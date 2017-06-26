Democrats Face Failing Russia-gate Scheme

National Democrats thought they could slough off their stunning election defeat last year by blaming Russia rather than looking in the mirror, but that strategy may be collapsing, writes Norman Solomon.
By Norman Solomon
The plan for Democrats to run against Russia may be falling apart.
After squandering much of the last six months on faulting Russians for the horrific presidency of Donald Trump… After blaming America’s dire shortfalls of democracy on plutocrats in Russia more than on plutocrats in America… After largely marketing the brand of their own party as more anti-Russian than pro-working-people… After stampeding many Democratic Party-aligned organizations, pundits and activists into fixating more on Russia than on the thousand chronic cuts to democracy here at home… After soaking up countless hours of TV airtime and vast quantities of ink and zillions of pixels to denounce Russia in place of offering progressive remedies to the deep economic worries of American voters…
Now, Democrats in Congress and other party leaders are starting to face an emerging reality: The “winning issue” of Russia is a losing issue.
The results of a reliable new nationwide poll — and what members of Congress keep hearing when they actually listen to constituents back home — cry out for a drastic reorientation of Democratic Party passions. And a growing number of Democrats in Congress are getting the message.
“Frustrated Democrats hoping to elevate their election fortunes have a resounding message for party leaders: Stop talking so much about Russia,” The Hill reported over the weekend. In sharp contrast to their party’s top spokespeople, “rank-and-file Democrats say the Russia-Trump narrative is simply a non-issue with district voters, who are much more worried about bread-and-butter economic concerns like jobs, wages and the cost of education and healthcare.”
The Hill coverage added: “In the wake of a string of special-election defeats, an increasing number of Democrats are calling for an adjustment in party messaging, one that swings the focus from Russia to the economy. The outcome of the 2018 elections, they say, hinges on how well the Democrats manage that shift.
A Big Disconnect
Such assessments aren’t just impressionistic or anecdotal. A major poll has just reached conclusions that indicate party leaders have been operating under political illusions. Conducted last week, the Harvard-Harris national poll found a big disconnect between the Russia obsession of Democratic Party elites in Washington and voters around the country.
The poll “reveals the risks inherent for the Democrats, who are hoping to make big gains — or even win back the House — in 2018,” The Hill reported. “The survey found that while 58 percent of voters said they’re concerned that Trump may have business dealings with Moscow, 73 percent said they’re worried that the ongoing investigations are preventing Congress from tackling issues more vital to them.”
The co-director of the Harvard-Harris poll, Mark Penn, commented on the results: “While the voters have a keen interest in any Russian election interference, they are concerned that the investigations have become a distraction for the president and Congress that is hurting rather than helping the country.”
Such incoming data are sparking more outspoken dissent from House Democrats who want to get re-elected as well as depose Republicans from majority power. In short, if you don’t want a GOP speaker of the House, wise up to the politics at play across the country.
Vermont Congressman Peter Welch, a progressive Democrat, put it this way: “We should be focused relentlessly on economic improvement [and] we should stay away from just piling on the criticism of Trump, whether it’s about Russia, whether it’s about Comey. Because that has its own independent dynamic, it’s going to happen on its own without us piling on.”
Welch said, “We’re much better off if we just do the hard work of coming up with an agenda. Talking about Trump and Russia doesn’t create an agenda.”
Creating a compelling agenda would mean rejecting what has become the rote reflex of Democratic Party leadership — keep hammering Trump as a Kremlin tool. In a typical recent comment, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi pounded away at a talking point already so worn out that it has the appearance of a bent nail: “What do the Russians have on Donald Trump?”
In contrast, another House Democrat, Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania, said: “If you see me treating Russia and criticisms of the president and things like that as a secondary matter, it’s because that’s how my constituents feel about it.”
Betting on a Lame Horse
But ever since the election last November, Democratic congressional leaders have been placing the party’s bets heavily on the Russia horse. And it’s now pulling up lame.
Yes, a truly independent investigation is needed to probe charges that the Russian government interfered with the U.S. election. And investigators should also dig to find out if there’s actual evidence that Trump or his campaign operatives engaged in nefarious activities before or after the election. At the same time, let’s get a grip. The partisan grandstanding on Capitol Hill, by leading Republicans and Democrats, hardly qualifies as “independent.”
In the top strata of the national Democratic Party, and especially for the Clinton wing of the party, blaming Russia has been of visceral importance. A recent book about Hillary Clinton’s latest presidential campaign — Shattered by journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes — includes a revealing passage. “Within 24 hours of her concession speech,” the authors report, campaign manager Robby Mook and campaign chair John Podesta “assembled her communications team at the Brooklyn headquarters to engineer the case that the election wasn’t entirely on the up-and-up.”
At that meeting, “they went over the script they would pitch to the press and the public. Already, Russian hacking was the centerpiece of the argument.”
In early spring, the former communications director of the 2016 Clinton presidential campaign, Jennifer Palmieri, summarized the post-election approach in a Washington Post opinion piece: “If we make plain that what Russia has done is nothing less than an attack on our republic, the public will be with us. And the more we talk about it, the more they’ll be with us.”
