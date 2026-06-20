WATCH: The World This Week — Terms of US Surrender

After losing the war, a major U.S.-Israel row is coming to a head with the fate of Mideast peace and the global economy on the line. With Ray McGovern and Patrick Lawrence. Saturday 8 pm EDT.

Guests: Ray McGovern and Patrick Lawrence. Host: Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan.

Welcome to the World This Week

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News



The United States has surrendered to Iran in the unpovoked war of agression it launched against Iran.

Donald Trump is trying to spin it, but the defeat is clear for all to see.

He had to do it to save himself in November, and to save the world economy, which he admitted was just weeks from going off the cliff if the Strait of Hormuz was not opened.

“I didn’t want to see economic catastrophe. If you kept this going, that could have happened,” he said at the G7 summit this week, explaining why he signed the deal with Iran. He said he didn’t want to be “the next Herbert Hoover.”

But Israel says it’s not a party to the deal.

And it holds one big card to destroy it all: Lebanon.

Iran is dead serious about Israel withdrawing from Lebanon and delayed the start of negotiations on the MoU because of it.

So top U.S. officials are unloading on Israel in ways almost never heard in Washington.

Donald Trump scolded Netanyahu for attacking Lebanon: “What the fuck are you doing?,” he said, according to a confirmed Axios report. “You’re fucking crazy.” He added: “You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.” ”

At the G-7, Trump said: “Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon… I’m not happy with the way Israel has handled themselves with Lebanon and with Hezbollah. … You don’t have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it that’s from Hezbollah… You can do a little softer touch, Bibi.”

He added: “We have to keep him a little bit sane… They have a lot of respect for me, and so they do as I say.”

Vice President J.D. Vance said this week: “Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time… If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.

“You’re a country of nine million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.”

Even Hillary Clinton got into the act: She accused Netanyahu this week of being “obsessed” with going to war with Iran and said he “bamboozled” Trump into starting a war with Iran that the United States had definitively lost.

These are extraordinary, even historic, though not unique, U.S. criticisms of Israel.

Under intense pressure Netanyahu agreed on Friday to another cease-fire with Hezbollah, which is already breaking down.

But while the Iran deal could save Trump’s bacon in November, it could cook Netanyahu’s by October.

Netanyahu is being skewered at home for losing the war and losing the peace.

But he’s still in charge. And he has lots of leverage to destroy the whole thing, including the Middle East and the world economy.

Joe Lauria is the editor-in-chief of Consortium News.

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