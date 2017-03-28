The Surveillance State Behind Russia-gate

Exclusive: Amid the frenzy over the Trump team’s talks with Russians, are we missing a darker story, how the Deep State’s surveillance powers control the nation’s leaders, ask U.S. intelligence veterans Ray McGovern and Bill Binney.
By Ray McGovern and Bill Binney
Although many details are still hazy because of secrecy – and further befogged by politics – it appears House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes was informed last week about invasive electronic surveillance of senior U.S. government officials and, in turn, passed that information onto President Trump.
This news presents Trump with an unwelcome but unavoidable choice: confront those who have kept him in the dark about such rogue activities or live fearfully in their shadow. (The latter was the path chosen by President Obama. Will Trump choose the road less traveled?)
What President Trump decides will largely determine the freedom of action he enjoys as president on many key security and other issues. But even more so, his choice may decide whether there is a future for this constitutional republic. Either he can acquiesce to or fight against a Deep State of intelligence officials who have a myriad of ways to spy on politicians (and other citizens) and thus amass derogatory material that can be easily transformed into blackmail.
This crisis (yes, “crisis” is an overused word, but in this highly unusual set of circumstances we believe it is appropriate) came to light mostly by accident after President Trump tweeted on March 4 that his team in New York City’s Trump Towers had been “wiretapped” by President Obama.
Trump reportedly was relying on media reports regarding how conversations of aides, including his ill-starred National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, had been intercepted. Trump’s tweet led to a fresh offensive by Democrats and the mainstream press to disparage Trump’s “ridiculous” claims.
However, this concern about the dragnets that U.S. intelligence (or its foreign partners) can deploy to pick up communications by Trump’s advisers and then “unmask” the names before leaking them to the news media was also highlighted at the Nunes-led House Intelligence Committee hearing on March 20, where Nunes appealed for anyone who had related knowledge to come forward with it.
That apparently happened on the evening of March 21 when Nunes received a call while riding with a staffer. After the call, Nunes switched to another car and went to a secure room at the Old Executive Office Building, next to the White House, where he was shown highly classified information apparently about how the intelligence community picked up communications by Trump’s aides.
The next day, Nunes went to the White House to brief President Trump, who later said he felt “somewhat vindicated” by what Nunes had told him.
The ‘Wiretap’ Red Herring
But the corporate U.S. news media continued to heckle Trump over his use of the word “wiretap” and cite the insistence of FBI Director James Comey and other intelligence officials that President Obama had not issued a wiretap order aimed at Trump.
As those paying rudimentary attention to modern methods of surveillance know, “wiretapping” is passé. But Trump’s use of the word allowed FBI and Department of Justice officials and their counterparts at the National Security Agency to swear on a stack of bibles that the FBI, DOJ, and NSA have been unable to uncover any evidence within their particular institutions of such “wiretapping.”
At the House Intelligence Committee hearing on March 20, FBI Director Comey and NSA Director Michael Rogers firmly denied that their agencies had wiretapped Trump Towers on the orders of President Obama.
So, were Trump and his associates “wiretapped?” Of course not. Wiretapping went out of vogue decades ago, having been rendered obsolete by leaps in surveillance technology.
The real question is: Were Trump and his associates surveilled? Wake up, America. Was no one paying attention to the disclosures from NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013 when he exposed Director of National Intelligence James Clapper as a liar for denying that the NSA engaged in bulk collection of communications inside the United States.
The reality is that EVERYONE, including the President, is surveilled. The technology enabling bulk collection would have made the late demented FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover’s mouth water.
Allegations about the intelligence community’s abuse of its powers also did not begin with Snowden. For instance, several years earlier, former NSA worker and whistleblower Russell Tice warned about these “special access programs,” citing first-hand knowledge, but his claims were brushed aside as coming from a disgruntled employee with psychological problems. His disclosures were soon forgotten.
Intelligence Community’s Payback
However, earlier this year, there was a stark reminder of how much fear these surveillance capacities have struck in the hearts of senior U.S. government officials. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that President Trump was “being really dumb” to take on the intelligence community, since “They have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”
Maddow shied away from asking the logical follow-up: “Senator Schumer, are you actually saying that Trump should be afraid of the CIA?” Perhaps she didn’t want to venture down a path that would raise more troubling questions about the surveillance of the Trump team than on their alleged contacts with the Russians.
