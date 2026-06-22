Israel’s Surveillance of Christian Americans

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has paid millions of dollars for a covert, digital surveillance operation targeting Christians across multiple U.S. states, writes Alan MacCleod.

By Alan MacLeod

MintPress News

If you are a Christian living in the Western United States, you have almost certainly been targeted with pro-Israel, anti-Palestine propaganda, paid for directly by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Your searches, location, and internet activity is being monitored by Israel, and your algorithms and search results across multiple platforms are being manipulated by the Israeli government in what its American partner calls the “largest geofencing and targeted Christian digital campaign ever.”

Amid a massive drop in support from the Christian community, Israel is spending millions of dollars to target individuals entering churches or Christian colleges with ads, and paying pastors across the country to promote propaganda and false “anti-Palestinian” narratives every Sunday, documents filed with the United States’ Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) show.

The 86-page disclosure reveals that Israel is recruiting Hollywood celebrities and sports stars to promote the country, while also manipulating Christians’ social media feeds. And they are doing it by spying on you through your phone.

MintPress explores this explosive story, largely ignored in corporate media.

Propaganda Storm

In September, Show Faith by Works L.L.C., a San Diego-based company led by conservative activist Chad Schnitger, filed a sworn document with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The declaration revealed that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs was paying Show Faith by Works $4.1 million to carry out a massive, covert, digital surveillance operation targeting Christian communities across multiple states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

The document noted that all students at every Christian college and every congregant at “every major church” in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado has been spied on through their phone’s location data, and targeted with propaganda extolling Israel’s “moral superiority” and “linking the Palestinian population with extremist factions.”

The campaign estimates that it has reached well over eight million Americans.

Show Faith by Works itself divides its messaging into two themes: “pro-Israel” and “anti-Palestinian.” Its primary goals, in its own words, are to “combat low American Evangelical Christian approval of the Nation of Israel,” by “using biblical arguments to highlight the importance of Israel and the Jewish People to Christians.”

It also wishes to “educate Christians on the historical importance of Israel and its significance in the region,” and to “counter new and evolving pro-Palestinian messaging as the global narrative shifts.”

“[A]ll students at every Christian college and every congregant at ‘every major church’ in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado has been spied on through their phone’s location data and targeted with propaganda extolling Israel’s ‘moral superiority’ and ‘linking the Palestinian population with extremist factions.’”

Many of their anti-Palestinian talking points are highly controversial, dubious, or even blatant falsehoods. Their principal messaging on Palestine is that there never was (or should be) a Palestinian state in history, that “Palestinians shelter terrorists” and “hide weapons in their schools and hospitals,” and that they are not a trustworthy actor, as the Palestinians’ goals are “genocidal.”

They also share ads and messages with American Christians claiming that Gazans kill U.S. Christian aid workers distributing food to them, and that “Israel is the birthplace of Jesus.” (In fact, Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem, in the Palestinian West Bank).

The overall message, then, is one extolling Israel’s supposed virtues, encouraging Americans to visit, while dehumanizing Palestinians (including the 12.5 percent of historic Palestine who were Christians themselves) as genocidal terrorists intent on destroying the world.

Show Faith by Works projects that this content will receive 47 million impressions across the United States in its first twelve months in operation.

Hi-Tech Targeting

Show Faith by Works and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs are able to carry out this sophisticated operation by taking advantage of a technology called “geofencing.”

Geofencing creates invisible digital boundaries around real world locations (in this case, hundreds of churches and universities). Any phone or smart device entering a church on Sunday or a college during term time is logged and recorded.

The operation then begins sending targeted advertisements and messaging to each device through ad networks, promoting Israel and demonizing Palestine. These messages appear in Google searches, on social media, and on any number of apps and platforms.

Your behavioral data – how you respond to the ads, what you click, or how long you watch for, is fed back into the operation in order to tailor messaging to each individual, making future targeting more effective.

Over time, the system builds up an enormous amount of data on each individual – their locations, beliefs, preferences, and actions, in order to better manipulate them.

Once you enter a church or college targeted by Israel, there is almost nothing you can do about it. They are paying to manipulate your search results, news feeds, and algorithms. What you see online will be decided by Israel, not by you. And virtually none of the millions of people affected are aware this is happening.

Is Your Pastor a Secret Israeli Agent?

The operation admits that it has “digitally targeted” every large church in four western states. This includes 219 in California, 39 in Arizona, 32 in Colorado, and 14 in Nevada.

