Blaming Bernie Sanders for a Shooting

The mainstream media usually won’t blame non-violent political speech for a crazed gunman’s shooting spree, but made an exception linking Bernie Sanders to the GOP-baseball-practice shooting, notes Norman Solomon.
By Norman Solomon
It’s routine for right-wing outlets like Fox to smear progressive activists under the guise of “news” coverage. But why the New York Times? And why the special venom for Bernie Sanders?
After the horrific June 14 shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise and three other participants in a Republican baseball practice, the media floodgates opened for slimy innuendos. Before the day was done, a major supplier of the political sewage was the New York Times, which prominently published a left-blaming article that masqueraded as news reporting.
The media watch group FAIR pointed out that the Times piece “started with a false premise and patched together a dodgy piece of innuendo and guilt-by-association in order to place the blame for a shooting in Virginia on ‘the most ardent supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders.’”
It would be a mistake to think that the Times story was only the result of bias inflamed by the grisly shooting spree. A few days earlier, the newspaper had front-paged another “news” story hostile to grassroots political forces aligned with Sanders — a de facto editorial masquerading as news coverage, headlined: “Democrats in Split-Screen: The Base Wants It All. The Party Wants to Win.”
In a bizarre disconnect from electoral reality, the article portrayed a party establishment that had lost election after election, including a cataclysmic loss to Trump, as being about winning. And the article portrayed the party’s activist base as interfering with the establishment’s winning ways.
Such Times stories are now operating under a heightened sense of journalistic impunity since the newspaper abolished its 14-year-old ombudsperson position of “public editor” more than two weeks ago — further insulating its reporters and editors from accountability. More than ever, calling the shots at the Times — the most influential news outlet in the United States — means never having to say you’re sorry, or even justify what you’ve done.
Media Hostility
Corporate-owned media hostility toward Sanders and the progressive base has been conspicuous and well-documented. That hostility started early in his campaign and never let up, sometimes manifested as giving him scant coverage. When the momentum of the Bernie campaign gained powerful traction as a threat to the corporate order, big media efforts to trash him went over the top.
At a key political moment last year, as FAIR analyst Adam Johnson wrote, “the Washington Post ran 16 negative stories on Bernie Sanders in 16 hours, between roughly 10:20 PM EST Sunday, March 6, to 3:54 PM EST Monday, March 7 — a window that includes the crucial Democratic debate in Flint, Michigan, and the next morning’s spin.” The day after this onslaught, Sanders stunned the elite pundit class by winning the Michigan primary.
Now, in mid-2017, with no presidential election in sight, why is the corporate media hostility toward Sanders so prone to surface?
Consider, as an example, this structural reality: Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post, has just unveiled plans for his company Amazon to buy Whole Foods. And Bernie Sanders, the most popular politician in the United States according to polls, is strongly opposed to allowing such huge consolidations of corporate power.
For good reasons, media powerhouses like the New York Times and Washington Post are averse to Donald Trump. At the same time, they remain quite cozy with Hillary Clinton’s political orientation and especially with the sectors of the corporate-military establishment that she represents. Like so much of the mass media, those outlets see Sanders as dangerously anti-corporate and way too willing to challenge Wall Street, big insurance companies, the fossil fuel industry and the like.
On a political level, the Clinton wing of the party has been running on the equivalent of dumpster-fire fumes since the disastrous loss in November. The party’s establishment, entwined with Wall Street and an agenda of continuous military intervention overseas, was just barely able to shoehorn its handpicked choice, Tom Perez, into becoming the new chair of the Democratic National Committee.
In a classic joint interview with MSNBC two months ago, Perez and Sanders showcased just how different their politics are. Perez mumbled platitudes, Sanders was forthright. Perez spoke about victims of an unfair economy, but he refused to denounce or even name their corporate victimizers — while Sanders was glad to do so.
The U.S. media establishment often conflates “populism” of the right and the left, as though Trump and Sanders are somehow symmetrical as anti-establishment figures. And, as in the case of the New York Times article that appeared hours after the GOP baseball tragedy, the Times has sometimes jumped at the chance to draw far-fetched parallels between Trump’s violence-tinged, pseudo-populist messaging from the right and Sanders’s humane, inclusive messaging from the left.
Like it or not, the battle over the future of the Democratic Party — including what kind of presidential nominee the party should have in 2020 — is already underway. Overall, the top echelons of corporate media are oriented toward promoting the Clinton wing while denigrating the Bernie wing. The forces that brought us the disastrous 2016 Clinton campaign are not about to give up.
Norman Solomon is the coordinator of the online activist group RootsAction.org and the executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. He is the author of a dozen books including War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death.
i think blaming politicians rhetoric for violence against others is moronic but lets face it….every thing has been trumps fault for so long that asshats on the right are using the same tactic that the left media has been using since the election….
funny thing is that many of the articles blaming trump for violence against….fill in the blank….have turned out to be hoaxes.
it’s similar to the left or the right thinking that only the other party is capable of stealing elections…..ha
To further the point you are making cmack I would like to add, that what this article states is how we are getting a complimentary taste test of what a Sanders presidency would have encountered via the MSM, if Bernie had won the presidency. Unless it were Hillary regardless of any other candidate other than madam Clinton, that that winning candidate was going to get the rough treatment, as we are now witnessing Trump receive from the MSM. The slanted propaganda and manipulation of the electorate is without a doubt something to behold, for it is so blatant that it is hard to ignore. Only without a mass information source that could educate the ignorant masses we are rendered helpless to form a body of concerned citizens enough to make a difference.
