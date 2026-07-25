WATCH: TWTW — The Return of McCarthyism

Recent government-assisted censorship began under Biden but Donald Trump has now unleashed a return of full-blown McCarthyism in which “communism” is again the greatest menace as criticism of Iran and Ukraine policy must be stifled. Tonite 8 pm EDT.

Guests: Patrick Henningsen and Scott Ritter. Host: Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan.

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium New



We don’t often talk about U.S. domestic politics on this show. But we will tonight, as it has a strong connections to international affairs.

What the Trump administration has been saying this week was already a vast exaggeration in the 1950s. It is borderline insane now.

Harry Truman, who started the Cold War, wrote about McCarthyism:

“The demagogues, crackpots and professional patriots had a field day pumping fear into the American people. Many good people actually believed that we were in imminent danger of being taken over by the Communists and that our government in Washington was Communist riddled. So widespread was this campaign that it seemed no one would be safe from attack. This was the tragedy and shame of our time.”

Richard Nixon once said: “At least the communists talk about the problems. Too often we talk only about the communists.”

Yet here we are again. Thirty-five years after the end of the Cold War, the Red Scare is back. History is definitely repeating itself this time as farce. And yet it can have deadly serious consequences.

Do Trump people really believe communism is a serious threat to America, that Cuba is running a network to undermine the United States, that non-profit media need to be investigated for ties to foreign powers? Or is this just more hype to give cover to a campaign to silence Trump’s critics. Are they just trying to armor-proof criticism of their Middle East and Ukraine policy?

In the past ten days, the White House announced it has launched “an unprecedented global offensive against the transnational threat of Radical Left terrorism,” under which “far-left extremism will be treated with the same seriousness and ferocity the world has long reserved for jihadist terrorism.”

Caitlin Johnstone writes:

“The move is premised on a White House memo known as NSPM-7, a directive that critics have been warning about for months due to its dangerously authoritarian implications and lack of congressional approval. In the words of Trump advisor Stephen Miller, NSPM-7 ‘directs, for the first time in American history, all of our law enforcement and intelligence agencies to work together to disrupt, identify, defund, debank, arrest, and prosecute these political terrorists that are operating in our country.’ This line strongly echoes the language of a 1967 F.B.I. memo describing the goals of the J Edgar Hoover program COINTELPRO to ‘expose, disrupt, misdirect, discredit, or otherwise neutralize the activities of black nationalist hate-type organizations and groupings.’ […] It seems the United States is looking at a reinvigorated COINTELPRO for the 2020s, this time with police drones and AI-assisted mass surveillance. As Americans become more and more hostile toward U.S. warmongering, more and more fed up with the state of Israel, more and more convinced that their government doesn’t care about them, and more and more discontented with what unbridled capitalism is doing to their bank accounts, their society, and their world, their rulers are responding with the iron fist of tyranny.”

Then there was the State Dept. report on Cuba. Naming several activist organizations, the report says:

“The association of extreme-left lawyers and radical street activists has played a key role in a disproportionate share of the far-left terror and violence that has plagued the United States from the 1960s up to today. Throughout its history, it has maintained intimate ties to Cuba and other communist regimes and has explicitly sought to advance the causes of the international far left, including by working to defend and facilitate terrorism and extremist violence — from the Weather Underground of the 1970s to the violent BLM militants and Antifa terror cells of today.”

In the U.S. House of Representatives, a committee has begun investigating independent, non-profit media organizations for alleged foreign influence peddling if official U.S. foreign policy is questioned.

These neo-McCarthyite attacks are tied to international affairs to silence criticism of U.S. foreign policy and to smear its critics.

This started in the Biden administration with the anti-disinformation cottage industry born of the fraudulent Russiagate scandal to enforce orthodoxy. A government disinformation governance board was shut down after an outcry, but government censorship by private proxy continued.

Now we are moving into direct government intervention that is McCarthyism perhaps on steroids.

To talk about this and the latest developments in the Middle East and Ukraine — that the government prefers we not talk about — are journalist Patrick Henningsen, editor of 21st Century Wire and Scott Ritter, former USMC counterintelligence officer, U.N. weapons inspector, author and pundit. The latest news on Iran is that Trump has followed his advisers’ counsel not to conduct a massive strike at this time because the U.S. does not have enough interceptor missiles and because of a realization that Iran’s retaliation would cause a global economic catastrophe.

Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News.

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