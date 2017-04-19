Why Hillary Clinton Really Lost

Exclusive: An insider book on Campaign 2016 reveals a paranoid Hillary Clinton who spied on staff emails after losing in 2008 and carried her political dysfunction into her loss to Donald Trump, writes Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
An early insider account of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, entitled Shattered, reveals a paranoid presidential candidate who couldn’t articulate why she wanted to be President and who oversaw an overconfident and dysfunctional operation that failed to project a positive message or appeal to key voting groups.
Okay, I realize that people who have been watching Rachel Maddow and other MSNBC programs – as well as reading The New York Times and The Washington Post for the past four months – “know” that Clinton ran a brilliant campaign that was only derailed because of “Russian meddling.” But this insider account from reporters Jonathan Allen and Annie Parnes describes something else.
As The Wall Street Journal review notes, the book “narrates the petty bickering, foolish reasoning and sheer arrogance of a campaign that was never the sure thing that its leader and top staffers assumed. … Mr. Allen and Ms. Parnes stress two essential failures of the campaign, the first structural, the second political. The campaign’s structure, the authors write, was an ‘unholy mess, fraught with tangled lines of authority, petty jealousies, and no sense of greater purpose.’”
The book portrays Hillary Clinton as distant from her campaign staff, accessible primarily through her close aide, Huma Abedin, and thus creating warring factions within her bloated operation.
According to the Journal’s review by Barton Swaim, the book’s authors suggest that this chaos resulted from “the fact that Mrs. Clinton didn’t know why she wanted to be president. At one point no fewer than 10 senior aides were working on her campaign announcement speech, not one had a clear understanding of why Americans should cast their vote for Mrs. Clinton and not someone else. The speech, when she finally delivered it, was a flop – aimless, boring, devoid of much beyond bromides.”
The book cites a second reason for Clinton’s dismal performance – her team’s reliance on analytics rather than on reaching out to real voters and their concerns.
There is also an interesting tidbit regarding Clinton’s attitude toward the privacy of her staff’s emails. “After losing to Mr. Obama in the protracted 2008 primary,” the Journal’s review says, Clinton “was convinced that she had lost because some staffers – she wasn’t sure who – had been disloyal. So she ‘instructed a trusted aide to access the campaign’s server and download the [email] messages sent and received by top staffers.’”
Nixonian Paranoia
In other words, Clinton – in some Nixonian fit of paranoia – violated the privacy of her senior advisers in her own mole hunt, a revelation that reflects on her own self-described “mistake” to funnel her emails as Secretary of State through a private server rather than a government one. As the Journal’s review puts it: “she didn’t want anyone reading her emails the way she was reading those of her 2008 staffers.”
But there is even a greater irony in this revelation because of the current complaint from Clinton and her die-hard supporters that Russia sabotaged her campaign by releasing emails via WikiLeaks from the DNC, which described how party leaders had torpedoed the campaign of Clinton’s rival for the nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and other emails from her campaign chairman John Podesta, revealing the contents of Clinton’s paid speeches to Wall Street banks and some pay-to-play features of the Clinton Foundation.
WikiLeaks has denied that it received the emails from Russia – and President Obama’s outgoing intelligence chiefs presented no real evidence to support the allegations – but the conspiracy theory of the Trump campaign somehow colluding with the Russians to sink Clinton has become a groupthink among many Democrats as well as the mainstream U.S. media.
So, rather than conducting a serious autopsy on how Clinton and the national Democratic Party kicked away a winnable election against the buffoonish Donald Trump, national Democrats have created a Zombie explanation for their failures, blaming their stunning defeat on the Russians.
This hysteria over Russia-gate has consumed the first several months of the Trump presidency – badgering the Trump administration into a more belligerent posture toward nuclear-armed Russia – but leaving little incentive for the Democrats to assess what they need to do to appeal to working-class voters who chose Trump’s empty-headed populism over Clinton’s cold-hearted calculations.
The current conventional wisdom among the mainstream media, many Democrats and even some progressives is that the only way to explain the victory by pussy-grabbing Trump is to complain about an intervention by the evil Russians. Maybe Maddow and the other Russia-did-it conspiracy theorists will now denounce Shattered as just one more example of “Russian disinformation.”
The Times’ View
The New York Times’ review by Michiko Kakutani also notes how Shattered details Clinton’s dysfunction, but the newspaper inserted a phrase about “Russian meddling,” presumably to avoid a head-exploding cognitive dissonance among its readers who have been inundated over the past four months by the Times’ obsession on Russia! Russia! Russia!
