Democrats Versus Their Voters

Wilmer J. Leon, III says Democratic leaders’ concern about democratic socialists’ electability has shifted to what to do now they are winning. It’s no longer the messenger; it’s the message.

By Wilmer J. Leon, III

Trice/Edney Newswire



“In 1956, I shall not go to the polls. I have not registered. I believe that democracy has so far disappeared in the United States that no ‘two evils’ exist. There is but one evil party with two names, and it will be elected despite all I can do or say. There is no third party. On the Presidential ballot in a few states (seventeen in 1952), a ‘Socialist’ Party will appear. Few will hear its appeal because it will have almost no opportunity to take part in the campaign and explain its platform. If a voter organizes or advocates a real third-party movement, he may be accused of seeking to overthrow this government by ‘force and violence.’ Anything he advocates by way of significant reform will be called ‘Communist’ …” — Dr. W.E.B. DuBois

How prophetic was the brilliant American sociologist, writer, historian, Pan-Africanist, and civil rights activist, W.E.B. DuBois? As we witness the backlash from the Democratic Party’s leadership, as well as President Donald Trump’s response to the success of democratic socialist candidates in the New York City, Washington, D.C., and Colorado primaries, a couple of important questions come to the forefront.

Are we witnessing the development of a new politics in America? If so, what should the response of the African-American community and electorate be?

It is important to understand that changes in the political landscape take time. Events such as democratic socialists winning over Democratic Party-backed candidates do not happen in a vacuum. One must understand the history in order to understand “the now.”

In the 2016 Democratic Party presidential primary Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) decisively defeated Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire. During the 2016 campaign Sanders “came out” as a “democratic socialist (DS)” during a speech at Georgetown University.

He told the crowd that democratic socialism is not a Marxist ideology calling for the abolition of capitalism:

“I don’t believe government should own the means of production, but I do believe that the middle class and the working families who produce the wealth of America deserve a fair deal…”

Democratic Party leaders were initially alarmed and strategists suggested the party distance itself from Sanders. Party leaders feared that the label “democratic socialist” would be politically radioactive. Hillary Clinton said his ideas were economically unfeasible and politically unrealistic. Republicans seized on the “socialist” label to frame his campaign as a radical shift toward government control.

In the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary Sanders gained more traction as his message of free tuition at public universities, campaign finance reform and single-payer healthcare resonated with more voters across the electorate.

He lost a very controversial and disputed race to Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa caucuses with Sanders winning the popular vote but losing the primary. Sanders won a narrow victory in the New Hampshire primary and won in the Nevada caucuses.

From 2016 forward, Democratic Party stalwarts and elites have watched Sanders and his message take hold. They see the growing crowds, growing energy and enthusiasm, favorable polling data and growing fundraising from small and large donors.

The concern for them has shifted from “will he lose to Republicans?” to “what do we do if he wins?” It’s no longer the messenger; it’s now the message.

And other than stating the obvious — that Trump is, as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told us back in 2015 “a ‘race-baiting, xenophobic’ bigot” — what’s the Democratic Party’s message? How are they going to make the lives of Americans better?

Building upon the momentum created by Sanders we now have “The Squad” — four congresswomen of color, sworn-in in 2020. While some refer to themselves as democratic socialists, they all express support for DS policies.

Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, the first Somali-American member of Congress and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan are the first two Muslim women ever elected to Congress.

Tlaib challenged the Democratic Party agenda when she publicly supported the pro-Palestine BDS movement.

Motivating the Progressive Ranks

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts is very clear in her support of immigrant rights and has said, “The people closest to the pain should be closest to the power.”

They have motivated the “progressive” ranks within the Democratic Party to varying degrees. These women have articulated support for ideas such as Medicare for All, a $15-dollar minimum wage, debt-free college and have called for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

[WATCH: CN Live! — ‘Socialism in America?‘]

In last year’s Democratic Party New York City mayoral primary, then New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo 56 percent to 44 percent.

The Democratic Party establishment was not pleased with the outcome. Cuomo said,

“Extremism, division and empty promises are not the answer to this city’s problems, and while this was a look at what motivates a slice of our primary electorate, it does not represent the majority.”

After the primary, former New York Gov. David Patterson called upon Democrats (members of Mamdani’s own party) to work together to defeat him. Democratic leadership held meetings to discuss their options in the general election.

Mamdani went on to the general election, where he defeated Cuomo who ran as an Independent and Republican Curtis Sliwa. To that Trump said (as Dr. DuBois projected), “Look, we don’t need a communist in this country…”

Based upon this brief history of fits and starts we now come to the current day. Three congressional candidates in New York City won their primary races with the support of Mamdani and his allies.

In Washington, D.C., Councilmember Janeese Lewis Geroge, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist won the Democratic Party primary for mayor as well.

In Colorado, democratic socialist Melat Kiros, 29, ousted 30-year incumbent from Denver. Rep. Diana DeGette, a liberal, 51 percent to 42 percent.