Some of these megachurches boast congregations of up to 45,000 people, helping reach an estimated 3.9 million individuals. It has also geofenced hundreds of smaller churches across the country, reaching a further 3.8 million Christians, primarily in urban locations.

A wide range of Christian denominations has been targeted, including some traditionally associated with the conservative right-wing, such as the Southern Baptists and Pentecostals, generally associated.

But the operation also focuses on others, such as the United Methodist Church, the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the Churches of Christ, and the American Baptist Churches U.S.A.

A full list of confirmed churches and Christian colleges likely targeted can be found at the end of this investigation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the battle for American public opinion to be the “eighth front” of the war, comparing it to the seven-front campaign he is already waging.

In order to win this crucial struggle, Israel is employing Show Faith by Works to insert its messaging directly into the sacred sanctuaries of American churches.

The company was involved in the 1000 Pastors Project, an endeavor that saw some 1070 American clergymen accept an expense-paid trip to Israel in December in order to equip them with the ability to serve as unofficial ambassadors for the country. Thousands more pastors are expected to be invited on a similar trip this year.

Show Faith by Works has designed, published and distributed “pastoral resource packages” to hundreds of churches, packages that include “pro-Israel educational materials,” like the ones discussed previously, information “debunking pro-Palestinian popular arguments,” and helps to organize group travel trips to Israel.

They also recruit pastors to write newspaper op-eds, and produce 3-5 minute pro-Israel video lectures designed to be played in churches across the nation.

There is also a special effort to reach minority communities, with content specifically aimed at young women, Catholics, and Hispanic Christians being produced, while their pro-Israel material is also translated into Spanish, Vietnamese, and Russian.

American Colleges Get ‘The October 7 Experience’

Young American Christians are moving away from their traditional positions on the Middle East. A 2021 poll found that support for Israel among evangelicals aged 18-29 had dropped from 75 percent to just 34 percent over the past three years.

To that end, dozens of Christian colleges, with a total student body of well over 100,000 students have been geofenced. The Israel/Show Faith by Works project goal is to establish a major presence at Christian universities and seminaries, including making connections with professors, and hiring student representatives to spread the word and hand out specially designed merchandise.

The campaign includes creating an interactive travelling virtual reality exhibit called the “October 7 Experience” that will tour campuses, showing “atrocities from 10/7” and explaining the difficulties that the Israeli Defense Forces face while “fighting bad guys in hostile territory.”

Celebrity Agents of Israel

According to the documents, the October 7 Experience would be constructed by the company’s (unnamed) Hollywood coordinator, who would use their Tinsel Town connections to build a five-star exhibit.

The coordinator’s job also included making connections with “top-tier Hollywood talent to book Christian celebrities and Christian athletes to deliver pro-Israel messaging.”

Among the names floated as possible hires include actors Jon Voight and Chris Pratt. From the world of sports, they aim to recruit former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, three-time World Series winning pitcher Clayton Kershaw, and NBA star, Stephen Curry.

Curry has expressed a deep interest in Israeli culture, has told the press that he is learning Hebrew, has two Hebrew tattoos on his wrists, and has invested heavily in Israeli defense corporations founded and staffed by IDF officers. [For more on the NBA’s connections to Apartheid, see the MintPress investigation, “From Dunks to Drones: The NBA Has an Israel Problem.”]

Another key category of influencers the project was looking to recruit was celebrity megachurch pastors. These included Mark Driscoll, Rick Warren, and Greg Laurie. Together, it was hoped that this stable of prominent Christians could use their power to influence the opinions of millions of followers nationwide, shoring up Israel’s sliding approval ratings in the United States.

Manipulating the Media

The Israeli government considers the online war as important as its military attacks against Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and beyond.

The documents show that Show Faith by Works planned to flood the internet with digital content – websites, social media posts, podcasts, and videos – in order to overwhelm both search engines and ordinary users with pro-Israel content.

Search engine optimization (S.E.O.) – the practice of enhancing media’s visibility in search results – is a key part of this. As the document explains, the group will “optimize S.E.O. traffic so that favorable coverage is increased and unfavorable information is decreased,” by “redirect[ing] nearly all web traffic to friendly sites based on key [search] terms,” “ensur[ing] that [our] website is the top of all search results,” and “prioritiz[ing] our information to key demographics.”

