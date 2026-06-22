Artificial Intelligence (AI), Disinformation, Gaza, Israel, Palestine, Religion, Social Media, Spying, United States

Israel’s Surveillance of Christian Americans

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has paid millions of dollars for a covert, digital surveillance operation targeting Christians across multiple U.S. states, writes Alan MacCleod.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters. (Almog. Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

By Alan MacLeod
MintPress News

If you are a Christian living in the Western United States, you have almost certainly been targeted with pro-Israel, anti-Palestine propaganda, paid for directly by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Your searches, location, and internet activity is being monitored by Israel, and your algorithms and search results across multiple platforms are being manipulated by the Israeli government in what its American partner calls the “largest geofencing and targeted Christian digital campaign ever.”

Amid a massive drop in support from the Christian community, Israel is spending millions of dollars to target individuals entering churches or Christian colleges with ads, and paying pastors across the country to promote propaganda and false “anti-Palestinian” narratives every Sunday, documents filed with the United States’ Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) show. 

The 86-page disclosure reveals that Israel is recruiting Hollywood celebrities and sports stars to promote the country, while also manipulating Christians’ social media feeds. And they are doing it by spying on you through your phone. 

MintPress explores this explosive story, largely ignored in corporate media. 

Propaganda Storm

In September, Show Faith by Works L.L.C., a San Diego-based company led by conservative activist Chad Schnitger, filed a sworn document with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The declaration revealed that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs was paying Show Faith by Works $4.1 million to carry out a massive, covert, digital surveillance operation targeting Christian communities across multiple states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. 

The document noted that all students at every Christian college and every congregant at “every major church” in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado has been spied on through their phone’s location data, and targeted with propaganda extolling Israel’s “moral superiority” and “linking the Palestinian population with extremist factions.”

The campaign estimates that it has reached well over eight million Americans.

Show Faith by Works itself divides its messaging into two themes: “pro-Israel” and “anti-Palestinian.” Its primary goals, in its own words, are to “combat low American Evangelical Christian approval of the Nation of Israel,” by “using biblical arguments to highlight the importance of Israel and the Jewish People to Christians.”

It also wishes to “educate Christians on the historical importance of Israel and its significance in the region,” and to “counter new and evolving pro-Palestinian messaging as the global narrative shifts.”

“[A]ll students at every Christian college and every congregant at ‘every major church’ in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado has been spied on through their phone’s location data and targeted with propaganda extolling Israel’s ‘moral superiority’ and ‘linking the Palestinian population with extremist factions.’”

Many of their anti-Palestinian talking points are highly controversial, dubious, or even blatant falsehoods. Their principal messaging on Palestine is that there never was (or should be) a Palestinian state in history, that “Palestinians shelter terrorists” and “hide weapons in their schools and hospitals,” and that they are not a trustworthy actor, as the Palestinians’ goals are “genocidal.”

They also share ads and messages with American Christians claiming that Gazans kill U.S. Christian aid workers distributing food to them, and that “Israel is the birthplace of Jesus.” (In fact, Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem, in the Palestinian West Bank).

The overall message, then, is one extolling Israel’s supposed virtues, encouraging Americans to visit, while dehumanizing Palestinians (including the 12.5 percent of historic Palestine who were Christians themselves) as genocidal terrorists intent on destroying the world. 

Show Faith by Works projects that this content will receive 47 million impressions across the United States in its first twelve months in operation. 

Hi-Tech Targeting

Show Faith by Works and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs are able to carry out this sophisticated operation by taking advantage of a technology called “geofencing.”

Geofencing creates invisible digital boundaries around real world locations (in this case, hundreds of churches and universities). Any phone or smart device entering a church on Sunday or a college during term time is logged and recorded.

The operation then begins sending targeted advertisements and messaging to each device through ad networks, promoting Israel and demonizing Palestine. These messages appear in Google searches, on social media, and on any number of apps and platforms. 

Your behavioral data – how you respond to the ads, what you click, or how long you watch for, is fed back into the operation in order to tailor messaging to each individual, making future targeting more effective.

Over time, the system builds up an enormous amount of data on each individual – their locations, beliefs, preferences, and actions, in order to better manipulate them. 

Once you enter a church or college targeted by Israel, there is almost nothing you can do about it. They are paying to manipulate your search results, news feeds, and algorithms. What you see online will be decided by Israel, not by you. And virtually none of the millions of people affected are aware this is happening. 

Is Your Pastor a Secret Israeli Agent?

The operation admits that it has “digitally targeted” every large church in four western states. This includes 219 in California, 39 in Arizona, 32 in Colorado, and 14 in Nevada.

Some of these megachurches boast congregations of up to 45,000 people, helping reach an estimated 3.9 million individuals. It has also geofenced hundreds of smaller churches across the country, reaching a further 3.8 million Christians, primarily in urban locations. 

