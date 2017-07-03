Playing Chicken with Nuclear Annihilation

Much of Official Washington wants to escalate the confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia, ignoring the terrifying reality that this game of chicken could end life on the planet, as Norman Solomon observes.
By Norman Solomon
Any truthful way to say it will sound worse than ghastly: We live in a world where one person could decide to begin a nuclear war — quickly killing several hundred million people and condemning vast numbers of others to slower painful deaths.
Given the macabre insanity of this ongoing situation, most people don’t like to talk about it or even think about it. In that zone of denial, U.S. news media keep detouring around a crucial reality: No matter what you think of Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin, they hold the whole world in their hands with a nuclear button.
If the presidents of the United States and Russia spiral into escalating conflicts between the two countries, the world is much more likely to blow up. Yet many American critics of Trump have gotten into baiting him as Putin’s flunky while goading him to prove otherwise. A new barrage of that baiting and goading is now about to begin — taking aim at any wisps of possible détente — in connection with the announced meeting between Trump and Putin at the G-20 summit in Germany at the end of this week.
Big picture: This moment in human history is not about Trump. It’s not about Putin. It’s not about whether you despise either or neither or both. What’s at stake in the dynamics between them is life on this planet.
Over the weekend, more than 10,000 people signed a petition under the heading “Tell Trump and Putin: Negotiate, Don’t Escalate.” The petition was written by RootsAction to be concise and to the point: “We vehemently urge you to take a constructive approach to your planned meeting at the G-20 summit. Whatever our differences, we must reduce rather than increase the risks of nuclear war. The future of humanity is at stake.”
A war between the world’s two nuclear superpowers could extinguish human life on a gigantic scale while plunging the Earth into cataclysmic “nuclear winter.”
“Recent scientific studies have found that a war fought with the deployed U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals would leave Earth virtually uninhabitable,” wrote Steven Starr, a senior scientist with Physicians for Social Responsibility. “In fact, NASA computer models have shown that even a ‘successful’ first strike by Washington or Moscow would inflict catastrophic environmental damage that would make agriculture impossible and cause mass starvation.”
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists explains why, since last year, it has moved the risk-estimate “Doomsday Clock” even closer to apocalyptic midnight — citing as a major factor the escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Russian governments.
So, the imminent meeting between Trump and Putin will affect the chances that the young people we love — and so many others around the world — will have a future. And whether later generations will even exist.
I put it this way in a recent article for The Nation: “Whatever the truth may be about Russian interference in the U.S. election last year, an overarching truth continues to bind the fates of Russians, Americans and the rest of humanity. No matter how much we might wish to forget or deny it, we are tied together by a fraying thread of relations between two nations that possess 93 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons. Right now it is not popular to say so, but we desperately need each other to enhance the odds of human survival.”
In that overall context, stoking hostility toward Russia is, uh, rather short-sighted. Wouldn’t it be much better for the meeting between Trump and Putin to bring Washington and Moscow closer to détente rather than bringing us closer to nuclear annihilation?
Norman Solomon is the coordinator of the online activist group RootsAction.org and the executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. He is the author of a dozen books including War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death.
Good on you Mr Solomon, because we need more who think like you. Peace Joe
I think I should repeat one more time. I am Russian, live in Russia. Here what I made at the moment. Unfortunately I cannot dub (make a voiceover) it right now. It is just impossible for me to get suitable environment at the moment and I simply unable to keep pace with the speakers in the program. I mean they are saying so fast sometimes and I cannot reproduce it in English. Anyway, I did my best with subtitles. It was hard and lengthy work, because of translation (I am far away from fluent English), synchronization of subs (talkings in the show are continous) and then final comprehensive verification. Thus, unfortunately the program is completely outdated (09.04.17 – Tomahawks attack theme) but I guess it is useful for you GUYS to get an example of our political talk-shows. Sorry for any grammar, punctuative and other language mistakes. Don’t judge too strict. I will do my best trying to dub it later, but cannot guarantee anything. Especially if there won’t be any views\plays. Thanks and be well!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjA__lPr30I
This nuclear threat is so obvious. That Mr. Solomon and others have to say it, tells you how deep in denial the American public is situated. Trying to wake up an American is like talking to a stone. I spent a lot of time in the 70’s trying to get people to pay attention to this issue. The result was nil, and that goes for the larger groups working on this too. If anybody has an answer for how we break through people’s determined denial of how close we are to the final war, speak now or forever hold your peace.
