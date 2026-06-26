Despite Earthquake, Trump Keeps Sanctions on Venezuela

Washington’s crippling sanctions on Venezuela remain in place despite one of the country’s worst-ever natural disasters, Brett Wilkins reports.

By Brett Wilkins

Common Dreams

Human rights groups have implored the United States and allied countries to lift all sanctions against Venezuela — which experts say have already killed tens of thousands of people — as the beleaguered South American country reels from Wednesday’s devastating earthquakes.

At least 589 people are dead and over 3,000 others injured, with those figures almost certain to keep rising, following a 7.2-magnitude temblor centered in San Felipe, Yaracuy — about 100 miles west of Caracas — and a 7.5-magnitude quake that struck less than a minute later, also in centered in Yaracuy.

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela has surpassed 589. Almost 3,000 people have been injured. U.S. sanctions are making survival and recovery difficult, as medicine, foreign revenue, and imports are severely restricted. The U.S. must lift them now. pic.twitter.com/wnbROLx7rb — CODEPINK (@codepink) June 26, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump, who authorized the illegal invasion of Venezuela and abduction of President Nicolás Maduro earlier this year, wrote on social media after the earthquakes that his administration “stands ready, willing, and able to help.”

“We will be there for our new and great friends,” Trump claimed.

Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s vice president and acting president since his ouster, thanked the Trump administration for “offering support and solidarity to the people of Venezuela in the face of this tragedy that has plunged us into mourning.”

However, U.S. sanctions — first imposed during then-President George W. Bush’s second term while Hugo Chávez was leading Venezuela and ramped up under the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations — remain in place, complicating relief efforts after one of the country’s worst-ever natural disasters.

While the Trump administration has issued narrow exemptions from sanctions to companies looking to profit from Venezuela’s crisis and copious natural resources, primarily oil, these waivers have not delivered broad relief to the people who need it most.

“Today’s catastrophe makes clear what we have long argued: When a country is deliberately weakened through economic warfare, its ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters is also weakened,” the U.S.-based peace group CodePink said in a statement. “The United States has a responsibility to help address the humanitarian consequences of the policies it has imposed.”