Christian Zionist John Hagee, Pastor of the Cornerstone Church, at conference of Christians United for Israel, October 2025. (X Screenshot)

A wide range of Christian denominations has been targeted, including some traditionally associated with the conservative right-wing, such as the Southern Baptists and Pentecostals, generally associated.

But the operation also focuses on others, such as the United Methodist Church, the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the Churches of Christ, and the American Baptist Churches U.S.A. 

A full list of confirmed churches and Christian colleges likely targeted can be found at the end of this investigation. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the battle for American public opinion to be the “eighth front” of the war, comparing it to the seven-front campaign he is already waging.

In order to win this crucial struggle, Israel is employing Show Faith by Works to insert its messaging directly into the sacred sanctuaries of American churches. 

The company was involved in the 1000 Pastors Project, an endeavor that saw some 1070 American clergymen accept an expense-paid trip to Israel in December in order to equip them with the ability to serve as unofficial ambassadors for the country. Thousands more pastors are expected to be invited on a similar trip this year. 

Show Faith by Works has designed, published and distributed “pastoral resource packages” to hundreds of churches, packages that include “pro-Israel educational materials,” like the ones discussed previously, information “debunking pro-Palestinian popular arguments,” and helps to  organize group travel trips to Israel.

They also recruit pastors to write newspaper op-eds, and produce 3-5 minute pro-Israel video lectures designed to be played in churches across the nation. 

There is also a special effort to reach minority communities, with content specifically aimed at young women, Catholics, and Hispanic Christians being produced, while their pro-Israel material is also translated into Spanish, Vietnamese, and Russian. 

American Colleges Get ‘The October 7 Experience’

Young American Christians are moving away from their traditional positions on the Middle East. A 2021 poll found that support for Israel among evangelicals aged 18-29 had dropped from 75 percent to just 34 percent over the past three years. 

To that end, dozens of Christian colleges, with a total student body of well over 100,000 students have been geofenced. The Israel/Show Faith by Works project goal is to establish a major presence at Christian universities and seminaries, including making connections with professors, and hiring student representatives to spread the word and hand out specially designed merchandise. 

The campaign includes creating an interactive travelling virtual reality exhibit called the “October 7 Experience” that will tour campuses, showing “atrocities from 10/7” and explaining the difficulties that the Israeli Defense Forces face while “fighting bad guys in hostile territory.”

Celebrity Agents of Israel 

Stephen Curry, olympic games, 2024. (Wikipedia, CC-ASA-4.0 International)

According to the documents, the October 7 Experience would be constructed by the company’s (unnamed) Hollywood coordinator, who would use their Tinsel Town connections to build a five-star exhibit.

The coordinator’s job also included making connections with “top-tier Hollywood talent to book Christian celebrities and Christian athletes to deliver pro-Israel messaging.”

Among the names floated as possible hires include actors Jon Voight and Chris Pratt. From the world of sports, they aim to recruit former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, three-time World Series winning pitcher Clayton Kershaw, and NBA star, Stephen Curry.

Curry has expressed a deep interest in Israeli culture, has told the press that he is learning Hebrew, has two Hebrew tattoos on his wrists, and has invested heavily in Israeli defense corporations founded and staffed by IDF officers. [For more on the NBA’s connections to Apartheid, see the MintPress investigation, “From Dunks to Drones: The NBA Has an Israel Problem.”]

Another key category of influencers the project was looking to recruit was celebrity megachurch pastors. These included Mark Driscoll, Rick Warren, and Greg Laurie. Together, it was hoped that this stable of prominent Christians could use their power to influence the opinions of millions of followers nationwide, shoring up Israel’s sliding approval ratings in the United States. 

Manipulating the Media

The Israeli government considers the online war as important as its military attacks against Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and beyond.

The documents show that Show Faith by Works planned to flood the internet with digital content – websites, social media posts, podcasts, and videos – in order to overwhelm both search engines and ordinary users with pro-Israel content. 

Search engine optimization (S.E.O.) – the practice of enhancing media’s visibility in search results – is a key part of this. As the document explains, the group will “optimize S.E.O. traffic so that favorable coverage is increased and unfavorable information is decreased,” by “redirect[ing] nearly all web traffic to friendly sites based on key [search] terms,” “ensur[ing] that [our] website is the top of all search results,” and “prioritiz[ing] our information to key demographics.” 

A less well-known tactic the group is using is generative engine optimization, or GEO, a new technique aimed at influencing how A.I. chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude “learn” in order to make them espouse pro-Israeli views. Show Faith by Works planned to deluge the internet with fake questions and answers written by them, in order that A.I. will parrot their talking points to users across the world. 

Other media projects listed included starting Christian podcasts designed to sneak pro-Israel messaging to listeners, paying for pro-Israel ads and messages to be read out on other faith–based shows, and hiring a pastor to “keep up with Isreal [sic] news and to highlight pro-Israel, anti-Hamas news.”

