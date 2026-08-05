Force-Feeding ICE Detainees

“If they admit openly that there are hunger strikes,” said one lawyer, “they admit that the conditions in detention are so bad that people are willing to forgo food to raise awareness.”

By Brett Wilkins

Common Dreams

The Trump administration subjected hunger-striking immigrants held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers to involuntary medical procedures, including forced feeding, a blatant and painful violation of medical ethics widely considered to be torture.

In the second article of a two-piece series, The Guardian revealed on Monday that court records showed ICE personnel attempted to subject at least 10 hunger-striking detainees to the procedures.

At least three, and possibly five, detainees were force-fed, while five others ended their hunger strikes at the last minute rather than undergo the invasive, non-consensual insertion of a plastic tube through the nose, down the throat and esophagus, and into the stomach to deliver liquid nutrition against their will.

Hundreds of people have gone on hunger strike at ICE detention centers across the country to protest overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, spoiled and worm-infested food and water, inadequate medical care, delays in immigration procedures, alleged physical and psychological torture, and other mistreatment.

The Guardian’s investigation found that one Kurdish asylum seeker detained at ICE’s Port Isabel Service Processing Center in Los Fresnos, Texas, was subjected to force-feeding for eight months, while another hunger-striker at the same facility endured six months of the painful procedure. In six cases reviewed by The Guardian, immigrants who were force-fed had no legal representation.

The Department of Homeland Security (D.H.S.) maintains that detainees receive adequate meals and care and disputes reports of abuse.

In May, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin dismissed the hunger strikers as a “handful” of detainees and falsely claimed they were striking because they “want their ethnic right food.”

He added while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick looked on and smiled approvingly: “Well, they can go back to their country and get whatever food they want… This isn’t Holiday Inn.”

DHS Secretary Mullin dismisses the detainee hunger strike in an ICE facility: They’re refusing to eat because they want their ethnic food. Well, they can go back to their country and get whatever food they want. This isn’t Holiday Inn. pic.twitter.com/tdUYMkUy1K — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 27, 2026

A judge must authorize the forced feeding of ICE detainees. According to The Guardian, judges often quickly issue the requested emergency orders before immigrants can legally object.

“There’s very little due process in these proceedings,” immigrant rights attorney Eunice Cho told the newspaper, comparing the judges’ orders to a “rubber stamp.”

Force Feeding a Form of Torture

Global medical authorities, United Nations bodies, human rights defenders, and others — including people subjected to it—call forced feeding a form of torture.

“The tube went inside a little bit and then got stuck,” Ajay Kumar, a former ICE detainee force-fed during Trump’s first term in 2019, told The Intercept, which in 2022 obtained video of the Indian asylum seeker being strapped and pinned down by five guards in riot gear before having the nasogastric tube forced into him.

Kumar recalled:

“I felt as if [the tube] was going down my throat, tearing up the insides, and blood started coming from my mouth and nose…. It was very hard.” “After that they took me for an X-ray. After doing the X-ray, they informed me that the tube has not been inserted properly, so we will have to insert it again.”

He was asked if he wanted to end his hunger strike and, when he said no, the second insertion began.

“It was more painful. These people are torturing me. The one ICE officer, I never forget him. He’s smiling.”

Kumar was taken for a second X-ray and was again informed that the tube was incorrectly inserted. He was again asked if he would continue his strike. He told them:

“You can torment me as much as you want, you won’t be able to break my spirits.”

The tube was correctly inserted the third time, and Kumar was pumped full of a nutritional shake. He said he could not breathe, sleep, or speak properly for weeks after.

Kumar said he was force-fed in front of three other detainees “so that they would all start eating after seeing what’s happening to me.”

He added:

“Whenever the doctors said, ‘Yes, we are helping you, we cannot let you die like this,’ I used to tell them, you are treating me worse than dying.”

Under the World Medical Association’s Declaration of Malta, doctors are advised to not force-feed prisoners who choose to hunger strike and understand the consequences of their actions.

“Forcible feeding is never ethically acceptable,” the declaration states.

In 1981, U.K. authorities allowed 10 imprisoned Irish Republican Army members, including former Member of Parliament Bobby Sands, to starve themselves to death in Northern Ireland. Their deaths occurred after between 46 and 73 days of refusing food.

In contrast, force-feeding is institutional policy in U.S. prisons, including the Guantánamo Bay concentration camp in Cuba, where detainees—most of whom were charged with no crime—were force-fed during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.

Immigrants detained by the U.S. have been force-fed since at least the Obama administration.

Sarah Houston, a managing attorney at ImmDef, told The Guardian that an ICE Health Service Corps document acknowledging the force-feeding of detainees and viewed by the newspaper is a “blatant admission” that the practice is being used by the Trump administration.

Houston said:

“But if they admit openly that there are hunger strikes, they admit that the conditions in detention are so bad that people are willing to forgo food in order to raise awareness about the situation … Because no one goes on hunger strike unless they are really desperate.”

Matthew Wynia, a medical ethicist and director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado, said that “it is unethical to force treatment on someone who is saying, ‘Don’t do this to me.’”

Wynia continued:

“People who are on hunger strike do not want to die, they are not suicidal. They are using the only tool available to them to protest the circumstances of their confinement.” “The idea of health professionals serving as agents of the state, rather than protectors of our patients, has a notorious history…. And for the medical profession, we really don’t want to go down that path again.”

The Guardian series comes amid a broader pattern of abuse and neglect, sometimes deadly, of ICE detainees, many of whom are locked up in facilities run by private prison profiteers.

According to ICE’s public database, more than 50 people have died while detained by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agency during President Donald Trump’s second term, including two people who were killed in a sniper attack on an ICE administrative and processing center in Dallas. At least 10 of the deaths were men who killed themselves, according to an Associated Press investigation published late last month.

Many of the deaths were preventable, say experts who point to systemic understaffing and D.H.S. policy choices that weaken detainee care and employee oversight.

Brett Wilkins is a staff writer at Common Dreams.

This article is from Common Dreams.

Views expressed in this article and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

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