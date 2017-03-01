Israel’s Anti-Semitism Smears Backfire

Israel has often succeeded in silencing criticism of its treatment of Palestinians by calling critics anti-Semites and scaring politicians into canceling public events, but the tactic is now starting to backfire, writes retired U.S. diplomat Ann Wright.
By Ann Wright
An often-used tactic to squelch criticism of Israeli state policies toward the Palestinians is to call the criticism anti-Semitic. The sponsors of the event become afraid of the label, anti-Semitism, false as it is, and cancel the event to avoid any controversy. The tactic is used widely across Europe and the United States.
This week, the talk that I was to give in a room at the Rome City Hall about the Women’s Boat to Gaza and the conditions in Gaza was cancelled 24 hours before the event by the council member who had agreed to arrange for the room. His staff revealed that he had gotten intense pressure from the Israeli Embassy and Rome’s Jewish Community Association to stop the presentation.
But that was not the end of the story. In a fast-moving media blitz, organized by Italy’s Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions program, two of Rome’s newspapers wrote of the cancellation and several radio stations reported on it. BDS Italy scheduled a press conference about the cancellation in the plaza in front of the City Hall at the time the talk was scheduled. About 20 representatives of the news media attended, a much larger number than would have attended the talk itself.
Due to the number of media and the questions concerning the cancellation, Marcello de Vito, President of the Rome City Council, invited three of us to come into the City Hall to discuss the cancellation. This invitation provided us with the opportunity to discuss the conditions in Gaza and the West Bank and the nonviolent tactics such as BDS and Boats to Gaza to bring international attention to the harmful policies of the State of Israel.
From the questions, it was apparent that the President, another City Council member and their staff knew little about the Israeli blockade of Gaza, the illegal settlements, the apartheid wall, the numbers of Palestinian children and youth held in Israeli jails, and the theft of Palestinian resources by Israeli companies.
Something similar happened last year in Bayreuth, Germany, when the prize for Tolerance and Peace, which had been awarded to CODEPINK: Women for Peace, was cancelled by the Mayor after two reporters, known for writing spurious articles, alleged that CODEPINK was an anti-Semitic organization. Following an extensive letter-writing campaign from members of the German Parliament and others who know that CODEPINK’s actions challenging the policies of the State of Israel are not anti-Semitic, the Bayreuth City Council voted to reinstate the award amid much publicity.
Also, last year, a conference in which grandmothers who had been through World War II were to speak was cancelled because of similar allegations. Defenders of Israeli policies targeted 90-year old Hedie Esptein, a vocal critic of Israeli treatment of Palestinians, although her parents had been killed in the Holocaust and she had survived by being sent to England as a part of the Kindertransport,
Responding quickly to false allegations of anti-Semitism is key to blunting the Israeli government’s offensive toward those who challenge the illegal and inhumane policies toward Palestinians. In the case of the Rome cancellation, the pushback from BDS Italy created more publicity about the plight of the Palestinians than the event itself would have.
Ann Wright served 29 years in the U.S. Army/Army Reserves and retired as a Colonel. She was a U.S. diplomat and served in U.S. embassies in Nicaragua, Grenada, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sierra Leone, Micronesia, Afghanistan and Mongolia. She resigned from the U.S. government in March, 2003 in opposition to President Bush’s war on Iraq.
There should be more people with integrity like Ms. Ann Wright in this world, to raise their voices when they see the abuses and genocidal acts of the land thieves of Israel against the defenseless Palestinians.
We must keep always in mind than crimes and bad acts happen when good people keep quiet about it.
If there is a GOD, not the God of Israel, It should bless Ms. Ann Wright.
thank you. i enjoyed the woman’s march simply because they seem to have the courage to speak out regardless of the cost. ann wright is an example of courage which is lacking in congress, the press and the general population. israel is wrong and their policies will hurt them no matter what we know about the bible and the right of a jewish state. it is hypocrisy and there is no escape.
Ironically, in 1934 a law was passed in Nazi-controlled Germany that criminalized criticism of the Nazi party and their governance. Today Zionist-controlled American legislatures are criminalizing criticism of Israel’s Zionist bigotry and crimes. It is a grave mistake to appease Zionist campaign “donors”, who are in fact extortionists in cahoots with mass murderers. American legislators who give in to these criminals should hang their heads in shame.