A less well-known tactic the group is using is generative engine optimization, or GEO, a new technique aimed at influencing how A.I. chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude “learn” in order to make them espouse pro-Israeli views. Show Faith by Works planned to deluge the internet with fake questions and answers written by them, in order that A.I. will parrot their talking points to users across the world.

Other media projects listed included starting Christian podcasts designed to sneak pro-Israel messaging to listeners, paying for pro-Israel ads and messages to be read out on other faith–based shows, and hiring a pastor to “keep up with Isreal [sic] news and to highlight pro-Israel, anti-Hamas news.”

They also plan to pay Christian influencers on social media to post about the virtues of Israel and “counter pro-Palestinian propaganda with response videos.”

This strategy is similar to that of a similar Israeli campaign called the Esther Project, which paid influencers a reported $7,000 per post that supported Israel. None of the individuals receiving the money, however, has followed the law by filing as a foreign agent under FARA, leading to rampant speculation online about who has become rich accepting cash from Tel Aviv.

In short, then, the project’s goal is to create an enormous astroturfed wave of support for Israel in the Christian community by paying pastors, celebrities, and influencers to espouse their support and admiration for the country, its society, and its geopolitical goals.

Unbeknownst to the tens of millions of Christians seeing these messages in their ads, search engine results, chatbot answers, or in their churches and universities, none of this is natural. Rather, it is the result of a deliberate and designed strategy to manipulate their thoughts and opinions into supporting a state carrying out a genocide – including against Christians.

Israel’s War on Christians in West Asia

Palestine was once a land where large numbers of Christians and Muslims lived side by side in relative harmony. Today, that is not the case. During the Nakba – the 1948 establishment of Israel, Israeli ethnically cleansed 90,000 Palestinian Christians, and shut down dozens of churches.

Since 2023, the attacks on Christians have greatly increased. Every church in Gaza has been damaged or destroyed. This includes the historic Church of Saint Porphyrius, the third-oldest Christian place of worship in the world.

The site has been targeted multiple times by Israeli forces, leading to the partial collapse of the religious building, which can trace its history back to 425 A.D.

Also targeted was the Al Ahli Church and Baptist Hospital, where repeated Israeli strikes pulverized the complex, killing hundreds.

Inside Israel, attacks on priests, pastors, and other clergy are a regular occurrence. Last month, footage of a 48-year-old French nun in East Jerusalem being pushed to the ground and kicked by a settler went viral, as did images of Israeli soldiers gleefully desecrating a church and taking a sledgehammer to a statue of Jesus in Southern Lebanon.

For decades, Christians have had to endure the common practice of Jews spitting on them. This sort of overt daily hostility towards Christians has proved to be a problem for pro-Israel conservative American church groups traveling to the region.

Last year, conservative commentator and podcaster Brandon Tatum drew international ridicule, when, in an interview with Netanyahu, he thanked the Israeli prime minister and revealed that his Christian group was “only spit on once” during their trip to his country.

One of Show Faith by Works’ key talking points that it promotes, however, is that “Israel protects Christians like no other nation in the Middle East.”

American Christians Losing Faith in Israel

Support for Israel among Christians is crashing. This is reflective of a broader trend across the country; an April poll conducted by Pew Research found only 37 percent of Americans see Israel in a favorable light, as opposed to 60 percent unfavorably.

For decades, Israel has enjoyed widespread support from American Christians, particularly Evangelical Protestants, as many believe its existence is a prerequisite for the end of days, when Jesus Christ will return to Earth to establish his heavenly kingdom.

Nevertheless, its popularity, especially among younger Christians, is cratering, falling to just 34 percent. This age discrepancy is partially down to different patterns of media consumption.

Elderly Americans continue to get their news from TV networks owned and controlled by billionaires such as Larry Ellison and Rupert Murdoch, both of whom are extremely close personal friends and passionate supporters of Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s expansionist policies.

Younger Americans, by contrast, rely primarily on social media as their number one source of news.

Explaining this phenomenon, Jonathan Greenblatt, C.E.O. of pro-Israel pressure group, the Anti-Defamation League, stated that “we have a TikTok problem…a Gen-Z problem.”

To that end, Israel has poured vast amounts of resources into targeting Americans. The government’s yearly public relations budget has ballooned to $730 million – a roughly 100-fold increase on pre-Oct. 7 levels.

