Consortium News was launched 31 years ago as the first U.S. alternative, internet news. There’s been an explosion of independent news sites since. CN Live! began in 2019 followed by a plethora of other alternative webcasts.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Consortium News has blazed a trail for independent news and analysis as an alternative to the mainstream, Establishment media.

While there are a vast array of independent media in an age when anyone with a computer can be a podcaster, Consortium News, run by professional editors who publish dissident journalists, intelligence officers and academics, is still here.

We’re often ahead of the game in news and analysis, such as our reporting on the false intelligence before the 2003 invasion of Iraq; the 2014 Ukraine coup; the Russiagate fiasco and the Julian Assange case.

Alternative media comes and goes but Consortium News is still thriving after all these years.

That is because of the dedication of our staff and the generosity of our readers and viewers. If you value Consortium News among all the choices of independent media these days, please make a contribution today. Thank you.

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