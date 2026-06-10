Caitlin Johnstone: The US Starts Wars on the Other Side of the Planet & Then Claims ‘Self-Defense’

No other military power is segmented into areas of responsibility spanning every continent on earth. This is because normal military forces are used to defend the actual, official country they belong to, whereas the U.S. military is used to dominate the entire planet.



By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Listen to Tim Foley read this article.



The U.S. is bombing Iran again after an American attack helicopter was downed over the Strait of Hormuz amid renewed escalations in the conflict.

CENTCOM said the following in a statement on the airstrikes:

“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”

It always amazes me how the U.S. can start an unprovoked war of aggression on the other side of the planet and then claim it is “launching self-defense strikes” there.

These military forces are nowhere near the United States. It’s absurd to claim “self-defense” against a country that has been defending itself in a war you started. There’s some debate about whether the helicopter was intentionally targeted by Iran and whether or not it was over international waters at the time it was struck, but honestly, who cares? It shouldn’t have been there in the first place.

When you are the aggressor, there is no such thing as “self-defense.” https://t.co/5rpVB4B2rw — Hussein of the south (@EyesOnSouth1) June 9, 2026

These freaks really do operate from the premise that the entire planet is their property, and that any failure to respect their property rights shall therefore be viewed as an act of aggression.

I mean, just look at who’s making this statement. U.S. “Central Command” is the unified combatant command responsible for military operations in the middle east. The U.S. military has separate unified combatant commands for every part of the globe:

• Central Command (CENTCOM) for the middle east.

• Africa Command (AFRICOM) for Africa.

• Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) for Asia, the Pacific islands, Australia and Antarctica.

• European Command (EUCOM) for Europe.

• Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) for South America.

• Northern Command (NORTHCOM) for North America.

The US only attacks in self-defense.

Bombed a country on the other side of the planet? Self-defense.

Started an unprovoked war of aggression? Self-defense.

Broke into your house and stabbed you in your sleep?

Self-defense.

If the US kills you, you needed killing.

You’re welcome. https://t.co/8stE8jZSG2 — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) May 26, 2026

No other country on earth does this. No other military power is segmented into areas of responsibility spanning every continent on earth. This is because normal military forces are used to defend the actual, official country they belong to, whereas the U.S. military is used to dominate the entire planet.

And in that sense it’s actually entirely reasonable that the U.S. “Department of Defense” changed its name to the Department of War. The U.S. military is never used to defend the actual, official country of the United States of America; it is only ever used to prop up the globe-spanning imperial power structure it commands.

This is not normal. It is a freakish aberration without historical precedent. The world cannot know peace until the U.S. empire is dismantled.

Caitlin Johnstone’s work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, following her on Facebook, Twitter, Soundcloud, YouTube, or throwing some money into her tip jar on Ko-fi, Patreon or Paypal. If you want to read more you can buy her books. The best way to make sure you see the stuff she publishes is to subscribe to the mailing list at her website or on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything she publishes. For more info on who she is, where she stands and what she’s trying to do with her platform, click here. All works are co-authored with her American husband Tim Foley.

This article is from Caitlin’s Newsletter and re-published with permission.

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

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