U.K.’s Corbyn Told Truth about Terrorism

Analysts credit the Labour Party’s strong showing in the U.K. election to economic issues, but its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, also told voters the truth about how the West’s Mideast wars have spread terrorism, notes Lawrence Davidson.
By Lawrence Davidson
On May 26, Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of British Labour Party, made a speech which dealt in large part with security and foreign policy. Much of his presentation was surprisingly accurate. Here is what he said:
—There is a cause-and-effect relationship “between wars our governments supported and fought in other countries and terrorism here at home.” For instance, the May 22 Manchester bombing, which killed 22 people, may well be connected to the United Kingdom’s involvement in the overthrow of the Libyan government of Muammar Gaddafi and the subsequent civil wars.
—This cause-and-effect relationship is not a matter of speculation. “Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services, have pointed to these connections.”
—Past governments have not been willing to address these connections, and now the people of the U.K. are confronted with a “war on terror that is simply not working.”
—“We need a smarter way to reduce the threat from countries that nurture terrorists and generate terrorism.” Therefore, Corbyn promised that, if he were to become the leader of the British government, he would “change what we do abroad.”
Corbyn’s speech is unusual because political leaders rarely point out that policies supported by major special interest groups (such as the Zionists, Saudis and the arms industry) are really catastrophic errors. More rarely still do politicians say so in public. In the case of terrorist attacks, almost every Western leader has blamed “radical Islam” (leaving out, of course, any reference to Saudi Wahhabism).
The public at large has gone along with this view because it echoes the media message that constitutes the source of their knowledge on most non-local subjects. The media outlets have never told them that the murderous foreign policies of their own governments contributed to terrorism coming to their shores. And now, along comes Jeremy Corbyn’s message that British policies abroad have something to do with British tragedies at home.
The Reaction
Such a fundamental challenge to policy can be traumatic, so Corbyn’s political foes have responded with indignation. For instance, Ben Wallace, Minister of State for security in the present Conservative government, labeled Corbyn’s remarks as “crass and appallingly timed.” The word “crass” means rude or vulgar and it is hard to see how stating a truism in acceptable English qualifies as crass.Just so, why characterize Corbyn’s timing, coming shortly after the Manchester terror attack, as “appalling”? Should the Labour Party leader have waited for a lull in such attacks so that his point would be missed by the British public?
Wallace also indulged in wrongheaded denial. He charged Corbyn with being ahistorical in his assessment of terrorist enemies. He stated that “these people [the terrorists] hate our values, not our foreign policy.”
It is depressing that conservatives throughout the Western world have learned so little – if anything at all – since 2001. That is the year George W. Bush delivered the grotesquely misleading line that Ben Wallace now echoes. Right after 9/11 Bush proclaimed the terrorists do what they do (at least in the West) because “they hate our freedoms.”
Anyone who is familiar with the attitudes of Middle East militants, religious or secular, knows that the vast majority do not care what sort of values and freedoms we practice in our own countries. However, they do care about the damaging foreign policies we impose upon their countries.
Tim Farron, the British Liberal Democratic leader, also went after Corbyn for using the moment of the Manchester terrorist attack to make “a political point.” Apparently, though, it’s a point that Farron has missed. What is important about Corbyn’s statement is that it properly contextualizes not only the Manchester attack but most of all other terrorist attacks in the West. Corbyn’s message is an accurate historical analysis that has political implications.
To What Avail the Truth?
Politicians obviously have self-interested reasons for denying that they have misinterpreted, miscalculated, and then persisted in bad policies that have resulted in death and destruction for their own countrymen as well as others. No doubt a sort of special interest-induced myopia allows some of them to believe that if they only stick to their strategy they will prevail.
This is certainly the case with the American President Donald Trump. After the latest terror attack in London he let loose a Twitter broadside telling the world “we must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people.”
This lined up nicely with Prime Minister Theresa May’s public comment that the British government has been “too tolerant” toward terrorists. These words have little real meaning. They are more likely code words for continued Western violence in the Middle East, which Mr. Corbyn correctly identifies as the reason there are terrorist attacks in our part of the world in the first place.
A recent British poll conducted just before the June 8 election indicated that 75 percent of those contacted now believe that Jeremy Corbyn is correct and there is a connection between intervention into the Middle East morass and terrorism within the U.K. The poll claims its sample is representative of the population as a whole.
