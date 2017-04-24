Behind Trump’s Anti-Iran Tough Talk

Appeasing the Saudi-Israel axis in the Mideast, President Trump is talking tough against Iran and bringing his administration even more into line with neocon orthodoxy, as ex-CIA analyst Paul R. Pillar explains.
By Paul R. Pillar
The Trump administration is bending over backward to be, and to sound, hostile and confrontational toward Iran. This effort to flaunt a role for itself as a dedicated enemy of Iran has roots in the same factors that underlie the more widely established anti-Iranism in the United States, staying ahead of which is clearly an administration objective.
These factors include a troubled history highlighted for Americans by the hostage crisis of 1979-81. They include pressure from intra-regional rivals of Iran — especially the Israeli government but also the Gulf Arab regimes — that have an interest in depicting Iran as the source of all trouble in the Middle East and as a demon that distracts attention from problems that are more their own doing.
The United States and especially the current administration willingly succumbs to such pressure, with a habit of dividing the world simplistically into friends and enemies and taking the side of supposed friends in local conflicts in which the United States itself does not really have a valid reason to take sides. Related to that habit is the felt need to have a clear enemy as a kind of adversarial lodestar, a role that the Trump administration is all the more eager to thrust on Iran given the politically sensitive ambiguities of Trump’s relationship with Russia.
Lately the administration has been working overtime to trumpet its hostility to Iran, because it was required to submit a certification to Congress regarding whether Iran is observing its obligations under the multilateral nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). A certification that Iran is indeed complying with its obligations was the only plausible way to discharge this legal obligation of a report to Congress, given that Iran is in fact in compliance, as the International Atomic Energy Agency, implementing the most comprehensive and intrusive international monitoring arrangement that any nation has ever willingly accepted for its own nuclear program, has repeatedly determined since the agreement went into effect.
Avoiding One More Lie
In short, the agreement is working exactly as it was supposed to work in keeping Iran’s nuclear activities peaceful. Any other statement to Congress on the subject would have been a lie. This President has no compunction about lying, of course, but such a lie would have meant needlessly creating a new crisis amid the other crises, foreign and domestic, that the President already has created.
The administration’s unease flows from how this inescapable certification may appear to be a positive gesture toward Iran. As such, it could be seen as weakening the administration’s anti-Iran credentials. Moreover, the admission that the JCPOA is working runs counter to Trump’s denunciation of the agreement as the “worst deal ever.”
Thus we have the administration’s compensatory rhetoric of today, which includes as much negative verbiage as possible about Iran in general as well as aspersions about the JCPOA. Most of the rhetoric falls in the familiar, non-specific vein that pays no attention to exactly what Iran is or is not doing and how that does or does not affect U.S. interests and instead is essentially sloganeering. But the recent extra straining to dump on Iran and the nuclear agreement has resulted in some especially peculiar and downright silly formulations.
For example, Vice President Mike Pence, half a world away on a visit to Australia and promising at a press conference with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that the United States would abide by a refugee resettlement agreement that Trump had described as another “dumb deal,” went out of his way to comment on how his President expresses “frustration with other international agreements, most notably the so-called nuclear agreement with Iran.” “So-called”?
On which aspect of the JCPOA is Pence trying to cast doubt by using that label? That it involves nuclear matters? That it is an agreement? That the agreement is with Iran? Pence’s comment can be filed in the same place as Trump’s comment about the “so-called judge” who suspended implementation of the anti-Muslim travel ban.
A Misleading Certification
Then there is the certification itself, which is in the form of a short letter from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. The letter was publicly released under the heading, “Iran continues to sponsor terrorism.” Good luck to anyone looking at titles as a way to search for a document that is about compliance with a nuclear agreement. The only support within the letter for that misleading title is the single sentence, “Iran remains a leading state sponsor of terror, through many platforms and methods.”
Like many other rhetorical linkages of Iran to terrorism, this statement ignores the major changes in Iranian tactics in the years since the Iranian revolution, the fact that Iran is on the same side as the United States in combating terrorist groups such as ISIS, and the fact that the roots of the sort of violent extremism that ISIS represents are to be found far more with rivals of Iran than with Iran itself.
The day after the certification was sent to Congress, Tillerson made a statement to the press that was designed to disseminate as much compensatory anti-Iran rhetoric as possible. Tillerson’s statement had all the usual generalities that pay no attention to what anyone else in the region is doing (such as in Yemen, where the Saudi and Emirati intervention in that civil war has been far more destructive and destabilizing than anything that Iran has done), but perhaps the most preposterous part of the statement was its linkage of Iran to the most salient international security problem du jour, North Korea.
Stop Making Sense
Tillerson said, “An unchecked Iran has the potential to travel the same path as North Korea, and take the world along with it. The United States is keen to avoid a second piece of evidence that strategic patience is a failed approach.”
And then later in the statement, “The JCPOA fails to achieve the objective of a non-nuclear Iran; it only delays their goal of becoming a nuclear state. This deal represents the same failed approach of the past that brought us to the current imminent threat we face from North Korea. The Trump administration has no intention of passing the buck to a future administration on Iran.”
