PATRICK LAWRENCE: In Praise of Defeat

After a day’s talks with the Iran, J.D. Vance’s claims to progress seem flimsy even by the slack standards the U.S. sets for itself these days in its diplomatic endeavors.
By Patrick Lawrence
Special to Consortium News
Well, J.D. Vance had his first talks with the Iranians — 18 hours of them Sunday tipping into Monday — since the American and Iranian presidents signed the two sides’ much-disputed memorandum of understanding last Wednesday.
And what got done?
Not nothing, the Trump regime’s vice-president and the media that clerk for the imperium invite us to conclude. “Yesterday was a very, very good day,” Vance said as he headed home. “We made a lot of good progress. We did exactly what we wanted to do.”
You have to read all such remarks coming from American officials as text and subtext these days. In this case, exactly what J.D. wanted to do was keep all significant questions between Washington and Tehran well off in the distance, so avoiding a disastrous rupture, first crack out of the box.
At this early moment the U.S. objective is simply to keep the Iranians at the table, in other words, and as 21st century American statecraft goes this counts as not-nothing.
We’ve been here before, notably in the case of the Americans and the Chinese: When the imperium has nothing to put on the mahogany table other than a set of aggressive demands the other side cannot possibly meet, “We’re still talking” goes down as an accomplishment.
Washington had several announcements, hastily delivered Monday, to suggest Vance achieved some measure of momentum as he sat across from Iranian officials and Pakistani and Qatari mediators in Lucerne, the Alpine city Switzerland has offered for the proceedings during the next 60 days of negotiations.
The Strait of Hormuz, top of the list, is now reopened, the U.S. Central Command contends. Scott Bessent, Trump’s Treasury secretary, announced a 60–day waiver permitting the Iranians to export oil into world markets. Vance now says Tehran has agreed to let inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency back into the country.
Toody-boom, as my father used to say. On we go.
I don’t see any toody-boom in any of this, actually.
The Strait may or may not be formally open and stay open, as there is no taking the U.S. Central Command, which has lately evinced a pronounced givenness to misinformation in these matters, at its word.
Immediately after talks concluded in Lucerne, in any case, members of the Iranian delegation departed for Oman to work out details of their bilateral plan to control the Strait.
It is a very nice thing for Scott Bessent to let the Iranians market their petroleum production abroad for a couple of months, but this is nothing more than what diplomats call low-hanging fruit. As The Cradle reported Monday, Iran has been doing well in its export markets since the war began.
It quoted Abdolnaser Hemmati, governor of Iran’s central bank, saying “the new arrangement” will merely cut some of the costs imposed by the sanctions.
Illusion of Progress
As to the claim that Tehran is to permit International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back in, well, this one I simply don’t buy. The Iranian side has pointedly declined to confirm Vance’s assertion. We have had nothing but silence from them on this topic.
Tehran may at some point allow IAEA inspectors entry, who knows, but who knows, also, under what conditions. I read this as an illusion-of-progress feint on Vance’s part.
Yet more to the point, while Vance held forth about plans for the eventual “denuclearization” of the Islamic Republic, Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s president, declared Sunday, as if in reply, that the Islamic Republic “will never give up” its right to enrich uranium.
Pezeshkian, a reformist ungiven to provocative statements, was not in Lucerne and may well have been satisfying a domestic audience, but I believe him anyway. The enrichment question is also a sovereignty question for Tehran, and the Iranians — greatly to their credit — have not an ounce of give in them in any and all such matters.
In this connection, Rafael Grossi, who has done a sterling job compromising the IAEA’s mandated neutrality since he was named its director in 2019, traveled to Switzerland over the weekend and met with the Swiss foreign minister. I suppose he had to meet with somebody, but the Iranian delegation declined to hold any talks with him.
There is also the Lebanon question, of course. An end to Israel’s occupation of the south and its aggression all the way up to Beirut remains an essential Iranian demand. And the Israelis — “We are not party to the negotiations” — show no intention of paying much attention to this beyond gestural measures to suggest it is obliging the Trump regime as the Swiss talks proceed.
Al Jazeera reported Monday that in a post–Lucerne telephone call Vance and Joseph Aoun, the Lebanese president, talked of a “deconfliction mechanism” intended to keep the peace in Lebanon. Is there no end to these kinds of charades? It does not matter what Joesph Aoun thinks, says, or decides: He does not have the power to run Lebanon.
Zionist Terror State
And putting a fancy-sounding name on this latest attempt to control the out-of-control Zionist terror state: Can anyone seriously think this will force the Tel Aviv regime to change course? I look in the opposite direction: I do not seem to be alone in worrying that this is a perfect moment for the Israelis to stage one of those false-flag ops to which they resort at the merest hint that peace may break out.
After a day’s talks, Vance’s opening attempt to find common ground with the Islamic Republic is a spit-and-baling wire proposition, in my read. The claims to progress seem to me flimsy even by the slack standards the United States sets for itself these days in its diplomatic endeavors.
So often does kicking it all down the road prove a ruinous temptation. In this case it leaves the United States exposed to all kinds of unwelcome surprises that ought not be surprises at all but for the givenness of the policy cliques to live in their “empire of pretend,” as I call the world of delusions they insist on as a defense against the realities of the 21st century.
I count on the Iranians remaining open to acceptable compromise as these talks proceed. But they will not, as Alastair Crooke puts it, climb back into the cage wherein they have been confined, one way or another, since the Islamic Republic came into being 47 years ago.
The concluding sentence of Point 4 in the MoU, which concerns the removal of the U.S. Navy’s blockade of Iranian ports:
“United States of America further undertakes to remove its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days after the final deal.”