Then on June 9, the U.K. had its general election. As a result the Conservatives remain the largest party in parliament, but with a seriously reduced number of seats. In order to rule with an outright majority, a party needs 326 seats. The Conservatives won only 319 compared to Labour’s 261. There are several other parties such as the Liberal Democrats mentioned above, but their seat count is much less. For example the Liberal Dems won only 12 seats. All in all it was a comparative win for Labour and loss for the Conservatives.
People cast their votes for many different reasons – mostly local in nature (thus the notion of voting one’s pocketbook). However, terrorism is a factor that has been invading the local space of more and more British citizens, and so we can safely assume that at least some who supported the Labour Party in this election did so because they heeded Jeremy Corbyn’s warning of a connection between the U.K.’s present foreign policy and national insecurity. As for those who pinned their hopes on continued Conservative Party rule, they also inadvertently voted for endless terrorism in their own backyard.
Lawrence Davidson is a history professor at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. He is the author of Foreign Policy Inc.: Privatizing America’s National Interest; America’s Palestine: Popular and Official Perceptions from Balfour to Israeli Statehood; and Islamic Fundamentalism. He blogs at www.tothepointanalyses.com.
Capitalism and democracy are phony fig leaves to cover the operations of a world wide Mafia called the United States of America. All the constant propaganda about how great and pure this country is constitute outrageous lies to keep the population unaware of the constant atrocities perpetrated by their Rulers. The sad part of this is that the populace prefers to look the other way and remain ignorant of what is really going on. To look at the truth is just too upsetting! This intentional ignorance is actually complicity. Human beings have the duty to discover the truth as best they can. I have no sympathy for those unwilling to find out the truth, and live by it. I have great respect for those who gather on this and other investigative sites in pursuit of the truth about our world and ourselves.
When we are headed in the right direction and progressing towards desirable goals and outcomes, then positive stories can offer encouragement and inspiration to hang in there and keep on going.
On the other hand, if we are headed in the wrong direction towards disaster, then those same positive stories become dangerous lies and delusions leading to our destruction. This is our situation today.
All the positive and progressive thinking being put forth today is a lie that ignores the overwhelming negatives that are building towards our extinction. Those who point this out are reviled as “doomers” and killjoys who must surely be deluded. These sentinels who see the danger ahead find themselves in the role of Cassandra, who was cursed to know the future, but to be disbelieved by those she tried to warn. This archetypal situation has been hinted in many ancient tales, and may have it’s final telling in the extinction now facing our unbelieving eyes.
What you say, Mike, is so needed. Always!
Thanks Virginia. I look forward to your sharing your good insights too.
Excellent post.
NOW TO GOVERNANCE IN THE UK….
Lawrence Davidson has provided some excellent insights into
last week’s British election.
This observer found it extremely difficult, to say the least, to discover
what had happened at all in this nation with which the U is said to
have a “special relationship”. The UK was not even a mention on
the front pages of our major newspapers which displayed half-page
photos of Donald Trump and rumors (probably) regarding the
show being put on by both Democrats and Republicans. As if
the innocent US had never ever (repeat, “never, ever”) in the
vaguest way tried to influence any election in a foreign nation.
When influence fails coups are the results. It should be noted
that these did not all occur under the administration
of Donald Trump!
Found at last, a story in the NYT which I could not finnish because
it was not my newspaper. It did say who won or failed to win.
The response of the European Community is not yet clear.
It should be noted that the virulent and sometimes violent
opposition of some interest groups such as Zionist ones has
not suddenly disappeared. (The attempts to assassinate
Winston Churchill and other Britons by Zionists are not
generally known yet. Details are in Thomas Suarezs’, THE
STATE OF TERROR..) Israeli militancy will not end.
But vital questions have been raised and the free right of
the Conservatives and centrist Labour forces have been
highlighted and brought into question.
Since domestic issues are always vital, I hope that Corbyn’s
interest extends to protection of the NHS (Nationalo Health Service)
and all the other factors that bear on peoples quality of life.
With thanks to Professor Davidson,.
—Peter Loeb, Boston, MA, USA
We should be negative when it comes to people that have not yet discovered the truth. When it comes to those on these boards though, we need to be positive that we can unite and convert it into actions, rather than continuing to preach to the choir.