Does one need any further proof that the majority of Americans are dangerously insane than their denial of the doom staring them in the face?
The Kremlin has consistently and constantly, over and over and over again, denounced to anyone who will listen, the placement of ABMs on Russia’s periphery.
The fact that NATO has encroached on their western border regions over the last 20 years doesn’t alarm them as much (though it’s of course disconcerting to Moscow) as the simple fact that the Washington-Zio militarists have installed ABMs across Eastern Europe. This is incredibly destabilizing. Over the last few years Putin’s told gaggles of journalists over and over and over that this is of pressing concern to the Russian people. He’s had to emphasize this point with irritation in his voice b/c the Western mass media steadfastly refuse to convey the seriousness of this matter to the American public. These ABMs have convinced Russian statesmen that Washington is planning on a First-strike nuclear bombing campaign.
If Russian nuclear bombs start falling on Chicago, the Apple, LA, Miami, Washington and Dallas it’s the paid shills in the American media establishment who are directly to blame. They know exactly what’s going on but due to careerism and a fat paycheck have refused to tell the public the truth, they’ve refused to relay to the American people how dangerous these Washington ABMs are. Instead, they’d rather be lapdogs and sycophants to the ruling class militarist imperialists. If there’s any justice they’d all be guests of a CONTRA “meeting room” circa 1981; another batch of monstrous atrocities they either downplayed or ignored, that was paid for and supported by their elite puppet masters.
First of all: I am against attacking missiles near the border of other countries. It leads to instability and is not needed. On the other side, if Putin was so concerned about this, why did he provide Iran with nuclear technologies? Again, attacking missiles should not be put near the border but Putin was warned. Defensive missiles is an entirely different discussion. Now everybody is aware that defensive missiles can be converted to attacking missiles, but to prevent this I would suggest some international inspectors are involved.
The United States provided Iran with its nuclear capabilities along with the Shah of Iran. Typically, the American public has no idea what really happened. Iran is a nuclear country today because of the “Atoms for Peace” program. I’m not sure if that’s irony or coincidence. If George Carlin were still alive, he could probably explain it.
“Some people see things that are and ask, Why? Some people dream of things that never were and ask, Why not? Some people have to go to work and don’t have time for all that”.
George Carlin
Especially in connection with Syria, there is, in my view, a really grave danger. There seem to be strong forces within the US who want massive bombardments against the Syrian army and government institutions, as it was done in Libya and as it was planned for Syria under Obama (he did not get enough votes in Congress). While Russia may continue to react only verbally and with warnings when single planes are shot down, Russia could hardly afford not to react militarily if there were massive strikes against the Syrian government that would, with all likelihood, bring ISIS/Daesh and Al Qaeda militias to power in most of Syria, which would lead to enormous suffering in Syria (among other things bloodbaths among religious minorities in Syria) and could destabilize further countries in the Middle East. It would be irresponsible to let the US make the same disastrous mistakes in Syria as they did in Libya (in Syria even more grave consequences could be expected), but military resistance from Russia to such insane US actions would also be very dangerous. Probably, many people both in the Russian and the US military would attempt to prevent the escalation to an all-out nuclear war, but once such a large-scale war between Russia and the US would have started, it would be difficult to control how it escalates. Further countries could be drawn in (Iran, a long-time target of neoconservatives who are still very influential within the US), and mistakes could contribute to an acceleration of the escalation that no one wanted. Unless the US is ready to announce that they definitely won’t start any massive attacks on Syria with the goal of toppling the government (which would create the conditions for murderous Islamist extremists taking power in most of Syria), the world is probably in a more dangerous situation than during most of the Cold War.
Fried chicken, anyone? Whence this American conviction they will not suffer, not be annihilated too?
A long time ago, I submitted a kind of Haiku poem to the comment section about Hiroshima. I guess it didn’t touch any nerves. In Syria, the US has apparently launched a campaign to take control of the Taqba area. It has launched a media propaganda campaign with all the usual MSM lackeys “embedded” for the dog and pony show – complete with kids flashing the “V for Victory” sign in support of their American liberators. Crowds of grateful village elders nod with approval as the Generals point to all the American aid and food supplies they’re providing.
So, basically, by controlling Taqba, the US forces will control Syria’s water, electricity and grain producing regions. Imagine that. Food aid to the part of Syria which produces all the food, while all the Syrians outside the US protectorate starve to death. This is a scenario the SAA cannot allow to stand, and if the Russians are to prevail, neither can they. There will almost certainly be a confrontation.