Polling data now indicate how wrong such claims are. Initially in lockstep this year, Democrats on Capitol Hill probably didn’t give it a second thought if they read my article published by The Hill nearly six months ago under the headline “Democrats Are Playing With Fire on Russia.” At the outset, I warned that “the most cohesive message from congressional Democrats is: blame Russia. The party leaders have doubled down on an approach that got nowhere during the presidential campaign — trying to tie the Kremlin around Donald Trump’s neck.”
And I added: “Still more interested in playing to the press gallery than speaking directly to the economic distress of voters in the Rust Belt and elsewhere who handed the presidency to Trump, top Democrats would much rather scapegoat Vladimir Putin than scrutinize how they’ve lost touch with working-class voters.”
Nuclear War Risks
But my main emphasis in that Jan. 9 article was that “the emerging incendiary rhetoric against Russia is extremely dangerous. It could lead to a military confrontation between two countries that each has thousands of nuclear weapons.”
I noted that “enthusiasm for banging the drum against Putin is fast becoming a big part of the Democratic Party’s public identity in 2017. And — insidiously — that’s apt to give the party a long-term political stake in further demonizing the Russian government.”
My article pointed out: “The reality is grim, and potentially catastrophic beyond comprehension. By pushing to further polarize with the Kremlin, congressional Democrats are increasing the chances of a military confrontation with Russia.”
Here’s a question worth pondering: How much time do members of Congress spend thinking about ways to reduce the risks of nuclear holocaust, compared to how much time they spend thinking about getting re-elected?
In political terms, The Hill’s June 24 news article headlined “Dems Push Leaders to Talk Less About Russia” should be a wakeup call. Held in the thrall of Russia-bashing incantations since early winter, some Democrats in Congress have started to realize that they must break the spell. But they will need help from constituents willing to bluntly tell them to snap out of it.
If there is to be a human future on this planet, it will require real diplomacy between the U.S. and Russia, the world’s two nuclear-weapons superpowers. Meanwhile — even if the nuclear threat from continuing to escalate hostility toward Russia doesn’t rank high on the list of Democrats’ concerns on Capitol Hill — maybe the prospects of failure in the elections next year will compel a major change. It’s time for the dangerous anti-Russia fever to break.
Norman Solomon is the coordinator of the online activist group RootsAction.org and the executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. He is the author of a dozen books including War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death.
Someone will have to get the folks at the CIA a tissue for their issue.
March 31, 2017 The Surveillance State Behind Russia-Gate
Although many details are still hazy because of secrecy – and further befogged by politics – it appears House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes was informed last week about invasive electronic surveillance of senior U.S. government officials and, in turn, passed that information onto President Trump.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-surveillance-state-behind-russia-gate/5582211
I can’t say that for the Democrates to wake up to find that this Russian nonsense is not working out well for their party wasn’t predictable is an understatement. From the very beginning when the Hillary people concocted this blame Russia theme, it appeared to be an artful dodge if nothing more. Although I have met people who believe this Russian interference story, I also know that by the Hillary people’s providing no real proof of this intrusion by the Russians also left the true blue Hillary supporters with little to intelligently debate with. The Hillary supporters best line was ‘the 17 intelligence agencies’ who said that the Russians hacked our elections, but even that fine piece of rhetoric didn’t hold up on closer examination, if one were to research it. I agree with the article, and the sooner the Democrates realize this the sooner they will have time to save their party, if at all it maybe saved.
There is no Democratic Party worth saving. They have revealed themselves as the phony handmaidens to the rich and we should be thankful for that. It’s well past time to form a party that serves the majority of people in the United States–the working class.
THANK YOU!
democrats are lost. republicans are too. but at least the republicans started to wake up a bit after W.
democrats are now for the new moneyed class. and for big business while proclaiming to be for the “little guy”.
how can democrats pretend to be anti war when they consistently back millitary actions and spending(can anyone say…for most of the 20th century)?
how can they pretend to fight for the working class when they are for unchecked legal/illegal immigration that forces everyone, immigrants too, to fight for the few jobs that are available in this unrelenting bad economy? these immigration policies also drive down real wages for the working class. i know. i’m one of them….
how can the democrats pretend to be pro-union when they constatnly vote for trade deals that send jobs out of the country? the middle class which used to be the beneficiary of unionized factory jobs has seen most of them disappear. unless they are in the defense industry. seems like the only unionized jobs anymore are for civil service sector where they hammer the taxpayer to death to overpay their salaries to the detriment of the average person making much less.
their pandering to the poor is sickening. there is a difference between proving needed services and buying votes with promises of free goodies.
how can any of this change unless different politicians are elected?
It’s more than just needing new politicians. We need to take on the oligarchy that has utterly corrupted both parties. If we are going to succeed with systemic change, I think we need a new party with new faces, that speak to the real issues that America cares about, and then does more than pay lip service after they’re elected. It’s either that or a pitchfork revolution right around the corner.