Let’s say the warnings are out, and the audience (these boards) believes you? They may ask now what? That’s where the action starts to start making change. I would suggest users on this site do the following:
1. Close or minimize savings in their bank accounts – this is a weapon that give the rulers, the banks, the real power to practice usury, create money, and enslave others with debt based on the money you deposited them.
2. Never go into debt. Debt just gives the rulers more power.
3. Buy hard assets that can produce like land, work off it, get your food and independence off it, and tell the government to take a hike. Help others join you to work the land and own land. Fight land taxes and income taxes with all your might. These tools are pure theft to 1. Rob you of your work 2. Ensure you never actually own your home.
4. Do NOT vote. “Democratic Elections” are as false as those who promote them and should not be viewed as legitimate.
5. Boycott, Boycott, Boycott. Money talks, and that is a vote. Also work toward boycotting the bankers fiat currencies like the dollar, pound, etc. There’s a reason legal tender laws are in place and it gives them power to manipulate the currency.
6. Renounce citizenship and go to a country that aligns with your values, a government you would be comfortable paying taxes to if needed) and fighting for. By paying taxes we are complicit in this international deception.
You are right. People have the ultimate weapon against government’s abuse of authority: the power of the purse,.
But citizens must unite and commit taxpayer revolt on a massive scale. After all , I believe this method worked once before…
Mike: It is even worse. This Organized Crime International is more than the USA Clique. It is Fleet St UK, the Central Bankers (Ashkenazi Inc) Israel, and the House of Saudi at the center of this. They Traffic Terror, Oil, Arms and Narcotics World Wide. The Financial Center has always been the House of Rothschild and their Willing Gentile Executioners. As you can see this is more than the “USA”. The US Military has been whored out to do the killings. Any country that begins to show strength and independence will get “Harvested” be it Iran under the Shah, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan (Opium War II) etc. Some of the best authors on this are Anthony Sutton (from Stanford University but got canned for this),and currently Dean Henderson has a good book on this and web sites. This is an International Crime Clique and they fuel Terrorism Al Qaida, ISIS etc. It is a war on the East against Russian, Iran and other countries targeted. Sad and Horrible.
What goes around, comes around.
According to Glubb Pasha all empires rise and fall, only to be followed by the rise and fall of another. In the nuclear age that model no longer works though, because the end of The Empire will surely be followed by a global nuclear winter.
The Empire must gather itself back onto itself and reinvent itself peaceably, if we are to avoid a nuclear winter. After all, the USA did start out as a Democratic Republic, as Thomas Paine defines the two terms. Where Res Publis means the state is a public matter, and Demos Kratos, where the People Rule. Only Americans can reign in their military forces … The Ball rests squarely on the shoulders of the US citizen.
“Politicians obviously have self-interested reasons for denying that they have misinterpreted, miscalculated, and then persisted in bad policies that have resulted in death and destruction for their own countrymen …”
This is a naive interpretation of what has been going on, but there is a more sinister one. Firstly, without the Western countries there would be no terrorism, it is as simple as that. Secondly, once the terrorists are created (extremists selected and trained), they become a dual-use-asset of convenience: for both external and internal use. Internally, they serve to further empower the alternative centers of power – the Deep State of US, UK, France etc. In a perverse reversal of logic, which appears to be an old and worn-out trick which still works, the terrorist acts are used, not to change the course, then to double down and suppress the opposition. Why change something when it works – the proles do seek the more protection from terrorism the harder they hit them.
Put simply, if two million Brits who walked against the Iraq war, for example, managed to change the country’s course then there would have been no Manchester bombing. Not because the Manchester terrorist was from Iraq, he was not, then because there would have been no later regime-change in Libya and Syria via terrorism if the attack on Iraq had been stopped.
The idea expressed in this generally good article that the main reason people should vote for a candidate is to avoid terrorist attacks in their country, is invalid to me. The “foreign policy” that he states correctly is a main reason for terrorist attacks consists of bombs and starvation causing actions. These should be stopped regardless of terror attacks. They are wrong and evil actions that should cease no matter what. If we have to be coerced and threatened to do the right thing, what does that say about us and our dependability for good behavior in the world?
