WATCH: Abby Martin on Standing Up to Monsters

The director of the documentary Earth’s Greatest Enemy, about U.S. empire, militarism and environmental destruction, says we aren’t angry enough.



Filmmaker Abby Martin delivers a powerful message with her film Earth’s Greatest Enemy. She says the fight against the war machine and the fight to save the planet are the same and we are not angry enough about it.

Not only is the U.S. military the world’s largest consumer of fossil fuels, at 270,000 barrels a day, but it has been excluded because of the Kyoto protocols from the emissions counts on grounds of national security. As are other countries’ militaries.

That the biggest polluters are exempt, Martin argues, makes emissions targeting a farce.

In conversation with her after a Sydney screening last week is former Australian Greens Senator Scott Ludlum.

Presented by the Independent and Peaceful Australia Network (IPAN) and Progressive International Pacific.

Camera and editing: Cathy Vogan for Consortium News.

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