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WATCH: CN Live! — ‘A Deal With Iran’

Can peace work in the Gulf? Can the U.S. be trusted? Will Israel sabotage it? Ex-British diplomat Alastair Crooke on CN Live! Watch the replay.

Guest: Alastair Crooke. Host: Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan

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1 comment for “WATCH: CN Live! — ‘A Deal With Iran’

  1. Paula
    June 15, 2026 at 11:24

    The hubris of the Israeli murderers is off the charts. Israel will not survive without US support and why we don’t withdraw that support probably has everything to do with buying our government through AIPAC and other wealthy Zionists who I will never call Jews, no matter their claims.

    Reply

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