Corbyn’s policies for decades have been for peace, international cooperation, fair treatment for working people, and other progressive ideas that WERE considered normal in Labour circles until the monster Tony Blair took over and sold the “New Labour” Party to the corporations and Murdochry. Corbyn is trying to return to real Labour in new times.
rosemary, you are right. Toni Blair, following the path of Bill Clinton, destroyed “The Old Labor Party”. In a very dismal political scene in Europe, it is very promising to have Jeremy Corbyn as the head of Labor Party.
This cause-and-effect relationship is not a matter of speculation. “Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services, have pointed to these connections.”
Or, as Chalmers Johnson explained it, blowback.
Even Bill Maher (usually a blowhard pick in my estimation) got it: “people don’t like being bombed.”
The media outlets have never told them that the murderous foreign policies of their own governments contributed to terrorism coming to their shores.
The media outlets have never told them that the murderous foreign policies of their own governments and supporting propaganda from the media contributed to terrorism coming to their shores.
The article at one point says governments and the arms industries made a catastrophic mistake in interfering in other countries affairs. It most certainly isn’t any kind of mistake. Its calculated and quite deliberate. As the piece points out, jihads attack us because we are smashing their countries to pieces and not for any other reason. The notion they are over here attacking us because they want to change our way of life or bring about world adherence to their beliefs is laughable. I have never once heard any of these fanatics make any such claim. How the public can believe otherwise boggles the mind, its so obviously cause and effect.
John, you are right in everything you said. It has been going on for a long time now. I read Bertrand Russel’s autobiography during 1960’s. It tells the events leading up to World War I. [He was against the War]. The Powers who ruled the Country telling all these lies.
But at least, there used to be opposition in Media, Academia etc. Now, the Media being under complete control of “The Ruling Establishment”, the message is completely fabricated, and controlled like no time in recent History. And there is no meaningful opposition to restrain the Ruling Powers.
The fallout (hitting Western nations, Europe and the World as a whole) from the Middle East wars was NOT a blowback.
Small cabal of manipulators operating within Washington’s military-industrial complex engineered this general outcome.
As always, “Cui Bono?”
Cui Bono? The Cabal that named itself the International Synarchy over a hundred years ago, also goes by the name Synarchist Movement for Empire(SME). These are the people that send their agents to meetings such as Mt. Peleren, Davos, Bilderberger, Trilateralists, Tavistock, etc… It’s trans-national in character, actually ANTI-Nationalist. It is neo-feudalist, Imperial, headed by the very top ranks of society…the (near)real rulers of the World seeking to permanently establish their rule over a global Empire. It launched, the communist movement to create the “boogeyman” to justify their launching of the fascist and NAZI movements as the “antidote” to the communist threat. They launched WWI to establish who is “top dog” among the 25 Royal dynastic families (Windsors won that contest, eliminating the Romanovs, the Kaiser, the Hapsburgs, the Ottomans from contention), and pull into line all the dynasties for the common purpose of re-establishing a caste-like neofeudal order that reigns over a global Empire. Their WWII project was supposed establish this, but Hitler didn’t follow the plan(he moved to establish HIMSELF as top dog). The U.S. intervention into WWII on the side of the Russians against the Axis, and on the side of the the Republic of China against the Japanese Empire destroyed their chance of establishing their Synarchist World Empire. They immediately moved, after WWII, to establish their base of operations here in America, (hence, the rat lines;they had lots of help from the Anglophile Wall Street/Ivy League crowd)and build up enmity between us and Russia/China (the so-called anti-communist Cold War), to make sure this powerful Bloc could never again come together to foil their plans for a global, neofeudal, Synarchist Empire. Our joining China’s Belt and Road Initiative for global development, along with Russian participation in the World Land Bridge between Alaska and Siberia, will be the death knell to the Synarchists. They are desperate to prevent this development of their “Colonies”, and are afraid Trump will jump on that band-wagon, with his real estate development background he sees the obvious profitability of this policy of building things instead of destroying things (neocon regime-change wars). This is another Synarchist plan to use the terrorists that THEY created to destroy Muslim competition, AND terrorize Western Nations, making them willing to accept police-state type security measures. Recommend EIR website search box: “Return of the Monarchs” and Anton Chaitkin’s “Synarchy against America”.
Such a fundamental challenge to policy can be traumatic, so Corbyn’s political foes have responded with indignation.
This is another example of members of and sycophants among the British “upper class” continuing a centuries-old tradition of arrogance getting it wrong. One of the worst examples was the “upper classes'” support for the First World War when they, at least, had some sense of honor that sent their progeny to serve and die on the front lines in France – unlike what we have today in the United States where war zones are primarily reserved for the working classes.