The frame is corporate versus populist, whether the populist is “left” or “right”.
Leaving Hillary Clinton’s defeat out there as a real loss for the country is ludicrous on it’s face value. What should be the story, rather than Russia-Gate is Hillary’s Podesta’s DNC sabotage of the Sanders campaign. The lack of concern over this, is even more proof of how Julian Assange Wikileaks barely effected Hillary, because if more U.S. Citizens had read the emails uncovered by Assange then more of the voting public’s concern would have been paid to Hillary’s corrupted ways.
The other thing which the corporate owned MSM is proving, is just how badly the corporate powers wish to keep the American public at large divided. The ‘practice baseball shooting’ should have been a reason to bring citizens together, but no the corporate powers can’t have that now, can they? These violent acts of political passion works even better than the 3 G’s & A (God, guns, and gays & abortion) wedge issues, to keep the masses divided.
Like everything else in America ‘big isn’t always better’, and the sooner we downsize our corporate owned MSM into small independently owned news companies the better.
TPTB are very afraid of Bernie and what he represents. With Corbyn and Melenchon doing so well in their respective elections, they can see that the progressive Left is on the rise. There’s no putting the genie back in the bottle. The mid-terms will be another disaster for the Dems. It’s very clear the Establishment would prefer Trump over Bernie. Unless they run a progressive in 2020, Trump will win another term. Sanders/Gabbard 2020. Peoples Party.
If you can pry Bernie away from the democratic party. His sell-out to them was truly shameful. It would be nice to see a real socialist run for election.
bernie was never meant to win. he was a ringer for hillary. it’s called “energizing the base”. he was given a deal to run a campaign to get all the people who really didn’t like hillary excited for the election….in retailing, it’s called a “bait and switch”. you advertise a great product at a great price but when the sucker shows up to buy it, the retailer is “all sold out”…..
if bernie actually believed ANYTHING that he was running on, he would have NEVER, EVER, endorsed hillary.
contrast his campaign with the two ron paul campaigns…..very similar. except the republican party was never on board to let dr. paul energize the right wing base. same cheating abuses happened to him while the media routinely left him out of their reporting.
in the end, ron paul refused to endorse mccain or romney.
that’s a man of real principle….
don’t even get me started on jill stein or gary johnson.
Also, to think Bernie would stand up to the deep state any better than Trump is very doubtful. After all he is a big fan of the MIC. Any candidate who does not effectively challenge the deep state is essentially worthless.
It would seem that after Obama, they would have learned that the easily broken idealist is the magic formula; once the corruption is visible, it is too late in the process.
Thanks for the article, Norm Solomon. The shooting in itself is yet another example of how unhinged the whole country has become, irrational, petty and vicious, nonstop, including journalists who have no interest in looking rationally at events because they serve their corporate masters. The USA has become so uncivil that a second civil war seems more and more possible, especially since the bought-and- paid for government officials do nothing to address the immiseration of so many. And it was Bernie Sanders who did address that issue, but the elites of the NYT sitting in their comfy offices in a high rise of New York City couldn’t care less about the squalid state of much of the country, only their nice paychecks. The Clinton wing of the party fostered this in addition, that anyone could consider Hillary Clinton as concerned for peoples’ welfare given her actual record shows just what a propaganda wash the press does on the gullible public. Your statement that the Clinton wing are running on the equivalent of “dumpster fumes” is apt; they are so noxious and have done so much damage as to bring us even close to war with Russia, victim of their venom. Interestingly, from statements of President Putin and Russia’s savvy Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, Russians clearly see the insanity that has overtaken the USA. Getting these people to sanity is, however, another matter.
New York Times is a joke … even the Onion has more credibility.
oh yeah,
one more thing in relation to all of these shootings…….
ever hear about what prescription drugs these guys always seem to be on?
can’t report on our biggest advertisers can we?
I have yet to read a coherent explanation for the shooting. Are we to believe he got stoked up about Sanders and went out to roam around stalking Republicans, and coming across a baseball practice, he asked whether they were Republicans or Democrats and then decided to open fire? This was the plan?
Good point, cmack, on the drug issue, which some investigation in past incidents have shown the perpetrator on something, usually an antidepressant. And your point, Mr. Watkins, makes lots of sense, and I wasn’t thinking of that, who stoked this guy? Did he have a handler behind the scene?
After detailing the hostility to Bernie Sanders for his anti-Establishment views, the author then feels compelled to recite the requisite disclaimer: “For good reasons, media powerhouses like the New York Times and Washington Post are averse to Donald Trump.” Really? Has it not been made clear over and over since at least last summer that aside from state opposition to wars of regime change, Trump’s support for Glass-Steagall, the overwhelming reason for the ongoing campaign to oust this president is his desire for better relations with Russia and actively collaborate with Putin against terrorism. Not only has Trump refused to back down, but he has gone on to establish a strong working relationship with China’s Xi. In the eyes of the Establishment these are crimes which cannot be forgiven.
I thought it interesting that the GOP victims embraced the NRA line even after being shot at. I remember one guy (maybe Flake of AZ) say thank god we had armed people to return fire! The obvious question is why the security detail didn’t canvas the area enough to find this guy before he started shooting. And what government (even in mostly unarmed western Europe) doesn’t have an armed security detail for their representatives? But of course the GOP will never pass up an opportunity to kiss up to the gun lobby.