Similarly, the U.S. corporate media is now focused on Nunes’s alleged failure to follow protocol by not sharing his information first with Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. Democrats promptly demanded that Nunes recuse himself from the Russia investigation.
On Tuesday morning, reporters for CNN and other news outlets peppered Nunes with similar demands as he walked down a corridor on Capitol Hill, prompting him to suggest that they should be more concerned about what he had learned than the procedures followed.
That’s probably true because to quote Jack Nicholson’s character in “A Few Good Men” in a slightly different context, the mainstream media “cannot handle the truth” – even if it’s a no-brainer.
At his evening meeting on March 21 at the Old Executive Office Building, Nunes was likely informed that all telephones, emails, etc. – including his own and Trump’s – are being monitored by what the Soviets used to call “the organs of state security.”
By sharing that information with Trump the next day – rather than consulting with Schiff – Nunes may have sought to avoid the risk that Schiff or someone else would come up with a bureaucratic reason to keep the President in the dark.
A savvy politician, Nunes knew there would be high political cost in doing what he did. Inevitably, he would be called partisan; there would be more appeals to remove him from chairing the committee; and the character assassination of him already well under way – in The Washington Post, for example – might move him to the top of the unpopularity chart, displacing even bête noire Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But this episode was not the first time Nunes has shown some spine in the face of what the Establishment wants ignored. In a move setting this congressman apart from all his colleagues, Nunes had the courage to host an award ceremony for one of his constituents, retired sailor and member of the USS Liberty crew, Terry Halbardier.
On June 8, 1967, by repairing an antennae and thus enabling the USS Liberty to issue an SOS, Halbardier prevented Israeli aircraft and torpedo boats from sinking that Navy intelligence ship and ensuring that there would be no survivors to describe how the Israeli “allies” had strafed and bombed the ship. Still, 34 American seamen died and 171 were wounded.
At the time of the award ceremony in 2009, Nunes said, “The government has kept this quiet I think for too long, and I felt as my constituent, he [Halbardier] needed to get recognized for the services he made to his country.” (Ray McGovern took part in the ceremony in Nunes’s Visalia, California office.)
Now, we suspect that much more may be learned about the special compartmented surveillance program targeted against top U.S. national leaders if Rep. Nunes doesn’t back down and if Trump doesn’t choose the road most traveled – acquiescence to America’s Deep State actors.
Ray McGovern served as a CIA analyst for 27 years and conducted one-on-one briefings of the President’s Daily Brief under Ronald Reagan from 1081 to 1985.
Bill Binney was former Technical Director, World Geopolitical & Military Analysis, NSA and co-founder of NSA’s SIGINT Automation Research Center before he retired after 9/11.
As I watch a coup being televised into our home, I now find I have an appreciation for Rep. Devin Nunes, and that is his support of the USS Liberty and honoring Terry Halbardier. I was a Radioman in the Navy and never heard a word during my training, which took place some 18 months after the USS Liberty attack, and now find it disgusting that we were never told about what Halbardier did to save his ship and surviving crew members…talk about hushed up. So good on Rep. Devin Nunes for that at least. When it comes to the MSM vs Trump saga, I’ll just wait until after the next commercial to see how things are progressing.
PS I wonder how AIPAC feels about Nunes honoring the USS Liberty?
It’s really astonishing when you think about: even though Trump has increased the already insane military budget by at least 10% it’s still not enough for certain militarist-intell warmongers. They bet on Killary and we’re devastated when she lost. They fully knew she’d kowtow to everything they desired, after all, she was a militarist Zionist herself, even advocating for a suicidal ‘no-fly’ zone in Syria.
A certain element of the intell-militarist-media establishment is still intent on vilifying Trump (undoubtedly, some of the contumely well deserved) and won’t stop until they have Trump waging an all out air and ground war on Tehran, Damascus and Crimea. Tillerson makes the militarists uneasy b/c Tillerson’s a market-driven empire builder. He’d rather cut oil deals with Iran, Libya and Syria instead of obliterating them and turning them into failed states which is what the military driven empire builders are all about.
The last few months clearly demonstrate what we’re up against. Washington-Zio militarists (and their media lackeys) will stop at absolutely nothing until they can fully trust that the Executive branch will genuflect to each and every one of their dictates.
The spooky bastards are destroying any chance for democratic government. These creeps are as close as it gets to evil incarnate.