And it is Americans that are the prime targets of Israel’s focus. Indeed, the word “target” appears 44 times in the 86-page document, indicating that Show Faith by Works sees them as threats to be neutralized.

Christians report that being singled out like this in their sacred place of worship feels like a violation. Millions of American Christians are being secretly spied upon, and bombarded with propaganda.

Christians in Palestine, Lebanon and the broader region, meanwhile, are surveilled, harassed, and bombarded with drones and missiles. In both cases, Israel is carrying out a coordinated, sophisticated and sustained attack on the Christian community.

In Palestine, however, they are paying for it with their lives.

This is a list of all places of worship listed as targeted in the disclosure.

Abundant Life Cathedral Church Houston TX Abundant Life Christian Center La Marque TX Abundant Life Christian Fellowship Mountain View CA Abundant Life Church of God San Antonio TX Abundant Living Faith Center El Paso TX Abundant Living Family Church Rancho Cucamonga CA Acts Full Gospel Church of God In Christ Oakland CA Adventure Christian Church Roseville CA Agape International Center for Truth Culver City CA Alamo City Christian Fellowship San Antonio TX Alamo Heights United Methodist Church San Antonio TX Alief Baptist Church Houston TX All Nations Church Lakeview Terrace CA Allen Temple Baptist Church Oakland CA Antioch Community Church Waco TX Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Dallas TX Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Beaumont TX Apex Church Las Vegas NV Arcade Baptist Church Sacramento CA Ark Family Church Conroe TX Atascadero Bible Church Atascadero CA Austin Christian Fellowship Austin TX Austin Ridge Bible Church Austin TX Bandera Road Community Church San Antonio TX Bannockburn Baptist Church Austin TX Baptist Temple Church McAllen TX Bay Area Christian Church Palo Alto CA Bay Area Fellowship Corpus Christi TX Bayside Church Roseville CA Bayside of South Sacramento Sacramento CA Bayview Baptist Church San Diego CA Bear Creek Baptist Church Katy TX Bel Air Presbyterian Church Los Angeles CA Beltway Park Baptist Church Abilene TX Bent Tree Bible Fellowship Carrollton TX Berendo Street Baptist Church Los Angeles CA Bethany Lutheran Church Austin TX Bethany Slavic Missionary Church Sacramento CA Bethel Church Irvine CA Bethel Church Redding CA Bethel Church of San Jose San Jose CA Bethel’s Family Houston TX Big Valley Grace Community Church Modesto CA Bonita Valley Community Church Bonita CA Braeswood Assembly of God Houston TX Brentwood Baptist Church Houston TX Bright Russian Baptist Church West Sacramento CA Brookins Community AME Church Los Angeles CA Calvary Austin Pflugerville TX Calvary Baptist Church Beaumont TX Calvary Bible Church Burbank CA Calvary Bible Fellowship Temecula CA Calvary Bible Fellowship Temecula CA Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara CA Calvary Chapel Downey CA Calvary Chapel Chino Valley Chino CA Calvary Chapel Golden Springs Diamond Bar CA Calvary Chapel La Habra La Habra CA Calvary Chapel Modesto Modesto CA Calvary Chapel Montebello Montebello CA Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa Santa Ana CA Calvary Chapel of Oceanside Oceanside CA Calvary Chapel of Prescott Prescott AZ Calvary Chapel of Vista Vista CA Calvary Chapel Rancho Santa Margarita Rancho Santa Margarita CA Calvary Chapel South Bay Gardena CA Calvary Chapel Spring Valley Las Vegas NV Calvary Chapel Westgrove Garden Grove CA Calvary Christian Center Sacramento CA Calvary Church Irving TX Calvary Church of Santa Ana Santa Ana CA Calvary Community Church Westlake Village CA Calvary Houston Friendswood TX Calvary Murrieta Murrieta CA Calvary Phoenix Phoenix AZ Calvary Temple Concord CA Calvary Tucson Tucson AZ Calvary Worship Center Colorado Springs CO Campus Hill Church Loma Linda CA Canyon Ridge Christian Church Las Vegas NV Canyon View Vineyard Church Grand Junction CO Capital Christian Center Sacramento CA Capo Beach Calvary Capistrano Beach CA Casas Church Tucson AZ Cathedral of Faith San Jose CA Cathedral of Hope Dallas TX Celebration Church Georgetown TX Central Baptist Church College Station TX Central