WATCH: CN Live! — ‘Confronting Genocide’

Jewish flotilla activist Anny Mokotow, who was roughed up by her Israeli captors, and two journalists who’ve reported the story, Andrew Brown and Michael West, talk to CN‘s Cathy Vogan.



Australia is taking action after its citizens were captured by Israeli forces on the high seas and taken to Israel.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has met with four of the eleven Australians from the Gaza aid Global Sumud Flotilla, and heard allegations of kidnapping, physical torture, and sexual assault while in Israeli custody.

In response, the Australian Federal Police has begun an investigation. The flotilla group has also lodged a submission with the International Criminal Court alleging war crimes, crimes against humanity, torture and other breaches of international law against Palestinians.

This adds to an active trial against Israel at the International Court of Justice, brought by South Africa, for the crime of genocide.