Reports related Jeremy Corbyn during this election brought to mind the struggles of Keir Hardie, Edmond Morel, and other opponents of the First World War who were vilified, not only by the ruling classes and their media but also by an obsequious public – including those whose relatives were being slaughtered in vain in Flanders fields. Fortunately, Britain’s current working classes seem to have shown more sense in supporting Corbyn.
Well said ” . .. unlike what we have in the United States where war zones are primarily reserved for the working classes”.
There is not a word in the Media demanding that Perle, Wolfowitz, Krystol, and the rest of the gang of Neocons, and their supporters send their sons to fight the Wars they have initiated in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and other places.
Media, owned by the Chosen People is the main cheerleader for all these wars, death, and destruction.
Perle, Wolfowitz, Krystol, and the rest of the gang of Neocons should stand trial over war crimes but instead are out there promoting further wars on Iran & Yemen etc.
http://www.vanguardnewsnetwork.com/2017/01/the-2003-invasion-of-iraq-was-a-war-crime-done-on-behalf-of-israel/
Anyone who is familiar with the attitudes of Middle East militants, religious or secular, knows that the vast majority do not care what sort of values and freedoms we practice in our own countries. However, they do care about the damaging foreign policies we impose upon their countries.
And they do have longer memories – unlike residents of Gore Vidal’s United States of Amnesia.
If the jihadist hates us for our having freedom, the jihadist must be laughing their jihadi ass off right about now seeing us Americans stand in the TSA line, the Major Sports venue lines, now concert lines, and whatever else search and seizure line at any event is appropriate, and required by ordinance or law. One of the only people loving all of this, is the person who invented the clear see through purse. So at the rate this is all going I would expect the jihadist to quit their jihadi attacks on us very soon, considering how all of our once highly valued freedoms and liberties have now been extinguished.
I always love how when right after a terrorist attack someone will say how we must continue on our way, and not allow the terrorist to disrupt our life’s, and I think, are you kidding me, because that train has left the station along time ago. Although the terrorist is the cause we have done this to ourselves by installing a police state around us, which shows no sign of ending anytime to soon. Yeah, lets go spread some freedom and liberty, and show the rest of the world how great it is.
But, now that Donald Trump and others have designated the U.S. as the greatest nation ever, how come so many Americans are living in such fear that they need a small armory in their homes and cars for protection?
Trump is a symptom , as former president Carter has said the USA is not a democracy and MLK said decades ago USA is greatest purveyor of violence in the world. Not until the general population fully understands that the USA economic/ political SYSTEM is irrepairably dysfunctional will conditions improve. Ther have been good moments and movements, but one may easily argue the SYSTEM in general has never been basically humane.
You are right bannannaboat, our society for the good or bad of it produced Donald Trump. Also like you mentioned it didn’t just happen suddenly, it took a long time coming. Now, to find the reverse button. Where’s Mr Peabody and Sherman when we need them?
” One of the only people loving all of this is the person who invented the clear see through purse.” so true…
“…right after a terrorist attack someone will say how we must continue on our way, and not allow the terrorist to disrupt our life’s”
I have had the same reaction, thinking isn’t that the definition of insanity, continuing to do the same thing but hoping for a different result?
Wouldn’t the wiser course be to understand the provocation for such attacks, and see what our part in it may be? But of course, the creators of this tripe already know the provocation and have no intention of acknowledging the U.S part in it, as that would mean forfeiting the massive profits of the military industrial complex/ aka /the life support system that is keeping the U.S house-of-cards economy propped up,
Citizens swallow this rationalization because it is so much more comfortable to refrain from self-examination and simply carry on.
Speaking of popular banalities like “because they hate our freedoms” another was and is we’re over there because they are over here. The first is absurd, the seconds describes the exact opposite, as Professor Davidson points out.
“We’re fighting them over there, so we don’t have to fight them here.”
The only one more ludicrous than that, I think is, “If you see something, say something.”
I think that just about covers reporting anything and everything that may not conform,
turning citizen against citizen… an old Nazi method.
Imagine my dismay when I landed in Australia for the first time, and saw this posted all over the Sydney airport.