They also plan to pay Christian influencers on social media to post about the virtues of Israel and “counter pro-Palestinian propaganda with response videos.”

This strategy is similar to that of a similar Israeli campaign called the Esther Project, which paid influencers a reported $7,000 per post that supported Israel. None of the individuals receiving the money, however, has followed the law by filing as a foreign agent under FARA, leading to rampant speculation online about who has become rich accepting cash from Tel Aviv. 

In short, then, the project’s goal is to create an enormous astroturfed wave of support for Israel in the Christian community by paying pastors, celebrities, and influencers to espouse their support and admiration for the country, its society, and its geopolitical goals. 

Unbeknownst to the tens of millions of Christians seeing these messages in their ads, search engine results, chatbot answers, or in their churches and universities, none of this is natural. Rather, it is the result of a deliberate and designed strategy to manipulate their thoughts and opinions into supporting a state carrying out a genocide – including against Christians. 

Israel’s War on Christians in West Asia

The Church of Saint Porphyrius and the minaret of the Katib al-Wilaya Mosque in the historic centre of Gaza, 2005. (rahimabaid, Wikimedia Commons, CC-A-3.0)

Palestine was once a land where large numbers of Christians and Muslims lived side by side in relative harmony. Today, that is not the case. During the Nakba – the 1948 establishment of Israel, Israeli ethnically cleansed 90,000 Palestinian Christians, and shut down dozens of churches.

Since 2023, the attacks on Christians have greatly increased. Every church in Gaza has been damaged or destroyed. This includes the historic Church of Saint Porphyrius, the third-oldest Christian place of worship in the world.

The site has been targeted multiple times by Israeli forces, leading to the partial collapse of the religious building, which can trace its history back to 425 A.D.

Also targeted was the Al Ahli Church and Baptist Hospital, where repeated Israeli strikes pulverized the complex, killing hundreds. 

Inside Israel, attacks on priests, pastors, and other clergy are a regular occurrence. Last month, footage of a 48-year-old French nun in East Jerusalem being pushed to the ground and kicked by a settler went viral, as did images of Israeli soldiers gleefully desecrating a church and taking a sledgehammer to a statue of Jesus in Southern Lebanon. 

For decades, Christians have had to endure the common practice of Jews spitting on them. This sort of overt daily hostility towards Christians has proved to be a problem for pro-Israel conservative American church groups traveling to the region.

Last year, conservative commentator and podcaster Brandon Tatum drew international ridicule, when, in an interview with Netanyahu, he thanked the Israeli prime minister and revealed that his Christian group was “only spit on once” during their trip to his country. 

One of Show Faith by Works’ key talking points that it promotes, however, is that “Israel protects Christians like no other nation in the Middle East.”

American Christians Losing Faith in Israel

Support for Israel among Christians is crashing. This is reflective of a broader trend across the country; an April poll conducted by Pew Research found only 37 percent of Americans see Israel in a favorable light, as opposed to 60 percent unfavorably. 

For decades, Israel has enjoyed widespread support from American Christians, particularly Evangelical Protestants, as many believe its existence is a prerequisite for the end of days, when Jesus Christ will return to Earth to establish his heavenly kingdom. 

Nevertheless, its popularity, especially among younger Christians, is cratering, falling to just 34 percent. This age discrepancy is partially down to different patterns of media consumption.

Elderly Americans continue to get their news from TV networks owned and controlled by billionaires such as Larry Ellison and Rupert Murdoch, both of whom are extremely close personal friends and passionate supporters of Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s expansionist policies.

Younger Americans, by contrast, rely primarily on social media as their number one source of news. 

Explaining this phenomenon, Jonathan Greenblatt, C.E.O. of pro-Israel pressure group, the Anti-Defamation League, stated that “we have a TikTok problem…a Gen-Z problem.” 

To that end, Israel has poured vast amounts of resources into targeting Americans. The government’s yearly public relations budget has ballooned to $730 million – a roughly 100-fold increase on pre-Oct. 7 levels.

And it is Americans that are the prime targets of Israel’s focus. Indeed, the word “target” appears 44 times in the 86-page document, indicating that Show Faith by Works sees them as threats to be neutralized. 

Christians report that being singled out like this in their sacred place of worship feels like a violation. Millions of American Christians are being secretly spied upon, and bombarded with propaganda.

Christians in Palestine, Lebanon and the broader region, meanwhile, are surveilled, harassed, and bombarded with drones and missiles. In both cases, Israel is carrying out a coordinated, sophisticated and sustained attack on the Christian community.

In Palestine, however, they are paying for it with their lives. 

This is a list of all places of worship listed as targeted in the disclosure. 