However, the Times’ review still focuses on the book’s larger message: “In fact, the portrait of the Clinton campaign that emerges from these pages is that of a Titanic-like disaster: an epic fail made up of a series of perverse and often avoidable missteps by an out-of-touch candidate and her strife-ridden staff that turned ‘a winnable race’ into ‘another iceberg-seeking campaign ship.’
“It’s the story of a wildly dysfunctional and ‘spirit-crushing’ campaign that embraced a flawed strategy (based on flawed data) and that failed, repeatedly, to correct course. A passive-aggressive campaign that neglected to act on warning flares sent up by Democratic operatives on the ground in crucial swing states, and that ignored the advice of the candidate’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, and other Democratic Party elders, who argued that the campaign needed to work harder to persuade undecided and ambivalent voters (like working-class whites and millennials), instead of focusing so insistently on turning out core supporters.”
So, perhaps this new book about how Hillary Clinton really lost Campaign 2016 will enable national Democrats to finally start charting a course correction before the party slams another Titanic-style campaign into another iceberg.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
But here’s Amanda Marcotte whining at Salon that “it was really racism that won Trump the election”, some how racists who’d voted for Obama twice voted en mass against Hillary.
http://www.salon.com/2017/04/19/new-election-analysis-yes-it-really-was-blatant-racism-that-gave-us-president-donald-trump/
I can’t keep track of these excuses coming from Hillary defenders. It’s as if Marcotte saw the NY Times review of “Shattered” and had to reach for yet another excuse. (I know that the Washington Post was pushing this racist crap few days ago.)
Let us hope that the claim in “Shattered” that Hillary Clinton promised to never run for president [of the US] again holds true.
I too was disappointed that Michiko Kakutani inserted “Russian meddling” into her NY Times review–however it’s clear she thinks the book makes a strong case that Hillary ran a terrible campaign and lost because of it. (That the book wasn’t trashed by Kakutani is progress on the subject by the Times. If the Times had wanted to denigrate the book, the review would have been by Maslin, who doesn’t bother to read this kind of thing.)
I think you are off your rocker. which racists voted for Obama. you sure did not.
I thought Jay was being facetious. In other words even the non-racist Obama voter voted for Trump. Although if there was a candidate for the racist voter it would definitely have to be Trump. Let’s face it afrobleu this past presidential election put a strain on everyone, due to the poor choices of candidates we had to choose from.
However, the Times’ review still focuses on the book’s larger message: “In fact, the portrait of the Clinton campaign that emerges from these pages is that of a Titanic-like disaster: an epic fail made up of a series of perverse and often avoidable missteps by an out-of-touch candidate and her strife-ridden staff that turned ‘a winnable race’ into ‘another iceberg-seeking campaign ship.’
The dysfunctionals versus the deplorables. Where is the American left or is there one?
Nobody on the Left seems to realize that Americans rejected HRC en masse because they were sick of the Clintons and D.C. corruption, fraud and lies that they represented. Americans were kicked to the curb decades ago and the dormant Howard Beale Syndrome exploded on the 2016 political scene and vaulted Donald Trump into the White House.
Yes Howard Beale rose from the muck. The question is where we go from here… gridlock!?! (Will the R’s blow their majority rule like the D’s did under Obama? ) Can the deep state be diverted from their rush to the cliff? Without a serious Peace Now – Jobs Now tack by Trump I think we will get the recession we have been avoiding, probably sparked by an international event. Plenty to choose from.
And HRC would have prevented those possibilities????
they “vaulted trump into the white house and now they are regretting it.
The entire world would have regretted Hillary in the White House.
This Hillary versus Trump mantra is the wrong message,as this article notes. It is about the message not the messenger at this point. Either there is a progressive message to begin to counter the narrative of the deep state or we are through.
Exactly. We were sick of Obama and his lies too. The Democrats don’t represent the working class and we are starting to realize it. Neither do the Republicans. It’s time to quit playing this game of swinging back and forth between them.
Very well said, nancy. When it came to Clinton vs. Trump or now comes to the Democratic (?) and Republican parties there wasn’t and still isn’t a lesser evil. The question now is, “Which is the greater evil?”
Right on. I’m dreaming of five new parties to emerge for 2018 and take the congress, all dedicated to the people, with new young leaders like Tulsi Gabbard.
