of Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, which racked up huge budget deficits and thus accumulated mounting national debt).
Unnecessary Upgrades
Upgrading the oldest and most vulnerable of the legs of the triad — the land-based ICBMs — would be among most costly parts of the Trump administration’s military buildup. The good news is that the United States could get rid of this leg of the triad and not be any less safe. The same could be said of the aging U.S. nuclear-capable bomber force. In short, after the Cold War, the United States no longer needs all the 1,550 nuclear warheads allowed by the 2010 treaty on strategic weapons with Russia.
Secretary-General António Guterres (left) addresses the Security Council ministerial-level meeting on the nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). At right is Rex W. Tillerson, U.S. Secretary of State and President of the Security Council for April. Behind Tillerson is U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. (UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe)
For decades, the Chinese wisely avoided getting swept up in the farcical nuclear arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War. They developed only a minimum long-range nuclear deterrent — enough long-range missiles to inflict enough atomic damage on other countries to deter them from attacking China with nuclear weapons. (This policy might change because the Chinese believe expensive and destabilizing U.S. missile defenses could begin to nullify this minimum deterrent.) China used savings from avoiding a nuclear arms race for economic development at home, which helped it to become a global economic powerhouse.
The United States needs to do the same to effect a much-needed economic renewal. U.S. ballistic missile submarines are still the quietest in the world and are invulnerable to attack. After scrapping the unneeded bomber and land-based missile legs of the triad, more resources could be funneled into buying a new generation of such submarines. Also, the destabilizing new U.S. cruise missile could be cancelled.
Fewer nuclear weapons platforms and launch vehicles would require fewer warheads, thereby also allowing a reduction in the expensive nuclear infrastructure, including closing some of the redundant nuclear laboratories. Pricey strategic missile defenses could also be scrapped, because they still don’t work very well and may motivate other countries, such as China, to just build more warheads.
Despite President Trump’s rhetoric, over time, he will not be able to afford unneeded defense profligacy, especially in nuclear weapons. The triad should be reduced to a “monad” of submarines and their invulnerable ballistic missiles and maybe even to a level of such platforms and armaments that provide minimum nuclear deterrence.
Ivan Eland is Senior Fellow and Director of the Center on Peace & Liberty at the Independent Institute. [This article first appeared as a blog post at HuffingtonPost.]
What the “allies” need to do is NOT spend more on destructive military spending which has resulted in hoards of refugees but do something substantial about real nation building otherwise they will continue to be inundated by the victims of war and famine. The concept of nation building has been given a bad rap by those who profit from war and corruption at the expense the neoliberal ideology based on greed, but consider the alternative.
Renovating redundant nuclear deterrents, while the UN passes a measure against nuclear arms, shows that the US continues to head in the exact wrong direction.
The article well shows, that US investment in arms is led by the self-serving groupthink of tyrants in the military/intel agencies, administration, Congress, and mass media, inventing foreign monsters to pose falsely as protectors, and to accuse their moral superiors of disloyalty, as Aristotle and Plato warned. They have none of the humanity or patriotism that they claim. This domestic power grab is the greatest danger to democracy. This is why the nation’s founders opposed a standing military.
Apart from treaties, the US would have no constitutional power to wage foreign wars, just to repel invasions and suppress insurrections. Treaties become part of the Supreme Law and must be rigorously restricted to defense. NATO has become a primary means for warmongering demagogues to subvert the Constitution, the sole reason that they revive Russophobia.
These tyrants have since WWII denied the United States the honor of rescuing the poorest half of the world from ignorance, poverty, malnutrition, and disease, and instead have murdered ten million struggling innocents, and have ignored vastly greater unnecessary deaths from disease and starvation. US foreign aid has been only about one meal annually to the poorest of the world, the lowest foreign aid per GNP of any developed nation.
Yet a majority in the US consider humanitarian aid of roughly 18 percent of the federal budget to be reasonable, 25 times the present amount. This $600 billion annually, about $48,000 per family of four since WWII for the poorest half of the world, would have built their homes, roads, schools, and hospitals, and with the aid of other developed nations, would have eliminated poverty from the planet. This would have been a real “American Century” and the US would have no security problems today.
If the bloated US military budget is reduced by halting our worldwide aggression and providing only for defense, this humanitarian aid can be provided without additional taxes. About 80 percent of the US military can be re-purposed to build the infrastructure and administer aid efficiently. Americans can be very comfortable and very safe with much larger foreign aid programs.
Our miserly foreign aid budgets prove that our elected “representatives” and mass media represent only the selfish rich. Of the 1973-2010 diplomatic cables on Wikileaks.com: cables on disease control number only 4% of those on drug control, cables on land reform (giving farmland to poor farmers) were only 8% of those opposing nationalization (taking industries for public benefit), and cables on food aid only 34% of those on military aid.
Your elected officials do not represent or care about you, and do not care in the least for humanity in general. They are selfish scoundrels and thieves who should be turned out of office and prosecuted for corruption.
Well said, Sam F. Right on the mark ,
I believe “The Donald” fooled us
April 8, 2017
Donald You Fooled Us
Donald, you were elected into a big White House
Now you are acting like a warmongering louse
Bombing other countries as you think and see fit
Yemen and Syria you have already hit
Donald You Fooled Us
People believed you, when you promoted peace
Now that you are elected the bombings don’t cease
The war criminals are now applauding your dangerous sorties
You sent “59” missiles into Syria: is this your forte?
Donald You Fooled Us
Will nuclear war be your gift to mankind?
