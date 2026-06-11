One Gaza Flotilla Boat Made it to Gaza — in Pieces

Ann Wright, on the wreckage of an international humanitarian aid boat reaching the shores of Gaza, presents the fate of Flotilla craft as historical allegory.

By Ann Wright

Gaza flotilla boats have become like Palestinians. They, like Palestinians, have been attacked, beaten, partially destroyed and thrown to the four winds by a brutal, violent Israeli government.

Some of the 2026 Gaza flotilla boats were purposefully damaged so severely by Israeli military forces that they sank, like Palestinians who are under the genocidal rubble of endless criminal Israeli bombings.

After two brutal interceptions in international waters in April and May, many resilient Gaza flotilla boats have been found floating in a variety of places around the Mediterranean, just as Palestinians as refugees are found all over the world.

Flotilla boats been found adrift off the Turkish coast, some have been found off Crete, two have been found off Lebanon, one in Egypt and several have been found near Cyprus.

Palestinians Welcome a Flotilla Boat to Gaza

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In an allegory to Palestinian history with Palestinian homes bombed into pieces from Israeli government violence, one flotilla boat, the KASR-Sadabad, found its way to Gaza where it washed ashore at the beach Mawasi Khan Yunis… in pieces, where Palestinians lovingly welcomed the boat and pulled large pieces ashore.

For the first time since 2008, an international boat, although in pieces, reached the shores of Gaza.

Ann Wright served in the U.S. Army/Army Reserves for 29 years and retired as a colonel. She was also a U.S. diplomat for 16 years and served in U.S. embassies in Nicaragua, Grenada, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sierra Leone, Micronesia, Afghanistan and Mongolia. She is the co-author of Dissent: Voices of Conscience. She has been with the Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition since 2010, has been put in Israeli prison twice for attempting to break the illegal Israeli naval blockade on Gaza and has been on segments of flotillas in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2024.

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

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