Abundant Life Cathedral Church Houston TX
Abundant Life Christian Center La Marque TX
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship Mountain View CA
Abundant Life Church of God San Antonio TX
Abundant Living Faith Center El Paso TX
Abundant Living Family Church Rancho Cucamonga CA
Acts Full Gospel Church of God In Christ Oakland CA
Adventure Christian Church Roseville CA
Agape International Center for Truth Culver City CA
Alamo City Christian Fellowship San Antonio TX
Alamo Heights United Methodist Church San Antonio TX
Alief Baptist Church Houston TX
All Nations Church Lakeview Terrace CA
Allen Temple Baptist Church Oakland CA
Antioch Community Church Waco TX
Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Dallas TX
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Beaumont TX
Apex Church Las Vegas NV
Arcade Baptist Church Sacramento CA
Ark Family Church Conroe TX
Atascadero Bible Church Atascadero CA
Austin Christian Fellowship Austin TX
Austin Ridge Bible Church Austin TX
Bandera Road Community Church San Antonio TX
Bannockburn Baptist Church Austin TX
Baptist Temple Church McAllen TX
Bay Area Christian Church Palo Alto CA
Bay Area Fellowship Corpus Christi TX
Bayside Church Roseville CA
Bayside of South Sacramento Sacramento CA
Bayview Baptist Church San Diego CA
Bear Creek Baptist Church Katy TX
Bel Air Presbyterian Church Los Angeles CA
Beltway Park Baptist Church Abilene TX
Bent Tree Bible Fellowship Carrollton TX
Berendo Street Baptist Church Los Angeles CA
Bethany Lutheran Church Austin TX
Bethany Slavic Missionary Church Sacramento CA
Bethel Church Irvine CA
Bethel Church Redding CA
Bethel Church of San Jose San Jose CA
Bethel’s Family Houston TX
Big Valley Grace Community Church Modesto CA
Bonita Valley Community Church Bonita CA
Braeswood Assembly of God Houston TX
Brentwood Baptist Church Houston TX
Bright Russian Baptist Church West Sacramento CA
Brookins Community AME Church Los Angeles CA
Calvary Austin Pflugerville TX
Calvary Baptist Church Beaumont TX
Calvary Bible Church Burbank CA
Calvary Bible Fellowship Temecula CA
Calvary Bible Fellowship Temecula CA
Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara CA
Calvary Chapel Downey CA
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley Chino CA
Calvary Chapel Golden Springs Diamond Bar CA
Calvary Chapel La Habra La Habra CA
Calvary Chapel Modesto Modesto CA
Calvary Chapel Montebello Montebello CA
Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa Santa Ana CA
Calvary Chapel of Oceanside Oceanside CA
Calvary Chapel of Prescott Prescott AZ
Calvary Chapel of Vista Vista CA
Calvary Chapel Rancho Santa Margarita Rancho Santa Margarita CA
Calvary Chapel South Bay Gardena CA
Calvary Chapel Spring Valley Las Vegas NV
Calvary Chapel Westgrove Garden Grove CA
Calvary Christian Center Sacramento CA
Calvary Church Irving TX
Calvary Church of Santa Ana Santa Ana CA
Calvary Community Church Westlake Village CA
Calvary Houston Friendswood TX
Calvary Murrieta Murrieta CA
Calvary Phoenix Phoenix AZ
Calvary Temple Concord CA
Calvary Tucson Tucson AZ
Calvary Worship Center Colorado Springs CO
Campus Hill Church Loma Linda CA
Canyon Ridge Christian Church Las Vegas NV
Canyon View Vineyard Church Grand Junction CO
Capital Christian Center Sacramento CA
Capo Beach Calvary Capistrano Beach CA
Casas Church Tucson AZ
Cathedral of Faith San Jose CA
Cathedral of Hope Dallas TX
Celebration Church Georgetown TX
Central Baptist Church College Station TX
Central Christian Church Mesa AZ
Central Christian Church Henderson NV
Central Christian Church Lancaster CA
Champion Forest Baptist Church Houston TX
Chandler Christian Church Chandler AZ
Chapelwood United Methodist Church Houston TX
Chase Oaks Church Plano TX
Cherry Hills Community Church Highlands Ranch CO
Christ Chapel Bible Church Fort Worth TX
Christ Church Plano Plano TX
Christ Community Church Tucson AZ
Christ Community Church Greeley CO
Christ Fellowship McKinney TX
Christ United Methodist Church Plano TX
Christ’s Church of the Valley Peoria AZ
Christ’s Church of the Valley San Dimas CA
Christian Assembly Foursquare Church Eagle Rock CA
Christian Chapel Temple of Faith Dallas TX
Christian House of Prayer Copperas Cove TX
Christian Life Center Stockton CA
Christian Tabernacle Houston TX
Christian Worship Center Manteca CA
Church at Sugar Creek Sugar Land TX
Church For All Nations Colorado Springs CO
Church for the Nations Phoenix AZ
Church of the Harvest Los Angeles CA
Church Without Walls Houston TX
Cielo Vista Church El Paso TX
City of Grace Mesa AZ
City of Refuge Church Gardena CA
Clear Creek Community Church League City TX
Coast Hills Community Church Aliso Viejo CA
Colorado Community Church Aurora Aurora CO
Colorado Community Church Englewood Englewood CO
Columbus Avenue Baptist Church Waco TX
Community Bible Church San Antonio TX
Community Church of Joy Glendale AZ
Community of Faith Hockley TX
Compass Christian Church Colleyville TX
Compass Church Salinas CA