Christian Church Mesa AZ Central Christian Church Henderson NV Central Christian Church Lancaster CA Champion Forest Baptist Church Houston TX Chandler Christian Church Chandler AZ Chapelwood United Methodist Church Houston TX Chase Oaks Church Plano TX Cherry Hills Community Church Highlands Ranch CO Christ Chapel Bible Church Fort Worth TX Christ Church Plano Plano TX Christ Community Church Tucson AZ Christ Community Church Greeley CO Christ Fellowship McKinney TX Christ United Methodist Church Plano TX Christ’s Church of the Valley Peoria AZ Christ’s Church of the Valley San Dimas CA Christian Assembly Foursquare Church Eagle Rock CA Christian Chapel Temple of Faith Dallas TX Christian House of Prayer Copperas Cove TX Christian Life Center Stockton CA Christian Tabernacle Houston TX Christian Worship Center Manteca CA Church at Sugar Creek Sugar Land TX Church For All Nations Colorado Springs CO Church for the Nations Phoenix AZ Church of the Harvest Los Angeles CA Church Without Walls Houston TX Cielo Vista Church El Paso TX City of Grace Mesa AZ City of Refuge Church Gardena CA Clear Creek Community Church League City TX Coast Hills Community Church Aliso Viejo CA Colorado Community Church Aurora Aurora CO Colorado Community Church Englewood Englewood CO Columbus Avenue Baptist Church Waco TX Community Bible Church San Antonio TX Community Church of Joy Glendale AZ Community of Faith Hockley TX Compass Christian Church Colleyville TX Compass Church Salinas CA Concord Church Dallas TX Concordia Lutheran Church San Antonio TX Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Chandler AZ Cornerstone Church San Antonio TX Cornerstone Church Fresno CA Cornerstone Community Church Wildomar CA Cornerstone Community Church Simi Valley CA Cornerstone Fellowship Livermore CA Cottonwood Christian Center Los Alamitos CA Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church Allen TX Covenant Church Carrollton TX Covina Assembly of God Covina CA Crenshaw Christian Center Los Angeles CA Cross Timbers Community Church Argyle TX Cross Word Christian Church Riverside CA CrossPoint Community Church Modesto CA Crossroads Christian Church Grand Prairie TX Crossroads Christian Church Corona CA Crossroads Church Loveland CO Crossroads Church Grass Valley CA Crossroads Church of Denver Wheat Ridge CO Crossroads Community Church Vallejo CA Crossroads Grace Community Church Manteca CA Denton Bible Church Denton TX Desert Chapel Palm Springs CA Desert Vineyard Christian Fellowship Lancaster CA Destiny Church Indio CA DFW New Beginnings Church Irving TX Dream City Church Phoenix AZ Eastern Hills Community Church Centennial CO EastLake Church Chula Vista CA Eastside Christian Church Anaheim CA Elevate Life Church Frisco TX Emmanuel Faith Community Church Escondido CA Experience Life Lubbock TX Faith Bible Chapel Arvada CO Faith Community Church Tucson AZ Faith Community Church West Covina CA Faith Evangelical Free Church Fort Collins CO Faith Family Church Victoria TX Faith Fellowship Foursquare Church San Leandro CA Faithbridge Church Spring TX Faithful Central Bible Church Inglewood CA Fallbrook Church Houston TX Family Community Church San Jose CA Fellowship Church Grapevine TX Fellowship of the Parks Keller TX Fielder Road Baptist Church Arlington TX First African Methodist Episcopal Church Los Angeles CA First Baptist Church Belton TX First Baptist Church Midland TX First Baptist Church Wichita Falls TX First Baptist Church Aldington TX First Baptist Church Dallas TX First Baptist Church Pasadena TX First Baptist Church Amarillo Amarillo TX First Baptist Church Euless Euless TX First Baptist Church McKinney McKinney TX First Baptist Church of Elk Grove Elk Grove CA First Baptist Church of Hamilton Park Richardson TX First Baptist Church of Lubbock Lubbock TX First Baptist Church of Richardson Richardson TX First Chinese Baptist Church Los Angeles CA First Christian Church Huntington Beach CA First Church of the Nazarene Pasadena CA First Covenant Church Sacramento CA First Evangelical Free Church Austin TX First Evangelical Free Church of Fullerton Fullerton CA First Presbyterian Church Colorado Springs CO First United Methodist Church Mansfield TX First United Methodist Church