These government cockroaches stay busy spying on each other, and hatching schemes to blackmail those a notch higher in the power hierarchy. Great recipe for insanity!
I believe “Something Very Evil is Loose” and is in control.
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2016/11/something-is-very-evil.html
And we wonder why our policies are illogical and bat shit crazy?
Washington DC is an insane asylum.
This is the real story! What a great article!
Interesting link Stephen. People tend to avoid the word evil, and more importantly that which it points to. When I was a lad back in the thirties, the comic books made it clear who the evil one’s seeking to dominate and enslave the world were. We could use some of that literature now, maybe it would help wake people up to who their real enemies are.
What would be a good action plan to resist the “Deep State”? I know, being informed and aware is an obvious step but what comes after that?! Kennedy was killed by the Deep State and so was his brother, Robert……That means that the Deep State is willing to even kill a president of the country if he stood in the way!! The same “Deep State” engineered 9/11 and several other false flag operations and got away with them all……..my question is a very valid one “How to resist the “Deep State”?!
Thank you Ray and Bill,
For shedding light into dark places. It strikes me the real investigation should not be how Russia “hacked our election” in 2016 – we “hacked” the Yeltsin election of 1996, just maybe the Russians learned something about “election hacking” from us?
Why don’t we investigate how the surveillance by US Intelligence Agencies of corporately bankrolled politicians (to see if they’re playing by the Intelligence Agency playbook (closely related to the “defense industry budget”)) is in turn related to actually controlling the congressional votes that the “foreign policy establishment” deems good for the country? No wonder we’ll always be at war, if we keep pumping up these straw enemies (yes – some are real) that enable us to dictate to the world what is good for it. This is the height and instability of hegemony, and it’s likely leading us into those dark places where your light is shining. Keep it up guys, please, a nation is at stake.
Key part of this essay:
Yes, EVERYBODY. Except in special cases the collected information probably isn’t examined in real time, but every ordinary long-distance communication is collected for future retrieval. And for people of interest to the Surveillance State, every normal short-distance communication too. Especially if the conversation is held within range of anybody’s smart phone.
The US Police state has been constructed in such a way that the agencies involved no longer have any need whatever to go to a court. They may do so for specialized lawyer reasons, but they’re going to gather the information anyway.
Recently I learned that the US mails aren’t secure either.
The revelations by Edward Snowden, and the 2013 acknowledgement that the U.S. Postal Service photographs the front and back of all mail sent through the U.S., ostensibly for sorting purposes, has brought new scrutiny to the mail cover program.
Techniques to open and reseal letters have been around for ages, but I doubt if that’s necessary anymore. Given the advances in modern technology, I suspect special cameras can read and record the text within an unopened letter.
Trump was “surveilled” simply because he lives in the US of A. I’d not bet a dime of my money that the White House isn’t bugged to the rafters. Obama & Company had months to do that if they so desired. But who could possibly be trusted to de-bug the place? Nobody I know of!
For really Important discussions Trump probably ought to build a roomy little hut somewhere on the back lawn out of materials purchased by trusted people. Similarly trusted workers would nail it together,and it would have nice porta-potty facilities, bottled water, and gas-mantle lighting. Shielding in the floor, walls, and roof would cut off all cell phone reception – which along with most computers wouldn’t be permitted inside in any case. Tiny recorders carried inside by sell-out traitors would be a problem they’d have to solve on their own.
This whole deal of Nunes not informing Congressman [ Shill ] Shifft is bullshit and diversion. Shill / Shifft got the same letter sent by Larry Klayman as did all members of the committee outlining what ex CIA / NSA whistle-blower Montgomery ( 600 million documents ) had removed from files of the spooks. This is all to protect obama and his spying of Trump, James Rosen, Merkel , the AP, and a host other people.
Kinda difficult to defend Nunes’s actions in this case. If he wants/thinks he needs to go rouge, maybe he should think about what that means. He looked like a Trump stooge (my words before pelosi) beforehand. Now, he REALLY looks like one. And he’s pushed the whole thing to the next level. So, thanks for that, Devin.
Anyone who didn’t know that EVERYone is under the survelance state hasn’t been paying attention. News out here in Frisco had a NSA closet at a ATT facility..outed by a tech there in 2003? So the fascist state thought they’d be immune?
Nunes’s pony show for an admittedly heroic act is nice, but how many times has he been complicit?