Concord Church Dallas TX
Concordia Lutheran Church San Antonio TX
Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Chandler AZ
Cornerstone Church San Antonio TX
Cornerstone Church Fresno CA
Cornerstone Community Church Wildomar CA
Cornerstone Community Church Simi Valley CA
Cornerstone Fellowship Livermore CA
Cottonwood Christian Center Los Alamitos CA
Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church Allen TX
Covenant Church Carrollton TX
Covina Assembly of God Covina CA
Crenshaw Christian Center Los Angeles CA
Cross Timbers Community Church Argyle TX
Cross Word Christian Church Riverside CA
CrossPoint Community Church Modesto CA
Crossroads Christian Church Grand Prairie TX
Crossroads Christian Church Corona CA
Crossroads Church Loveland CO
Crossroads Church Grass Valley CA
Crossroads Church of Denver Wheat Ridge CO
Crossroads Community Church Vallejo CA
Crossroads Grace Community Church Manteca CA
Denton Bible Church Denton TX
Desert Chapel Palm Springs CA
Desert Vineyard Christian Fellowship Lancaster CA
Destiny Church Indio CA
DFW New Beginnings Church Irving TX
Dream City Church Phoenix AZ
Eastern Hills Community Church Centennial CO
EastLake Church Chula Vista CA
Eastside Christian Church Anaheim CA
Elevate Life Church Frisco TX
Emmanuel Faith Community Church Escondido CA
Experience Life Lubbock TX
Faith Bible Chapel Arvada CO
Faith Community Church Tucson AZ
Faith Community Church West Covina CA
Faith Evangelical Free Church Fort Collins CO
Faith Family Church Victoria TX
Faith Fellowship Foursquare Church San Leandro CA
Faithbridge Church Spring TX
Faithful Central Bible Church Inglewood CA
Fallbrook Church Houston TX
Family Community Church San Jose CA
Fellowship Church Grapevine TX
Fellowship of the Parks Keller TX
Fielder Road Baptist Church Arlington TX
First African Methodist Episcopal Church Los Angeles CA
First Baptist Church Belton TX
First Baptist Church Midland TX
First Baptist Church Wichita Falls TX
First Baptist Church Aldington TX
First Baptist Church Dallas TX
First Baptist Church Pasadena TX
First Baptist Church Amarillo Amarillo TX
First Baptist Church Euless Euless TX
First Baptist Church McKinney McKinney TX
First Baptist Church of Elk Grove Elk Grove CA
First Baptist Church of Hamilton Park Richardson TX
First Baptist Church of Lubbock Lubbock TX
First Baptist Church of Richardson Richardson TX
First Chinese Baptist Church Los Angeles CA
First Christian Church Huntington Beach CA
First Church of the Nazarene Pasadena CA
First Covenant Church Sacramento CA
First Evangelical Free Church Austin TX
First Evangelical Free Church of Fullerton Fullerton CA
First Presbyterian Church Colorado Springs CO
First United Methodist Church Mansfield TX
First United Methodist Church Richardson Richardson TX
Flatirons Community Church Lafayette CO
Flood Church San Diego CA
Foothills Bible Church Littleton CO
Foothills Christian Fellowship El Cajon CA
Friendship West Baptist Church Dallas TX
Gateway Church Southlake TX
Gateway Community Church Austin TX
Glenview Baptist Church Fort Worth TX
Glide Memorial United Methodist Church San Francisco CA
Globe Harvest Church Dallas TX
Golden Hills Community Church Brentwood CA
Gospel Tabernacle Church Dallas TX
Grace Baptist Church Santa Clarita CA
Grace Bible Church College Station TX
Grace Brethren Church Long Beach CA
Grace Christian Center Killeen TX
Grace Church Reno NV
Grace Community Church Tempe AZ
Grace Community Church Reno NV
Grace Community Church Plano TX
Grace Community Church Tyler TX
Grace Community Church Houston TX
Grace Community Church Sun Valley CA
Grace Covenant Church Austin TX
Grace Fellowship United Methodist Church Katy TX
Grace Korean Church Fullerton CA
Grace Outreach Center Plano TX
Great Commission Baptist Church Fort Worth TX
Great Hills Baptist Church Austin TX
Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church Dallas TX
Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church Austin TX
Greater Saint Matthew Church Houston TX
Greater Saint Paul Baptist Church Oakland CA
Green Acres Baptist Church Tyler TX
Greenwood Community Church Greenwood Village CO
Harvest Christian Fellowship Riverside CA
Harvest Church Fort Worth TX
Harvest Church Elk Grove CA
Harvest Time Church Houston TX
Healing Word Tustin CA
Heart Revolution Church National City CA
High Desert Church Victorville CA
High Point Church Arlington TX
High Pointe Baptist Church Austin TX
Higher Dimension Church Houston TX
Highland Church of Christ Abilene TX
Highland Park Community Church Casper WY
Highland Park United Methodist Church Dallas TX
Highlands Church Scottsdale AZ
Hill Country Bible Church NW Austin TX
Hillside Christian Church- Amarillo West Amarillo TX
Hillside Community Church Alta Loma CA
Hope Fellowship Frisco TX
Hope Point Yuba City CA
Horizon Christian Fellowship San Diego CA
Horizon Christian Fellowship North County Rancho Santa Fe CA
Houston’s First Baptist Church Houston TX
Hyde Park Baptist Church Austin TX