The Washington Post reports, “After three candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their congressional primaries in New York last week, establishment Democrats felt angst. Democratic socialists looked to Colorado, and the money followed.”

In New York, Brad Lander, a Mamdani-allied candidate, defeated incumbent Congressman Daniel Goldman, 66 percent to 34 percent. Goldman received over $320,000 in contributions connected to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for the 2026 election cycle.

Claire Valdez defeated Antonio Reynoso for an open seat, 58 percent to 33 percent.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, another democratic socialist unseated five-term incumbent Congressman Adriano Espaillat, 49 percent to 46 percent. Espaillat’s campaign directly received $5,000 from AIPAC itself, with an additional $140,000 to $376,000 in individual contributions earmarked or bundled by the organization. Additionally, United Democracy Project — an AIPAC’s super PAC — poured $650,000 into another PAC (BOLD America) that spent $2.8 million supporting Espaillat.

Are the democratic socialist politics of Mayor Mamdani and the candidates he supports proving to be the next iteration of a progressive movement within the American body politic? If so, why is the Democratic Party establishment, including many of its African American leaders, so afraid of this shift in politics?

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) says Mamdani is going to have to smooth things over with congressional Democrats.

Why? The candidates he and his allies backed won the primaries fair and square. Unless as Dubois stated, “I believe that democracy has so far disappeared in the United States that no “two evils” exist. There is but one evil party with two names…”

A New Politics

New York Attorney General Letitia James (who formerly supported Mamdani) said,

“Some of the candidates that he (Mamdani) has supported are individuals who do not understand the politics of New York City, the cultural differences from district to district, who have not been part of the history and the struggle of some of these districts, and are relatively new to the body politic…”

Oh, so the voters are stupid and were fooled? Does she honestly believe that establishment politicians who fill their coffers with AIPAC money know what’s best for voters more that the actual voters themselves? Really? These are the racist tropes usually used by white politicians to explain votes cast by “colored” voters.

The voters are not stupid, but many are confused. I wrote a piece entitled, He Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune, wherein I wrote, “Many voters are confused. They can’t understand why in so many instances the individuals they elect to represent their interests, get to Congress and represent the interests of outside forces.”

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) have received millions of dollars in campaign funding from AIPAC.

According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records, AIPAC-backed members of the caucus have received at least $3.6 million — and an estimated total of nearly $9 million across several election cycles.

Specific leading recipients include:

Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY): At least $950,331.

Shontel Brown (D-OH): At least $1,028,686.

Glenn Ivey (D-MD): At least $775,199.

When AIPAC boasted that it was committing $100m to defeat Democratic Party incumbents in order to fight back a wave of progressive dissent over Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, did Rep. Jeffries complain? No!

[In November, Mamdani told the NBC TV news show Meet the Press that he would endorse Jeffries, currently the House minority leader, as speaker if the Democrats gain control in the current mid-terms; the New York City Democratic Socialists of America chapter followed Mamdani’s advice against backing Jeffries’ primary challenger in his Brooklyn district.]

When AIPAC money helped a pair of Black pro-Israel Democrats defeat progressive Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Cori Bush (D-MO), did AG James or Rep. Jeffries demand an apology or claim that representatives of AIPAC were, “going to have to smooth things over with congressional Democrats” as he has demanded of Mamdani? No! They went along to go along.

What is it about affordable housing, a living wage, and the growth of unions, that is causing establishment Democrats such consternation? What’s wrong with the idea of working people running both the economy and civil society?

Why won’t the Democratic Party clearly condemn Israel for the genocide in historic Palestine? Aren’t these the policies and politics of Mrs. Fannie Lou Hamer, Ms. Ida B. Wells, Dr. King, Dr. DuBois, Paul Robeson, Malcolm X, Ms. Ella Baker and so many others?

Are these not the policies and politics of the original members of the Congressional Black Caucus, the original corps of lawmakers dedicated to safeguarding civil rights and known as “the conscience of the Congress?” Is the conscience of the Congress now unconscious?

How prophetic was DuBois?

“If a voter organizes or advocates a real third-party movement, he may be accused of seeking to overthrow this government by ‘force and violence.’ Anything he advocates by way of significant reform will be called ‘Communist.’”

No matter what you call it, no matter what you call them, those who are championing civil rights, workers’ rights, equal pay for equal work, an end to these senseless, illegal and immoral wars of choice should be listened to.

There is a new politics developing and members of the African-American electorate should be paying attention because the constituents are not being paid by AIPAC to vote against their own interests and the interests of their community. Too many so-called people in positions of leadership are. Remember, it’s not the messenger, it’s the message.

Dr. Wilmer Leon is a nationally broadcast radio talk-show host. Author of Politics Another Perspective. Host of Inside the Issues w/ Dr. Wilmer Leon on SiriusXM Satellite radio channel 126. Go to his website or email: wjl3us@yahoo.com. Follow him on X @DrWilmerLeon and Dr. Leon’s Prescription at Facebook.com.

This article is from the Trice/Edney Newswire

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

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