WATCH: CN Live! — ‘Socialism in America?’

Is the taboo against socialism in the U.S. ending? What is the significance of the left-wing Democratic primary insurgency? Kshama Sawant joins CN Live! at 8 p.m. tonight, Thursday.



Guest: Kshama Sawant. Host: Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan.

Both the U.S. Democratic and Republican establishments are reacting strongly to a string of primary victories in New York, Colorado and elsewhere by leftwing insurgents in the Democratic Party.

The Democrats have ignored working Americans ever since Bill Clinton moved the party to the center-right thirty years ago. Both the Democrats and Republicans have backed aggressive U.S. foreign policy including supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Now American voters are saying, enough.

Some commentators think we are witnessing a political earthquake, a rebellion by a managed population against the established order. But are we really experiencing such an historic uprising? Can the taboo against socialism in the U.S. really be breached?

Kshama Sawant, a former member of the Seattle city council, who is running to represent Washington State’s 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, is our guest.

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