Iglesia Cristiana La Familia de Dios Ontario CA
Iglesia Cristiana Misericordia Laredo TX
Iglesia Cristiana Rios De Agua Viva Pomona CA
Iglesia De Restauracion Inc. Los Angeles CA
Iglesia Ni Cristo Los Angeles CA
Iglesia Puerta Del Cielo El Paso TX
Immanuel Baptist Church Highland CA
Inland Hills Church Chino CA
Inspiring Body of Christ Church Dallas TX
International Christian Center Brownsville TX
International Church of Las Vegas Las Vegas NV
Irving Bible Church Irving TX
Journey Community Church La Mesa CA
Journey of Faith Manhattan Beach CA
Jubilee Christian Center San Jose CA
Jubilee Fellowship Church Lone Tree CO
Kingdom in the Valley Christian Church Litchfield Park AZ
Kingsland Baptist Church Katy TX
Knott Avenue Christian Church Anaheim CA
La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church Scottsdale AZ
La Iglesia en el Camino Van Nuys CA
Lake Arlington Baptist Church Arlington TX
Lake Avenue Church Pasadena CA
Lake Hills Church Austin TX
Lake Pointe Church Rockwall TX
Lakeside Baptist Church Granbury TX
Lakeside Church Folsom CA
Lakewood Church Houston TX
Lancaster Baptist Church Lancaster CA
Life Church Irving CA
Life Church of God In Christ Riverside CA
Life Tabernacle Houston TX
LifeBridge Christian Church Longmont CO
LifePoint Church Minden NV
Lifeway Church Ministries Rancho Cucamonga CA
Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church Houston TX
Little Country Church Redding CA
Living Stones Church Reno NV
Living Streams Church Phoenix AZ
Loma Linda University Church Loma Linda CA
Longview Baptist Temple Longview TX
Love International Ministries Phoenix AZ
Loving Word Fellowship Houston TX
Maranatha Chapel San Diego CA
March of Faith Ministries Houston TX
Mariners Church Irvine CA
McKinney Memorial Bible Church Fort Worth TX
Menlo Park Presbyterian Church Menlo Park CA
Milestone Church Keller TX
Minister io s Bethania USA Carrollton TX
Ministerios Llamada Final Downey CA
Mission Community Church Gilbert AZ
Mission Ebenezer Family Church Carson CA
Mission Hills Church Littleton CO
Mobberly Baptist Church Longview TX
Morningstar Christian Chapel Whittier CA
Mount Calvary Baptist Church Fairfield CA
Mount Corinth Baptist Church Houston TX
Mount Olive Baptist Church Arlington TX
Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Austin TX
Mountain Springs Church Colorado Springs CO
Mundo De Fe Carrollton TX
Name Location State
Neighborhood Church of Redding Redding CA
Neighborhood Church/Three Crosses Castro Valley CA
New Birth Baptist Church Dallas TX
New Birth Church Pittsburg CA
New Covenant Community Church Fresno CA
New Faith Church Houston TX
New Harvest Christian Fellowship Norwalk CA
New Hope Church Manvel TX
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church San Bernardino CA
New Life Center Bakersfield CA
New Life Church Colorado Springs CO
New Life Church Alamo CA
New Life Community Church Pismo Beach CA
New Light Christian Center Church Houston TX
New Song Church Carrollton TX
New Venture Christian Fellowship Oceanside CA
New Vision Church Milpitas CA
Newbreak San Diego CA
NewSong Church Irvine CA
North Church Carrollton TX
North Coast Calvary Chapel Carlsbad CA
North Coast Church Vista CA
North Phoenix Baptist Church Phoenix AZ
North Scottsdale Christian Scottsdale AZ
North Valley Baptist Church Santa Clara CA
Northern Hills Christian Church Brighton CO
Northside Christian Church Clovis CA
Northwest Church Fresno CA
Northwest Community Church Phoenix AZ
NorthWood Church Keller TX
Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church Dallas TX
Oak Hills Church San Antonio TX
Oakwood Baptist Church New Braunfels TX
Oasis Church Valley Village CA
One Community Church Plano TX
Orange Hills Assembly of God Orange Hills CA
Oriental Mission Church Los Angeles CA
Overcoming Faith Christian Center Arlington TX
Palm Valley Church Mission TX
Palm Valley Community Church Litchfield Park AZ
Palmcroft Baptist Church Phoenix AZ
Pantano Christian Church Tucson AZ
Pantego Bible Church Fort Worth TX
Paradise Alliance Church Paradise CA
Park Cities Baptist Church Dallas TX
Park Cities Presbyterian Church Dallas TX
Parkcrest Christian Church Long Beach CA
Peoples Church Fresno CA
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Phoenix AZ
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Dallas TX
Place for Life San Antonio TX
Pomona First Baptist Church Pomona CA
Potter’s House Church of Denver Denver CO
Prestoncrest Church of Christ Dallas TX
Prestonwood Baptist Church Plano TX
PromiseLand Church Austin TX
Radiant Church Surprise AZ
Rancho Community Church Temecula CA
Real Life Corpus Christi TX
Real Life Church Valencia CA
Reality Carpinteria CA
Red Rocks Church Golden CO
Redemption Church Tempe AZ
Resurrection Fellowship Loveland CO
Revival Center Modesto Modesto CA
Revival Christian Fellowship Menifee CA
River of Life Christian Church Santa Clara CA
River Pointe Church Richmond TX
Riverbend Church Austin TX
Riverlakes Community Church Bakersfield CA
