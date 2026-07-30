Welcoming War Criminals

The International Criminal Court’s issuance of arrest warrants for high-ranking Israeli officials marked a litmus test for global stewardship, writes M. Reza Behram.

By M. Reza Behnam

Z-Network

The architecture of international justice was built upon a single uncompromising promise: never again. It was forged in the ashes of 20th century atrocities, with the solemn vow that regardless of station in life, wealth or power, no one is above the law. Today, that pledge is on the verge of collapse.

When global tribunals and human rights investigators document mass atrocities and expose the smoking ruins of bombed out neighborhoods across Gaza, the response of the international community acts as an ultimate crucible. It is forced to decide: will international law stand as an immutable universal standard or collapse into a hollow instrument for the weak and an impenetrable shield for the powerful?

Granting absolute impunity to Israeli political and military leaders responsible for the agony inflicted upon the Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, has turned international jurisprudence into a grotesque farce, and has reduced the sacred concept of universal justice into a depressed illusion.

The West has, for decades, championed the rules-based international order narrative. International courts have routinely issued warrants and pursued political and military leaders from developing nations and worn-torn regions. That commitment mysteriously evaporates, when the spotlight is shone on those backed by the West, exposing the selective enforcement that hobbles universal justice.

The issuance of arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for high-ranking Israeli officials—with charges ranging from the weaponization of starvation to systematic civilian targeting—marked a litmus test for global stewardship. Yet, political figures in Western capitals continue to offer safe-harbor, exemptions and political insulation to perpetrators.

Blatant Double Standard

This blatant double standard has created catastrophic precedents; including:

The rule of might over right: It telegraphs to those in power, and aspiring autocrats, that mass violence is permissible, as long as you possess the “right” geopolitical alignment.

The erosion of credibility: International law loses its moral authority when it is enforced selectively, transforming from an instrument of justice into a political tool.

The normalization of atrocity: Each day that the perpetrators of genocide walk free, the threshold of what humanity accepts shifts downward, gradually eroding the collective conscience of the international community.

The fact that Israeli leaders wanted by the ICC can travel safely to the United States exposes an ugly structural gap in which domestic power collides with human rights law.

The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute; it, therefore, conveniently maintains no legal mechanism to enforce Hague-based warrants. Washington relies on traditional doctrines of head-of-state and diplomatic immunity, along with domestic laws like the 2002 American Service-Members’ Protection Act (also known as the Hague Invasion Act), designed to protect U.S. military and elected officials from detention and criminal prosecution by the ICC.

Inevitably, when geopolitical calculations override universal human accountability, international borders become nothing more than a welcome mat for war criminals. Those responsible for the atrocities —from the indiscriminate booby-trapping of communications devices across Lebanon to the ruthless leveling of Gaza and Beirut — remain untouched by justice.

Monument to Western Failure

The horrific number of Palestinians killed and starved in Gaza represents more than a humanitarian crisis; they are a monument to the failure of the West.

To wave away warrants issued by international bodies in the name of political alliances is to declare that human lives have variable value, depending on their passport.

Humanity cannot afford a system in which international law bends to accommodate political convenience. Justice delayed or denied to the victims in Gaza echoes as injustice to victims everywhere.

Without enforcement, laws against genocide and war crimes are nothing more than ink on paper. Security and lasting peace can never be built on a foundation of unpunished crimes and selective justice.

Despite widespread global criticism and condemnation, Israel has managed to remain exempt from international punitive sanctions and legal consequences for its prolonged and current violations of international and humanitarian law in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon.

To understand why Israel’s actions have not been met with concrete measures such as economic and diplomatic sanctions and an arms embargo, we must move past simplistic narratives of political manipulation.

It is important to recognize the deeply-entrenched institutionalized conversion of U.S. and Israeli economic and military interests honed over decades.

‘Unbreakable Alliance’

This powerful nexus — aggressively championed by influential lobbies like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Christian Zionists — has framed Israel as an indispensable Western sentinel. Far from a passive pawn, this formidable alliance has vaulted Israel into a position of unmatched power in Washington, while granting the United States an unyielding military bridgehead in the fiercely contested resource-rich Middle East.

For Washington and Western capitals, backing Israel has long been treated as an article of faith tied to Cold War containment policies, intelligence sharing and a guilt-driven commitment, stemming from the Nazi Holocaust.

Consequently, this relationship has created a dynamic in which, for Western leaders, shielding Tel Aviv from diplomatic censure and sanctions has taken precedence over their commitment to the rules-based legal system and long-term stability in the region.

Ultimately, the leverage Israel commands has been self-reinforcing. U.S. administrations have invested a great deal of political capital into the narrative of an “unbreakable alliance” that challenging it has become domestically radioactive, trapping each administration in a state of compliance to Zionism and Zionist whims.

The question that figures prominently is: Will there ever be a Nuremberg for Israeli political and military leaders?

That Israel has escaped legal reckoning for its horrific crimes against humanity exposes a profound crisis not only in the execution of international law, but in our collective understanding of what the laws of justice and norms of decency demand. Tel Aviv’s three years of terror in Gaza has put to rest the the myth of an impartial international justice system.

However, United Nations’ documentation of mass atrocities, ICC arrest warrants, legal proceedings and historic rulings of the International Court of Justice have branded Israel’s current leaders with a permanent Scarlet Letter.

They have been effectively confined to a shrinking circle of safe-haven states, transforming their global travel into a high-stakes legal gauntlet. Although the masterminds of Gaza’s destruction may never see the inside of a prison cell, their historical crimes will never be forgotten nor forgiven.

The catastrophic devastation of Gaza and daily massacre of Palestinians demand immediate international ownership and moral reckoning. When state-sponsored terror is met with impunity, foundational human rights are irrevocably eroded, creating a dangerous precedent that normalizes the destruction of civilian populations

True justice demands preemption, not postmortem penalties. Dismantling the structure of impunity and deterring repetition—the “never again”— of such horrendous violence against an embattled people is an urgent imperative for the present and the future.

M. Reza Behnam is a political scientist specializing in the history, politics and governments of the Middle East.

This article is from Z-Network.

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

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