Unfortunately if this happens, nobody will be left behind
The destroyed planet will be all aflame
A hellish end to your mad reign
Donald You Fooled Us
You are now in the company of those that support terrorists
Is this what you want? Or do you need a Therapist?
Your credibility is shot, and there is no pun intended
Many of your supporters are now bloody offended
Donald You Fooled Us
You said if elected you would clean and, “Drain the swamp”
Now the swamp residents are now cheering your “pomp”
They know it’s a return to good old “business as usual”
And the people that supported You, are wondering if you’re delusional?
Donald You Fooled Us
People are fed up with double crossing politicians
That are, leading them down the road to perdition
You were believed, and that all this would change
But now, they realize it’s just a dirty political game
Donald You Fooled Us…
Thanks Stephen. You have summed up what many people are feeling. Donald was and is a real estate con man. It always hurts when you wake up and realize you have been conned. But after all, you had it coming – you connived with someone who promised easy profits with no work on your part – just drop a vote in the box, and sit back and grow rich. Too bad Sucker!
Here is an article that looks at which defense company benefits the most from Washington’s defense budget:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/05/supporting-american-defense-industry.html
It is the military-industrial-intelligence community that is largely responsible for driving America’s global political agenda.
Just what I was going to say Sally. Mr. Eland’s nuclear weapons reduction plan is completely rational and doable. Except for one thing – a lot of fat cats are making a ton of money from making these goodies. War and plans for war is the amazing, inexhaustible money making machine.
Imagine a Bill Browder type investment broker selling all kinds of stock issues for the multi-billion dollar weapons companies! Who wins? We know. Not those in middle America who voted for Trump and expected less war and more jobs, infrastructure; … well, just plain more care and attention! Where are their voices? Speak up, folk!
Your comment is reflective of why the MIC needs a Russian enemy. China may not be mentioned much at this moment, but if needed they too will become a reason to invest in nukes. I know you know this mike k, but I just wanted to support your comment with my comment. Joe
EIR website search box: “Ambassador Chas Freeman on the future under Trump” made the telling statement that civilian control over the military is breaking down. I’ve also read (somewhere; I can’t find it yet) that Trump is preoccupied with self defense against charges leading to impeachment or 25th amendment removal, thus letting Pentagon run itself, so the congressional insiders sign a blank check over to the military guys, plus insurrectional Deep State “false flags” to foil any new detente with Russia. This CEO doesn’t know his own organization, unfortunately.
That’s not all Trump doesn’t know. You could not write a book about this man’s ignorance – it would take many volumes of an encylopedia.
Or street-wise you could just say this dude doesn’t know shit, and leave it at that.
Putin’s remark that Donald was not as stupid in person as people had made him out to be, was just obvious flattery, and not to be taken seriously.
Geez, Mike, would you be flattered if someone said to you, “you’re not really as dumb as you look?”
But, your several statements here are entirely correct and not complimentary to the Donald.
So, if Hillary purportedly knows better because she is so damned smart and highly educated, why were her policies intended to be essentially the same as Trump’s, which are essentially the same as Obomber’s, whose were basically the same as Dubya’s (warmongering that this country cannot afford)? If Trump’s major flaw is ignorance, what was that of all the aforementioned jackwagons? Stupidity? Arrogance? Lust for power? Sadism? Your hypothetical encyclopedia could be dedicated in entirety to American presidential abuse of power dating back 241 years. And there would be companion sets on the innumerable and repeated wrong paths taken by the congress and the courts.
I think the candidates are tasked to sound creative when reading from the same script.
It has long ago ceased being a question of whether the wealth in our national treasury should be spent on guns or butter. Lately, it has merely been a question of which guns, manufactured by whom? And, with the commitments made, like Obomber’s trillion dollar upgrade of our nuclear arsenal, so it will remain as far out as one can see. This is simply insane and suicidal. Even if the weapons are never used (and I see no compunctions not to do so by the “bipartisan” crowd in charge), their production will pauperize our economy.
Of course that backhanded compliment was not made to Trump’s face. But Putin knew it would get back to him – a little delayed action long distance love letter. Vladimir knows the value of a little shmoozing with potential rivals. Too bad Vlad didn’t study aikido instead of judo. I have played both, and some of Vlad’s moves are smooth as aikido silk.
I took Putin’s remark about Trump ‘not being as stupid as he is portrayed on tv’, as being the case that Putin wasn’t saying this too Trump, but rather to the media who calls Trump stupid. Or did I miss something?
In any case, I was thinking it would get back to Trump. And Putin knows that Trump needs some approval from a major figure outside his personal coterie. It’s just smart diplomacy to say something indicating you have respect for the person you are negotiating with. Any other attitude is not going to get you anywhere. How can you make a deal with someone you openly show contempt for? This is what the media and the neocons wanted Trump to do. Just go in and tell Putin off, and make it clear you don’t believe anything he says, and would not trust him an inch on anything.
It reminds me of the legendary story from ancient times, where the Emperor of Japan opened a letter to the Emperor of China by writing : “The Emperor of the Land of the Rising Sun sends greetings to the Emperor of the Land of the Setting Sun.” The Chinese Emperor immediately declared war on Japan, and sent his army to attack them.
“A soft answer turns away much wrath.” (Bible)
Sometimes it seems that global capitalism just can’t go broke fast enough. It is joining all the other hockey stick shaped graphs signaling our near term extinction. It’s like a terminal fever of our sickened planet.
We should probably look into who the debt will be paid too, and then there is the answer to who our extinction is owed too.