Very true; they were apparently just as sick of the Repub demagogues, and wanted anything to destabilize the oligarchy, even an oligarch if that the the only option.
The Clintons represented a hostile takeover of the Democratic party. Unfortunately, her defeat has not ended the situation. Even the least regressive elements, like Bernie Sanders, follow the new cold war and neoliberal mantra. Trump’s el foldo into another war president, possibly to give him political survival space in the framework of the yankee deep state and media power structure reveals that the present system of two choices of fascist parties can be reformed from within. He got in only because he was not the obviously corrupt, flawed and dangerous war criminal.
The Clintons represented a hostile takeover of the Democratic party.
The Democratic (?) party was a corrupt organization long before the Clintons made themselves a home there and made the part much worse. Check out Walter Karp’s compendium of essays: http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/Walter_Karp/Walter_Karp_page.html
Don’t need a book to tell me why Clinton failed.
I agree that H ran a very poor campaign, but i wish people would also stress the fact that voter id laws and operation cross check cost H and senate dems another 6 million votes. I dislike Hillary, but she actually won by 3 million votes and you can realistically add 6 million more.
Clinton lost because of an undemocratic anachronism – the Electoral College. In addition to it being undemocratic it was also unfair – and poetic justice. Despite Trump being the costly price we will have to pay for dodging the Clinton bullet I am sure there are many people who believe, and are probably right in believing, that a president hillary would have been much worse.
Who cares? As long as she is gone.
She was a war-loving, Wall Street boot licking, Pentagon derriere kissing, Tel Aviv kowtowing candidate who turned off hundreds of thousands of stressed out working class and hard-pressed minority voters in the Rust Belt and decadent inner cities. Of course most chose to simply stay home, a rational move given the choices available.
While she was a de facto member of her husband’s admin and during her carpet bagging career as a Senator she never saw a “free trade” (investor rights agreement) agreement she didn’t champion with wholehearted enthusiasm and she never expressed any interest in passing national single-payer health insurance for All.
The American voters saw through her, give them some credit. She would’ve had us in a shooting war with Russia over Syria and eastern Ukraine by now if we weren’t already obliterated in a thermonuclear war.
agreed
her own college thesis from 1969 –
titled: “there is only the fight” published on line in pdf format, where the key insights can be found that Mrs. Clinton understood that Saul Alinsky’s “political faith” along with that of his fellow thinkers, MLK, Eugene Debs, Walt Whitman was simply “democracy”, But in her last chapter V rejecting that “ideal” for herself, she points out that Alinksy’s solution of new deal style mass projects like the TVA to provide jobs might work in some other countries but not here in this country.
And she affirms that sentiment with her cynical cartoon at the end of her thesis, mocking Alinsky’s idealism. When I saw that cartoon it reminded me of her mocking tone towards Obama during the 2008 campaign telling her Rhode Island audience something like “the heavens will open up, the celestial choirs will sing…”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hq8WdROWpAc
The link to the pdf file of the thesis with the cartoon can be found googling – there is only the fight”… Hillary Clinton Quarterly .
Other links to the thesis don’t seem to include the cartoon.
I have another, parallel theory about why she lost. and am writing a piece entitled, “The Collapse of the Hive” which I will submit to you for possible publication upon my completion.
Clinton lost because of a ”born to rule” mindset, and the thought of her losing did not even come into their calculations,so i believe a lot of things were overlooked by Hillary and her team,but the voters saw what the ”team” could not…. sheer arrogance and a dynastic born to win \ rule mentality!
Smarmy, arrogant, self-obessed, vain, deceitful, boasting, dishonest, cruel, narcissistic, superficially charming, cunning, manipulative, shallow, callous and incapable of showing remorse or guilt, as a text book example of psychopathy Hillary Clinton isn’t a very nice person. Still, that still begs the question why anybody turned up to vote for either candidate.
Bryan what you wrote here sums it up pretty well when it comes to describing Hillary. Hillary always comes off, at least in my estimation, as though she is promoting whatever it is she’s campaigning on more for about her than about you the voter. I realize a lot of politicians can come off this way, but with Hillary it’s all you see. Hillary just doesn’t have that sincerity that a politician needs to convince the voter that it is all about them the voter.
What really sunk her ship, was her campaign not concentrating better on the Electoral College vote. Hillary by all accounts spend ten times the amount of Trump, but Trump went after that Rust Belt vote, and there in lies his winning.