I’ve thought for a long time that if Putin were really convinced -I mean REALLY convinced – that the controlled chaos being engineered by the US would never otherwise halt, he would consider a first use. It would not be an irrational decision. The world will not otherwise grasp the resolve to stop the insanity, nor would it otherwise appreciate the destructive power of what would otherwise remain only an abstract proposition. Slowly but surely, Putin is being convinced.
The strategic question is target selection. It would have to be a sacrifice which the world would not deem worthy of prompting retaliation. It would have to be a target which would not compromise modern civilization by any virtue of its loss. It would also have to be a target which would remove a strategic threat from the nuclear calculus. There is really only one country which fits those criteria.
The clock is ticking.
Highly recommended reading : “By the Bomb’s Early Light” by eminent historian Paul Boyer.
He collected many excellent essays and observations made in the early post-Hiroshima years,
when people clearly understood the grave new danger humans had created but before we had
became habituated to that danger. One of his most important points was that the most perilous
time (the book was written in the mid-1980’s) was not the Cuban Missile Crisis or the Star Wars
scenarios. The most perilous time, Boyer stated, would be at some point in the future (i.e. NOW)
when dominant nation-states were falling apart, resource wars were flaring up, non-government
actors were acquiring the ability to seize state munitions, nuclear systems were aging and not
adequately maintained, and — the general population had put the danger out of their minds.
This important and deeply researched book should be required reading in US history classes.
Available through Amazon and other used book services. (I found my copy at a library ‘used
book’ sale table, and have since purchased several more copies to give to teachers, etc.)
Thanks Irina. We have to keep on trying to wake people up. The scariest thing is that those at the top who should know better than anyone the real danger, seem to be those most deeply asleep.
It is clear that there is an effort underway to shape public perception of US military capabilities. Trump’s penchant for Tomahawk “tweets” certainly is meant to convey a message.
However, given the nature of military deception and the potential for catastrophic conflict in our era of advanced nuclear weapons technology, we must take the utmost caution in our interpretations. Certainly the Russians are doing so.
Theodore A. Postol, a physicist and professor of Science, Technology, and International Security at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is an expert in ballistic missile defense technologies. Prior to coming to MIT, Postol worked as an analyst at the Office of Technology Assessment and as a science and policy adviser to the chief of naval operations. In 1991, he debunked claims by the U.S. Army that its Patriot missiles were successfully shooting down Iraqi Scud missiles during the first Gulf War.
In 2001, Postol received the Norbert Wiener Prize from Computer Professionals for Social Responsibility for uncovering numerous false claims about missile defenses. Postol has been a contributor to major science and technology publications, including MIT Technology Review since 2002, and has been frequently consulted by other authors on a range of scientific and technical issues. He remains a prominent critic of US government statements about missile defense.
In September 2013 and January 2014, Postol and former UN Weapons Inspector Richard Lloyd published important investigations of faulty US technical intelligence in the Damascus nerve agent attack of August 21, 2013. Analyzing available data, they found a number of items to be inconsistent with the Obama White House’s narrative of the incident. Postol and Lloyd concluded that the Ghouta chemical attack did not seem to have been launched by the Syrian government.
The investigations of Postol and Lloyd were attacked by UK blogger Eliot Higgins and his collaborator Dan Kaszeta at the Brown Moses blog. The claims of self-appointed “citizen investigative journalist” Higgins and self-declared “chemical weapons expert” Kaszeta were repeatedly debunked by Postol and Lloyd. Nevertheless, the claims of Higgins and Kaszeta continue to be cited by mainstream media, human rights organizations, and Western governments.
In July 2014, MIT Technology Review published Postol’s analysis of Israel’s U.S.-funded Iron Dome rocket-defense interceptors. An MIT expert on national security technology, Postol presented data explaining evidence of weaknesses in the Iron Dome defense system. He argued that Iron Dome’s interceptors had not been succeeding at their crucial warhead-detonation job.
In March 2017, Postol was co-author of a major article in The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, an academic journal that covers global security and public policy issues related to the dangers posed by nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction, emerging technologies, and other issues. Postol and fellow science experts Hans M. Kristensen, Matthew McKinzie addressed the US nuclear forces modernization program.