Richardson Richardson TX Flatirons Community Church Lafayette CO Flood Church San Diego CA Foothills Bible Church Littleton CO Foothills Christian Fellowship El Cajon CA Friendship West Baptist Church Dallas TX Gateway Church Southlake TX Gateway Community Church Austin TX Glenview Baptist Church Fort Worth TX Glide Memorial United Methodist Church San Francisco CA Globe Harvest Church Dallas TX Golden Hills Community Church Brentwood CA Gospel Tabernacle Church Dallas TX Grace Baptist Church Santa Clarita CA Grace Bible Church College Station TX Grace Brethren Church Long Beach CA Grace Christian Center Killeen TX Grace Church Reno NV Grace Community Church Tempe AZ Grace Community Church Reno NV Grace Community Church Plano TX Grace Community Church Tyler TX Grace Community Church Houston TX Grace Community Church Sun Valley CA Grace Covenant Church Austin TX Grace Fellowship United Methodist Church Katy TX Grace Korean Church Fullerton CA Grace Outreach Center Plano TX Great Commission Baptist Church Fort Worth TX Great Hills Baptist Church Austin TX Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church Dallas TX Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church Austin TX Greater Saint Matthew Church Houston TX Greater Saint Paul Baptist Church Oakland CA Green Acres Baptist Church Tyler TX Greenwood Community Church Greenwood Village CO Harvest Christian Fellowship Riverside CA Harvest Church Fort Worth TX Harvest Church Elk Grove CA Harvest Time Church Houston TX Healing Word Tustin CA Heart Revolution Church National City CA High Desert Church Victorville CA High Point Church Arlington TX High Pointe Baptist Church Austin TX Higher Dimension Church Houston TX Highland Church of Christ Abilene TX Highland Park Community Church Casper WY Highland Park United Methodist Church Dallas TX Highlands Church Scottsdale AZ Hill Country Bible Church NW Austin TX Hillside Christian Church- Amarillo West Amarillo TX Hillside Community Church Alta Loma CA Hope Fellowship Frisco TX Hope Point Yuba City CA Horizon Christian Fellowship San Diego CA Horizon Christian Fellowship North County Rancho Santa Fe CA Houston’s First Baptist Church Houston TX Hyde Park Baptist Church Austin TX Iglesia Cristiana La Familia de Dios Ontario CA Iglesia Cristiana Misericordia Laredo TX Iglesia Cristiana Rios De Agua Viva Pomona CA Iglesia De Restauracion Inc. Los Angeles CA Iglesia Ni Cristo Los Angeles CA Iglesia Puerta Del Cielo El Paso TX Immanuel Baptist Church Highland CA Inland Hills Church Chino CA Inspiring Body of Christ Church Dallas TX International Christian Center Brownsville TX International Church of Las Vegas Las Vegas NV Irving Bible Church Irving TX Journey Community Church La Mesa CA Journey of Faith Manhattan Beach CA Jubilee Christian Center San Jose CA Jubilee Fellowship Church Lone Tree CO Kingdom in the Valley Christian Church Litchfield Park AZ Kingsland Baptist Church Katy TX Knott Avenue Christian Church Anaheim CA La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church Scottsdale AZ La Iglesia en el Camino Van Nuys CA Lake Arlington Baptist Church Arlington TX Lake Avenue Church Pasadena CA Lake Hills Church Austin TX Lake Pointe Church Rockwall TX Lakeside Baptist Church Granbury TX Lakeside Church Folsom CA Lakewood Church Houston TX Lancaster Baptist Church Lancaster CA Life Church Irving CA Life Church of God In Christ Riverside CA Life Tabernacle Houston TX LifeBridge Christian Church Longmont CO LifePoint Church Minden NV Lifeway Church Ministries Rancho Cucamonga CA Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church Houston TX Little Country Church Redding CA Living Stones Church Reno NV Living Streams Church Phoenix AZ Loma Linda University Church Loma Linda CA Longview Baptist Temple Longview TX Love International Ministries Phoenix AZ Loving Word Fellowship Houston TX Maranatha Chapel San Diego CA March of Faith Ministries Houston TX Mariners Church Irvine CA McKinney Memorial Bible Church Fort Worth TX Menlo Park Presbyterian Church Menlo Park CA Milestone Church Keller TX Minister io s Bethania USA Carrollton TX Ministerios Llamada Final Downey CA Mission Community Church Gilbert AZ Mission Ebenezer Family Church Carson CA