This woman is a disgrace and her activities do not promote peace, tolerance or understanding in any way. On the contrary, her actions are targeted towards specific scapegoats and they are grandiose, inflammatory and divisive in nature. I am relieved that she is no longer in a position to represent our country or interfere with its interests in any way. Ann Wright is as wrong as it is possible for one person to be. She appears to be a truly misguided (possibly troubled) individual who conflates herself as some kind of self-canonized saint.
Ad hominem attacks are the classic Zionist response to criticism of the so-called ‘Jewish’ state. Proof that they have no evidence-based arguments.
A.S.F. is the same type of troll you constantly see on the MSM. Don’t refute or present any evidence, just slander the messenger. This one probably works for AIPAC or ProporNot.
As wrong? As wrong! Surely you meant to say 1,000 times as wrong! 10,000 times as wrong!
How dare you understate that.
There is no condemnation that is enough for your understatement.
Nay, there is no condemnation that is 1,000,000th enough for your understatement.
1,000,000,000,000,000th. Really I am trying my utmost to condemn your understatement enough.
It’s wonderful hear of progress being made against the powerful control of Jewish lobbies. It appears that people’s minds are opening to truth. Thanks Ann for your courageous work.
This backfire effect happened with Professor Tony Martin a few times during his ordeal at Wellsley College. However, the hyper aggressive Jewish organizations slandering Tony met their match – as Tony proved to be a formidable opponent. Here’s one excerpt from his essay ‘Tactics of Organized Jewery in Suppressing Free Speech’
“Another tactic is what I call their unseemly histrionics. When I spoke at Worcester State College, there was a Jewish lady (I think her name was Schneider) who was on the College’s board of trustees. Amidst great fanfare, she resigned from the board because of the school’s invitation to me. But that’s what I call nothing but stupid histrionics. It got a lot of press, of course. It created a lot of media interest. But again, this was a case of shooting herself in the foot. As I remember they had initially scheduled me to speak in an auditorium that held about a hundred people. But after all the hysteria, which they themselves had generated, they had to change the venue to the largest auditorium they had, which held about 300 people. And even that wasn’t big enough. So eventually, when I turned up on a cold, wintry morning in February, they had that 300-capacity auditorium totally full. Then they had to run closed-circuit televisions outside for another 300 people to hear what I had to say. And of course, my speech got to be front-page news the next morning in the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, and so on.”
source: http://www.ihr.org/other/tonymartin2002.html
Fuck off, Holocaust-denier.
I am impressed by your elegant use of the English language but am perplexed at how you came to the conclusion that RAW is a Holocaust denier without evidence .
ConsortiumNews used to have loads of intelligent comments, no trolls at all. Once consortium made the jumans WAPO blacklist, their comment section exploded. Now the paid trolls have descended. Sad, but not a surprise…
Just for kicks, I’ll troll them back with facts… they hate facts. They’re fanatical sociopaths. I am referring to the zionest ideologues. Not all Jews. Some Jews I love – Like Gilad Atzmon, he’s a great Jew! It’s just the rabid ones like psudoman: Rikhard Ravindra Tanskanen accusing me of being holocaust denier. His real name is probably Ben Stein… or Dov Weisman, or TalmudLover
A troll traditionally on the Internet is someone indulges in off-topic abuse.
1) a troll is someone who posts inflammatory
2) extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community, such as an online discussion forum, chat room, or blog, with the primary intent of provoking readers into an emotional response
3) or of otherwise disrupting normal on-topic discussion
More from Prof Tony Martin:
“Another one of their tactics is hate mail. Their propensity for hate mail, I discovered, is absolutely amazing. Up to now, I still get a lot of hate emails. And a few days ago I got a hate postcard. On the one hand they try to portray themselves in public as these great liberals and nice folks and whatnot, but at the very same time they’re getting out this other kind of stuff.
Which also reminds me of the tendency towards violence. There was one Jewish guy, he said he was a Russian Jew, called Alexander Nechaevsky, who actually came onto my campus saying that he had come to get me. Luckily I wasn’t there to be gotten that day. I was somewhere out of town. But he came to the office, saying he had come to get me, and whatnot. They had to call the campus police, and he was given an order — a trespass order, I think they called it — not to appear on the campus again.”
You are a fraud. I do not buy your act, at all.
This is one issue that both American Parties are completely wrong about. It is insane to be afraid to say ANYTHING against what Israel has done to the Palestinian people. I am so sick of Bibi and his two-faced agenda. He has no intention of a 2 State solution and no intention to allow the Palestinian people equal rights and full citizenship in a 1 State solution.
This is one issue that both American Parties are completely wrong about.