According to Postol, Kristensen and McKinzie, the US program “has been portrayed to the public as an effort to ensure the reliability and safety of warheads in the US nuclear arsenal, rather than to enhance their military capabilities. In reality, however, that program has implemented revolutionary new technologies that will vastly increase the targeting capability of the US ballistic missile arsenal. This increase in capability is astonishing—boosting the overall killing power of existing US ballistic missile forces by a factor of roughly three—and it creates exactly what one would expect to see, if a nuclear-armed state were planning to have the capacity to fight and win a nuclear war by disarming enemies with a surprise first strike.”
Postol and colleagues specifically address the highly destabilizing impact of new US “superfuze” technology to vastly increase the effectiveness of US nuclear weapons against hardened targets such as Russian ICBM silos:
“Russian planners will almost surely see the advance in fuzing capability as empowering an increasingly feasible US preemptive nuclear strike capability—a capability that would require Russia to undertake countermeasures that would further increase the already dangerously high readiness of Russian nuclear forces. Tense nuclear postures based on worst-case planning assumptions already pose the possibility of a nuclear response to false warning of attack. The new kill capability created by super-fuzing increases the tension and the risk that US or Russian nuclear forces will be used in response to early warning of an attack—even when an attack has not occurred.”
Postol and his colleagues also discussed implications of the new US “superfuze” technology in the March 2017 edition of Science magazine, the journal published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).
The 4 April 2017, a chemical attack at Khan Shaykhun derailed peace efforts in Syria. Higgins, Kaszeta, and the disinformation team at Bellingcat blog have vigorously backed the narrative of an air-dropped chemical bomb. Again the claims of Higgins and Kaszeta continue to be cited by mainstream media, human rights organizations, and Western governments. The lethal attack provided a pretext for a Tomakawk missile barrage from the United States.
On 11 April 2017, Postol presented analysis of the report released by the Trump White House concerning the Khan Shaykhun attack. Postol wrote that the report “contains absolutely no evidence that this attack was the result of a munition being dropped from an aircraft” and that photographic evidence used by the White House pointed to an attack by people on the ground.
On 13 April 2017, as if on cue, MIT Technology Review published an article purportedly revealing dastardly “Russian Disinformation Technology”. The article featured Eliot Higgins and Bellingcat, and was little more than an outsourced mashup of Atlantic Council reports and Bellingcat blog allegations of Russian perfidy.
Efforts are underway to marginalize Postol and others who point at the White House’s lack of evidence concerning the recent chemical attack in Syria. Attacks on those dare to challenge the prevailing drive for further military action against the government of Syria, and the potential for nuclear conflict with Russia, are to be expected.
Reviving Russia’s image as the “Evil Empire” is dangerous
YURIY HUMBER
JUNE 28, 2017
Russia is back as the ultimate bad guy in the US political agenda. Last week, the Washington Post’s deep-dive piece about President Vladimir Putin’s master-plan to subvert the 2016 US presidential election painted it as the political “crime of the century.”
It follows almost a year of US media coverage that has positioned Russia as a lurking enemy seeking to subvert an honest democracy. The takeaway: Either you see that Russia is bad, or you are an enemy of the free world.
Such a binary stance is ridiculous, selective in its memory of events, and dangerous. I’m not merely referring to the nuclear arsenal Russia possesses and the potential for another cold (and maybe even real) war.
That Russia must once again be enrolled as the pantomime villain ignores the reality that other countries have a legitimate interest in competing with the US for geopolitical influence – including inside the US.
Ultimate Bogeyman: Vladimir Putin is just the latest in a long tradition of Russian leaders vilified by the West. Photo: Reuters Ultimate Bogeyman: Vladimir Putin is just the latest in a long tradition of Russian leaders vilified by the West. Photo: Reuters
It also ignores various maneuvers against Russian interests over the last two decades, including the Nato expansion, placement of anti-missile systems in eastern Europe and the Kosovo bombing.
Putin may well have orchestrated a campaign to promote Donald Trump’s election, deeming him to be a man with whom he could do business as opposed to rival Hillary Clinton.
It’s legitimate for the US to probe what occurred and learn how to defend its political process from interference.
But, is it legitimate to dismiss the idea that Russia acted to protect its interests in the face of a Clinton presidency? Just because Russia’s interests do not coincide with the US should not make it Enemy No 1.
Back to the future
The revived narrative of Russia as an “Evil Empire,” coined by former President Ronald Reagan appeals to the American public because it is familiar.
continued > http://www.atimes.com/reviving-russias-image-evil-empire-dengerous/