U.K.’s Corbyn Told Truth about Terrorism
Yes he did. And when anybody said the same after 9/11 they were skinned alive. The terror industry is a massive propaganda sham: Paraphrasing Winston, The truth is so dangerous that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies.
love this.
That the West’s policies in the Middle East can/do cause ‘terrorism’ in the West, they in themselves it does not necessarily mean that those policies are wrong. Blowback can happen from righteous actions.
they in themselves do not necessarily – correction!
Can you think of anything positive that has been accomplished by the West’s involvement in the Middle East?
Does making Israhell an island of peace in the region of destructive turmoil count? Prosper, expand and ethnically cleanse ME, whilst the Muslims are killing each other and a few Westerners?
Jonathan Cook has an interesting comment that adds to this article: The Facts Proving Corbyn’s Election Triumph – https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/06/09/the-facts-proving-corbyns-election-triumph/
Thanks Bill. Jonathan Cook explains why Corbyn’s showing was really quite remarkable.
And this says a lot: “With Corbyn, the election campaign proved that there is a huge appetite for his honesty, his passion, his commitment to social justice – at least when audiences got a chance to hear from him directly, rather than having his policies and personality mediated and distorted by a biased and self-serving corporate media. Unlike Blair, who destroyed Labour to turn it into a Thatcher-lite party, Corbyn is rebuilding Labour into a social movement for progressive politics.”
Jeremy Corbin’s comment has been badly needed for a long time. It is so obvious and requires only normal empathy to realise. And 75% do! Not to accept this may have a flavour of prejudice.
I believe “terrorism” is sponsored by those in positions of power (past and present}
The Evil Terrorists and The “Good” Terrorists are criminal “birds of a feather.”
More info at link below:
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/06/the-evil-terrorists-and-good-terrorists.html
Why Americans Don’t Understand Terrorism
http://politicalfilm.wordpress.com/2017/06/08/why-americans-dont-understand-terrorism-at-all/
Excellent reporting Joe. The entire article should be read and digested. A portion:
“Here is what we learned about Manchester:
There were no fewer than five warnings that Abedi was a dangerous Jihadist, including warnings from the US FBI in January!
The Libyan Al Qaeda franchise LIFG has cells living in Manchester England, allowed to remain by UK intelligence.
Abedi, his father and his brother were known to be members of LIFG, and yet he was still allowed to return to Britain.
An Al Qaeda bomb maker was also allowed to live in the UK.
As many as 23,000 Jihadists are right now inhabiting Britain, and MI5 knows this.
MI5 encouraged Jihadis to travel to Libya to fight and then later to Syria.
Current UK Prime Minister Theresa May had a direct role in these open door policies, as Home Secretary.
Similarly, 18 further warnings were ignored by MI5 concerning the London Bridge attackers of the following week, including one of them appearing in a TV news investigation about British Jihadists!
One of the friends who called the anti-terrorism hotline about one of the London Bridge attackers said, “’He was not arrested and was allowed to keep his passport. I did my bit, I know a lot of other people did their bit, but the authorities did not do their bit.”
Gregory-
All of what you say is no doubt true, and also unlikely to make the “Nightly News”. It is such a shame that the average citizen is so “in the dark”.
FRONT PAGE of the U.K. Daily News
June 6 2017 U.K. Daily News on : MI5 and the YARD”
“We had him ~ and let him go !”
Response from t. May: ” I will rip up human rights legislation…”
Interesting that 75% of polled Brits get the connection between terrorism as blowback from the “war on terror” but as in America are unable to stop their evil cabal. At this point, with the horrors unleashed by the West, could it even be possible to bring the jihadist rage to an end even if the Western perpetrator nations and NATO withdrew from their spheres of destruction? It looks like Armageddon has been brought about with no end in sight. Kudos to Jeremy Corbyn, who has more guts than Bernie Sanders!
You always make such salient points in so few words, Jessica. A Corbyn is definitely what is called for in America but someone we would never get. In fact, I’m surprised that the British Vassal State (a fully owned subsidiary of the American Deep State) is allowed to suffer his presence in office.
I have my hopes on Tulsi Gabbard. Right now she is just a fly in the ointment to the oligarchs, a la Ron Paul or Dennis Kucinich, but one can hope.