Because the leaders, senators and representatives of both parties have sold their souls to the Israel lobby. Elizabeth Warren and Jeff Merkley have been admirable in taking on Wall Street, but when it comes to Israel they must surely be ashamed of themselves – if not, they should. Similarly, Russ Feingold who was the “one” in a 99 to 1 vote in the senate approving the mad rush to endorse FISA went against character to toe the Lobby’s line.
At the same time, let’s not ignore the American people who are mostly mute when it comes to Israel’s violations of international law and crimes against humanity.
Bill – I think most Americans are mute because they’re not being educated about the situation. If the Palestinian situation were given the same attention as say the transgender bathroom issue, Israel would probably have folded its tent by now. Vested interests with money are keeping the situation out of the public eye as much as they can, or at least not playing it up.
Can you just imagine if the New York Times or the Washington Post had huge “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” headlines on their front pages? And then continued these headlines day after day? But they’re not going to do that, are they, because the Israeli lobby would turn around and call for their own boycott against the newspapers if they did.
Actually people of Jewish surname directly controlled 40 to 60 percent of US newspapers back in the 1980s when I investigated this, and controlled almost all the rest indirectly; that percentage was increasing. The only exceptions were in New Jersey, where they were controlled by Italians, and in Texas-Louisiana, where I could see no obvious ethnic bias, but was told that they are controlled by the oil companies. Even those percentages are underestimates because only 50 percent of US Jews could be identified by surname even back in in 1970, and that percentage was increasing.
The same situation appeared to apply to magazines, and certainly book publishers.
So it would be more than fair to say that US publishing is completely controlled by Jews, most of whom are radically pro-Israel. If you wish to verify these estimates, you must study Jewish surnames for a few weeks at least, and not assume that you can recognize those, or you will underestimate those.
The percentage of Jews identifiable by surname was decreasing from 50 percent, not increasing.
Our local regional rag doesn’t appear to have any Jewish people in management but they reject any letters I write critical of Israel .
It is sad that the American people are just fed so much propaganda and lies about Israel and the Palestinians! I am rooting for the BDS movement The Israeli lobby are just too powerful.
An interesting fact regarding the use of Anti-Semitic claims by Israel: Since the Palestinians are themselves a Semitic people it can be argued that the State of Israel is the most murderous and destructive “ Anti-Semitic” entity on earth.
Yes, the term “anti-Semitic” is both erroneous and deliberately deceptive. It is erroneous because Semites include Arab groups. It is deceptive because no other ethnic/racial group demands a special word for discrimination against their group. This is part of their strategy of discrimination in favor of themselves: they claim that any objection to wrongdoing by Jews is discrimination against their group, and further that it is a unique psychopathology. But it is their own racism that is psychopathology, and their extremely devious attempts to mask it as defense, and to attack legitimate critics.
The great and tragic irony is that many of the the victims of bullying become bullies, and many Jewish victims of Nazi fascism have become fascists, only because their zionist faction led them that way. If Israel had been set up in a remote location, rather than the most foolish location for such a thing on Earth, it might have succeeded – and been superceded by now. Israel was a mistake from the beginning. And they have no more claim to an empire there than anyone else, as all humanity had empires there in the million years that our ancestors migrated from southern Africa to Europe and Asia. Pure propaganda.
One only has to read the majority of comments on this forum to get a disgusting earful of the rising (and self-righteous) tide of Anti-semitism in this country, as well as abroad. people are using Israel as an excuse to allow this poison loose on the world yet again. And people like Ann Wright are the chief poisoners in charge.
Dear Ann – thank you so very, very much for your clear and encouraging article. The label “anti-semitism” is a much-hackneyed one, and means very little these days. You have put your finger on what is truly happening, worldwide, that Israel is blatantly abusing the Palestinians, both inside the country, and those under occupation. As a political entity, Israel has NO right to claim lands it occupies militarily. This is a GROSS violation of the UN charter. Furthermore, we, Americans (every one of us) are financing this mass injustice. KUDOS to you for writing that even the rejection of your talk generated more publicity in the Italian community and abroad. Yes, I am fully aware that Israel’s vicious pursuit of any exposure of its crimes is widely BACKFIRING- and the BDS movement’s efficacy is for all to see. The Palestinians are deeply grateful to you (as I am), and to all who DARE to speak out.
Sincerely, Huda Giddens.