Rock of Roseville Roseville CA
RockHarbor Church Costa Mesa CA
Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel Colorado Springs CO
Rocky Mountain Christian Church Niwot CO
Rolling Hills Christian Church El Dorado Hills CA
Rolling Hills Covenant Church Rolling Hills Estates CA
Saddleback Church Lake Forest CA
Sagemont Church Houston TX
Saint Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Newport Beach CA
Saint John Baptist Church Grand Prairie TX
Saint John’s Downtown United Methodist Church Houston TX
Saint John’s Lutheran Church Orange CA
Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church Houston TX
Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Dallas TX
Saint Paul Baptist Church Sacramento CA
Saintsville Sanctuary Church of God In Christ Dallas TX
Sandals Church Riverside CA
Santa Cruz Bible Church Santa Cruz CA
Sarang Community Church Anaheim CA
Saturn Road Church of Christ Garland TX
Scottsdale Bible Church Scottsdale AZ
Seacoast Grace Church Cypress CA
Second Baptist Church Houston TX
Shadow Hills Church Las Vegas NV
Shadow Mountain Community Church El Cajon CA
Shepherd of the Hills Church Porter Ranch CA
Shoreline Christian Center Austin TX
Shoreline Community Church Monterey CA
Silverlake Church Pearland TX
Skyline Wesleyan Church La Mesa CA
Sonrise Community Baptist Church Santee CA
South Hills Church Corona CA
South Mountain Community Church Draper UT
Southeast Christian Church Parker CO
Southwest Community Church Houston TX
Southwest Community Church Indian Wells CA
Spring of Life Christian Church Mesa AZ
St Luke’s United Methodist Church Houston TX
Stonebriar Community Church Frisco TX
Stonegate Fellowship Midland TX
Sugar Creek Baptist Church Sugar Land TX
Summit Christian Center San Antonio TX
Summit Christian Church Sparks NV
Sun Valley Community Church Gilbert AZ
Sunnyvale First Baptist Church Sunnyvale TX
Sunrise Church Rialto CA
Tallowood Baptist Church Houston TX
Temple Bible Church Temple TX
Templo Calvario Assembly of God Santa Ana CA
Thanksgiving Church Buena Park CA
The Austin Stone Community Church Austin TX
The Bridge Fresno CA
The Bridge Bible Church Bakersfield CA
The Church at Bethel’s Family Houston TX
The Church at Rocky Peak Chatsworth CA
The Church at South Las Vegas Henderson NV
The Church on Rush Creek Aldington TX
The Church on the Way Van Nuys CA
The Community of Faith Houston TX
The Crossing Costa Mesa CA
The Crossing A Christian Church Las Vegas NV
The Dream Center / Angelus Temple Los Angeles CA
The Father’s House Vacaville CA
The Foundry United Methodist Church Houston TX
The Fountain of Praise Houston TX
The Grove Community Church Riverside CA
The Heights Baptist Church Richardson TX
The Heights Church Prescott AZ
The Hills Church of Christ North Richland Hills TX
The House Modesto Modesto CA
The Living Word Bible Church Mesa AZ
The Met (Metropolitan Baptist Church) Houston TX
The Oaks Fellowship Red Oak TX
The Packinghouse Church Redlands CA
The Potter’s House Dallas TX
The River of Life Church Phoenix AZ
The Rock Anaheim CA
The Rock Church San Diego CA
The Rock Church and World Outreach Center San Bernardino CA
The Rock Church of Sacramento Elk Grove CA
The Village Church Flower Mound TX
The Well Community Church Fresno CA
The Woodlands United Methodist Church The Woodlands TX
Timberline Church Fort Collins CO
Torrance First Presbyterian Church Torrance CA
Travis Avenue Baptist Church Fort Worth TX
Trinity Church Cedar Hill TX
Trinity Church Lubbock TX
Trinity Evangelical Free Church Redlands CA
Trinity Fellowship Church Amarillo TX
Twin Cities Community Church Grass Valley CA
Twin Lakes Baptist Church Aptos CA
University United Methodist Church San Antonio TX
Valley Baptist Church Bakersfield CA
Valley Christian Center Church Fresno CA
Valley Creek Church Flower Mound TX
VBF Church Bakersfield CA
Venture Christian Church Los Gatos CA
Victorville First Assembly Victorville CA
Victory Assembly Tucson AZ
Victory Missionary Baptist Church Las Vegas NV
Victory Outreach Church La Puente CA
Victory Outreach Church San Diego San Diego CA
Vineyard Christian Fellowship of North Phoenix Glendale AZ
Vineyard Church of the Rockies Fort Collins CO
Vino Nuevo de El Paso El Paso TX
Visalia First Assembly of God Visalia CA
Ward African Methodist Episcopal Church Los Angeles CA
Warehouse Ministry Sacramento CA
Washington Heights Baptist Church Ogden UT
Water of Life Community Church Fontana CA
Watermark Community Church Dallas TX
West Angeles Church of God in Christ Los Angeles CA
WestGate Church San Jose CA
Westover Hills Assembly of God San Antonio TX
Westside Baptist Church Lewisville TX
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Houston TX
White’s Chapel United Methodist Church Southlake TX
Whittier Area Community Church Whittier CA
Windsor Village United Methodist Church Houston TX
Woodlands Church The Woodlands TX
Woodmen Valley Chapel Colorado Springs CO
Word of Life Christian Center Lone Tree CO
Yorba Linda Friends Church Yorba Linda CA

