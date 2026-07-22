Michael Brenner: Reifying Stupidity

We are experiencing a global outbreak of stupidity that afflicts political elites disproportionally.

By Michael Brenner

Stupidity is a behavioral trait peculiar to humans.

Irrational, illogical conduct is contrary to the meeting of fundamental needs. Nothing of the sort is observable among others of nature’s creatures. Why?

One, they are immune to mental derangement — deep neurosis or psychosis; only perhaps a temporary aberration due to extreme trauma. Gene-determined survival instincts don’t allow it.

Most important, of course, is our oversized, complex brains accompanied by life in large, complex societies. Speech and literacy, enablers of stupid behavior, exacerbate the disposition.

These days, we are experiencing an unprecedented phenomenon: a global outbreak of stupidity. A venerable pandemic. Oddly, it afflicts political elites disproportionally — especially heads of government.

Look around us.

The United States provides the prime example — as always. Americans are misruled by a dim-witted, lumpen Fascist whose deranged, antic “thoughts,” feelings and actions defy every norm.

Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump lost touch with reality years ago. Europe strains to match the U.S. under the sway of a coven of non-entities and popular rejectees who obsess with reconciling the sealing of vassalage to Uncle Sam with plans for warring against Russia — Barbarossa II.

Meantime, they bring their moribund economies closer to the ministration of the last rites by cheerleading the Israeli-American war on Iran.

Then there are the Gulf Arabs who risk extinction for the sake of the twin projects for Greater Israel and an American global emporium. The sole benefit: a chance of revenge against the hated Persians.

The oddest newcomer to this grouping is Russian President Vladimir Putin — the seemingly level-headed, sober, disciplined statesman.

Now, he has emerged as the last man on the planet who believes Trump is trustworthy: who assiduously cultivates the man who tried to kill him and who orchestrates mass drone assaults on Russia; who celebrates Russia’s invisible gains from “the spirit of Anchorage;” who personally embraces in the Kremlin the conman duo of Kushner/Witkoff who offer him nothing but insult.

(Reward: expansion, intensification of Washington’s campaign to diminish Russia spiked with insult).

The gold medal for gratuitous stupidity goes to India’s Narendra Modi.

On the very eve of Israel’s unprovoked assault on Iran, he sojourned to Jerusalem where he celebrated a wholly fictive spiritual bond between Hindu India (the “mother”) and Jewish Israel as the (“father”) of world civilization (ignoring the fact that Jewish identity is determined by the female lineage).

Supposedly, palling around with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meant to endear Modi to Trump who therefore would soften the American line on the tariff dispute.

The Indian leader, a Hindu Fascist, got nothing in return for his shameless performance except the chance to abuse Muslims whom he despises for sectarian historical reasons of his own.

Who does that leave unblemished by the “S” word? XI – above all. And the Iranian leadership.

The stupidity plague has spread down the ranks of public figures: politicos generally, the media, the think tanks, academia, the plethora of professional associations.

Here is a perfect distillation of this pervasive and perverse infection. It involves The Economist, the smug and conceited Oxbridge-linked clarion: the Financial Times, owned by the Japanese Nikei Inc.; and a prestigious American university.

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Economist: Let’s Start A War To Get Europeans Used To It

On Moon of Alabama, Bernhardt Horstmann on July 17, wrote the following:

“The Economist, the British media outlet of the Rothschild banker clan, has long been pushing for war against Russia. It is troubled though, because the population of (west-)Europe has no interest to die for those who profit from such conflicts. Various surveys in Europe have found that people have no interest in “defending their country,” when that “defense” is proposed to happen on the east side of the Dnieper River. The editors have thus invited a U.S.-financed scholar to provide ideas on how the Europeans can be enticed to war. Nathalie Tocci, a James Anderson Professor of the Practice at the John Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies Europe, took up the invitation : EUROPEAN LEADERS understand that conflict is closer than ever —hence the sharp rise in defence budgets, as showcased at NATO’s recent summit in Ankara. … Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, European leaders have often expressed awe at Ukrainian resilience. But there is something else behind Europeans’ amazement: fear that they may not show the same resolve. This is not because of some inherent courage in Ukrainians which Europeans lack. It boils down to the fundamentally different predicaments, physically and psychologically, of nations in war and peace. Can the spirit needed to deter war be summoned in Europe without fully entering one? Mrs. Tocci’s answer, as we will see, is “no!” There follows some “political science” blubber about the “sorry” state of populations unwilling to die in a far away a war that is not the slightest in their interest. The solution then is to ignore the will of the people but to expand the war until it becomes personally relevant to those who are not yet involved in it: One way to toughen up populations is to put boots on the ground in Ukraine. For months, a European coalition of the willing has drawn up plans to deploy a “reassurance force” to Ukraine after a ceasefire. These discussions have not led anywhere because a truce is not in sight. Russian officials have left no doubt that any foreign forces in Ukraine, be they “reassurance forces” (reassurance against what exactly?), or in any other form, will be regarded as hostile and are destined to be destroyed. But getting our troops destroyed, Mrs. Tocci seems to believe, is exactly what is necessary to drive the rest of the continent into a war against the only (nuclear armed) European super power: A European reassurance force would, then, do little for Ukraine. But deploying it now, before a hypothetical ceasefire, could benefit Europe, encouraging citizens to develop a mindset that would better prepare them for war. Yes, it would put European soldiers in harm’s way—any such move would infuriate the Kremlin—but the continent is already in a hybrid conflict, even if many refuse to recognise it. So we should put our ‘soldiers in harm’s way’ i.e. get them killed, to ‘benefit Europe’? (What ‘benefit’, in concrete terms, are we talking about?) And to provoke a bloody shooting war with many dead and wounded does not matter … because we are already getting infused with a propaganda construct named ‘hybrid’ war? (Tocci probably means those ‘Russian drones’ ‘hybrid attacks’ over Copenhagen, which, as The Economist later reported, no-one had even seen): In June Danish police closed their probe, saying they were unable to confirm there had been any drones, let alone determine who had sent them. What, exactly, Mrs. Tocci, is the ‘benefit’ of having ones brethren killed (archived)? Were European soldiers to be stationed in Ukraine, it would bring reality closer to home. And perhaps a fraction of Ukraine’s courage, humility and creativity could infect other European societies. European troops would not be put in harm’s way out of sheer generosity, but to help prepare for war—and prevent it from spilling into the rest of the continent. Oh — sending German, French and Italian soldiers to Ukraine to kill Russian’s would ‘perhaps’ bring a ‘reality’, which today does not exist, home? It would prevent the war ‘from spilling into the rest of Europe’? So German, French, Italian soldiers sent to kill Russia soldiers in Ukraine would deter, not provoke, Russia from sending Oreshniks, or even larger nuclear missiles, to Berlin, Paris or Rome? (If you believe that please contact Mrs. Tocci’s sponsor.) That would, obviously, not be the case. But to prevent a larger European war is, as Mrs. Tocci writes ‘on invitation’ by The Economist, not the real aim of such an endeavor. Her concern is to ‘encouraging citizens to develop a mindset that would better prepare them for war.’ To do so, she says, we should provoke a war that is guaranteed to engulf us all. Let me encourage you, Mrs. Tocci, to lead by example in this. The Ukrainian commander in chief, General -the butcher- Syrsky, will surely find an appropriate role for you in one of his assault regiments.”

Michael Brenner is a professor of international affairs at the University of Pittsburgh, mbren@pitt.edu

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

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