The Democrate’s had better learned a lesson, and that lesson is that the Democrate’s should not have put the screws to the candidate who could have won the White House by backing the candidate who felt the White House was theirs by right of inheritance.
I hope the next Democrate to run for the White House will be Tulsi Gabbard. For now Gabbard looks to me to be the real deal, and I hope she can keep herself scandal free, and that she isn’t found to be unelectable. This woman, at least so far, looks like she would do all American women proud if Tulsi were to be America’s first woman president.
I hope she runs as well for president. If she wins I could convince Star Fleet Command to not dissolve most of Earth’s population…
They will never allow the current Ms. Gabbard to win the election. But, I am sure they are working night and day to figure out if they can corrupt her, so she can run.
Bryan sketched up an excellent portrait of Hillary Clinton. I like to add a bit. The article says: Hillary failed to present a message . . . Perhaps Robert Parry might have added: Hillary, in her arrogance, failed to fool the electorate. What message Hillary could have delivered – the message in her speeches to the Wall Street Oligarchy. The Politicians we are talking about are not humans any more – in the way public have in their minds. They are thoroughly corrupt, dishonest, hard-hearted manipulators. They have no humane feelings left in them.
Tulsi Gabbard has shown remarkable courage and principles. But at the appropriate time,the alligators as they are, will take care of her. Democratic Party, the working people’s party as it used to be, does not exist any more – for three decades now. It is war mongering party of the Wall Street Oligarchy, who fools the poor , and not so poor, working class every four years.
A new progressive party – with people like Tulsi Gabbard – is what the country needs. It is essential for World Peace.
I like Hillary more than cancer, but slightly less than Hep C.
Dear Mr Parry,
Thank you for another great article.
I think Hillary lost to the Donald for the exact same reason she lost to Obama is 08.
She voted for the catastrophic Iraq war.
I remember no such dissection of the failed Gore campaign. Of course he “won” that election too, but Nader became a synonym for meddling and shrill denunciations replaced intelligent response leading to the Duhbya disaster.
Instead of complaining about Russia democrats need to organize in a unified effort. Put bills up that establish progressive policies, when they’re shot down in GOP controlled committees use those votes against them in the next election.
The DNC needs to abandon their corporate devotion and put Gabbard and Grayson into star roles. Politicians who speak truth instead of mealy mouthed platitudes will win back seats.
The Dems will not do that because they are owned by the zionists (top ten contributors all Jewish, over $100 million), with lesser shares owned by KSA/MIC/WallSt. They will do as the money says and absolutely nothing more except as a deception. They are an oligarchy backstop in case the Repubs miscalculate.
The solution is to have many parties that honestly represent their supporters, and form meaningful coalitions to win elections.
Huh, she ignored “President Bill Clinton, and other Democratic Party elders, who argued that the campaign needed to work harder to persuade undecided and ambivalent voters (like working-class whites and millennials), instead of focusing so insistently on turning out core supporters.”
I’m sorry, but which “core supporters” of the Dem party did she chase? Certainly not those who prioritize healthcare, decent wages, jobs, the social safety net, and income equality….
She was chasing identity voters due our imperative need for gay bathrooms and longer maternity leaves.
I admire the economy of the phrase, “voters chose Trump’s empty-headed populism over Clinton’s cold-hearted calculations”. One can almost sense the satisfaction. Please let me know how Maddow reacts to this book, or doesn’t react to it, because I can’t bear to look at her image when she performs her shtick, which she does all the way through her show.
Lock her up.
Yes, I agree. There should be a full investigation into the Clinton Foundation, the Clinton Global Initiative, now dead, and Bill Clinton.
Without having a full disclosure hearing and transparency the ‘moral hazard’ remains. And this is the issue: all these criminals are simply getting off. No one is investigated, America knows little and the neo liberal dance and wars go on.
“So, perhaps this new book about how Hillary Clinton really lost Campaign 2016 will enable national Democrats to finally start charting a course correction before the party slams another Titanic-style campaign into another iceberg.”
I would not hold my breath.
I do believe, as others who posted prior, or posted links about, that many elements, racism and sexism included, came into play to bring about the election of D. Trump–as they both engendered such intense, mostly (apparently) negative, feelings for so many people. I think, too, that H. Clinton counted far too much on a perceived promise of an automatic female voter bloc that would shoot her straight to the presidency–history has very clearly demonstrated, time and again, that a gender voter bloc works less often that other types–as Obama won with a strong voting bloc of POC–but the critical mass simply wasn’t there, and that is truly on her.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lhgtg-4EU8U
So HRC got the idea to blame her demise on Russian hacking of DNC emails precisely because she was “hacking” emails of her own staff?!? Truly priceless but in no way a surprise.