Corbyn’s good showing in the election was despite massive onslaught by all the British mainstream media including “leftist” publications like The Guardian. Only The Independent gave him anything like a fair hearing. It shows the British deep state’s grip on the mainstream media. However the youth vote was vastly for Labour, indicating the young are getting their news and views from social and independent media. No wonder Theresa May’s only suggestion of change in the wake of terror attacks is to put restrictions on the internet!
It might interest you to know, Peter, that on the very last day of voter registration over a quarter of a million people rushed out to get themselves registered to vote. The thinking is they were all young people as most of the older generation would have been registered anyway.
Come now, Peter from Oz….. May did offer to “rip up human rights legislation ” in response as well.
If the terrorists actually “hated our [West] freedoms!” then the Netherlands would be feeling the blows of weekly suicide bombings, ax attacks, and truck bombings since the Netherlands is the most “free” country in the Western world by a good margin based on civil liberties and the lack of heavy handed policing its citizens experience on a daily basis.
Good point, Drew. It is the most obvious example that shows the lie. Just maybe they hate us because we bomb them and/or support their tyrannical leaders.
Thank you, Lawrence, for linking to Jeremy Corbyn’s excellent speech. It was great to read that, finally and have people respond the way they did in the election.
I strongly believe that people in the west, whose governments have fomented violence in the middle East over the last 30 years, understand very well the connection between the regime change wars and the acts of terrorism.
I’ve spoken with people who are, unlike me, conservative Republicans who are just as stressed as I am about our endless wars and the chaos wreaked overseas.
And I’d like to believe that voters are finally becoming skeptical of the same old, same old Washington DC “leadership” that is tied to a militarized foreign policy as well as a destabilizing deregulation of the financial markets – bailing out Wall Street’s financial bad bets while undermining Main street.
As Gorbachev said in 2012 about the Russian people “Finally people have gotten sick and tired of being had and taken for idiots.”
http://articles.latimes.com/2012/mar/24/world/la-fg-russia-gorbachev-qa-20120324
When will an American politician have the damn guts to tell such truth?
Thank you for your article and emphasis on the truth.
There is a cause-and-effect relationship “between wars our governments supported and fought in other countries and terrorism here at home.”
John Marciano, I believe provides additional support for this truth in his book, “The American War in Vietnam: Crime or Commemoration?”
Hugh R. Hays
Veteran for Equality, Integrity, Justice and Peace
Corbyn is absolutely correct in his assessment of our foreign policy link to so called Islamic extremism, of course this does not mean that a change in the foreign policy dynamic is coming anytime soon. Only max keiser from R.T’s keiser report has mentioned the fact that the city of london’s banking establishment is not adverse to launder terrorist money through our corrupt financial institutions, as the quote says ‘follow the money’. Because without the financial support for al-queda and ISIS the terror threat would be negated or contained.
It’s a bit simplistic of an explanation. Islamic terrorism existed before the wars and exists in countries which have had no connection to any of it. It really is only part of the picture. If it was the whole picture Sweden wouldn’t have been touched and Poland would have been. So what about places like Nigeria, Syria, Philippines and Indonesia and numerous others? Who did they invade to have a terrorist problem?
“It is depressing that conservatives throughout the Western world have learned so little – if anything at all – since 2001. That is the year George W. Bush delivered the grotesquely misleading line that Ben Wallace now echoes. Right after 9/11 Bush proclaimed the terrorists do what they do (at least in the West) because “they hate our freedoms.” ”
Does it never occur to those who embrace this viewpoint that if it were just about “freedoms” then wouldn’t these jealous souls also be attacking Finland, Lichtenstein, Portugal, Switzerland, Mexico, Ecuador, Italy, Spain, Scotland… could it be because none of those governments attempt to impose their cultural and religious norms on them, steal their resources, dominate their economies, stir up rebellions, topple their governments, bomb their countries?
Sorry, I now see this point has been made already by previous posters.
UK has Russian poisoning rings operating. Joint US/Russian lamb op is change in policy. Press won’t be silent. Comey is no lamb.
Hope is going to eliminate them. Art’s what you can get away with and Hope is not getting caught. The die is cast. Cook some chops.
Trump slump keeps growing. Low numbers. High energy. God save the Queen, not the Donald. He can gun people down in the middle of 5th Ave and not lose any votes. Get a fifth of gin and do shots. Most players are defeated by themselves. Politics with Russia is turning into a bigger spin of the revolver. We have tapes and better optics. They keep losing and calling it winning Hope.
Whatever.