I agree with this article except :
Yes, a truly independent investigation is needed to probe charges that the Russian government interfered with the U.S. election. And investigators should also dig to find out if there’s actual evidence that Trump or his campaign operatives engaged in nefarious activities before or after the election. At the same time, let’s get a grip. The partisan grandstanding on Capitol Hill, by leading Republicans and Democrats, hardly qualifies as “independent.”
I see this Russia witch hunt as a complete and utter distraction. If you’re going to do an independent investigation, how about one that focuses on ALL foreign influence, including Israel; and not just on Trump, but on all the candidates, and the Congress as well. Also, per the vault7 releases, any evidence that comes from the intelligence agencies is suspect. So what other kind of evidence could they get, and where would they get it from?
June 22, 2017 Corrupt US Senate Pushes America Toward War With Russia And Europe
“The sleazy hypocrisy of US legislators is legendary, but it is their ignorance, greed and arrogance that are worrying.”
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/06/21/ever-closer-war.html
Oh, yeah? Do the Democrats really think they can just casually “pivot” away from the Russia bashing and no one will notice the disconnect with all the bullshit they have been shoveling for the past year? Actually, rather longer, going back to Obomber’s trash talking Russia at every turn after his minions fomented the provocative coup d’etat in the Ukraine. Those damned fools have created one dangerous hell of a mess, and the only reason this planet still harbors life on its surface is that Vladimir Putin knew how to turn the other cheek and convince his citizens to appreciate diplomatic efforts rather than the warmongering and saber rattling favored by all the American maniacs, whom he still honors with the title of “partners.” I would never want to “partner” with such criminals, but Putin never stops trying for the sake of the world, even for those crazed Americans who would end it all just to show… Just to show who what? The world that they are insane?
Sorry, Democrats, you do not receive absolution so easily. Firstly, I don’t believe you mean what you say. It’s going to take a lot to prove to me that you have become rational and peaceable once again. But, even if you have truly had an epiphany, you will still need to be punished for needlessly taking the world to the brink of extinction. The voters will have to learn a lesson as well. Let the Republicans muck up the economy and social structure for a couple of election cycles, and maybe then I will believe that the Democrats and their supporters have learned the proper lessons from this fiasco. There have been a LOT of mistakes made, so there is an awful lot that must be learned from them before we can move forward. And don’t try lying to us again about this shit, because we will know from the wreckage you leave in your wake. Why do you think your have lost all the state houses and assemblies? The White House and the Congress are only the most visible parts of the problem you have created.
I don’t think the Russia-gate caper was just a smoke screen to allow the Democrats to avoid self-examination for their failures. There is definite grand-strategic, geopolitical purpose to driving the wedge of enmity between us and Russia. It starts in the intelligence community, and whom they serve. As a body they are not rogue (although there are always rogue players, double agents, etc…). Up until the end of WWII, what secret intelligence operatives we’ve had, had by-and-large, served the Presidency. What I’ve gathered from 10 or 15 years of reading Executive Intelligence Review, is that, as a body, our intelligence community had been “captured” by the opposition. The opposition?; a centuries-old oligarchical community of Crown-Chartered trading/exploring/colonizing Companies such as the Anglo-Dutch East India Companies and affiliated Companies (Royal Africa Company, Hudson’s Bay Company, and others). These Companies, and the financiers behind them, all in service to one Crown or another, have ALWAYS had a vast network of intelligence operatives, based on the Venice model, where your secret services in the direct employ of your Houses of finance, who are in service to The Crown, (or the Doge in the case of Venice), are even more important than your military services or the religious propagandists in your employ. THEY have existed in force for perhaps a thousand years or more. THEY are the ancient institution, compared to which the concept of a National Intelligence Service is quite new. Well, FDR’s O.S.S. loyalists were run outta town by the Wall Street financial Houses, in league with City-of-London’s MI6 guys and the rat-liners bringing in NAZI/Fascist assets from Europe, so now our intelligence community is in service to the wealthy and powerful American Tories who never renounced Empire, but embrace it and work for it, in service to those private Central Banks (look up “Alpha Group”) tied to Dynastic Royal Families in Britain and Europe; and we are now made to do unwitting work for this ancient oligarchy. The gravest threat to this arrangement is for the combined power of USA, Russia and China to come together to challenge and displace this ancient oligarchical arrangement with a New Deal-type arrangement of development and improvement of conditions of life for ALL people everywhere. This is what China’s Belt & Road win-win policies brings before the World, knowing what this means and intends. Russia is already on board. I read on EIR that Trump has agreed with Xi to come on board the B&R plan, details to be hammered out later. This sounds the death knell for the ancient oligarchy in Britain and Europe. Ding Dong the Witch is Dead.
Great article. It’s sad to see how the party of Peace and Love and No More War has become the party of rabid, red-baiting McCarthyites. It should be transparent to all who pay attention that the ‘Russians Did It’ meme is simply a poor substitute for Democrats in place of digging deep into the real causes of their devastating loss. And beyond sad, it is dangerous, as the author stated. We need to work on diplomacy with Russia and all other countries, as opposed to the hysterical ‘Red Menace’ narrative being pushed by politicians and a complicit media.