One of her biggest campaign turnoffs was smugly assuring us she would “work with Republicans” after she was elected. Why not? The above clearly demonstrates an essential GOP psychological predilection: projection of their problems onto others. (And, in this case made clear her apparent lack of understanding that her tenure would have gone literally nowhere without control of at least on congressional house.)
This is a laugh: “her team’s reliance on analytics rather than on reaching out to real voters and their concerns.”
Let’s be clear, the COMPLETE lack of concern for the concerns of real voters is not a campaign choice but rather tantamount to a genetic reality for this candidate.
“Clinton Represents Neo-Liberalism
“When people speculate that Russia is intervening in US elections, why is Clinton’s record in Russia not discussed? The last time Hillary Clinton was residing in the White House, though only as the first lady, millions of Russians lives were ruined in what some have called an ‘economic genocide.’ Is this fact not relevant in discussing Russia and 2016 US Presidential elections?
“It has only been since the ascension of Vladimir Putin that the situation in Russia has improved. During the first eight years of Putin’s presidency, wages doubled and the poverty rate was reduced by 14%. During this same period Russia experienced overall industrial expansion of more than 70%. The country’s Gross Domestic Product increased from $764 billion to $2096.8 billion between 2007 and 2014. John Browne, the CEO of BP has praised Putin’s policies saying ‘No country has come so far, in such a short space of time.’
“What was the secret to fixing Russia’s economy? Putin dropped many of the extreme free market policies that had been championed by Clinton and Yeltsin. Russia’s economy re-emerged primarily due to public control of oil and natural gas. The Russian economy is now centered around state controlled natural resources with a very high rate of public ownership. Putin’s ‘National Priorities Project’ focused on building a social safety net for the population […]
“Despite being described as ‘left,’ both Hillary Clinton and her husband are closely identified with neoliberalism and privatizations. Bill and Hillary Clinton’s political careers are closely associated with the Democratic Leadership Council, a non-profit organization that maneuvered within the Democratic Party to push for free market policies and undermine the remaining Social-Democratic and Rooseveltian factions that existed in the late 1980s. Bill Clinton signed the widely unpopular North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
“In the aftermath of de-industrialization, which escalated under Bill Clinton’s presidency, some regions of the United States are experiencing things similar to what took place in Russia during the 1990s. Factories have closed their doors, with the stable employment and high wages they symbolized being eliminated. Heroin addiction and suicide rates across the United States are the highest they have been in decades.
“Donald Trump’s campaign has made a point of reaching out to those who have been highly affected by de-industrialization in places like Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. According to left-wing Film-maker Michael Moore: ‘Trump is going to hammer Clinton on this and her support of TPP and other trade policies that have royally screwed the people of these four states.’
“Hillary Rodham Clinton, as the first lady of President Bill Clinton, and Secretary of State during the first years of the Obama administration, is associated with the swift imposition of globalist capitalism and the deregulation of markets.”
Clinton & Russia: Has US Media Forgotten the 1990s?
By Caleb Maupin
http://journal-neo.org/2016/09/09/clinton-russia-has-us-media-forgotten-the-1990s/
“You know, I don’t think it’s too complicated.” – Hillary Clinton’s postmortem at the 2017 Women in the World Summit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jg46e9phuVo
I think there is a number of reasons why Hillary Clinton’s campaign was not successful, and this new book could help elucidating them (I would hope that it has something to do with few candidates being so closely associated with regime change wars with disastrous consequences, but I fear that the percentage of Americans who care about such foreign policy issues is too small).
What was most unusual about Hillary Clinton’s campaign last year was that it is was almost completely free of political issues and to a very large degree concentrated on personal attacks against her rival (see http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/3/8/14848636/hillary-clinton-tv-ads). That is a recipe for disaster.
Of course, Donald Trump’s campaign also was full of personal attacks and relative poor as far as substantive political issues were concerned, but – as the studies show -, with impartial counting, Hillary Clinton managed to be much worse that him in that respect (while Trump still talked quite a lot about political issues in the ads).
Of course, this will not matter to those who are already closely associated with one of the candidates. But people for whom it is not clear in advance for whom they will vote will often be put off when so much of the campaign consists of personal attacks against the opponent rather than political issues.