Huh? Far from passing a buck, the Obama administration, through an immense diplomatic effort, accomplished far more to resolve what had been widely and loudly touted (such as by the 2012 Republican presidential nominee) as the number one security problem facing the United States than any other administration before or after. Far from leaving Iran “unchecked,” the JCPOA imposes the most severe limitations on, and most extensive international monitoring (which continues in perpetuity) of, a national nuclear program.
If “strategic patience” has characterized some aspect of past U.S. policy on Iran, it was the earlier, pre-Obama, approach of simply piling on more sanctions and hoping that somehow that would persuade the Iranians to curtail their nuclear activities. Instead, the result was more and more centrifuges spinning and more and more uranium getting enriched — a process that the JCPOA not only halted but reversed.
A False Analogy
Whatever one may think, pro or con, about the Agreed Framework that attempted to address North Korea’s nuclear activities, it was a far cry from the much more detailed, effective, and enforceable JCPOA. Bottom line: Iran does not have nuclear weapons, and all possible paths to making an Iranian nuclear weapon have been closed. That represents a world of difference from what we face with North Korea, and it is ridiculous to talk about these two cases together in terms of a “second piece of evidence.”
North Korea is the severe challenge that it is today because of its nuclear weapons — which is the dimension that kept getting emphasized about Iran until, after the JCPOA closed the nuclear weapon option, those who have wanted to maintain hostility toward Iran have searched for other rationales for their hostility. Without its nukes, we would hardly be caring at all about the North Korean hermit kingdom. If Trump or anyone else could obtain an agreement with North Korea that was anything like the JCPOA, it would be a huge diplomatic triumph — and no doubt touted as such. It also would have been a huge diplomatic triumph a decade or two ago, when such an agreement might have been more reachable than it is today.
Trump himself has joined in the overtime effort to pump out anti-Iran rhetoric. At a press conference this week with the Italian prime minister, Trump again denounced the JCPOA as a “terrible agreement” that was “as bad as I’ve ever seen negotiated.” As usual, no hint was given as what any better alternatives would look like, or why we should believe that any such alternatives are, or would have been, attainable.
Then Trump asserted that Iran is “not living up to the spirit of the agreement.” What could he possibly be referring to? Trump didn’t say.
Iranian Compliance
If one focuses on the nuclear obligations in the JCPOA itself, it would be difficult to find any lack of good spirit in Iran’s verified adherence to the letter of the panoply of commitments it undertook. (Iran completed its initial requirements under the agreement, such as reducing its supply of low enriched uranium, with alacrity and more promptly than many expected.)
If spirit instead refers to a larger relationship beyond the nuclear agreement itself, the first thing to remember is that the parties that negotiated the agreement realized that if they attempted too broad an agenda — including Iran’s grievances against the United States as well as U.S. complaints about Iran — then it probably would have been impossible to conclude a nuclear accord.
The next thing to note is that the preponderance of hostility is coming more from the Trump administration toward Iran than the other way around, as the most recent wave of rhetoric illustrates. It was a change of administrations in Washington, not in Tehran, that resulted in discontinuation of what had been a channel of communication at the foreign minister level that was effective at addressing problems (such as U.S. sailors straying into Iranian territorial waters) beyond the nuclear issues.
And it is not just rhetoric. The most significant departure in the last three months by either government regarding actions in the Middle East was the Trump administration’s direct, armed attack on Iran’s ally Syria.
Perhaps most pertinent to anything that could be called the spirit of the JCPOA are all the doubts being voiced by the Trump administration as to whether it will even live up to the letter of the agreement. Contained in the certification to Congress is the statement, “President Donald J. Trump has directed a National Security Council-led interagency review of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that will evaluate whether suspension of sanctions related to Iran pursuant to the JCPOA is vital to the national security interests of the United States.” Translation: we haven’t decided whether we’re going to comply with our obligations under the accord. How’s that for living up to the spirit of the agreement?
All this striving to burnish anti-Iran credentials not only precludes any possibility of building constructively on the JCPOA to address other issues in the Middle East in a way that advances U.S. interests. The rhetoric — designed to excoriate one state rather than to illuminate the causes of regional problems — obscures the nature of those problems, distorts public and Congressional understanding of them, and consequently makes those problems all the harder to address effectively.
Paul R. Pillar, in his 28 years at the Central Intelligence Agency, rose to be one of the agency’s top analysts. He is author most recently of Why America Misunderstands the World. (This article first appeared as a blog post at The National Interest’s Web site. Reprinted with author’s permission.)
More lies and warmaking from the present US government. What else is new? Once you are clear that the US is hellbent on ruling the world absolutely, you know everything you need to know about US foreign policy – it’s just a scam to help conquer the world.
Can there be any more disgusting egoistic hubris that what figures in the US government manifest, I think not – we take the cake for clueless fatheads.