Mission Hills Church Littleton CO Mobberly Baptist Church Longview TX Morningstar Christian Chapel Whittier CA Mount Calvary Baptist Church Fairfield CA Mount Corinth Baptist Church Houston TX Mount Olive Baptist Church Arlington TX Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Austin TX Mountain Springs Church Colorado Springs CO Mundo De Fe Carrollton TX Name Location State Neighborhood Church of Redding Redding CA Neighborhood Church/Three Crosses Castro Valley CA New Birth Baptist Church Dallas TX New Birth Church Pittsburg CA New Covenant Community Church Fresno CA New Faith Church Houston TX New Harvest Christian Fellowship Norwalk CA New Hope Church Manvel TX New Hope Missionary Baptist Church San Bernardino CA New Life Center Bakersfield CA New Life Church Colorado Springs CO New Life Church Alamo CA New Life Community Church Pismo Beach CA New Light Christian Center Church Houston TX New Song Church Carrollton TX New Venture Christian Fellowship Oceanside CA New Vision Church Milpitas CA Newbreak San Diego CA NewSong Church Irvine CA North Church Carrollton TX North Coast Calvary Chapel Carlsbad CA North Coast Church Vista CA North Phoenix Baptist Church Phoenix AZ North Scottsdale Christian Scottsdale AZ North Valley Baptist Church Santa Clara CA Northern Hills Christian Church Brighton CO Northside Christian Church Clovis CA Northwest Church Fresno CA Northwest Community Church Phoenix AZ NorthWood Church Keller TX Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church Dallas TX Oak Hills Church San Antonio TX Oakwood Baptist Church New Braunfels TX Oasis Church Valley Village CA One Community Church Plano TX Orange Hills Assembly of God Orange Hills CA Oriental Mission Church Los Angeles CA Overcoming Faith Christian Center Arlington TX Palm Valley Church Mission TX Palm Valley Community Church Litchfield Park AZ Palmcroft Baptist Church Phoenix AZ Pantano Christian Church Tucson AZ Pantego Bible Church Fort Worth TX Paradise Alliance Church Paradise CA Park Cities Baptist Church Dallas TX Park Cities Presbyterian Church Dallas TX Parkcrest Christian Church Long Beach CA Peoples Church Fresno CA Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Phoenix AZ Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Dallas TX Place for Life San Antonio TX Pomona First Baptist Church Pomona CA Potter’s House Church of Denver Denver CO Prestoncrest Church of Christ Dallas TX Prestonwood Baptist Church Plano TX PromiseLand Church Austin TX Radiant Church Surprise AZ Rancho Community Church Temecula CA Real Life Corpus Christi TX Real Life Church Valencia CA Reality Carpinteria CA Red Rocks Church Golden CO Redemption Church Tempe AZ Resurrection Fellowship Loveland CO Revival Center Modesto Modesto CA Revival Christian Fellowship Menifee CA River of Life Christian Church Santa Clara CA River Pointe Church Richmond TX Riverbend Church Austin TX Riverlakes Community Church Bakersfield CA Rock of Roseville Roseville CA RockHarbor Church Costa Mesa CA Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel Colorado Springs CO Rocky Mountain Christian Church Niwot CO Rolling Hills Christian Church El Dorado Hills CA Rolling Hills Covenant Church Rolling Hills Estates CA Saddleback Church Lake Forest CA Sagemont Church Houston TX Saint Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Newport Beach CA Saint John Baptist Church Grand Prairie TX Saint John’s Downtown United Methodist Church Houston TX Saint John’s Lutheran Church Orange CA Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church Houston TX Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Dallas TX Saint Paul Baptist Church Sacramento CA Saintsville Sanctuary Church of God In Christ Dallas TX Sandals Church Riverside CA Santa Cruz Bible Church Santa Cruz CA Sarang Community Church Anaheim CA Saturn Road Church of Christ Garland TX Scottsdale Bible Church Scottsdale AZ Seacoast Grace Church Cypress CA Second Baptist Church Houston TX Shadow Hills Church Las Vegas NV Shadow Mountain Community Church El Cajon CA Shepherd of the Hills Church Porter Ranch CA Shoreline Christian Center Austin TX Shoreline Community Church Monterey CA Silverlake Church Pearland TX Skyline Wesleyan Church La Mesa CA