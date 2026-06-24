Gaza Deals Blow to Democrats in NYC Primaries

Three candidates backed by the New York City mayor won after campaigning for Medicare for All, affordable housing, stronger union protections and opposing Israel’s genocidal assault on Palestinians, Jake Johnson reports.

By Jake Johnson

Common Dreams

Three progressive candidates emerged victorious from U.S. congressional primaries in New York on Tuesday, overcoming millions of dollars in spending by corporate interests and AIPAC with grassroots campaigns that centered the working class.

Brad Lander, the former New York City comptroller, defeated Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman in New York’s 10th Congressional District, nearly doubling the incumbent’s vote count with over 90 percent of ballots tallied.

In New York’s 13th, Darializa Avila Chevalier — who was recruited by Justice Democrats — defeated five-term incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat.

Claire Valdez, a New York state assembly member and democratic socialist recruited by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, defeated Brooklyn borough president Antonio Reynoso in the race for the Seventh District seat left open by retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez.

The wins marked a clean sweep for Mamdani-backed candidates, each of whom campaigned on Medicare for All, affordable housing, stronger union protections, and an end to U.S. military support for Israel’s genocidal assault on Palestinians. The primary wins for Lander, Valdez and Avila Chevalier essentially guarantee them seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in the heavily Democratic districts.

“Today we make it clear: The politics of the past end today,” Avila Chevalier, a 32-year-old community organizer, said after winning the primary in New York’s 13th District, which Espaillat has represented for nearly a decade. The incumbent lost despite millions of dollars in spending by at least seven super PACs — including AIPAC’s United Democracy Project.

“What we have delivered here today is a clear mandate that the era of taking a check and cashing a check and calling it representation is over,” said Avila Chevalier in her victory speech.

There aren’t words to describe this moment but there are policies to uphold. WE WON!! pic.twitter.com/qLwipb7Cqo — Darializa for Congress (@DarializaforNY) June 24, 2026

Justice Democrats called Avila Chevalier’s win a “seismic victory” and “the biggest primary upset against a Democratic incumbent this cycle.”

“Darializa Avila Chevalier is exactly what Democratic voters nationwide are demanding — progressive champions who fight for their communities, not just when it’s politically convenient but when it’s morally necessary,” said Alexandra Rojas, the group’s executive director. “While a party machine led by Espaillat has spent decades failing to meet the needs of its voters, Darializa has taken on corporate interests and right-wingextremists to protect working families her whole career.”

Mamdani, speaking at Valdez’s victory party in Brooklyn, said New York City’s mayoral race last year “was not the end of a political movement, it was the beginning.”

“Let’s hear it for a politics that will never forget working people,” the mayor said to cheers. “For a politics that is ready to write a new chapter in our party’s history. And for a politics that realizes the old politics that got us to this crisis is not gonna get us out of this crisis. It’s time for working people to be back at the heart of our politics.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s full speech at Claire Valdez’s victory party: pic.twitter.com/OdqFX7Daac — Michael Lange (@MichaelLangeNYC) June 24, 2026

National progressives celebrated the wins in New York, with the advocacy group RootsAction declaring that “voters overwhelmingly rejected corporatist Democrats in favor of candidates who had the moral fiber to use the word ‘genocide’ and the backbone to stand up to the donor class.”

“Now, Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier and Brad Lander will join the next Congress as three of the most progressive members in that body,” the group added. “With these three in Congress, we’re on track to have one of the most progressive Democratic caucuses ever in the House. That means more pressure on the corporatist Democrats, and leaders who are willing to truly stand up to the fascistic Republican Party.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who endorsed Lander and Valdez, applauded their “landslide victories” in a social media post late Tuesday.

“Together,” the senator wrote, “we are creating a grassroots progressive movement that will defeat the oligarchs.”

Jake Johnson is a senior editor and staff writer for Common Dreams.

This article is from Common Dreams.

Views expressed in this article and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.