In short, the agreement is working exactly as it was supposed to work in keeping Iran’s nuclear activities peaceful. Any other statement to Congress on the subject would have been a lie. This President has no compunction about lying, …
And, of course, if it is a lie approved by the Israel lobby then a majority in Congress will have no problem going along with it.
The US idea of diplomacy is like the Mafia’s, “I’m going to make you a deal you can’t refuse.” John Perkins tells in Confessions of an Economic Hitman what happened to leaders south of the border who thought they could refuse the US “offer” – they ended up dead. Gives Trumpie a whole new way to “negotiate” eh?
Maybe Trump is a convert to Maoism, “All political power comes from the mouth of a gun.”
I had hopes that, considering his background as an international businessman of the highest achievement and influence, Tillerson would deal in the truth and honest rhetoric in his new capacity as Secretary of State, the reason being that he would not want to damage the credibility of his company and his industry in future deals with other sovereign nations. But, apparently, he thinks that he can slander and lie about Russia, Iran and any number of other states with whom the American oil industry has done and will want to continue doing business. Now, by anyone’s standard, the well has been poisoned. No one in those countries will believe a damn thing he or his industry counterparts will ever have to say again.
Doing business, with goods, services and cash involved, has, to be sure, always involved some chicanery and fleecing of inattentive marks, but, unless we are talking about the Mafia (organised crime from whatever country), the deals ultimately did not hinge on threats of existential annihilation of entire societies. Exxon-Mobil (under Tillerson, by the way) did not get the deal to develop Russia’s Arctic oil fields by threatening to nuke the Kremlin. Yet now, acting like a thug with hit-man enforcers, he speaks this language with respect to the future of Crimea unless it is forced back into occupation by the Ukronazis or the continued existence of Iran as a modern technologically-advanced state unless it conforms to some standards of behavior that are not even well-formulated by the Neocons who drive American foreign policy.
Iran can continue to abide by their treaty with the United States (and several other international signatories), adhering to ever jot and tittle recorded on the piece of paper shoved in its face by Washington whilst America ignores its own promises made in the agreement. But that will never be enough, because Iran will never be allowed to know exactly what other, unspecified, demands the American hegemonists presently want, will want or even may want at some time in the future. Until then, every American pol, including the former stand-up guy Tillerson, will be expected to gratuitously bash Iran and threaten it will a scorched-earth war that only the minds of the Israelis could fully contemplate.
What we are seeing is just one more, in a long series of target states, being beaten into submission by the last bully standing on planet earth–the transmogrified United States which now refutes, de facto if not in words, all the bullshit about freedom and democracy that it purportedly used to stand for. Now, it no longer seeks to keep secret its despicable agenda and thuggish tactics, it only strives to recruit and hide behind a growing list of vassal countries, like the latest pipsqueak nation of Montenegro, to deflect from its own deep guilt. Hey, says Sam, don’t blame me, I’m just carrying out the will of all these other schmoes. We see through it, Rex, Donald… Barack, George, Bill, George, Gipper and all the wanabees like Hillary, Mitt, McShame, and several dozen other names willing to sell their integrity for the illusion of power.
I want to argue that skepticism of Establishment Politics is increasing—due the failure of relying on demonizing as the mask. Policies must be masked, and demonizing is the worn-out methodology. Skepticism is increasing. Recent, increasing pressure to shut up critical voices (BTW what’s with CN’s server problems these past couple of days?) may support this thesis. Demonizing is not working as well as it did. People may be nearly as sick of hysteria as they are of war. Attempts to shut up critics will grow more severe.
There is no rational argument to oppose the agreement with Iran, nor was there one with North Korea in the late 90’s and into W’s time in the White House following a similar crisis in 1994. So you demonize to suit your aggressive dominance policies. But as time moves on demonizing Assad is increasingly questioned, as with Putin, as it ought to be with Jong Un, etc. etc. Trump’s language is so impoverished he doesn’t get much beyond “terrible, really terrible” and the fall-back position to rely on demonizing is worn out. Americans may be stupid, but they’re not that stupid.
A growing problem for the Establishment is the faded old purple rhetoric they’re using, which will probably lead on to more attacks on those who criticize, and this will happen as a form of desperation due the ineffectuality of the verbiage. The Vietnam War, 9/11, WMD in 03 are now skeptically received, questioning increasing, and I believe this will also happen, and more quickly, with the latest in accusing Assad for the chemical incident, and the absurd and apparently ineffectual Tomahawk strike, and the MOAB monstrosity.
After taking the position of Mr. Ordinary when it comes to politics, which led on to his support, and the freshness of challenging Establishment Views, Trump has swiveled and sunk himself to being its supporter because he “changed his mind.” Such shallowness and opportunism makes the man ridiculous, and less capable at hiding this than Obama, who similarly swiveled and immediately compromised himself.
The mood of the public a year ago in the campaign is another indication of a new truculent suspicion in the American public. The decay of the System has surfaced in the aftermath of an electoral process that had “rigged system” ringing in everybody’s ears. We do not have a representative government, its constituency is special interests and money, and it continually speaks with falsehoods. This reality is clearer every day.