Dear Mr Parry: I have always been a big fan of yours and read Consortium every time I receive it in my E-Mails. The title of your article should really be The real reason that the @016 Presidential race was close enough for the Republicans to steal it. The Republican party stole the Ppresidency and the US senate in 2016. The election was stolen by Kris Kobach who instituted His illegal Intersstate crosscheck system in every state run by Republicans. This includes all of the swing states Wisconsin Michigan Penn, Florida Ohio etc etc. Well over 1.1million voters were illegally removed from the voting rolls in just Wisconsin Michigan and Penn alone. This is not a wild conspiracy theory it is a fact. Greg Palast the best investigative reporter in America has reported extensively on it. He even released a movie in Oct of 2016 proving the whole illegal setup he even got ahold of the secret lists that they were using tothrow people off of the voting rolls. If these people were not removed from the rolls Clinton not only would have won but with room to spare. The Corporate Media refuses to report on it. The Democrats don’t mention it because for some idiotic reason they think it willhurt their standing in the Political esablishment and hurt their vote turnout. Don’t beleive me just go to Greg Palast .com. You can also go to Greg palast interstate crooscheck. Thank You Daniel Slade.
The Democrats probably ignored the Republican fraud you speak of for the same reasons they blew of the explosive growth of the no-verification touch screen voting machines. And I agree that whatever those reasons were, they were idiotic.
Trump is turning into a nightmare, but the fact remains that the Democrats don’t currently offer any reasonable alternative to him. On some topics they’re even worse.
I have no doubt that elections were rigged in the US. I also have no doubt that Hillary Clinton is a criminal and war mongerer.
So what is the point: the lack of confidence, integrity and belief in he electoral college scam has meant that people do not care if it was stolen,or millions that is. And this all portends badly for the future of a democracy,which our Republic was not set up to be, in terms of voting.
Confidence in the entire political system is now at lows not seen for a hundred years. Look at the fact that nearly half of eligible voters did not vote in the 2016 presidential election across the US, according to data of early turnout rates compiled by the United States Election Project.
Yes, a combination of distrust in the system and not being able to vote due to time, barriers,etc. has meant that neither candidate got over 25% of the vote. This is Banana Republic figures, In Ecuador for example one must vote, it is mandatory. Many South American countries are the same. And many others either leave the ballot blank or simply mark everything thereby annulling their vote.
So,as the culture and economy along with the political crimes go on and on, less and less people will vote.
Hil the Hawk has spent her whole political life working to become one of the good ole boys, so how could anyone with any sense expect her to act in any other way than the good ole boy way with no concern for the needs of the common people. How could she ever be held up as the great model for women? She wanted to be a good ole boy. How could Bernie be so stupid as to join her?
“So, perhaps this new book about how Hillary Clinton really lost Campaign 2016 will enable national Democrats to finally start charting a course correction before the party slams another Titanic-style campaign into another iceberg.”
We can only hope. The recent Republican victory in the Kansas congressional district vacated by Mr. Pompeo was a squeaker – when it should have been a walk. Reportedly, the DNC put no money behind their candidate in the race. Another bad decision. We’ll see if the Georgia congressional race goes better. The Democratic Party needs to get their heads around a “50-state strategy,” or it’s going to be more Republican shenanigans that carry political races.
There are so many echoes of Gore’s loss in 2000 (dismissed as “Nader’s fault”) and Kerry’s loss to Bush in 2004, and Clinton’s loss to Obama in 2008 that suggest the rot is in the roots, and blaming Clinton’s campaign staff (beyond executive level) may be fictitiously spreading the blame around. Understandable since the blaming Third Party Candidates (Stein and Johnson) has fizzled (the numbers aren’t there … Nader 2.74% of the popular vote in 2000; Stein 2016 1.07%, Johnson 3.28), particularly in light of the theoretical offset of the “Never Trump” contingent. Nader in 2000 had built on Green Party success in 1996 base in large part on discontent with Clinton’s policies.
I don’t know if Sanders has a chance to “save” the democratic party by creating new “grassroots” beyond the multiple astroturf “intitiatives” that have been launched at an effort at rebranding or if all these efforts, including Sanders’ will finally convince more and more people that the roots are rotten, that it cannot be saved because it has no desire to change a thing because “we wuz robbed” (again).
If the election had been between Sanders and Trump, I think Sanders would have won. Why? Trump had to veer to the left to get votes. The seemingly anti-Russia statements, the promises to the white working class all should have been progressive issues. If Sanders ran Trump would never have gotten away with appearing to embrace these issues.