You are a prime example of what you protest too much does not exist. Ann Wright and her supporters could not be making it any clearer that Anti-Semitism is, indeed, alive and thriving if they took off their “progressive” sheep’s clothing and put on the SS uniforms stashed in the back of their minds’ closets and started strutting around giving “Seig Heil” salutes instead of carrying their little BDS banners. it just makes it all the more repulsive that they do so while ignoring REAL genocides, apartheids and state-sponsored and approved human rights abuses and terrorism like those taking place in Syria, the Palestinian territories and a multiplicity of majority Muslim countries in the Far East and Africa, as well as the middle East
I have written here in the past how I fear for the average good Jew for the hate filled treatment the Zionist have inflected upon the Palestintian people. The repercussions of Netanyahu’s words are what I’m afraid allows cover for the Anti-Semitic to do their evil spirited vandalism, and empowers them to feel justified committing their acts of violence upon the innocent Jew. I also might add that some of these acts of violence could be false flags. Until a one state throughly democratic representative of all parties government comes to be, nothing good will come of what exist now.
America should pass a law, and heavily enforce it, that no foreign lobby money may be accepted by an America politician is allowed. While we are at it, we Americans should take a hard look at the dual citizenship requirements and the influence that has on our America political body, as well. Start worrying about Kansas, and stop this hegemonic nonsense which is taking our country down to ruin.
Yes, neither foreign money nor money advocating a foreign power or ethnic/racial group should be allowed in elections, mass media, or the past, present, or future income of politicians, judges, or government employees. We need constitutional amendments to protect democracy from these corrupt influences.
That’s a ‘yay’ vote from me.
THE VICTIMIZER NEEDS TO BE CONSIDERED “THE VICTIM”
In the sordid history of Zionism in Palestine/Israel it has become
clear that the Zionists need to call names, to use the terms
“anti-Semitic”,” holocaust deniers” to maintain the sympathy
to the world.
Israeli’s will even kill their own people to manufacture fear of
“anti-semitism” such as was done in Baghdad in the early
fifties. BagHdad was then one third Jewish. A synagogue
was bombed (by Israelis on Ben Guron’s orders) as well as
Jewish Community Centers and other places where Jews congregate.
The fear of violent anti-Semitism was conjured up and
Iraqi Jews fled—to Israel in a “secret” fleet of airplanes,
a special airline which turned out to be the Israelis themselves.
When other nations offered assistance the offer was promptly
rejected. (1950-1952?)
Cries of “anti-semitism” continue to protect Israel from all
laws. Terror against Palestinians and others cannot ever
be questioned.
One mourns for those Jews who become the victims of their
own “supporters” whether ADL (Anti-Defamation League) or
the Israeli government (such as David Ben Gurion) itself.
One might add that in Western society these days it is considered
permissible to shoot and murder those whom you dislike whether they be Jews,
Indians, blacks, latinos or others.
For documentation see:
Thomas Suarez, THE TERROR STATE(2017)
Hannah Arendt, ZIONISM RECONSIDERED (1944)
—Peter Loeb, Boston, MA, USA
Peter more people need to learn about events such as you mention here. I know you are doing your part, but where is the media?
The criticism of Israel is political, for its actions and laws, not religious or ethnic characteristics(and of course most of the strident Zionist Israelis are not semitic people but Poles like Netanyahu or ex USSR Liebermen.)
You could even say that they are not criticised because they are Jews but because they are liars, thieves and murderers.
When will the Khazar myth end? How many people in the world are idiots?
A country, a people not knowing shame.
The very term “Antisemitism” is a nonsense. The term was invented because “racism” did not sufficiently convey the exceptionalism that Zionists demand from non-Jews. The invention of a special category of racism (defined by the racial/religious identity of the supposed victim) has created a tool whereby legitimate criticism can be falsely identified and condemned as hate speech, invoking associations with WWII atrocities. If the proper term for this (racism) is used, a great majority of “antisemitic” smears would simply disappear as they simply do not qualify as race hatred.
Oddly, the use of the term is itself a racist act for it describes a transgression that can only be committed against one ethnic identity, implying that there is something special about that identity. Demanding special treatment for one’s ethnicity is the very definition of racism.
There are many Semi Pathetic people in this World. Please dont feel that Semi Pathetic people are just Jews! Anyone can be Pathetic. But the majority of these people are Jews or they do come from Israel and are Jewish. This is not their fault; this group were born Semi – Pathetic and cannot be blamed for their Paranoia; this is just their way, their culture, and of course religion, so we should not call them Semi – Pathetic even if this is all they are.
Another idiot.