Sonrise Community Baptist Church Santee CA South Hills Church Corona CA South Mountain Community Church Draper UT Southeast Christian Church Parker CO Southwest Community Church Houston TX Southwest Community Church Indian Wells CA Spring of Life Christian Church Mesa AZ St Luke’s United Methodist Church Houston TX Stonebriar Community Church Frisco TX Stonegate Fellowship Midland TX Sugar Creek Baptist Church Sugar Land TX Summit Christian Center San Antonio TX Summit Christian Church Sparks NV Sun Valley Community Church Gilbert AZ Sunnyvale First Baptist Church Sunnyvale TX Sunrise Church Rialto CA Tallowood Baptist Church Houston TX Temple Bible Church Temple TX Templo Calvario Assembly of God Santa Ana CA Thanksgiving Church Buena Park CA The Austin Stone Community Church Austin TX The Bridge Fresno CA The Bridge Bible Church Bakersfield CA The Church at Bethel’s Family Houston TX The Church at Rocky Peak Chatsworth CA The Church at South Las Vegas Henderson NV The Church on Rush Creek Aldington TX The Church on the Way Van Nuys CA The Community of Faith Houston TX The Crossing Costa Mesa CA The Crossing A Christian Church Las Vegas NV The Dream Center / Angelus Temple Los Angeles CA The Father’s House Vacaville CA The Foundry United Methodist Church Houston TX The Fountain of Praise Houston TX The Grove Community Church Riverside CA The Heights Baptist Church Richardson TX The Heights Church Prescott AZ The Hills Church of Christ North Richland Hills TX The House Modesto Modesto CA The Living Word Bible Church Mesa AZ The Met (Metropolitan Baptist Church) Houston TX The Oaks Fellowship Red Oak TX The Packinghouse Church Redlands CA The Potter’s House Dallas TX The River of Life Church Phoenix AZ The Rock Anaheim CA The Rock Church San Diego CA The Rock Church and World Outreach Center San Bernardino CA The Rock Church of Sacramento Elk Grove CA The Village Church Flower Mound TX The Well Community Church Fresno CA The Woodlands United Methodist Church The Woodlands TX Timberline Church Fort Collins CO Torrance First Presbyterian Church Torrance CA Travis Avenue Baptist Church Fort Worth TX Trinity Church Cedar Hill TX Trinity Church Lubbock TX Trinity Evangelical Free Church Redlands CA Trinity Fellowship Church Amarillo TX Twin Cities Community Church Grass Valley CA Twin Lakes Baptist Church Aptos CA University United Methodist Church San Antonio TX Valley Baptist Church Bakersfield CA Valley Christian Center Church Fresno CA Valley Creek Church Flower Mound TX VBF Church Bakersfield CA Venture Christian Church Los Gatos CA Victorville First Assembly Victorville CA Victory Assembly Tucson AZ Victory Missionary Baptist Church Las Vegas NV Victory Outreach Church La Puente CA Victory Outreach Church San Diego San Diego CA Vineyard Christian Fellowship of North Phoenix Glendale AZ Vineyard Church of the Rockies Fort Collins CO Vino Nuevo de El Paso El Paso TX Visalia First Assembly of God Visalia CA Ward African Methodist Episcopal Church Los Angeles CA Warehouse Ministry Sacramento CA Washington Heights Baptist Church Ogden UT Water of Life Community Church Fontana CA Watermark Community Church Dallas TX West Angeles Church of God in Christ Los Angeles CA WestGate Church San Jose CA Westover Hills Assembly of God San Antonio TX Westside Baptist Church Lewisville TX Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Houston TX White’s Chapel United Methodist Church Southlake TX Whittier Area Community Church Whittier CA Windsor Village United Methodist Church Houston TX Woodlands Church The Woodlands TX Woodmen Valley Chapel Colorado Springs CO Word of Life Christian Center Lone Tree CO Yorba Linda Friends Church Yorba Linda CA

Alan MacLeod is senior staff writer for MintPress News. He completed his PhD in 2017 and has since authored two acclaimed books: Bad News From Venezuela: Twenty Years of Fake News and Misreporting and Propaganda in the Information Age: Still Manufacturing Consent, as well as a number of academic articles. He has also contributed to FAIR.org, The Guardian, Salon, The Grayzone, Jacobin Magazine and Common Dreams. Follow Alan on Twitter for more of his work and commentary: @AlanRMacLeod.

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