But it was not to be. For the oligarchs in the corporate democratic party would not allow it and ran the candidate destined to lose.
The supposed “disruptor” status of the Trump candidacy and presidency was a “Reality TV” masquerade.
All the brouhaha about alleged “Russian meddling” in the American election is a cover for the fact that “Hillary Clinton” (the political reality she represents) really won in the form of a warmongering “Donald Trump”.
In 2015, after Hillary Clinton declared her candidacy, geopolitical analyst Ulson Gunnar wrote:
“Hillary = Obama = Bush Jr. = Clinton = Bush Sr.
“With Hillary Clinton’s announcement that she is running for office in 2016 with President Obama’s full endorsement, those infected with neo-liberalism and wandering the corridors of this house of mirrors see yet another distorted, ghoulish image staring back, but one they are yet again ready to embrace.
“Here is a woman who as US Secretary of State laughed and mocked the Libyan people upon hearing their leader had been murdered by terrorists in what constituted by all accounts a war crime. Before that, she played an active role in selling the war upon Libya in 2011 to the American left (as the American right had already desired such a war for years and needed no convincing). By 2016 we may have yet another Clinton in office, and a Clinton fully dedicated to carrying on the wars of both the Democrats and Republicans that came before her.
“To say this is continuity of agenda is a bit of an understatement. American foreign policy has been so singular in purpose and focus for the past several decades that it is clear that behind the distortions of this house of mirrors, something singular and very nasty has been there the entire time. Who or what could it be?
“The Real President of the United States Lives on Wall Street, not Pennsylvania Avenue
“How about we look at the people who pay for the political campaigns to put these various spokesmen and women-in-chiefs into office in the first place? Or the immense interests driving lobbying efforts that target and control both sides of the political aisle in American politics? […]
We see complete control exerted over American politics as well as across the media, allegedly charged to serve as watchdogs and a check and balance, but instead turned into an echo chamber and instrument of mass persuasion by those who have clearly consolidated the summation of American politics in their pockets.
“While policy might be debated over by these special interests, and groups moved in one direction or another to exert influence against competing special interests among this exclusive club, one thing is for sure, the American voter is the last voice considered in this process.
“Since the American voter is incapable of seeing that they are in fact in a house of mirrors to begin with, and think they are ‘outside’ in reality making real decisions, their decisions are completely irrelevant to those who really do live outside in reality and are actually making real decisions.
“We must understand that for special interests that collectively control trillions of dollars in assets, profits and infrastructure all over the planet, the last thing they are willing to do is allow for the existence of a system that might actually put into power a form of authority above their own, that would set policy predicated upon the interests of the people, rather than their own. They have the money, the power and the ability to ensure policy is set to suit them, and them alone, and they clearly have done just that.
“This is why US troops are still in Afghanistan and Iraq, wars are still being waged either directly or indirectly against Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iran and Russia and destabilization targeting China and other targets of Washington and Wall Street’s special interests continues unabated, albeit distorted within the house of mirrors, regardless of who is president.
“So Americans may think they are voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and those infected with neo-liberalism the world over may think another enlightened champion of their progressive cause has taken the reins of the free world, but they might as well have voted for another Bush. The reality is, that as along as Americans and those who look to America from abroad for leadership dwell in this house of mirrors, the special interests that intentionally built this carnival called ‘democracy’ will have their way back in actual reality.”
American Politics: A House of Mirrors
By Ulson Gunnar
http://journal-neo.org/2015/04/25/american-politics-a-house-of-mirrors/
There will be no political reform until we have constitutional amendments restricting funding of mass media and elections to limited registered individual contributions. We will not get that by peaceful means because those tools of democracy are owned by the oligarchy. Political action will fail except as education. The Dems are even more absurd as a focus of political action, as they are completely owned by oligarchy as a backstop in case the Repubs miscalculate.
We do not live in a democracy, and those who pretend otherwise are working for the enemy whether they see that now or at the end of their lives. They will have contributed to preventing the restoration of democracy, and nothing more, like so many generations before them. Restoration of democracy is not a political choice on offer and never will be until the right wing revolution of oligarchy is overthrown.
Correct. They must be seen as the Czar of Russia was, in 1915, or as Marie Antoinette, etc. They are gangsters, criminals.
Somehow, “Vote for Hillary or you are a misogynist racist!” just did not work, who would have thought?
