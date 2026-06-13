WATCH: The World This Week — ‘The USA v. Israel’

With the war on Iran stuck in low-intensity conflict, new focus is on the U.S.-Israel relationship. Everyone has a theory, but it’s perhaps more complex than it looks. This week we try to unravel it. 8pm EDT Tonite.



Guests: Peter Kuznick, historian at American University in Washington and author with Oliver Stone of The Untold History of the United States; and Ray McGovern, former C.I.A. Soviet and Russia analyst and briefer of presidents. Host: Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan.

With the war on Iran stuck in low-intensity conflict, new focus has been put on the U.S.-Israel relationship. Everyone has a theory, but it’s perhaps more complex than it looks. Some say Israel is just an aircraft carrier in the Middle East taking orders from Washington.

Others say Israel is the tail wagging the American dog, telling the U.S. what to do. Israel defenders say it is an anti-semitic myth to talk about an influential lobby in the United States, while others may go overboard into actual anti-semitic territory to say Jews control every aspect of American finance, politics and culture.

So who is right?

Maybe the U.S.- Israel relationship is really a two-way street, with each side having its way sometimes.

In the past week or so we’ve seen high profile stories of the threat of Israeli spying on America, and leaks of frank exchanges between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, with Trump supposedly laying down the law. Meanwhile, Netanyahu responds to criticism at home of being subordinate to the U.S. by saying every Israeli prime minister has the duty to say no to an American president.

Will Israel be able to sabotage a U.S.-Iran peace deal that really does seem closer than ever this time?

And on Ukraine there’s been a bombshell development as evidence of U.S. biolabs is revealed.

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