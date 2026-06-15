WATCH: Remembering Minab

An art exhibition memorializing the victims of the U.S. massacre of Iranian schoolchildren on the first day of the U.S.-Israel attack on Iran was held in Sydney. Consortium News delivers this report.

Speakers: Tim Anderson, John Shipton and Joe Lauria. Editor: Cathy Vogan

On Feb. 28, in the opening hours of the U.S. war of aggression against Iran, U.S. cruise missiles rained down on a school in Minab, Iran, killing 156 civilians, including 120 schoolchildren. The exhibit was organized by the Benevolent Iranian Women Association of Sydney in collaboration with the Iranian Friends of Palestine and Families for Palestine.

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