Harry — “Nobody on the Left seems to realize that Americans rejected HRC en masse because they were sick of the Clintons”
Yes, Harry, en masse… .
Hillary Clinton Leads by 2.8 Million in Final Popular Vote Count.
In the final count, Hillary Clinton’s lead in the popular vote
of the 2016 presidential election was nearly three million votes.
Dec 20, 2016
All Hail the electoral college and it’s fidelity to slavery in these United States of Inequality – !!!
time.com/4558510/electoral-college-history-slavery/
http://time.com/4558510/electoral-college-history-slavery/
Like so many Americans, investigative journalist and progressive comrade Greg Palast, whose work I typically appreciate, got it totally wrong on 7 April 2017:
“Trump is taking out one airfield. That’s like taking out Mar-al-Lago and leaving Trump Tower. Hillary says, take’m ALL out. Never thought I’d say this until today: Damn, I miss that woman.
“For years, too many of my progressive comrades have simply denied the slow-motion holocaust in Syria. When we talk about woman’s rights, how about the right not to see your child vomit out their intestines?”
http://www.gregpalast.com/muslim-lives-matter/
Lives matter, Greg. And “that woman” you “miss” so much helped instigate the slow-motion holocaust in Syria.
Get a clue.
The reason for why Clinton lost and Trump won is very simple and has nothing to do with mistakes……….THE EMPIRE IS COLLAPSING because the SYSTEM itself has no safety valves in it………The political system is no more than a CIRCUS to give the SLEEPING MASSES a false sense that they have a say in the game…………The BANKERS (led by Financial Terrorists called Goldman Sachs) have the ultimate say in the operations. During the campaign, people wanted to see the transcripts of Hillary’s talks to Goldman Sachs, right?! Guess what, Trump gave the most powerful positions in his cabinet to, hmmmm, Goldman Sachs people!!! See, Goldman Sachs (the BANKERS) always WIN…………Americans on the other hand are busy talking, reading, and writing about who won or who lost and why!! The BANKERS are delighted to know that………….keep wasting time about anything as long as you continue to be a slave for Goldman Sachs and Associates…………..
I selected three points for my comment.
Personally, I do not feel anxious for the DNC to revamp its campaign strategy. This system run by two colluding parties both working in consort with Wall Street, the media and the Empire’s military to keep any third party candidates locked out of the public debate is a slap in the face to real democracy. You won’t find one word about political parties in the U,S. Constitution! Too many politicians work harder on creating a winning image and appealing to identity politics than real solutions to the major problems we face today. Did you know that in the ad biz manufacturers often spend more on packaging design than on the product inside the box? A whole lot of research goes into studying the subliminal effects of colors, images and such on the buyer. Political strategists do that, too. Campaigners omit “uncomfortable truths” and sometimes lie to attract your vote. Most people do know this yet feel obligated to pick the person who presents the more attractive fibs! We need more information, (transparency), and more options! No one should feel it’s her/his civic duty to vote against his own interests.
I read a pretty good question today, “Why diid millions of voters choose greed over Green?”
There is one thing more disturbing than Trump; it is the spectacular failure, so far, of the Democratic( an oxymoron) Party to acknowledge they ran a corrupt, anti-democratic, influenced peddling war monger for the nation’s highest office. They had a chance at correction by electing Keith Ellison as chair of the DNC but chose Clintonista, Obamabot Tom Perez for the position.
Although Bernie is now accompanying him on a 6000 mile tour (his minder?), it is questionable the DNC has learned its lesson. The question is whether the Vermont Senator is being taken seriously by the insiders, or is just being used as a “sheepdog” to bring progressive along.
The constant whining about “the Russians” is the sign of a loser institution that is totally blind to its own faults and unwilling to face the music and clean house of the Hillarybots that led it down the path to ruin.
If we had a parliamentary system it wouldn’t matter so much as another party could rise to the occasion, but with our system we’re stuck with these jerks.
Democracy does not work and is failing all, over the world. America was founded as a republic not a democracy and this is poorly understood.
A democracy is rule by the omnipotent majority. In a democracy, an individual, and any group of individuals composing any minority, have no protection against the unlimited power of the majority. It is a case of Majority-over-Man.
A republic is similar to a representative democracy except it has a written constitution of basic rights that protect the minority from being completely unrepresented or overridden by the majority. And these can never be trampled on.
America has gone from a Republic to a representative plutocratic democracy, meaning those elected reprsent the rich and the powerful. In other words, like Rome, America is dying.