Alan MacLeod is senior staff writer for MintPress News. He completed his PhD in 2017 and has since authored two acclaimed books: Bad News From Venezuela: Twenty Years of Fake News and Misreporting and Propaganda in the Information Age: Still Manufacturing Consent, as well as a number of academic articles. He has also contributed to FAIR.orgThe Guardian, SalonThe GrayzoneJacobin Magazine and Common Dreams. Follow Alan on Twitter for more of his work and commentary: @AlanRMacLeod.

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6 comments for “Israel’s Surveillance of Christian Americans

  1. Frank White
    June 22, 2026 at 16:52

    Excellent report.

    Pity it’s just “WORDS, WORDS, WORDS,” Hamlet’s answer to Polonius: “What do you read, my Lord?”

    Moreover, theoretical physicist Sabine Hossenfelder argues that because God’s existence lacks observable effects or testable predictions, the question, “Does God exist?” falls outside the realm of natural science. Frequently, she compares religious belief in God to an unprovable matter of personal belief – just more WORDS, WORDS, WORDS.

    Little wonder the world is in such a mess.

    Reply
  2. John Manning
    June 22, 2026 at 16:02

    I read a book recently, it was “Quaker City” by Mark Twain. Written over 150 years ago. The Jewish indoctrination of Americans, who imagine they are Christian, was obvious then as it is now.

    Reply
  3. Harvey Reading
    June 22, 2026 at 15:59

    Glad I don’t believe in gods and wish my guvamint would quit funding the Zionist savage “chosen” ones, as they do nothing but inflict murder and mayhem on people. There now, “chosen” ones, put that in your pipe and smoke it!

    Reply
  4. Susan
    June 22, 2026 at 10:35

    That list is full church’s of the sort that only support Israel because they think the “2nd coming” starts in that area. American Christians of the ilk you list hate Jews, they are just a tool to them. Those are the churches who believe women are 2nd class. Non-Christians are evil. Children should be put back to work. And the “woke” should go by firing squad. Christianity can be beautiful, but that list is a dream list of churches who love to teach hate.

    Reply
  5. mgr
    June 22, 2026 at 08:40

    As bad as you think it is, it seems always to be worse. An attempted Zionist takeover of US institutions, media and the public zeitgeist, the deliberate decadence of the “Epstein elite,” not to mention the current attempt of the US Congress to integrate the US and Israeli military from this time forward, is far from being the ravings of “anti-Semitic” loonies. If the Zionists cannot have their “Greater Israel,” why would they not try to make America their new home? They certainly have a head start.

    Reply
    • Paul
      June 22, 2026 at 16:33

      And an alarmingly compliant legislative and executive government in the US.

      Reply

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