The implications of this one-sentence stipulation could scarcely be larger. And I do not see the Trump regime accepting them, Trump’s signature on the memorandum notwithstanding. We are talking about two profoundly different views of the world, how it works and how it will work as our century proceeds.
In putting off all the issues of substance between Washington and Tehran, I mean to say, J.D. Vance and his colleagues are putting off the day of an inevitable, irreconcilable rupture.
The 14 points of the preliminary memorandum signed last week represent an historic surrender on the imperium’s part, but it is a victory, if small, for what remains of American democracy. One must not lose sight of this distinction.
It is 23 years since the late Wolfgang Schivelbusch published The Culture of Defeat (Metropolitan, 2003), and how often the thesis of this wonderful writer (and friend) has seemed a propos of our time. While victors in war and conflict can conclude they need do no more than continue on as they have, the vanquished have the advantage of self-reflection, and of this a path to reinvention and a new direction can come.
Let us celebrate the imperium’s defeat in this spirit, and look forward to the day when those running it see the virtue of accepting its serial failures and its losses such that they may see the wisdom in beginning anew.
Patrick Lawrence, a correspondent abroad for many years, chiefly for the International Herald Tribune, is a columnist, essayist, lecturer and author, most recently of Journalists and Their Shadows, available from Clarity Press or via Amazon. Other books include Time No Longer: Americans After the American Century. His Twitter account, @thefloutist, has been restored after years of being permanently censored.
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“Let us celebrate the imperium’s defeat in this spirit, and look forward to the day when those running it see the virtue of accepting its serial failures and its losses such that they may see the wisdom in beginning anew.”
But of course those running the imperium, and even more so those directing those running the imperium, have not experienced these events as failures at all. Those running the system (MICIMATT) have benefited from power and jobs and security and a certainly higher standard of life than their background would normally have provided. Meanwhile the powers that be behind the screen have made hundreds of billions (and heck, lately trillions) of $$$ betting on war, minerals, usury, and other imperial benefits.
So unless the common people who Have actually been paying the price in blood and treasure use this opportunity to wake up, it will be another defeat wasted.
The American regime (bipartisan, not just personalized as “Trump”) may have no choice but to withdraw from Iran’s borders. Hidden in the American news is the damage done to the bases. Also forgotten is the fact that America did not pay to build these bases, the local authoritarian governments paid for them. Those governments thought they were purchasing “security”, and instead found themselves under fire in a war they may not have wanted and certainly could not control.
Is bipartisan America willing to pay to rebuild those bases? Will the ‘hosts’ pay this additional bill, given that they may not feel like they received the “security” that was promised? And on top of that, those bases close to Iran were shown to be effectively worthless precisely because they were so close, and now the US Navy and the US Air Force appear to prefer to operate from longer ranges. In the last exchange of fire, the USAF may feel that even Jordan was “too close.”
This part of the MoU might just be a statement of reality, whether bipartisan America wants to retreat or not.
Indeed, a potential win for Americans who were surprised by the war and, in majority, not amused.
However, before we see the end, the Administration has the most bitter pill to swallow: force Israel out of Lebanon, however loud the protestations from Israel and friends (the latter less numerous than before, but their elite is almost at arms already). For now, they try persuasion, but I do not see how it could possibly be enough. Israeli government rides the tiger of extremely inflamed majority of voters that will not tolerate “capitulation” without a proof that it is necessary. After all, they become accustomed to full compliance in USA, even if there was some talk-back from time to time.
how so many of us wish wisdom were part of it all!
… the “wisdom in beginning anew” would include
the insatiables who ran the imperium up to now
accepting that the day$ of pocket filling are done.
also, i find it mind-boggling, to say the least, how
two parties to an agreement can read totally different
things into – and expect to get totally different things
out of – an agreement they both sign.
Trump and his minions always claim “great progress” from meetings and summits. Every single time. Without fail. It is a part of the propaganda show. The show begins with Trump and his minions making a big propaganda show about wanting to have a meeting. Then the episodes of the propaganda show leading up to the meeting. After all of this, Trump and his minions can do nothing except claim that the meeting has yielded “great progress.” Like with everything else in America, it is all BS.
The real question is, did your life get harder from what it used to be a short while back? The American ‘news’ is designed to keep you from pondering that question. And bigger questions, like will your children’s lives be harder than yours has been? Don’t think about that stuff, just keep working overtime, and paying those taxes, and accept that all government services are being cut to free up money for wars and oligarchs. Be a good citizen, and do not think about anything except the “Great Progress!”
Thank you. You express my opinion very well.
“While victors in the war and conflict can conclude they need do no more than continue as they have, the vanquished have the advantage of self-reflection, and of this a path to reinvention and a new direction can come. –Patrick Lawrence”
Then America has a big problem, in that America never admits that it has been vanquished. America does not lose wars. Ever. America did not lose in Afghanistan. Heck, these days, America won’t even admit that it lost in Vietnam. Thus, America has failed to learn from that experience. America keeps making the same mistakes, over and over.
America is the nation that believes it can rewrite history to whatever suits its current purpose, even if the Dems and Repubs rewrite different new and improved versions. Such a nation can never learn from actual history. And as Santayana forewarned, is thus doomed to repeat it. The recent Iran war repeated many of the mistakes that we failed to learn after Vietnam. Especially in understanding the culture we were arrogantly vowing to vanquish.
Agreed, but please stop calling the United States “America”. “America” is much bigger than the United States. It includes the rest of the western hemisphere, and just because the US thinks all of the hemisphere belongs to itself, doesn’t mean it is so. Or should we just refer to the United States as
“Fascist Hell”.