Thanks, Ann, for your courage and principled position as always. In fact Israel and its supporters are the biggest real ANTISEMITIC people on earth. Why? because the Palestinians are SEMITES themselves. Strange that Israel and its supporters are actually trying to literally steal even the DNA of the Palestinians and claim it for themselves!! Please read “Why I Stopped Being a Jew” by Shlomo Sand.
In 2016, my home state legislature passed a law that made it illegal for California to do business with entities that boycott Israel. That same year, the governor of New York, by governor’s decree, against the wishes of New York’s legislature, declared it illegal for his State to do business with entities that boycott Israel. This is the power that a small, wealthy nation with huge business and financial interests with legislators can wield over Democracy and our First Amendment rights freedom of expression. Thus, the US, in obeisance to right-wing Israelis (the wealthy vociferous ones), carries on endless wars until there will be a “Greater Israel” according to the Israeli “Oded Yinon Plan – 1982. We need to investigate Israeli ties to our Legislators and Congresspersons as well as the bally-hooed Trump ties to Russia.
Zionism is racism. Zionism is theft. Zionism is fascism.
Bottom line: Foreign Jews had the same right to Palestine as Irish Catholics and Mexican atheists, i.e., none whatsoever.
Therein lies the root of the conflict.
Bravo Ann Wright! Courage and intelligence!
In December, a controversial bill, the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act (ASAA), failed to pass Congress. The ASAA would have imposed a definition of anti-Semitism that is so broad it would encompass virtually any criticism of Israel.
It will be reintroduced again, perhaps explaining the recent flurry of anti-semitic attacks which seem will help its eventual passage
Plincoln – I’ve often wondered whether some of these attacks (not the current ones necessarily) aren’t purposely set up in order to ensure passage of specific laws. It’s been done before.
Anti-Semitism is when you endorse, or do not condemn forthrightly enough, any position about Israelis and Palestinians, other than the very most right wing position you readily have access to at that time.
The term “anti-semitism” is one I’d never looked up in terms of “word origins”, so I made a google search. Rather quickly I found this at Google Books.
So the word itself was invented rather recently. But when I looked it up in the 1911 Britannica Encyclopedia, there were more than 11 pages of dense encyclopedia print, meaning the topic was one of intense interest. I didn’t read it all, but in the first few paragraphs I found some interesting “stuff”.
Because the European Jews were locked out of everything else, they specialized in handling money. Because of their physical isolation, a couple of things happened. The greater-than-normal inbreeding propagated some distinctive physical traits. They looked different! Another result of the entire group’s evolutionary pressure cooker experience was that they got to be very good at the money handling. Call it getting brainier, more ruthless, or something else, but they prospered.
So the people who have been murdering and stealing in Old Palestine for the past century are the true outsiders. They are moving in on the actual “semites” – the ones who have lived in the area while the Zionist invaders were living in Europe. Whether they chase away or murder the Palestinian inhabitants is a matter of indifference to them. They are determined to have that land on the basis of an imaginary Land Deed from God.
But they now claim that even the mildest protests against their own behavior is “anti-semitism”. Which goes to show that one of the other skills they honed during those centuries in Europe was chutzpah.
Google Search Terms: “ANTI-SEMITISM. In the political struggles of the concluding quarter of the 19th century”
“From the questions, it was apparent that the President, another City Council member and their staff knew little about the Israeli blockade of Gaza, the illegal settlements, the apartheid wall, the numbers of Palestinian children and youth held in Israeli jails, and the theft of Palestinian resources by Israeli companies.”
Or, of the more than 100 year history of the Zionists theft, plunder of property, violence against the Palestinian people and false history that has been projected by the press to the public.
The Zionist government of Israel is the cancer that is eating away at the ME and no settlement between Arabs and “the West” will ever be reached until that government is reined in.
There must be one state; all laws levied on everyone equally, the franchise to all…etc, etc. Two states will only give Israel more reason to continue to steal, plunder and cause violence on defenseless peoples.
Why is it that if Israel goes after a Palestinian, she is “defending” herself?
And, when a Palestinian defends themselves it is always “terrorism”?
No peace will ever come to the ME until Israel is brought to justice for it’s policies against the Palestinian peoples.
The problem is not enough people know a twit of the history…not a twit.
And, they believe everything the MSM tells them.
This cannot end well.
Is any kind of sympathy or support of Palestinians really “equal” to anti-Semitism?
Surely, a case could be made that it is “worse” than anti-Semitism?
Who would dare to suggest, that it is not 100 times worse, nay 1000 times worse, nay, sorry to understate it so much I am really really trying.